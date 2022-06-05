Helena Csorba: The Havana Syndrome…Caused by Pulsed, High-Power Microwave Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs)

Re-post of Helena’s article accompanying her petition from the original | Ramola D | June 4, 2022

Civil engineer, educator, activist, researcher and investigator Helena Csorba recently very tragically passed away at age 72 on March 10, 2022 as a consequence of being extremely harmed by microwave weapon assaults in her hometown of Etna borough in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania intensified in recent times and experienced for several decades. Discerning, matter-of-fact, and intelligent, Helena made several FOIA requests over the years of her local police department to find out what kind of law enforcement technology they were using and what kind of funds were sent their way on COPS, CVE and other community policing funding. Intensive research turned up information on Through-wall-surveillance-radar devices being used by police, a kind of pulsed radar device used in many different industries including for RF ablation of cell tissues by surgeons. These radio frequency devices are now being used in neighborhoods to target and attack people through walls in their own homes, as surveillance devices which track, lock on, pulse, vibrate, and burn people, she reports, with police involvement or oversight, in ways that are extremely violative of all laws and human rights, causing extreme pain and harm. “It is heinous,” she says, “and should be stopped.” Helena also reports they are being used as weapons of vendetta and revenge by police and government parties and private-party criminals to hurt, damage, and destroy select people. What Helena reports is being reported by thousands all over the USA and world, evidence of both abuse and overreach by police as well as by military and intelligence factions which are operating covertly in neighborhoods, using people targeted by police and FBI for their own purposes of unlawful non-consensual experimentation. Helena’s research was previously reported here at Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up, and points to the same Crowd-Control technologies now being rolled out, without disclosure to the people, and without consent.

In this informative document reproduced here below, Helena explains how the symptoms reported by diplomats and spies in the labeled “Havana Syndrome” are the same as those accruing from pulsed high-power microwave weapons, which thousands in the USA (as also worldwide) are reporting.

Helena published a powerful petition recently calling for a Congressional hearing and investigation here, which 7, 918 people have signed. She was in the middle of organizing a lawsuit when she was unseasonally assaulted with radio frequency weapons, which she has reported along with progress on the lawsuit on the petition page.

See Helena’s impressive and informative interview at In Other News by Geoff Brady in July 2018 here: https://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-july-2-2018/

See more links to her work and a tribute to her life and great efforts to expose these crimes at Targeted Artist Poet’s page here.

Helena was a great researcher, educator, and friend to many being similarly targeted unlawfully with Spectrum weapons: what she reports is true, as this writer is well aware, and will continue to inform millions worldwide, and wake up all to the great harms and unethicality of their use on humans. Many thanks and great appreciation for the work of this extraordinary, dedicated researcher and teacher. Rest in Power, Helena! — Ramola D

The Havana Syndrome … Caused by pulsed, high-power microwave radiofrequency directed energy weapons  (DEWs). 

by Helena Csorba 

rfhurtslife@gmail.com 

There are more than just a handful of diplomats and undercover special agents  that are being assaulted with pulsed microwave radiofrequency Directed Energy  Weapons (DEWs). More, thousands and thousands more; countless numbers  more in the United States of America and all over the world. 

Dr. Beatrice Golomb, teaching medicine at the University of California, was the  first medical professional to recognize the symptoms of the U.S. diplomats,  stationed in Havana, Cuba, to be radiofrequency microwave radiation assaults.  She has also been wanting to call attention “to a larger population of people  who are affected by similar” assaults and to explain and address the symptoms experienced by ” ….. large number …. outside the diplomatic corps …” struck  by identical trauma. 

“Researcher links diplomats’ mystery illness to radiofrequency/microwave  radiation” 

https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-08/uoc–rld082918.php “Diplomats’ Mystery Illness and Pulsed Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation” https://static1.squarespace.com/static/58fa27103e00bed09c8eac2c/t/ 5b7f95930e2e7262c9be0455/1535088022263/Cuba+2018-08-23c+-NEJM.pdf 

Senator Marco Rubio (FL) arranged a hearing when the news of the invisible, yet  devastatingly destructive assaults roiled the nation, that U.S. citizens (diplomats)  stationed in Havana, Cuba were being assaulted, surreptitiously with a heinous,  debilitating, directed energy weapon, that left them with neurological dysfunction, including traumatic brain injuries, balance issues, as well as other health harm. 

