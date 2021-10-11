More Sickening COVID Vaccine Findings: Dr. Franc Zalewski Finds “Aluminium Lifeform” Tentacled Parasite in Pfizer Vaccine; Vaccine Parasites Found in Vaccinated Blood, Causing Blood Clots, Heart Issues

Report | Ramola D | October 11, 2021

Another video has surfaced online showing a Polish doctor speaking about a finding made in a sample of the Pfizer vaccines, of an aluminium-carbon lifeform with a head and three legs in different colors, comprising he says aluminium, carbon, and bromium. Dr. Franc Zalewski’s video on Youtube apparently received 130K views before being removed from Youtube–it is now on Bitchute and BrandNewTube and can be viewed below (video linked below).

Iniitially stating it is 25 microns in size he goes on to demonstrate with string the comparative size of the head to the legs, saying the head is 20 microns in size and the tentacles 2.5 mm (2500 microns).

Understated but dramatic, Dr. Zalewski’s presentation offers a terrifying look into a very sinister program of stealth insertion of self-replicating synthetic biology lifeforms into what has been presented by world governments as a beneficial vaccine for humanity,

Dr. Zalewski states that he examined five vials of the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine and found only a saline solution with drying NaCl (Sodium Chloride or Common Salt) cyrstals in a couple before discovering the “Thing” with a head and three legs in a third vial. He also says he was specifically looking for something in the vaccine and suggests that using graphite tape caused the emergence of this living being under the microscope; he concludes that the graphene in the vaccine acts as a kind of food or catalyst for the Thing, and that the vaccine contains the eggs of the thing which hatch in the presence of graphene.

Showing spectrographs of the chemical content of the Thing, he says it is composed of Aluminium and Carbon with the leg part being composed of carbon. He also shows close-ups of the leg and end-appendage which he calls a paw and says this part is composed of carbon.

Asking rhetorical questions such as “Has anyone ever heard of an aluminium-based life form” and “Do we think it is beneficial,” Dr. Zalewski quite effectively drives home the implication that this is a true act of bio-terrorism, to contaminate the vaccines with a horrific synthetic parasite which, he reminds us, is meant to self-replicate, preserve its life and progeny, and essentially proliferate inside the human bloodstream and body.

He also shows other spectrographs, reporting these are other samples of the unknown creature which is possibly a synthetic biological creation, manufactured in a bioweapons lab. Those studying and manufacturing new inorganic-organic life-forms in Universities and research institutions today seem to be vested in this science as an “emerging technology” as this research paper, Artificial Life Forms: The strains of the future? by a researcher at McGill University’s Dept of Medicine illustrates, but there is no excuse whatsoever for a vaccine manufacturer to insert a biological life form, synthetic or natural, in a vial of vaccine of any kind, particularly one that is currently being forced and coerced onto people worldwide.

Informed Consent demands full disclosure of ingredients–and it is very clear at this point that all the top COVID vaccine manufacturers have concealed numerous ingredients in the vaccines, which are now being unearthed by research scientists and being found to be supremely harmful, toxic, and distinct threats to human health.

In this video Dr. Zalewski also talks about how the tiny brush-like tendrils of the COVID test swabs are operating as DNA-brushes and DNA-collectors and further describes how DNA collection for a “Central DNA Database” is being openly carried out at airports.

While the human species is being therefore collectively targeted for sickness, parasitic infection and extermination with dangerous inclusions in a vaccine nobody needs (keeping in mind the so-called Covid disease (with a not-proved-to-exist virus) has a 99.97% recovery rate for most age-groups), it appears individual human DNA is still in high demand, for data collection and analysis purposes, to what end, it is not entirely clear at this moment.

