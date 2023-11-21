Notice of Privacy Status

Notice | Ramola D | November 21, 2023

To Whomsoever It May Concern

Please be advised Ramola D, also known as Ramola Grace Dharmaraj, a Living Woman, American, Writer and Journalist is living Privately and has returned to the land and soil Jurisdiction of the United States of America while standing with all indigenous, immigrant, and native peoples on the land everywhere in friendship with all native Americans, Indians, all nationalities, and the Mauri Native Tribes, sovereign Crown of the Mauri Nation of Aotearoha known as the realm of New Zealand, of which this writer’s private home Pine-Haven is a suv’eran charter & Land [Embassy] in the united states of America.

All prior powers of attorney have been revoked and returned to this writer, an Internationally Protected Person who is not to be interrogated, detained, or misrepresented in any way whatsoever. No physical or remote access of this writer’s body, brain, private home, or environs is permitted to anyone whatsoever. All parties who have previously engaged in such unlawful access are advised to consult this writer’s Fee Schedule, posted at the American States Assembly Land Recording Office, and verify this writer’s standing there before continuing further. [This is apart from normal, lawful modes of communication via email, letter, phone with this writer and journalist.]

Returned to the land in The United States of America on the 10th of August 2020 with the Purple Thumb Community.

Repatriated to Massachusetts State as an American State National the 20th of March 2022, with the American States Assemblies, The United States of America.

[Documents to be linked here soon.]

Ramola D/Ramola Grace Dharmaraj

Living Woman, Attorney in Fact, American, Suv’eran, Writer & Journalist

Pine-Haven, Quincy, Massachusetts, November 21, 2023