The FCC calls these devices radiolocators and intentional radiators; they are motion sensors, very much like the speed RADAR that most people are  accustomed, which measure motion in MPH. These ‘slightest of motion’ speed  detectors, measure the motion at a person’s wrist to detect heartbeat; measure  the breath rate by detecting the motion of a person’s chest heaving; pick up leg,  hand and arm motion for gesture and gait recognition; pick up eye motion with  gaze tracking recognition and even detects the vibration of vocal cords and reads  the motion of lips, to discern speech (articulation) – through multiple walls.

By the way, these are our individual and unique bio-identifiers, when being  observed, from a distance, through obstructions. 

When pulsed at embassies, they are specifically used for ‘listening-in’ espionage  devices. There is no need to do a ‘break and enter’ to place a hidden microphone; the eavesdropping can easily be accomplished by pulsing a microwave  radiofrequency (MW RF) signal into a building, through walls, with direct line of  sight. The device can pick up many conversations and locate everyone. 

The RADAR guns are widely available to First Responders, law enforcement and  firefighters. MW RF Through-The-Wall-Surveillance (TTWS) RADAR devices  were designed to be used during catastrophic and exigent circumstances, like  after an earthquake to find the tiniest, micro-motion of a barely alive person  under a big rubble or during a mud or snow avalanche or during a SWAT or  hostage situation, where law enforcement has to quickly determine a building’s  layout and the number of people inside, their location and where the weapons  cache is, if any. 

Firefighters use the pulsed radio wave “echoes” or “noise” returns to the RADAR  gun’s computer screen, to find their way out of a smoke filled structure. 

But these devices are being misused and have been co-opted and re-purposed.  When the device’s low power (power density) is increased (because after all,  they are computers that can be reprogrammed), you have a low frequency, but  high-power microwave device (HPM), to pulse directed energy at a singled-out  target and a specific body part of that target, surreptitiously, for revenge and  retaliation, to settle grudges, burning, hurting and vibrating that target’s body  part. This seems to have developed into a VIRTUAL REALITY belly laugh pastime.  It is ‘CRAZY-MAKING’. 

The ACLU recognizes that TTWS surveillance devices are being rampantly used  and abused by law enforcement and have asked for everyone’s involvement and  help, to create laws and oversight: https://www.aclu.org/report/community control-over-police-surveillance-technology-101 

The definition of the acronym RADAR, is RAdio Detection And Ranging +  RAdio Direction And Ranging, so the devices can locate people and lock on to  them and track them. 

Dielectric constant (also called relative permittivity), software is loaded on the  RADAR gun’s computer to have the capability to identify anything. Everything has a dielectric or relative permittivity property, whether it is a solid, liquid or gas or a composite. Dielectric Properties of the Human Body: 

https://itis.swiss/virtual-population/tissue-properties/database/dielectric properties/

List of some other Dielectric Constants: 

Click to access List_of_dielectric_constants_EN.pdf

If the MW RF power is increased and is pulsed, through walls at a target, the  RADAR TTWS device delivers ‘shockwaves’ or ‘pressure waves’. The MW RF can be adjusted to deliver the slightest of touch or adjusted to deliver brute force  shockwaves, that bashes the brain up against the inside of your hard skull-bone,  causing brain bruising, concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI), accompanied by an excruciatingly unbearable ‘brain ache’; the MW RF causes burns; incredible  bone crunching pain; RF Ablation (necrosis or destruction and death of tissue); RF Anesthesia – putting you to sleep; causes auto-immune diseases and neurological deterioration, cataracts and cancer. All are well known biological effects of  microwave RF. 

