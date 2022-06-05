Helena Csorba: The Havana Syndrome…Caused by Pulsed, High-Power Microwave Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs)

Re-post of Helena’s article accompanying her petition from the original | Ramola D | June 4, 2022

Civil engineer, educator, activist, researcher and investigator Helena Csorba recently very tragically passed away at age 72 on March 10, 2022 as a consequence of being extremely harmed by microwave weapon assaults in her hometown of Etna borough in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania intensified in recent times and experienced for several decades. Discerning, matter-of-fact, and intelligent, Helena made several FOIA requests over the years of her local police department to find out what kind of law enforcement technology they were using and what kind of funds were sent their way on COPS, CVE and other community policing funding. Intensive research turned up information on Through-wall-surveillance-radar devices being used by police, a kind of pulsed radar device used in many different industries including for RF ablation of cell tissues by surgeons. These radio frequency devices are now being used in neighborhoods to target and attack people through walls in their own homes, as surveillance devices which track, lock on, pulse, vibrate, and burn people, she reports, with police involvement or oversight, in ways that are extremely violative of all laws and human rights, causing extreme pain and harm. “It is heinous,” she says, “and should be stopped.” Helena also reports they are being used as weapons of vendetta and revenge by police and government parties and private-party criminals to hurt, damage, and destroy select people. What Helena reports is being reported by thousands all over the USA and world, evidence of both abuse and overreach by police as well as by military and intelligence factions which are operating covertly in neighborhoods, using people targeted by police and FBI for their own purposes of unlawful non-consensual experimentation. Helena’s research was previously reported here at Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up, and points to the same Crowd-Control technologies now being rolled out, without disclosure to the people, and without consent.

In this informative document reproduced here below, Helena explains how the symptoms reported by diplomats and spies in the labeled “Havana Syndrome” are the same as those accruing from pulsed high-power microwave weapons, which thousands in the USA (as also worldwide) are reporting.

Helena published a powerful petition recently calling for a Congressional hearing and investigation here, which 7, 918 people have signed. She was in the middle of organizing a lawsuit when she was unseasonally assaulted with radio frequency weapons, which she has reported along with progress on the lawsuit on the petition page.

See Helena’s impressive and informative interview at In Other News by Geoff Brady in July 2018 here: https://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-july-2-2018/

See more links to her work and a tribute to her life and great efforts to expose these crimes at Targeted Artist Poet’s page here.

Helena was a great researcher, educator, and friend to many being similarly targeted unlawfully with Spectrum weapons: what she reports is true, as this writer is well aware, and will continue to inform millions worldwide, and wake up all to the great harms and unethicality of their use on humans. Many thanks and great appreciation for the work of this extraordinary, dedicated researcher and teacher. Rest in Power, Helena! — Ramola D

The Havana Syndrome … Caused by pulsed, high-power microwave radiofrequency directed energy weapons (DEWs).

by Helena Csorba

rfhurtslife@gmail.com

There are more than just a handful of diplomats and undercover special agents that are being assaulted with pulsed microwave radiofrequency Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs). More, thousands and thousands more; countless numbers more in the United States of America and all over the world.

Dr. Beatrice Golomb, teaching medicine at the University of California, was the first medical professional to recognize the symptoms of the U.S. diplomats, stationed in Havana, Cuba, to be radiofrequency microwave radiation assaults. She has also been wanting to call attention “to a larger population of people who are affected by similar” assaults and to explain and address the symptoms experienced by ” ….. large number …. outside the diplomatic corps …” struck by identical trauma.

“Researcher links diplomats’ mystery illness to radiofrequency/microwave radiation”

https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-08/uoc–rld082918.php “Diplomats’ Mystery Illness and Pulsed Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation” https://static1.squarespace.com/static/58fa27103e00bed09c8eac2c/t/ 5b7f95930e2e7262c9be0455/1535088022263/Cuba+2018-08-23c+-NEJM.pdf

Senator Marco Rubio (FL) arranged a hearing when the news of the invisible, yet devastatingly destructive assaults roiled the nation, that U.S. citizens (diplomats) stationed in Havana, Cuba were being assaulted, surreptitiously with a heinous, debilitating, directed energy weapon, that left them with neurological dysfunction, including traumatic brain injuries, balance issues, as well as other health harm.

