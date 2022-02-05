HERE: Read The Truckers’ Declaration

Re-post from original at State of the Nation | Ramola D | Feb 5, 2022

Truckers’ Declaration

We, the Truckers Of America, declare that whereas:

The “killer virus” is a mild flu

The Covid “vaccine” is a gene-modification treatment,

harmful, often deadly, and damaging

to the immune system

The Covid “vaccine” is unnecessary because cheap, effective

remedies exist; administering these

dangerous experimental jabs to children is

especially evil and violates the Nuremberg

code of 1947

The PCR test is totally fraudulent and can’t

differentiate between COVID-19

and the seasonal flu, as the CDC and

WHO now admit after two years; The

tests mostly give false-positives and were

rigged to do so

The PCR swabs are invasive, potentially damaging to the

olfactory nerve, and contain toxic

substances

The case data generated is meaningless junk, as the authorities now

admit

The masks are totally useless, increase the risks of

disease, and can damage children’s brains

by cutting off the supply of oxygen

The vaccine mandates are illegal, unconstitutional, and violate

our fundamental human rights and the

Nuremberg code of 1947

The vaccine “passports” are illegal, unconstitutional, discriminatory,

go against science, and violate the

Nuremberg code

The news media is the PR agency of Big Pharma,

purveying disinformation and lies about this

plandemic 24/7

The “Fact Checkers” are the paid mouthpieces of Big Pharma,

disseminating untruths and misinformation

WE HEREBY DECLARE that we are not leaving this city until our demands are met, as follows:

* No more mandates

* No more gene-based “vaccines”

* No more bogus diagnostic tests

* No more masks

* No more health passports

* No more censorship by the lying News Media and Social Media—

All the scientific findings by truth-telling doctors

and researchers must be fully presented to the public.

* Full compensation by the vaccine manufacturers

and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to every person

injured by the COVID-19 “vaccines” or their bereaved families.

Our demonstration is totally peaceful and lawful. If any disturbance occurs it is the result of FBI dirty-tricks as occurred at the so-called “Capitol riot” of January 6, 2021.

IT’S TIME TO END THIS SCAMDEMIC

* * * * * *

Submitted by a Concerned Citizen in solidarity with America’s Truckers and Truckers Worldwide.