Research on microwave radiofrequency radiation biological effects (bioeffects) are abundant. At the Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan alone, there are  about 8000 pages, in 10 boxes, of researched and cataloged information by  Nicholas Steneck in preparation for his, “The Microwave Debate” book.  https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/library/guides/findingaid/stenecknresearchm.a sp 

Paul Brodeur started writing about microwaves for The New Yorker, after serving  in the United States Army Counter-intelligence Corps, in Germany.  http://www.paulbrodeur.net/ In 1977, he compiled his extensive knowledge and  research to publish, “The Zapping of America: Microwaves, Their Deadly Risk  and the Coverup”, because even to today – unbelievably – especially today, there is a cover-up. 

Around 2016, both the United States and Canadian diplomats, their spouses and  children, and some eight CIA undercover officers, stationed in Havana, Cuba,  were targeted with debilitating pulsed microwave radiofrequency, causing severe,  traumatic brain and balance injuries. The complaint mentions sonic and  microwave assaults, then settles in calling the targeted attacks as ‘mysterious’  and then collectively refers to the injuries as Havana Syndrome.  

There is terrific reporting by Carl Zimmer, dispelling the mystery of ‘when sound  is NOT sonic’, because the sound is microwave, which is in the radio frequency  range of the EMF Spectrum. It is the Microwave Frey Auditory Effect that  delivers the clicking, chirping and hissing noise and other sounds. 

What’s a Science Reporter to Do When Sound Evidence Isn’t Sound? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/06/insider/cuba-illness-sonic-weapons.html A ‘Sonic Attack’ on Diplomats in Cuba? These Scientists Doubt It https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/05/science/cuba-sonic-weapon.html

After the Canadian families returned from their post, they filed a lawsuit which  describes in jaw-dropping detail, the current modern day, cover-up of this  technology. The complaint names “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada”  (Canada) as the Defendant, who owes and is in breach of contractual, statutory  and common law duties to the Plaintiffs; consisting of six families with children,  one of them a preschooler.  

The Canadian families were kept in the dark about the cause of their assaults and have been thwarted at every turn when they tried to seek medical attention;  unimaginably, were even restricted from sharing information with their family members after coming home from work, at the end of each day. 

According to the complaint: 

“10. Despite belatedly acknowledging the existence and harm of Havana  Syndrome, Canada has actively interfered with the ability of the Plaintiffs to seek  appropriate and necessary medical care for their injuries. Canada has greatly  restricted the information that the Plaintiffs are permitted to share with health  care professionals, placed restrictions on who the Plaintiffs can seek medical care  from, and withheld information from the Plaintiffs and medical professionals  regarding Havana Syndrome and its possible causes that would help in the  diagnosis and treatment of the Plaintiffs. In one particularly egregious case,  Canada used diplomatic channels in the United States to instruct the University of Pennsylvania Centre for Brain Injury and Repair to “stop testing the  Canadians”, despite the fact that the affected individuals were seeking testing  and treatment at a world-renowned brain injury and trauma center at their own  initiative and expense. As a result of Canada’s intervention, testing was  immediately halted.” 

In another instance, one of the Canadian families traveled to the University of  Miami to undergo testing. All members of the family were diagnosed with  traumatic brain injuries, akin to concussions. “Senior officials with Global Affairs  Canada contacted the physician and asked him to alter his assessment ……. specifically to downgrade the injury rating ….” 

https://www.scribd.com/document/448282719/Canadian-Lawsuit-Complaint T-238-19-John-Doe-Et-Al-v-Hmq#from_embed  

It is mind-blowing that the Canadian government would interfere in medical  treatment of their employees by going as far as “instructing hospitals to stop  testing and treating them” and by picking up the phone and calling their  doctor and asking to change the diagnosis. UNBELIEVABLE!  

On February 7, 2019, one day after the Canadian’s filed their lawsuit, Attorney  Mark Zaid filed a Freedom of Information lawsuit on behalf of The New Yorker and

the James Madison Project, seeking the production of documents from the U.S.  Department of State, namely the report of the Accountability Review Board  addressing circumstances surrounding medical and health problems reported by  U.S. Government officials (the diplomats and CIA Special Agents) working in  Havana, Cuba, as well as steps that will be or have already been taken to  implement the recommendations of the report. 

https://www.scribd.com/document/448282721/CUBA-FOIA-COMPLAINT-James Madison-Proj-New-Yorker-v-State-Dept-Accountability-Review-Board#from_embed  

I am wondering if The New Yorker called Mr. Brodeur, their former employee and  investigative science writer and microwave expert, when the news of the  mysterious targeted attacks in Havana, Cuba hit the news? But they did displayed their sense of humor when they published, “The Freshest Tinfoil Hats for  Conspiracy-Theorist Fashionistas” 

https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/the-freshest-tinfoil-hats-for conspiracy-theorist-fashionistas although the pulsed, microwave radiated targets  felt the piece derided their torture and pain.  