The FCC calls these devices radiolocators and intentional radiators; they are motion sensors, very much like the speed RADAR that most people are accustomed, which measure motion in MPH. These ‘slightest of motion’ speed detectors, measure the motion at a person’s wrist to detect heartbeat; measure the breath rate by detecting the motion of a person’s chest heaving; pick up leg, hand and arm motion for gesture and gait recognition; pick up eye motion with gaze tracking recognition and even detects the vibration of vocal cords and reads the motion of lips, to discern speech (articulation) – through multiple walls.

By the way, these are our individual and unique bio-identifiers, when being observed, from a distance, through obstructions.

When pulsed at embassies, they are specifically used for ‘listening-in’ espionage devices. There is no need to do a ‘break and enter’ to place a hidden microphone; the eavesdropping can easily be accomplished by pulsing a microwave radiofrequency (MW RF) signal into a building, through walls, with direct line of sight. The device can pick up many conversations and locate everyone.

The RADAR guns are widely available to First Responders, law enforcement and firefighters. MW RF Through-The-Wall-Surveillance (TTWS) RADAR devices were designed to be used during catastrophic and exigent circumstances, like after an earthquake to find the tiniest, micro-motion of a barely alive person under a big rubble or during a mud or snow avalanche or during a SWAT or hostage situation, where law enforcement has to quickly determine a building’s layout and the number of people inside, their location and where the weapons cache is, if any.

Firefighters use the pulsed radio wave “echoes” or “noise” returns to the RADAR gun’s computer screen, to find their way out of a smoke filled structure.

But these devices are being misused and have been co-opted and re-purposed. When the device’s low power (power density) is increased (because after all, they are computers that can be reprogrammed), you have a low frequency, but high-power microwave device (HPM), to pulse directed energy at a singled-out target and a specific body part of that target, surreptitiously, for revenge and retaliation, to settle grudges, burning, hurting and vibrating that target’s body part. This seems to have developed into a VIRTUAL REALITY belly laugh pastime. It is ‘CRAZY-MAKING’.

The ACLU recognizes that TTWS surveillance devices are being rampantly used and abused by law enforcement and have asked for everyone’s involvement and help, to create laws and oversight: https://www.aclu.org/report/community control-over-police-surveillance-technology-101

The definition of the acronym RADAR, is RAdio Detection And Ranging + RAdio Direction And Ranging, so the devices can locate people and lock on to them and track them.

Dielectric constant (also called relative permittivity), software is loaded on the RADAR gun’s computer to have the capability to identify anything. Everything has a dielectric or relative permittivity property, whether it is a solid, liquid or gas or a composite. Dielectric Properties of the Human Body:

https://itis.swiss/virtual-population/tissue-properties/database/dielectric properties/

List of some other Dielectric Constants:

If the MW RF power is increased and is pulsed, through walls at a target, the RADAR TTWS device delivers ‘shockwaves’ or ‘pressure waves’. The MW RF can be adjusted to deliver the slightest of touch or adjusted to deliver brute force shockwaves, that bashes the brain up against the inside of your hard skull-bone, causing brain bruising, concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI), accompanied by an excruciatingly unbearable ‘brain ache’; the MW RF causes burns; incredible bone crunching pain; RF Ablation (necrosis or destruction and death of tissue); RF Anesthesia – putting you to sleep; causes auto-immune diseases and neurological deterioration, cataracts and cancer. All are well known biological effects of microwave RF.

