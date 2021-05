Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | May 10, 2021

Isn’t it curious, that only soldiers, spies, diplomats, and State Dept staff get hit with “mysterious weapons” nobody knows anything about, if we are to believe CNN, CBS, and the rest of the corporate media playing cover for US GOV?

There’s always a CIA hero in that mix, and now we have National Security Council officials as well. The mysterious traveling DEWs are particularly intelligent, as their targeted attacks on White House grounds near grassy knolls show.

Loath to hit anyone outside the agencies or US GOV, these whistling television DEWs–always reported deflectively as Sonic Weapons first–make a beeline for CIA men in Moscow or Saigon, bow-tied diplomats in Havana or Shanghai.

CNN and CBS and co. then step in, with powerful graphics and cultivated tones of fuddlement from schooled anchors, to propel the peculiar storyline that DEWs of some sort — mysterious weapons nobody knows exist — have apparently sideswiped photogenic diplomats in China and not-so-photogenic spies in Russia.

(CBS’s practiced confusion and pushed-storyline involving foreign governments and domestic lies has been covered here earlier: Failure-To-Report-Crime & False-Reality-Construct | #Media POPPCon | 60 Minutes/CBS/Sep 1, 2019: “Targeted Americans: Brain trauma suffered by U.S. diplomats abroad could be work of hostile foreign government”)

Now these heat-seeking DEWs have come to the White House, and the make-up artists over at CBS and CNN inform us without batting an eyelash “It must be Russia.”

Even more spasm-inducing are the noble avowals of investigation from the CIA, State Department, Senate Intel, the Pentagon –the very parties fully aware of and a couple fully responsible for the development of anti-personnel DEWS in the US for over 70 years now probably, but most definitely at least 40 years, since the 1980s, as Government documents prove, several mentioned here:

Ramola D/No Longer True: The NSA “Isn’t Getting Violent Internally in the US”: Millions Today in US Are Targeted with RF/Scalar/Sonic Weapons, Nano Weapons, Neuro Weapons, Chem/Bio Weapons

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

DEWS Have Been Used on Americans Inside America for Quite a Long Time Now, Thanks to Lawyers Without Borders Who Made it Happen

It’s a fact that the US Department of Justice partnered with the Pentagon in the ’90s to keep the DEW industry going, despite the prickly roadblocks of international treaties and international human rights protections, sidestepping military prohibitions to channel intrusive and inhumane bio-hacking and neuro-hacking weapons into police departments and domestic use, using deflective and deceptive labels of “crowd-control,” “riot-control,” and “maintaining the Peace”:

“In 1995, the Pentagon and the US Justice Department signed a secret memorandum of

understanding authorising the Pentagon to receive almost $50 million for additional black box or

secret research programme funding for less-lethal weapon research…Whilst the full range of many of

these highly secretive programmes may never be known, some of the projects have been reported as

being associated with particular research laboratories. Eg. Laser research (ARPA, ARDEC, Los

Alamos, Army Communication Electronic Command); Optical munitions (ARDEC/Los Alamos and

Phillips Laboratories); Acoustics (SARA, ARDEC, Los Alamos); Electromagnetic pulse(ARDEC, Los

Alamos, Harry Diamond Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base); Foam and Slickums (Sandia); Grenade

launched foam (ARDEC, Army Research Laboratory), rubber bullets (ARDEC/ARL).” CROWD CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES/(An appraisal of technologies for political control)/No. 28 in the list here: Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

That Memorandum of Understanding, incidentally, was kept secret for twenty-four years and finally released on FOIA request only in 2018, covered here:

Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: (1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994.

Clearly, certain parties overseeing Defense and Policing affairs are very aware that the weapons handed over for domestic use on civilians pose major humanitarian problems and needed desperately to be hidden from public awareness. This was, let us be clear, a deliberate policy of obfuscation, wherein weapons of war intended to cause serious harm, unnecessary suffering, and inhumanely degrading treatment to citizens were kept hidden by classification and secrecy while the organized and structured methodology of their use, replete with Stasi community-policing and community-monitoring protocols was being rolled out, not just inside USA but worldwide.

Sleight of hand and trickery in evading international humanitarian law ensured their roll-out, both inside USA and internationally, as this EU document reveals:

“3.2 The International Committee Of The Red Cross (ICRC) SIrUS Project. The ICRC is already

beginning to explore the extent to which their SIrUS Project (“Superficial Injury or Unnecessary

Suffering”) can be applied to specific effects caused by ‘less-lethal weapons’. Their concern regarding

superfluous injury and unnecessary suffering relates to design-dependent effects of specific weapons

on health….so called non-lethal weapons cannot be considered as a separate unique category of weapons but rather according to ICRC as new weapons coming within the scope of the existing laws of war. Whilst any non lethal weapons need to be measured against the norms and principles of international humanitarian law particularly before they can be used in United Nation mandated operations, it has to be recognised in this context that much of international

humanitarian law is only applicable to armed conflicts where war has been declared.” CROWD CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES/(An appraisal of technologies for political control)