ALUMINIUM-BASED LIFEFORMS FOUND IN VACCINES UNDER MICROSCOPE – DR FRANC ZALEWSKI – ENGLISH

This discovery of a new horrific parasite in the Pfizer vaccine comes on the heels of recent findings of the Trypanosoma Cruzii virus in the Pfizer vaccine by Dr. Robert Young and several European scientists in The Scientists Club, of a second new unidentified parasite witnessed under the microscope by Dr. Robert Young reported here earlier, of a possible third new parasite found by Dr. Carrie Madej in the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines and speculated to be the Immortal Hydra Vulgaris, and of parasites found in vaccinated blood by Dr. Robert Young and reported here earlier.

PARASITES SEEN UNDER OPTICAL AND ELECTRON MICROSCOPES IN THE PFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINES

Trypanosoma Parasites found in Vaccinated Blood & Recorded at CDC VAERS, MHRA UK Yellow Card Scheme: The Mystery of Trypanosoma Cruzi & Trypanosoma Brucei

Reported at Nobulart in their compilation COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredients article is a focus on these parasites, with some very alarming information highlighted.

TRYPANOSOMA CRUZI: A case has been recorded at the CDC VAERS database revealing that a woman has been diagnosed with this parasite Trypanosoma Cruzi in her blood–she found out when she tried to donate blood after being vaccinated and was rejected. This case and a few others recorded at VAERS reveal that antibodies for this parasite are checked regularly, that a blood test exists and is routinely applied to blood to check for infectious disease antibodies which includes screening for this parasite. (The other cases recorded at VAERS are of two teenagers and one person in their sixties presenting with heart issues and being screened for his parasite.) The disease Trypaniosis or Chagas Disease which carries with it a train of heart complications and blood clotting issues is associated with this parasite and is apparently well known enough that blood is routinely tested for antibodies to this parasite in case of heart issues even though this disease is one associated with tropical regions of the world and in the US with place like Texas: this suggests that in some way this parasite has been “normalized” in the blood-screening world and raises the question really if this parasite has somehow entered cell strains and cultures used in previous vaccines.

Blood transfusion apparently has been considered a common mode of transmission of this parasite and the finding of infected blood from Latin American countries has led to routine screening for this parasite from the mid 1990s onward.

VAERS record by a woman seeking to donate blood who is diagnosed with having Trypanosoma Cruzi in her blood

TRYPANOSOMA BRUCEI: Also recorded at the VAERS database are three cases of African sleeping sickness or brucellosis attributed to the Trypanosoma Brucei parasite, as indicated by the symptoms of sleeping, fever, joint pain reported post-vaccine, also suggesting the presence of this parasite in the Pfizer-BionTech vaccines taken by these people.

It is not clear from these cases why a parasitic infection is suspected in these cases–as opposed to considering these symptoms as unconnected adverse reactions to the vaccine.

MHRA UK Yellow Card: These parasites are recorded also in the UK adverse events database as suspected in both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines:

The mystery surrounding these parasites in addition to their suspected presence as noted above is what the Nobulart report notes as relevant in the case of Trypanosoma Cruzi, that it is required to be kept at -70 degreec Celsius in case of transmission between labs for study, exactly as the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines are also required:

“The recommended temperature range for storage and transportation of Pfizer’s chimera is -70°C±10°C and the maximum room temperature storage time is indicated as being no more than 6 hours. Source : https://www.pfizer.com/news/hot-topics/covid_19_vaccine_u_s_distribution_fact_sheet

Source : https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/downloads/storage-summary.pdf Trypanosoma samples are cryogenically preserved for laboratory storage and transportation in a temperature range of -80˚C to -60˚C and seem to remain viable at room temperature for up to 6 hours. Source : https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/52895“ https://nobulart.com/covid-19-vaccine-ingredients/

They also note that Chagas Disease has been highlighted in recent news articles in mainstream media as in this one.

Both of these parasites cause fatal outcomes if not addressed, as noted by Mayo Clinic information, noted in the Nobulart article.

Are these Parasites Intended Inclusions in the COVID Vaccines?