Research on microwave radiofrequency radiation biological effects (bioeffects) are abundant. At the Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan alone, there are about 8000 pages, in 10 boxes, of researched and cataloged information by Nicholas Steneck in preparation for his, “The Microwave Debate” book. https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/library/guides/findingaid/stenecknresearchm.a sp

Paul Brodeur started writing about microwaves for The New Yorker, after serving in the United States Army Counter-intelligence Corps, in Germany. http://www.paulbrodeur.net/ In 1977, he compiled his extensive knowledge and research to publish, “The Zapping of America: Microwaves, Their Deadly Risk and the Coverup”, because even to today – unbelievably – especially today, there is a cover-up.

Around 2016, both the United States and Canadian diplomats, their spouses and children, and some eight CIA undercover officers, stationed in Havana, Cuba, were targeted with debilitating pulsed microwave radiofrequency, causing severe, traumatic brain and balance injuries. The complaint mentions sonic and microwave assaults, then settles in calling the targeted attacks as ‘mysterious’ and then collectively refers to the injuries as Havana Syndrome.

There is terrific reporting by Carl Zimmer, dispelling the mystery of ‘when sound is NOT sonic’, because the sound is microwave, which is in the radio frequency range of the EMF Spectrum. It is the Microwave Frey Auditory Effect that delivers the clicking, chirping and hissing noise and other sounds.

What’s a Science Reporter to Do When Sound Evidence Isn’t Sound? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/06/insider/cuba-illness-sonic-weapons.html A ‘Sonic Attack’ on Diplomats in Cuba? These Scientists Doubt It https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/05/science/cuba-sonic-weapon.html

After the Canadian families returned from their post, they filed a lawsuit which describes in jaw-dropping detail, the current modern day, cover-up of this technology. The complaint names “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada” (Canada) as the Defendant, who owes and is in breach of contractual, statutory and common law duties to the Plaintiffs; consisting of six families with children, one of them a preschooler.

The Canadian families were kept in the dark about the cause of their assaults and have been thwarted at every turn when they tried to seek medical attention; unimaginably, were even restricted from sharing information with their family members after coming home from work, at the end of each day.

According to the complaint:

“10. Despite belatedly acknowledging the existence and harm of Havana Syndrome, Canada has actively interfered with the ability of the Plaintiffs to seek appropriate and necessary medical care for their injuries. Canada has greatly restricted the information that the Plaintiffs are permitted to share with health care professionals, placed restrictions on who the Plaintiffs can seek medical care from, and withheld information from the Plaintiffs and medical professionals regarding Havana Syndrome and its possible causes that would help in the diagnosis and treatment of the Plaintiffs. In one particularly egregious case, Canada used diplomatic channels in the United States to instruct the University of Pennsylvania Centre for Brain Injury and Repair to “stop testing the Canadians”, despite the fact that the affected individuals were seeking testing and treatment at a world-renowned brain injury and trauma center at their own initiative and expense. As a result of Canada’s intervention, testing was immediately halted.”

In another instance, one of the Canadian families traveled to the University of Miami to undergo testing. All members of the family were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, akin to concussions. “Senior officials with Global Affairs Canada contacted the physician and asked him to alter his assessment ……. specifically to downgrade the injury rating ….”

https://www.scribd.com/document/448282719/Canadian-Lawsuit-Complaint T-238-19-John-Doe-Et-Al-v-Hmq#from_embed

It is mind-blowing that the Canadian government would interfere in medical treatment of their employees by going as far as “instructing hospitals to stop testing and treating them” and by picking up the phone and calling their doctor and asking to change the diagnosis. UNBELIEVABLE!

