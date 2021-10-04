Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls For Immediate Halt to COVID Vaccines, Reveals New Micrographs Showing Clumps of Parasites and Graphene in Vaccinated Blood

Report | Ramola D | October 4, 2021

Dr. Robert Young issues a passionate call for people to wake up, come together, and act to immediately halt the deadly COVID vaccines which are continuing to kill thousands of people, including young, healthy people, while maiming, paralyzing, and disabling millions worldwide, particularly in light of the new information he shares on this Newsbreak of new micrographs showing clumps of parasites and graphene found newly in vaccinated blood.

These horrific pictures of what is being seen in the dried clotted blood of a vaccinated person reveal that the graphene found in the vaccines by multiple scientific teams internationally, as reported in Newsbreak 133 and in earlier articles collected here, as well as the parasites found in the Pfizer vaccine, are indeed causing massive coagulation in the blood and creating visible bulges, darkened clusters and ribbons in the tight network of cross-linked fibrin monomers which comprise blood clots as viewed in Bright Field Microscopy. Several doctors, including Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Antoinetta Gatti and others have warned of blood clots forming when cells are flooded with foreign nanoparticulates such as graphene and have revealed that vaccinated patients are showing micro blood clots on the D-Dimer tests.

These blood clots which inhibit free blood circulation and oxygenation of the body then lead to multiple problems such as reduced oxygen, inability to breathe, lung embolisms, strokes (when forming inside the brain), and multi-organ failure–which indeed number among the many vaccine injuries being recorded at the CDC VAERS database, the MHRA UK Yellow Card database, Eudra Vigilance, the EU database, and in social media posts online.

It should be noted here that mainstream media has falsely published that only the AstraZeneca vaccine caused blood clots and on a very rare basis–this is not true; examining the reports at CDC VAERS it is readily apparent that all four major vaccines have caused blood clots in recipients, with Pfizer and Moderna causing the most, as Children’s Health Defense reported earlier.

Dr. Young discusses these blood clot micrographs in detail on Newsbreak 134 (video links below) and compares these pictures during the show to pictures he has published earlier of live and dried blood cell analysis in his article Pathological Blood Coagulation and the Mycotoxic Oxidative Stress Test (MOST).

These micrographs follow on the ones exposed by Dr. Young recently in New Micrographs Reveal Graphene Oxide and Parasites in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine. and in his article Scanning and Transmision Electron Microscopy Reveal Graphene Oxide in COVID-19 Vaccines.

Viral and Germ Theory is a Lie to Push Vaccines; Terrain Theory Offers the Truth of Disease via Pollution, and Health via Alkalinity and Green Foods

In Newsbreak 134, Dr. Young addresses once more his work in microscopy and scholarship exploring the science of pleomorphism and exosomes, discussing his mentors and influences which stem from Antoine Bechamps, as well as supporters and scholars such as James Redfield and Dr. Neil Solomon from Johns Hopkins Medical school, and professors at Morehouse College who helped promote his work in New Biology and helped get some of his bestselling books on pH environment and alkaline diets published.

Image: Dr. Robert Young

At core of Dr. Young’s work is the theory that all disease—including so-called viral diseases—stem from a polluted environment, with contaminants accruing from sources such as electromagnetic radiation, pesticides, unhealthy eating, drinking, lifestyle habits, vaccines, aerosols, carbon monoxide or dioxide poisoning etc, and cellular cleaning operations to rid the body of waste leads to formation of exosomes which are mistaken to be viruses typical of a certain disease. These viruses cannot transmit from one person to another except through injection, and the concept of infection and contagion is highly misunderstood he says.

Disease is Not Transmitted by Viruses but by Frequencies and Can Find Reception Only in Similarly Polluted Terrain: That’s What “Infectious” Is All About

What is really happening is radiation outward by the electromagnetic human body of harmful disease/polluted terrain frequencies, it is this which is transmitted from one person to another, rooting in unhealthy terrain and giving the impression of contagion while in actuality not at all deriving from any specific living “virus”–no virus has been proved to exist or been isolated in separateness and found to transmit disease in another, as per Koch’s and Rivers’ postulates.

Viruses Have Never Been Proved to Exist–and CDC Knows It

(This was recently admitted by the CDC here, on a new FOIA request by this writer; what the CDC and mainstream, Pharma-funded impure science pushes these days as viruses is actually clusters of computer-generated genomic sequences deriving from mixing up sputum from sick people with Vero/monkey kidney cells and various toxins and preserving chemicals and gene-sequencing samples of the mess, and does not prove existence of any virus, as per the Statement of Virus Isolation by Kaufman, Cowan, Morrell.)

Image from Dr. Young

People who are healthy and have healthy bodily terrain and perfect pH in their interstitial fluids cannot catch viral diseases from a sick person, this in itself supports Terrain Theory and gives lie to Germ Theory.

The current mania therefore of COVID being a deadly viral disease transmitted in speech or breath to others and requiring a vaccine to stop its spread is essentially a profound deception and major lie.

This is major, paradigm-shaking information which Dr. Young shared with this writer in Report 255, where he discusses “outfection” and “the corona effect” where red blood cells become distorted and spiky when flooded with pollution and acidity in the blood–spike proteins are not spikes on viruses, they are spikes on deformed cells, and viruses are exosomes and cellular debris, not little bugs with souls: Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection–Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!

Apparently no virus has been proved to exist–Dr. Young has several articles on this at his blog and websites.

Dr. Robert Young:

Targeted for Healing People of Cancer and other Chronic Diseases by Criminal Pharma Cartels Protecting Their Disease Business Model for Billionaires

Dr. Young has been wrongfully targeted by the corrupt edifice of the FDA and co. for healing people, as many naturopaths have also been, a situation he speaks about in Newsbreak 134, as he calls for people to start educating themselves about the truth of disease, terrain pollution, and return to health through alkaline diets and means of re-oxygenating blood through chlorine dioxide, sodium and potassium chlorate, etc.

Significantly, his diets have helped heal many from late-stage cancers, a fact the cancer industry has worked hard to suppress; Dr. Young describes his experience of coming close to University support of his cancer cures which ultimately fell through as risk-assessors at the University of Southern California weighed the cost of his treatment protocols against the thousands of dollars brought in by chemo and decided to drop support of his work. This is an incredible story which absolutely underlines the criminality of the vastly powerful Pharma cartels which have a tight financial hold over Universities and Medical Schools just as much as Hospitals and Research Institutions and Media (via advertising dollars) and do not care about cures and human health; rather, they are focused on their profitlines and quarter earnings and work rapidly to squash any threat to their status quo and inflated lifestyles based on making people pay interminably for treatments which will never cure them.

Regardless, Dr. Young has continued his work, going on to write several books which became bestsellers and helped heal millions around the world, including Reverse Cancer Naturally and The pH Miracle series.

Reading Dr. Young’s many articles is very interesting since they offer deeper insight into this ideology of disease and health, and some are listed here below.

Watch Newsbreak 134 at Bitchute (to be uploaded elsewhere shortly):

Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings

