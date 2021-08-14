Toxins in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs

URGENT — It’s official: Toxins of various kinds have been found in ALL of the COVID vaccines, in masks, and in nasal swabs. — PLEASE HALT ALL VACCINES, MASKS, SWABS, TESTS IMMEDIATELY!

Self-assembling Graphene Oxide nanoparticles–which are highly toxic, cause respiratory stress, coughing, hypoxia, blood clots–and which have now been found by electron microscopy and optical microscopy in flu vaccines, saline, Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac vaccines are what have caused the SYMPTOMS which typify “COVID-19” which is a Cover Operation for the administration of the mRNA/gene-based vaccines containing Graphene Oxide-–for purposes of changing the human genome, targeting neurons, inserting biosensors, creating Artificial Intelligence human-machine networks, and making human brain cells conducive to external manipulation with 5G electromagnetic radiation, say the researchers at La Quinta Columna who broke the story in June.

REPEAT: COVID-19 IS NOTHING BUT GRAPHENE OXIDE POISONING–It’s in the chem trails, the rainwater, all past vaccines, including flu vaccines.

Graphene Oxide –in the form of hydrogel carbon nanotubes— as well as carcinogenic Ethylene Dioxide — has been found on the MASKS and the NASAL SWABS which are also vectors for transmission of the blood-brain-barrier busting Graphene Oxide, a single monoatomic layer of graphite operating in quantum reality with high electrical conductivity and ability to penetrate human cell membranes.

Dr. Ariyana Love: Masks And Covid Tests Contain Nanotech Vaccines Without Informed Consent

Self-assembling nano particles and carbon nanotubes have been witnessed in drops of the Moderna vaccine.

Bombshell News: American Medical Researchers Witness SELF-ASSEMBLING Graphene Oxide Nanotech or AI Syn Bio in Moderna Vaccine Under Microscope

A deadly poison SM-102 has been listed as an ingredient of the Moderna vaccine.

BREAKING: Moderna COVID Vaccine Found to Contain a DEADLY POISON “SM-102 – Not for Human or Veterinary Use, Acutely Toxic, Fatal in Contact with Skin, Carcinogenic, Causes Infertility, Causes Nerve, Liver, Kidney Damage”

The mRNA lipid nanoparticles (with Graphene Oxide) have been found in all organs of the body, as per the whistleblowing of Dr. Byram Bridle from the Pfizer Biodistribution studies from clinical trials. All the animals died in some clinical trials.

The Slovakia studies show that the COVID tests are depositing DARPA Hydrogel (Graphene Oxide with lipid nanoparticles) at the blood-brain-barrier near the pineal gland; crystals of GO grow in saliva and create fractal nano-antennas. Test swabs are also contaminated with Lithium and Broken-ended Nylon Fibres.

Slovakia Study Images in PDF:

Dr. Ariyana Love: Slovakia Report: Covid “Tests” Contaminated With Nanotech Hydrogels And Lithium

The SARS-COV-2 virus does not exist, as acknowledged by a number of Public Health departments around the world including MHRA, UK who could not produce proof of a purified isolate of the so-called SARS. Pathologists confirm that no deaths can be attributed to SARS-COV-2–no specific antibodies have been found. Alberta Canada has dropped its verbiage on COVID-19 to mild flu and pulled all mandates past Pat King’s court case proving no virus exists.

MAJOR NEWS as COVID Crumbles in Canada: Public Health CMO Deena Henshaw and State of Alberta, Canada Forced to Retract ALL COVID Mask, Vaccine, Quarantine Mandates On Lack of Material Evidence to Prove COVID-19 Virus Exists in Canadian Patriot Patrick King Court Case

What some call “SARS-COV-2” — the Chinese and Australian and Indian genome-sequencers–seems to be a random mess of RNA taken from a mix of sample-of-sputum from a sick patient and VERO or monkey kidney cells and randomly genome-sequenced on computers: this is the ongoing scientific fraud of microbiology promulgated by Germ Theory practitioners. Several physicians and naturopaths with an understanding of both Germ and Terrain Theory have addressed this Fraud in articles and interviews and podcasts lately. (The connections with AIDs’ virus and spike proteins introduced into the virus in Gain-of-Function research etc seem to be a maze which leads nowhere–but this writer will continue to examine and report on this particular subject.)

Dr. Robert Young: Who Had Their Finger on the Magic of Life – Antoine Bechamp or Louis Pasteur?

Dr. Robert Young: Why Viruses Do Not Exist!

The intent of the COVID-19 Manufactured Crisis has always been Agenda 21 or Worldwide Transhumanist Takeover.

The articles below cover this trail–please research outside this website as well.

PLEASE DROP ALL MASKS, SUBMISSION TO PCR TESTS WITH NASAL SWABS, SUBMISSION TO THE TOXIC VACCINES IMMEDIATELY!

PLEASE DO NOT VACCINATE YOUR CHILDREN.

PLEASE RESEARCH THE NUMBERS OF RISING DEATHS AND VACCINE INJURIES–PEOPLE ARE DROPPING DEAD FROM THESE VACCINES, SOME AFTER A FEW MONTHS. DOCTORS LIKE LUC MONTAGNIER AND SHERRY TENPENNY PREDICT 1-3 YEARS LIFESPAN FOR THE VACCINATED.

PLEASE START RESEARCHING DETOXING FROM THE NANOPARTICLES IN VACCINES IMMEDIATELY. SEVERAL NATUROPATHS ARE PUBLISHING INFORMATION ON THIS SUBJECT.

How to Detox/Get Rid of the Nanotechnology From Chem Trails & Vaccines in Your Body & Cleanse Your Pineal Gland