On February 7, 2019, one day after the Canadian’s filed their lawsuit, Attorney Mark Zaid filed a Freedom of Information lawsuit on behalf of The New Yorker and

the James Madison Project, seeking the production of documents from the U.S. Department of State, namely the report of the Accountability Review Board addressing circumstances surrounding medical and health problems reported by U.S. Government officials (the diplomats and CIA Special Agents) working in Havana, Cuba, as well as steps that will be or have already been taken to implement the recommendations of the report.

https://www.scribd.com/document/448282721/CUBA-FOIA-COMPLAINT-James Madison-Proj-New-Yorker-v-State-Dept-Accountability-Review-Board#from_embed

I am wondering if The New Yorker called Mr. Brodeur, their former employee and investigative science writer and microwave expert, when the news of the mysterious targeted attacks in Havana, Cuba hit the news? But they did displayed their sense of humor when they published, “The Freshest Tinfoil Hats for Conspiracy-Theorist Fashionistas”

https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/the-freshest-tinfoil-hats-for conspiracy-theorist-fashionistas although the pulsed, microwave radiated targets felt the piece derided their torture and pain.

It has been reported that Senator Jeanne Shaheen (NH) is working as a ‘social worker’ for the United States employees who were working in various cities in China, as the State Department has refused to acknowledge or recognize their heinous microwave radiofrequency targeted DEW attacks, in order to preserve international trade relations.

https://www.gq.com/story/cia-investigation-and-russian-microwave-attacks So the obfuscation continues.

When the pulsed HPM is directed at a specific body part, it can stimulate that body part, using either a wider band MW RF assault or a very tight, pin-point focused beam. If the MW RF is directed at your nostrils, you will sneeze uncontrollably; if a portion of your body is pulsed (stimulated) where the nerve endings are close to the skin surface, like your toes or feet, the synapses will rapid fire, which will feel like zapping or electrocution; dial back the MW RF power and you will feel a phantom touch. Hit a nerve reflex point, you will experience restless leg or involuntary extremity movement. The burning and stinging are well known effects of RADIO WAVE SICKNESS; it feels like thousands of pin-pricks or bee stings. Pulsed vibrating stimulation directed at our lower intestine causes involuntary defecation; pulsed stimulation directed at the bladder causes you to pee your pants; if the pulsed, stimulation is beamed at our genitals or rectum, it is rape.

When the MW RF pulse is directed at your digestive tract, you will feel nauseous or will downright projectile vomit. If your gag reflex or esophagus is pulsed and stimulated, you will feel choked and cough to near asphyxiation. If your heart and lungs are pulsed and vibrated, you will have a panic attack. When pulsed at your

brain, it causes brain bruising, accompanied with a horrific ‘brain ache’ and you will feel light headed, vertigo and faintness and can loose consciousness; you will also excessively salivate and drip or drool cerebral brain fluid, indicating that the blood brain barrier has been compromised.

This is a bullying and intimidation device to modify behavior and to force compliance by terrorizing a person with pain, with the intent to incite, provoke and aggravate, and designed to humiliate and shame.

The invasive microwave RF shockwaves are life destroying and hurt not only humans, but can be maliciously directed at pets. The MW RF will destroy (burn up) your vegetable and flower gardens, plants, bushes and trees; and will make you look like you can’t take care of your home or property or your affairs anymore. The pulsed, vibrating pressure waves will tear apart and crack plaster and mortar; it will vibrate your home’s copper pipes’ solder loose and cause a waterfall in your ceilings and walls; it will melt and sag the lead surround of stained glass; it will at the most inopportune times, flash your lights on and off, uncontrollably, since RF thinks any wire is an antenna (as an engineer, I think it is a fire hazard).

When pulsed and directed, through walls, from a large stand-off range, at either small or large electrical appliances, the wiring will burn up; your computer ‘cooked’ or at the very least the RF communication signal disrupted; your calls on your wireless D.E.C.T. handset or on your smart phone, will be dropped or at the very least be disrupted with interference.

Pulsed with MW RF, your vehicle will unexpectedly freeze-up and be locked in its tracks, when perilously going around a treacherously narrow and steep mountain bend.

It appears that the FCC has lost control of monitoring these MW RF pulsed RADAR guns, that can ‘see’ though obstructions, that can track and lock onto a selected person, that can be modified to hurt, burn and vibrate. After licensing the specifications, there is little to no oversight once the HPM device is sold. Although, there have been confiscations and fines relegated and imposed, there are just too many devices like these out there.

