REPORTER’S NOTES-1: TECHNO-CREATIVE POSTS AT ECC

Ramola D | Reporter’s Notes | 24th February, 2023
News update to point to recent and ongoing work–a return to journalism at a measured pace.
Please also see Ramola D, 2/23/2023: Reporter’s Note.
This brief recording was made despite obvious cyber-hacking on my desktop with Gotomeeting being completely interfered with to the extent that I could not see what exactly I was recording. Given this increase in hacking interference I’m glad this brief update turned out ok. Will keep doing these on an ongoing basis, stay tuned to the posts at Ramola D Reports | Broadcast Center.
Posted at Bitchute, Odysee/Lbry, Rumble:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Reporters_Notes_1:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2apno6-reporters-notes-1-techno-creative-posts-at-ecc.html