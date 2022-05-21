Links to Resources | Ramola D | May 21, 2022

Despite the mounting rhetoric of tyranny from government figureheads and globalist corporations, looking into the issues of Freedom, Law, Sovereignty, Jurisdiction, and Corporations reveals that everyone in the world is Born Free and can Live Free, shaking off the yoke of totalitarianism and fascism from the COVID-cultists, Climate-cultists, Central Bankers, Globalists, and Transhumanists.

This is a page for the listing of resources, websites, books, articles, initiatives to point anyone keen to protect themselves and families from criminal corporate encroachments such as forced mandates for inToxinated vaccines and fake-virus tests, asphyxiation devices such as masks and ventilators, digital IDs and vaccine passports, forced-removal-from-home to quarantine camps and isolation centers and all other Nazi and Communist forms of life-takedown, family-takedown, and social repression.

Key information on what has happened to governments worldwide via the Federal Reserve Bank, the Geneva Convention of 1930, the Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944, and other succeeding takeover heists including the International Health Agreements of 2005, is touched on here: WHO and Central Bankers’ Impending Pandemic Treaty to Establish Global Fascism at Speed | Reclaim Your Sovereignty.

Very simply, all nations’ governments are now corporations in Debt to a central banking system linked to the European/Rothschild/Vatican-owned central bank which owns the Federal Reserve, IMF, et al, and all these national corporations are sub-franchise corporations of the bankrupted US Inc., which, like all the other sub-franchises has pledged everyone’s bodies, souls, and labor as collateral for this Debt, by incorporating people’s Names and trading the resultant security/bond certificates on the stock market in a bizarre scheme which only Machiavellians could muster up, whereby the Legal Person/Legal Fiction/Strawman/All Caps Name which you think is your name, is actually a sub-sub-franchise corporation linked to your state and national governments’ franchise corporation, which is how they expect You to keep all their 100 million statutes, rules, regulations, orders, edicts which are not Laws but corporate foibles, because of that Name enslavement they have established.

(Note also that many, many “Acts” have been passed by Congress which are completely exploitative of and inimical to the God-Given rights and freedoms of the people, which trample on the Constitution & Bill of Rights and permit egregious transgression against the people: they are not Laws which can be used against Living Beings, birthright Americans, and birthright natives of any country. Legal has become Criminal and Unlawful today , begging the question What is Legal? and What is Lawful? )

The key to freedom however is You, the living being, comprehending this mess and disassociating from their Matrix system of enslavement which they impose on You the Living Being via the unconscious “adhesion contract” they goad you to set up, without disclosure, without Informed Consent, therefore In Fraud, each time you link yourself, involuntarily or voluntarily, to that Name. They see the Name–Your Name–as their property.

How do you do that (de-link from your Name/live in the Private/claim status as the Living Being you are)? You have to know what exactly you are doing first, so you do need to do some basic research.

Please see the links to resources listed at Restoring America/American States Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information to further investigate these subjects, especially if you are American and want to reclaim your birthright American status, but also if you are not.

What Anna von Reitz has done to help restore the true united States of America offers a way forward also for people from every country, more information at the American States Assembly website. I’ve linked on that page all the Truth About US Govt posts I posted here many years ago, but there are many other pages on this site addressing these issues too.

Many people and groups worldwide are also reviving Common Law in their countries and setting up Common Law Courts of Record (with a jury), and helping people “return to the Land/Land Jurisdiction” and “live in the Private” as living beings not under the Sea Jurisdiction of government corporations which are incorporated in Maritime/Admiralty Law.

This page hopes to collect resources and links on an ongoing basis. Please also leave links to resources in the Comments section if you have any to share.

Links to books and articles and websites here:

Restoring America

American States Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information

Massachusetts State Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information

Some very vital opening books to read–BOOKS AND WEBSITES THAT WILL HELP EXPLAIN THE CENTURIES-LONG FRAUD:

The Great American Adventure — by Judge Dale, retired: PDF Here

Fruit from a Poisonous Tree — by Melvin Stamper, JD: PDF Here

Reclaim Your Sovereignty, Take Back Your Christian Name — by David E. Robinson/Paperback at Thrift Books, USA

(Website) Living in the Private — An absolutely fabulous website from a New Zealand lawyer with understanding of Maritime/Admiralty Contract Law as well as Common Law with major information on the main points of what Private Side/Public Side is and how to live in the private: https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.com/.

Living in the Private — A very clarifying, straightforward, and useful, history-explaining primer from website above, re-posted here just in case: PDF Here

HOW I CLOBBERED EVERY BUREAUCRATIC CASH CONFISCATORY AGENCY KNOWN TO MAN … a Spiritual Economics Book on $$$ and Remembering Who You Are by Mary Elizabeth: Croft (her e-book re-posted here: PDF Here

(Website) Understand Contract Law and You Win – Mary Croft page: Mary Croft – Debt Based Money & Spiritual Economics. Website which helps people to file their documents to change status and become a Secured Party Creditor.

ARTICLES ADDRESSING THE LONG HISTORIC FRAUD RUN BY GOVERNMENT CORPORATIONS, CROWN, VATICAN:

No government in the U.S. has jurisdiction over the people — M. R. Hamilton, A Free Country

The truth has come out finally and conclusively, by Judge Anna von Reitz — at David Robinson’s site, Maine Republic Email Alert

Watch This – The Law: Reclaim Your Rights – You’re Worth $15 Million! — David Robinson, Maine Republic Email Alert

How to Obtain Personal Justice in a Corrupt American System of Injustice — By Ms. Smallback | October 19th, 2019

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