FCC Part 15 Intentional Radiators

https://sandersrfconsulting.com/fcc-part-15-intentional-radiators/ Trends in FCC Enforcement, Equipment Violations 2014

https://www.fr.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/FCC-Enforcement Update.Equipment-Violations.20141.pdf

FCC Enforcement Monitor ~ November 2020

https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/fcc-enforcement-monitor-november 2020-98544/

Equipment Marketing Violations

https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/guides/equipment-marketing violations

Don’t let these equipment violation actions buoy your hopes. I am telling you; the FCC has truly lost the handle on these devices, they just simply do not have the manpower to send agents into the field, every time someone complains.

The FCC requires a “Stop Buzzer” point of contact when colleges, research laboratories and healthcare facilities, operate under an FCC Experimental License for RF technology, but gosh knows if it applies to targets.

In 1998, there was a joint Congressional Hearing, with warning of ‘BACKYARD TERRORISTS’ using handheld, portable, pulsed MW RF Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs). “Hearings on High-Power MW (HPMW) Weapons”, 28 February 1998 https://cryptome.org/rfw-jec.htm

And there were articles on MW RF Backyard Methods:

Ray gun feared as America’s biggest threat, by Michael Maloof https://www.wnd.com/2012/12/ray-gun-feared-as-americas-biggest-threat/ ‘How-to’ for EMP weapon stunningly accessible, by Michael Maloof https://www.wnd.com/2012/12/how-to-for-emp-weapon-stunningly accessible/

This is a horrific, sadistic, atrocious crime. It is unbelievably awesome and heinously exact, deadly, surreptitiously delivered technology.

If the TTWS HPM RADAR device uses pulsed ultrawide band (UWB) also known as ‘baseband’ or ‘carrier-free’ or ‘impulse’ radio beam; it is inherently difficult to measure, extremely difficult to intercept, has great immunity to interference (or jamming), but has high, laser-like precision characteristic. These beamed frequencies are also known as Micropower Impulse RADAR (MIR).

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories on some of the capabilities and the stealthiness of MIR technology:

https://ipo.llnl.gov/technologies/micropower_impulse_radar

The DOJ and NIJ, Sensor, Surveillance and Biometric Technologies Center of Excellence has published multiple reports on TTWS MW RF technology: https://nij.gov/topics/technology/detection-surveillance/enhanced surveillance/pages/through-wall.aspx

THROUGH-THE-WALL SENSORS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT – Market Survey (2012)

http://www.academia.edu/4517064/00_Wall_Sensor_Report_508

On page 26 of the 2012 Market Survey Report, prepared by ManTech for the DOJ and NIJ, is the most capable TTWS RADAR device that I am aware of, called STORMS (Sense Through Obstructions Remote Monitoring System). It has a 300 meter (about 1,000 feet) standoff range to pick up your speech (a private conversation in your living room or while talking to your spouse in bed), pick up breath rate and heart beat, through multiple walls, available as a handheld model since Q2 of 2012. The STORMS operates between 3.3 and 3.8 GHz at low power levels.

https://www.vawdengineering.com/FAQ.HTML

Through-The-Wall-Surveillance devices eliminate any assurance or possibility of retreating into the quiet comfort and ‘privacy and safety of your VERY own home’.

My FOIA request to the FCC for the complete list of all Doppler RADAR and/or pulsed RADAR, of all stepped-frequency, continuous-wave (CW) RADAR, of all ultra-wide band (UWB) RADAR and/or the combination of these intentional radiators and radiolocators, produced a spreadsheet of only UWB devices. https://www.muckrock.com/foi/united-states-of-america-10/complete-list-of-all doppler-radar-andor-pulsed-radar-of-all-stepped-frequency-continuous-wave-cw radar-of-all-ultra-wide-band-uwb-radar-andor-the-combination-of-these-intentional radiators-and-radiolocators-29786/

The last item on the spreadsheet that the FCC sent in response to my FOIA request for RADAR devices is the https://www.trxsystems.com/. This UWB device will locate, map and track multiple people – providing 3D mapping and personnel location inside buildings, underground and in other areas where GPS is not available. GPS’ weak signal cannot penetrate buildings, Ground Penetrating RADAR (GPR) can, which these pulsed MW RF directed energy devices are.