DEWs and Neurotech Weapons Have Been Brazenly Used on Americans, Europeans, British, Australians, Asians, Africans–All Worldwide By Their Own Policing/Intelligence Services under War on Terror Designations

So, as a consequence of that MOU in 1994, which legitimized covert assault on American citizens with never-approved, never-consented-to, inhumane military anti-personnel DEWS and acoustic neuroweaponry, later revealed in another declassified document, The Limited-Effects Technology (LET) Program Report, Americans have been battered physically with DEWS and deadly, invasive neurotechnology piping voices, images, dreams, suggestions, emotions, ideas into heads as well as running DOD/CIA Trauma-Based Neural Network Mapping projects along with the Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System tracking operations for quite some time now, most definitely since 1994 since Janet Reno and John Deutch held hands and played Ring a Ring o’ Rosie till we All Fall Down–and not just Americans, but Canadians, Europeans, British, Australians, Indians, Chinese, Africans, Russians, everyone whose lives are affected by US Foreign Policy, Global Policing, and the secretive global governance tied to each other by treaties, agreements, 5-Eyes and 15-Eyes, NATO, EU, US-UK, UN and all sorts of other underhand claspings yet to be uncovered.

Excerpt, MOU 1994, DOD-DOJ/OOTW & LE

Fusion Centers and the FBI Have Helped Make It Happen, Patriot Act & NDAA Primary

Fusion centers pulled into existence by over-zealous “security” maestros professing Wars on Terror clicked into place post 9-11, and everything since then has just been one treasonous betrayal after another, as US GOV and every other government began to fail the trust placed in them, deliberately, with intention, in full cognizance of what they were doing–but going all-out to build national and international surveillance strongholds, where everyone with a Homeland Security or Intelligence/Military job got a (well-paid) inside-seat on the carnage, and everyone outside got spied on, watchlisted, Spectrum-hit, Neuro-hit, targeted, blacklisted, given cancer, given migraines, given blood clots, given death, just as the Inner-Circle Sadists running the Mil/Intel ops randomly and arbitrarily decided.

The Patriot Act and NDAA’s “Indefinite Detention” has been instrumental in removing rights, and grants for counter-terrorism programs handed to COPS, Infragard, Neighborhood Watch programs have helped bring terrorism by DHS, LE, Sheriffs, FBI–and their stargate friends in DOD, CIA–to once-halcyon American neighborhoods.

Military Weapons Testing on Americans Has Become a High-Profit Industry Now While Inhumane CIA Human Experimentation is Fully Approved by The Justice Department & the Office of Human Research Protections (Health Dept) too

Clearing the way for unethical and amoral weapons-testing on people–anyone the FBI has decided they want to roll into terrorist watchlists as suspects has been game: animal rights activists (bleeding-hearts who topped the list apparently), environmental activists, anti-war activists, geo-engineering activists, journalists, whistleblowers, community-minded moms and dads who spoke out at School Board meetings (instantly targeted by the Freemasonic School Board President for Informant-snitching to the FBI), the retired, the disabled, the chronically ill–anyone at all the FBI pleased, that MOU has also led to an active Military Weapons-Testing program on Americans inside America, where DEWS, now being feverishly developed to target every nerve, organ, and bone of the human body, are being beta-tested on innocents, Parallel-Constructed falsely by the failed FBI as criminals or undesirables and marked glibly as terrorists.

In addition, all that the CIA was already doing, and DARPA, DIA, NSA, US Navy, US Airforce were joining in, to run unethical brain and bio-resonance experiments on people was being camouflaged and further hidden. The misnamed Department of Health’s heroic efforts to help the inhumanity along with their revisions of the Common Rule in 2016 to permit DOJ and Intelligence exclusions to Informed Consent surely helped–while Americans, the local citizenry lost out, despite protest:

No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1114347466667769856.html: US and NATO Weapons-Testing Twitter thread

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower, former Special Agent, trained attorney, judge, English professor reports being subjected to completely-unlawful and clearly criminal 40 years of political persecution by the FBI and CIA after whistleblowing on FBI corruption, and describes a program known as Non-Consensual Cover Research and Human Experimentation.

Unethical SACHRP/OHRP members, permitting human rights violations on a grand scale in 2016 as they revised the Common Rule/Letter to SACHRP by this writer fully ignored by these Avid Removers of Rights

The Havana Syndrome: A Convenient Foreign Label for a Gargantuan Domestic Crime

Into this milieu of well-oiled domestic assault operations step the Deception Dealers and Consters of the Defense, Intelligence, and Media coalition, never covering the rise of profoundly-unethical non-lethal weapons nor their Gestapo use in policing and surveillance, dismissing the testimonials of reporting victims, and inventing absurd names for a plethora of symptoms induced by a motley collection of EMF and other neuroweapons.

The US Air Force’s Radio Dosimetry Handbook editions from 1986 and later, posted here, could offer CNN and CBS some guidance on radio frequency weapons and how pulsed microwaves at different frequencies can induce nausea or a migraine.