Certainly the whole focus on keeping the Pfizer vaccines at such extremely low cryogenic-preservation temperatures which just happen to coincide with parasite preservation temperatures in conjunction with the well-known screening for antibodies signifying the presence of this parasite in patient blood raises questions.

It seems hardly believable that diabolical intent could dictate the inclusion of a deadly parasite in a vaccine–which is then being forced by world governments on people through a dozen coercive practices including employment mandates–but then again, it is hardly believable that a parasite of any kind could possibly be found inside the vial of any vaccine whatsoever!

And now we have not one but Four possible parasites having been observed in the vials by scientists and doctors.

The question therefore of the inclusion of these parasites in the vaccines being administered to millions as a known and intended inclusion–not chance contamination–must be considered in all seriousness. The trypanosoma parasites are known to cause heart disease, neurodamage, multi-organ failure and death. An intentional inclusion could only have nefarious intentions associated.

As indeed, also the graphene and other metallic toxins found in the vaccines–whose inclusion however could be tied to intentional magnetizing and electrification of cells, linked to making humans and brains more electrically conductive and susceptible to external wireless and 5G manipulation–which is nefarious intent enough, but not aimed at death necessarily (although vaccine deaths have occurred possibly through this cause, they may have been collateral damage in the overall intent to prepare humans for the Internet of Things and AI supercontrol).

Nefarious Intent Revealed: Those Behind the Vaccine Makers Have Revealed Their Hand

Evidence of nefarious intent regarding the vaccines has been brought to us recently by Sir John Bell stating openly he and his hubristic friends needed the vaccine to cause infertility and did not wish for it to be released until that aspect was taken care of–reported here earlier--and by Melissa Strickler, the Pfizer Quality Control whistleblower revealing to Project Veritas that top Pfizer executives were very keen to keep the news about aborted fetal cells being included in the Pfizer vaccines out of the Press.

How was the vaccine intended to cause infertility? Through massive overcreation of the spike protein and its coagulation in reproductive organs perhaps, as some doctors surmise, or the depositing of the mRNA lipid capsids filled with graphene in organs, or, perhaps through the malevolent effects of bloodsucking parasites boring down through tissue and causing blood clots–as revealed recently in micrographs of clumped blood–all horrifying to contemplate.

But impossible to discount, given the evidence emerging now.

These Vaccines Which are Not Really Vaccines Must Be Halted

Whichever way one looks at it, the presence of parasites in the vaccines is a profoundly disturbing phenomenon and one which calls for an immediate halt to the vaccines. This is not what should be permitted to enter the bodies of anyone, let alone children, as is already happening now, and intended for younger ages soon.

Dr. Young has issued passionate calls for the halting of the vaccines given these findings of parasites and deadly toxins on the Ramola D Reports and Laura Loomer shows in recent times–and as with other doctors and scientists, reminds us these are Injections, not vaccines really–of gene-therapy drug treatments filled with toxins and parasites nobody needs in their bodies.

Laura Loomer Show: https://rumble.com/vnf48o-shocking-results-for-cov-vaccine-ingredients-and-the-path-of-destruction-th.html

Currently, the number of reported deaths due to these vaccines has risen to over 16,000 in the CDC VAERS database, although the AFLDS lawsuit along with attorney Tom Renz has disclosed over 45,000 deaths and much more than that in recent exposes at his website and on interviews where he reveals data covered over by CDC counting-fraud pointing to over 50,000 deaths from the vaccines just among Medicaid patients. Vaccine injuries–especially neurodamage and convulsions–are daily being reported in a steady stream on social media, including at Telegram by a number of sources.

These parasites and toxins in the vaccines are most definitely causing harm: these injections must be stopped.

Please share this information widely with all physicians and scientists who can speak out to media to demand a halt to these vaccines and bring this nightmare of worldwide lockdowns, death, and disability–via the Vaxxodemic–no pandemic in sight–to an end.