An article describing ‘shockwaves’ and ‘cavitation’ and brain trauma: https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-09-22-the-science-behind-a-party-trick may-lead-to-a-breakthrough-in-brain-research.html

And an article on ‘pressure-waves’: “Clandestine eavesdropping using microwaves – gigahertz audio snooping system”: https://www.edn.com/design/audio-design/ 4015282/Eavesdropping-using-microwaves

There is only one case that I am aware of where a home was searched using radio waves, a TTWS radiolocator and intentional radiator, microwave RADAR gun device, that has gone to court. In U.S. v. Denson, Neal Gorsuch, in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote the opinion that allowed the search of Mr.

Denson’s home, to locate him before they busted the door down. Neal Gorsuch is now Justice Gorsuch.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2015/01/19/police-radar-see-through walls/22007615/

United States v. Denson

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-10th-circuit/1688123.html

Searching a home with intrusive, pulsed microwave radiofrequencies, as far as I know, has not been tested in our U.S. Supreme Court.

As a side note, Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion in Kyllo v. U.S., that the forward looking infrared camera (FLIR) that detected the escaping heat from the building, shone at Mr. Kyllo’s home was invasive and constituted a search under the Fourth Amendment and required a warrant, therefore the warrantless search

violated Mr. Kyllo’s Constitutional Rights, and the evidence that it produced, of the overheated marijuana growing room, was not admissible as evidence. KYLLO V. UNITED STATES (99-8508) 533 U.S. 27 (2001)

190 F.3d 1041, reversed and remanded.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/99-8508.ZO.html

These eavesdropping devices have matured from the microwave RF devices that were beamed at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for decades, from the 50’s to the mid-70’s, which caused various illnesses and cancers to the embassy personnel. NYT -1976- SOVIET DIMS MW BEAM AT U.S. EMBASSY

http://www.nytimes.com/1976/07/08/archives/soviet-dims-beam-at-us embassy-but-kissinger-aide-wants-the.html

Soviet Halts Microwaves Aimed at U.S. Embassy

http://www.nytimes.com/1979/05/30/archives/soviet-halts-microwaves aimed-at-us-embassy.html

Recently, these eavesdropping, assault weapons have shown up more frequently in the news and now have been reported to be used on undercover NSA and CIA agents; used on diplomats and their children stationed in foreign countries; and

used on United States Department of Commerce and Department of State employees and their family members in multiple cities in China; used on United States citizens in New Zealand, Australia, Uzbekistan and even pulsed or ‘hit’ (assaulted) a White House staffer while she was walking her dog in a D.C. suburb. She has reported being hit (assaulted) with pulsed MW RF before this, in August 2019 when she was on a trip to London with John Bolton.

https://www.gq.com/story/cia-investigation-and-russian-microwave-attacks

I get a kick out of the term “hit” (assaulted), showing up in recent news reports, as there are a ton of everyday, normal and ordinary, law abiding, United States citizens that these pulsed MW RF directed energy weapon (DEW) assaults are happening to, including me.

When I went to see Dr. Michael Hoffer in April 2019, in Miami, Florida, to be examined similarly to and as the United States and Canadian diplomats and their family members were; I was told that there was a steady stream of microwave RF injured people coming to see him, to be examined by him, from all over the world, as we were all experiencing similar MW RF DEW assaults, for years. The sin is, that no one has paid attention to our letters, reports and cries. I tried to ask for help from my local law enforcement, to no avail, but they did recognize that the assaults were done with a “high-power-radio-wave” weapon and that it is a heinous crime.

