Clot Formation Post Pfizer/Moderna/All Gene-Based Vaccines Potentially Lethal, Children Must Not Get the Shot: Urgent Appeal from Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Repost of Video Link | Ramola D | May 30, 2021

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, immunologist, physician, retired professor, states in this brief video snippet below from an unidentified interview (posted on Bitchute/will post reference soon as I have it) that clot formation in the blood succeeding the gene-based vaccines has been newly found to be very common and potentially lethal.

He also states that children have no way of defending themselves and must not get the shot.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

In direct address to parents, he says, unequivocally: ” Do not give the shot to children! They do not have any possibility of defending themselves. If you give that jab to your child, you are committing a crime.”

“A group of German scientists (who have been studying clot formation in blood after vaccines) have just found out that triggering of clot formation with all vaccines is a very common event–with all vaccines–meaning, that when you take this jab, you are allowing your body, you are triggering a reaction that is potentially lethal.

Therefore I strongly advise people not to get the shot. If you do want to get the jab, you may, as an adult but you should realize you are undergoing a threat. But do not give the shot to children! They do not have any possibility of defending themselves. If you give that jab to your child, you are committing a crime.” — Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

