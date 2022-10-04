Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: Thousands of Doctors Worldwide Convene to Declare International Medical Crisis & Call for Immediate Suspension of All COVID Vaccines

Report & Links | Ramola D | October 4, 2022
Thousands of doctors worldwide have rallied in the last few weeks to meet, hold press conferences, publish or sign a Medical Crisis Declaration, and call on their colleagues in the medical profession to examine the evidence with them and join their call for an immediate suspension or halt to the COVID vaccines–referred to by many as gene-therapy injections, not really vaccines.
These doctors join the thousands who have spoken out earlier in 2021, made videos, appeared in podcasts, interviews, and conferences calling early for a halt as Vaccine Injury databases began to record deaths, heart attacks, and strokes, and blood clotting damages began to be scrutinized with intent by cardiologists, pathologists, and research scientists.
Today these databases are recording the deaths of children, the young, sudden deaths across age-groups, and the deaths of athletes, while many analysts speculate it’s millions currently dead from the vaccines, not thousands, as the VAERS/MHRA Yellow Card/EudraVigilance databases suggest.
News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children
Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs/Oct 25, 2021
Medical Crisis Declaration
The doctors and scientists who have come together to formulate this statement declaring an unprecedented international medical crisis cite the many alarming facets now seen to be associated with the COVID vaccine such as excess mortality in all countries where the majority of the population have been vaccinated, sudden rise in deaths among young people, rise in miscarriages and perinatal deaths, and adverse side effects which include permanent disability.
The declaration calls for thorough investigations of the deaths post-vaccine and of interactions between ingredients of the vaccines as well as molecular, cellular and biological vaccine-effects. Recommendations include compensation and psychological help for the afflicted, early detection programs to address cardiovascular issues, as well as research and treatment for all who have experienced adverse side effects.
The Medical Crisis Declaration can be found here; as of date, 22,628 people have signed, thousands of these being doctors and scientists from the world over.
Several doctors have made videos, posted here and at Odysee and Rumble.
Indian Doctors Conference Discussed Vaccine Damages and Called to Stop the Shots
A group of Indian doctors recently held a conference online on Sep 10, 2022, to publicize the Medical Crisis Declaration then signed by physicians from 34 countries, alerting India and the world to vaccine injury from the COVID injections as they called for all authorities to stop the shots, covered at the Universal Health Organization and Awaken India Movement.
Their press release announcing the conference — with more information — is here.
The livestreamed conference is at Facebook and posted below.
World Council for Health Press Conference/Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Cardiologist, Says the Vaccine Must be Suspended
The World Council for Health held a press conference recently where Dr. Malhotra, a UK consultant cardiologist, presented his experience and findings encapsulated in a recent peer-reviewed paper published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance, where he was joined by Dr. Ryan Cole, pathologist from the United States, and Dr. Tess Lawrie, Director of E-BMC Ltd and EbMCsquared CiC and member of the WCH Steering Committee.
The WCH press release for this event with links to much information is here.
Dr. Malhotra’s call for a suspension of the mRNA vaccine until serious side-effects are fully investigated comes after an initial support for the vaccine when it was first rolled out and a current turnaround after his very healthy father (72) died suddenly with clogged arteries after the shot.
Dr. Malhotra does not seem to be against all vaccines–indeed, his comments during the conference suggest he has not explored the entire subject of vaccines very deeply–but he does critique the base set-up of the pharmaceutical industry which is fixated on delivering profits to its shareholders and not on anyone’s health, and reports the recent admissions from Lancet and other medical journal editors that a whole lot of scientific fraud pervades the medical journal (propped up by Pharma) landscape, with over 50% of what’s published being false.
““We must use this as an opportunity to transform the system to produce better doctors, better decision making, healthier patients and restore trust in medicine and public health. Until all the raw data on the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines have been independently analysed, any claims purporting that they confer a net benefit to humankind cannot be considered to be evidence based.”
Dr. Ryan Cole presents some rather compelling slides with his presentation, sharing his analysis that the spike protein is found all over cells in the body while displaying samples of the very long and rubbery amyloid clots found in deceased people who were vaccinated.
Unfortunately, Dr. Cole, like various other prominent physicians currently speaking out does not make reference to the graphene findings and other metallic and parasite findings in the vaccines and vaccinated blood, which have been covered extensively here (list of most articles/podcasts at Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs) and will continue to be covered.
The only reason the shots are not being stopped worldwide yet is that we continue to live in an inverted world where corporations keen on profit run governments–as noted here, it’s people now who need to rise and stop their families and communities from being harmed by these non-vaccines: All COVID Vaccines are Dangerous–Causing Paralysis, Death, Heart Attacks, Serious Injury: They Should Be Halted, and Physicians, Parents, Citizens Need to Speak Out En Masse
Train-Wreck of COVID Vaccine Insanely Jolts On: Sudden Deaths as Children Die, Babies Die, Adults Die, Athletes Die, While Govts & Pharma Sign New Deals
Please share this information widely.