12 27 2016 FOIA to Etna Borough, PA

https://www.muckrock.com/foi/etna-27363/police-officer-winchels-february 17-2012-report-concerning-the-use-of-illegal-frequencies-and-getting-a spectrum-analyzer-to-measure-them-30936/

I appreciate Marc Polymeropoulos’ recent interview, “How radio frequency waves ended a CIA officer’s career”, as there are thousands of us, too many to count, living on United States soil and those who have abandoned their homes, their careers, jobs and families; who have tried to run to save their health, escaping overseas, but are still being assaulted with target locking, target tracking, pulsed, MW RF RADAR DEWs.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/how-radio-frequency-waves-ended-a cia-officers-career

What kind of people are these people, who make up their minds, to pick a person to destroy? to intentionally, select and isolate a person to sabotage their life, to disrupt a family unit? to clandestinely pulse a person with microwave radio waves, a directed energy, from which there is no shielding and no escape?

Attorney Mark Zaid represents some of the U.S diplomats, CIA special agents and he also represents Mike Beck, a former National Security Agency counterintelligence officer, who suspected that he was exposed to microwave attacks, while on an overseas assignment with a partner in 1996. Both men later developed Parkinson ‘s disease. In his effort to get Beck disability compensation, Attorney Zaid has gotten the NSA to release a letter in 2014, which reads in part:

“The National Security Agency confirms that there is intelligence information from 2012 associating the hostile country to which Mr. Beck traveled in the late 1990’s with a high-powered microwave …. weapon that may have the ability to weaken, intimidate or kill an enemy over time …. without leaving evidence …. which is designed to bathe a target’s living quarters, causing nervous system damage.”

The original NSA court document:

https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/202-nsastatement/ 665ff9158ffa09ed1e91/optimized/full.pdf#page=1

The article from which the NSA document was taken:

“Microwave Weapons Are Prime Suspect in Ills of U.S. Embassy Workers” https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/01/science/sonic-attack-cuba microwave.html

In the first part of 2019, Nils Melzer, the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on Torture has taken up the investigation of these heinous assaults as a form of torture and has rightfully labeled the technology as CYBERTORTURE, because if you are experiencing pulsed MW RF DEWs, you are truly being cyberstalked and watched on someone’s Atari, XBOX or Nintendo-type RADAR gun’s computer screen.

At the request of the State Department, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, investigated and produced a 64-page report on the plausible cause of the diplomats’ mysterious, but extremely serious and debilitating attacks, resulting in severe balance problems, neurological symptoms and brain injuries, among other dysfunction.

After pressure from Senator Jeanne Shaheen and other leading members of the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees, the United States Department of State has finally released the Relman Report, as prepared by Dr. David Relman, Stanford University: https://www.nap.edu/download/25889

My three radio interviews:

http://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-july-2-2018/ and

https://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-february-2-2020/ and my 3rd interview, where you will find more of my research, including some of the legal cases I have talked about:

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/ive-been-targeted-with-microwaves-for years-the-helena-csorba-story/

I have over 2,700 targeted people’s email, names and addresses (a very, very small list compared to other data bases). I regularly send research to 600 of them; all are being assaulted and terrorized with this horrific weapon.

We are calling on our Senators and Congressmen to hold joint Hearings on this heinous crime that has become ubiquitous and pervasive in our society, in this United States of America (as well as all over the world).

It is the responsibility of our United States Department of Justice (DOJ), our top law enforcement agency, to safe-keep and assure that citizens are not tortured and are not assaulted in this manner (or in any manner). Each states’ prosecutors, in all 94 federal judicial districts should start intake of complaints of such assaults and order investigations and then schedule Grand Jury hearings, to bring these criminals to justice and bring relief to normal, law abiding citizens who have been enduring this heinous, extrajudicial, surreptitiously meeted out assaults.

No one should have to live like this! No one should have to endure this. No one!. THIS MADNESS HAS TO STOP.

…

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