The Mysterious Gaps in Intelligence Reporting

Is it possible the Senate Intelligence Committee missed the Second Memo to Trump in 2019, succeeding the first, where symptoms and effects of DEWS being used on Americans were spelled out?

Once Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans

Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance

Is it possible they missed the entire history of anti-personnel DEWS being developed for domestic use by the Justice Department and the Pentagon, and the studied maneuvers of SACHRP to inclusively include the CIA, FBI, DARPA, DOD in their Drive to Drop Informed Consent for Intelligence, Security, Justice, anyone who’s wanted to engage in unethical exploitation of American bodies and brains?

Is it possible the CIA Director Nominee has no clue what the CIA are doing in their post-Church-Committee experiments?

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

But here they are, vowing to “investigate” as if they had never heard of DEWS or how Intel agencies have been using them.

Leon Panetta, former CIA Director, Secretary of Defense

Former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller

An ABC news article reports that President Biden’s National Security Council will review all Intelligence reporting “to ascertain whether there may be previously unreported incidents that fit a broader pattern.”

And Acting Defense secretary Chris Miller, more equipped to know all about DEWs than most, said touchingly he took it seriously last December when a military man brought up the subject ““When this officer came in and I knew his background and he explained in an extraordinarily detailed but more military style that I could understand, I was like this is actually for real,” Miller said. “This kid had been in combat a bunch and he knew.”

In other words, the very agencies and officials who should know exactly what they are doing all over USA to Americans, employing deadly anti-personnel DEWS and neuroweaponry, are professing to be sure to “investigate” — when they have cloaked their actions in secrecy, exemptions, exclusions, classifications for decades and refuse to stop, despite numerous victim testimonials of gross human rights violations.

Apparently it is only through these deceptive means that the establishment will speak of DEWs.

Further Concealment Behind Sources and Methods, Closed Sessions, National Security

Some kind of limited disclosure (for the TV-watching non-reading crowd), it is clear, is currently underway–but employing such a circuitous and deceptive route it is hard to tell what the intention is here, what is being planned for further disclosure, and what is being planned for further silencing.

Especially curious is the exchange between Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Avril Haines, new Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on the subject, where Senator Shaheen suggested the Intelligence Community was keeping information (presumably on DEWs/Neurotech) from her and others in Congress:

“I recognize that there has been a real effort to try and keep this information classified but I do want to ask you about the concern that I have, that that kind of clamp-down on information that’s available to Congress, that’s available to the public has led to leaks, and it’s not clear whether the information we’re getting is correct or incorrect, and so I wonder if you could speak to that and to what more can be done to declassify some of that information, share it with members of Congress in a way that allows us to better respond, after all we have to fund operations and there are a lot of personnel not a lot – there are personnel who have been harmed who we need to make sure get the care and benefits they need.”

Avril Haines seemed to promise to respond positively “in closed session”:

“Thank you Senator and Thank you for your attention on this issue, it’s critically important and it’s something that I know General Berrier I know across the Intelligence Community, frankly leaders are focused on this issue. On your particular question with respect to information I’d be happy to look at this with you, to be honest I think I completely understand getting the information is critical for you to be able to respond to these issues and ensure that you’re able to make good decisions – maybe we can talk more about this also in closed session on these questions and I think um you know our concern obviously with the classification is because we believe that either it’s protecting Sources and Methods and it’s critical to our National Security and we’ll have to figure that out with you but you should certainly have access to the classified information and we should figure out if there’s a way to help you address these issues more generally.”

Reading between the lines of this exchange it appears the very set-up offers the ODNI and Intelligence Community (IC) further opportunity to call the shots, to equivocate and cower behind age-old cover of Sources and Methods, National Security–when in actuality Congress should be responsive to their constituents who have been reporting DEW/Neurotech crimes against humanity from the IC, from DOD, from FBI, from DOJ for years and should be hauling the entire IC edifice over the coals and subjecting them publicly–not in closed session–to a Church Committee 2.0 to unravel the truth of their doings since 1974. Similarly the DOD and DOJ.

Instead we have this elaborate charade playing out–Cuba to Shanghai, a sudden spotlighting of the White House, murmurs of Russia and China being involved, casting the predatory CIA as Victim-Heroes.

In fact, suggests Steven Baysden, an entrepreneur with insider knowledge of CIA and FBI, unlawfully targeted by this faction as this writer also reports, it is plausibly the CIA behind all these attacks.

Rationale?

“The CIA needs enemies such as Russia to justify their existence and continued massive budget. They long for the “spy vs. spy” days of the Cold War and know that they would not be needed if peace were to break-out around the world. Russia would NOT attack people on the White House grounds with this tech, that explanation makes zero sense, but an out of control Intel that wants and needs reason for an expanded existence would.”

Add Defense to that mix and we get a clearer picture.

In the face of “official” lies, prevarications, excuses, it will be up to people in the know, unlawfully targeted, brilliantly aware, to persist in publication of the truth and unceasingly spread the word to all humanity. Crimes against humanity on an astronomical scale are being committed–Congress is equally culpable: They have often been informed, often refused to act.

