Ramola D | Launched 11/22/2021 | Launched at Substack, Feb 1, 2022 | Updated: Feb 4, 2022

Feb 1, 2022: Beat Censorship: Speak Your Mind! PDF here

Feb 4, 2022: This is this week’s post: At Substack: Calling Out Media in Washington, DC and Ottawa for Refusal to Report COVID-Vaccine Deaths: The Situation is Dire | PDF Feb 4 2022

MEDIA LIES | PLAIN SPEAKING

Weekly op-eds and analyses of articles and video/audio reports published in mass media which distort and skew truth and facts while purporting to present truth and facts.

Especially vital to examine today as COVID and pandemic lies go sky-high in their desperate push to bring us all into an AI-driven, Virtual Reality world.

Mass media, Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Social Media all share the same investors and shareholders: Blackrock, Vanguard, and other big names behind which cower the real power players and billionaires of the world aiming our trajectory toward transhumanism, digital enslavement, brain takeover, and energy harvesting: all good reasons to stay aware, vigilant, and resisting of the Lie Train while expanding human consciousness toward independence of mind and body, bodily integrity, freedom of thought, will and speech, absolute sovereignty, and connecting with others in harmony of mind and spirit.

Media is clearly linked to Big Pharma and Big Tech in promoting, sanctioning, and extending the punishing covert-assault system set up by the Smart Grid under cover of “Surveillance” and now the punishing public-assault system set up by the CDC, WHO, Deep State and all government corporations under cover of “Public Health.”