It has been reported that Senator Jeanne Shaheen (NH) is working as a ‘social  worker’ for the United States employees who were working in various cities in  China, as the State Department has refused to acknowledge or recognize their  heinous microwave radiofrequency targeted DEW attacks, in order to preserve  international trade relations. 

https://www.gq.com/story/cia-investigation-and-russian-microwave-attacks So the obfuscation continues.  

When the pulsed HPM is directed at a specific body part, it can stimulate that  body part, using either a wider band MW RF assault or a very tight, pin-point  focused beam. If the MW RF is directed at your nostrils, you will sneeze  uncontrollably; if a portion of your body is pulsed (stimulated) where the nerve  endings are close to the skin surface, like your toes or feet, the synapses will  rapid fire, which will feel like zapping or electrocution; dial back the MW RF power and you will feel a phantom touch. Hit a nerve reflex point, you will experience  restless leg or involuntary extremity movement. The burning and stinging are well known effects of RADIO WAVE SICKNESS; it feels like thousands of pin-pricks or bee stings. Pulsed vibrating stimulation directed at our lower intestine causes  involuntary defecation; pulsed stimulation directed at the bladder causes you to  pee your pants; if the pulsed, stimulation is beamed at our genitals or rectum, it  is rape.  

When the MW RF pulse is directed at your digestive tract, you will feel nauseous  or will downright projectile vomit. If your gag reflex or esophagus is pulsed and  stimulated, you will feel choked and cough to near asphyxiation. If your heart and lungs are pulsed and vibrated, you will have a panic attack. When pulsed at your 

brain, it causes brain bruising, accompanied with a horrific ‘brain ache’ and you  will feel light headed, vertigo and faintness and can loose consciousness; you will  also excessively salivate and drip or drool cerebral brain fluid, indicating that  the blood brain barrier has been compromised. 

This is a bullying and intimidation device to modify behavior and to force  compliance by terrorizing a person with pain, with the intent to incite, provoke  and aggravate, and designed to humiliate and shame.  

The invasive microwave RF shockwaves are life destroying and hurt not only  humans, but can be maliciously directed at pets. The MW RF will destroy (burn  up) your vegetable and flower gardens, plants, bushes and trees; and will make  you look like you can’t take care of your home or property or your affairs  anymore. The pulsed, vibrating pressure waves will tear apart and crack plaster  and mortar; it will vibrate your home’s copper pipes’ solder loose and cause a  waterfall in your ceilings and walls; it will melt and sag the lead surround of  stained glass; it will at the most inopportune times, flash your lights on and off,  uncontrollably, since RF thinks any wire is an antenna (as an engineer, I think it is a fire hazard).  

When pulsed and directed, through walls, from a large stand-off range, at either  small or large electrical appliances, the wiring will burn up; your computer  ‘cooked’ or at the very least the RF communication signal disrupted; your calls on  your wireless D.E.C.T. handset or on your smart phone, will be dropped or at the  very least be disrupted with interference.  

Pulsed with MW RF, your vehicle will unexpectedly freeze-up and be locked in its  tracks, when perilously going around a treacherously narrow and steep mountain  bend. 

It appears that the FCC has lost control of monitoring these MW RF pulsed RADAR guns, that can ‘see’ though obstructions, that can track and lock onto a selected  person, that can be modified to hurt, burn and vibrate. After licensing the  specifications, there is little to no oversight once the HPM device is sold.  Although, there have been confiscations and fines relegated and imposed, there  are just too many devices like these out there. 

FCC Part 15 Intentional Radiators 

https://sandersrfconsulting.com/fcc-part-15-intentional-radiators/ Trends in FCC Enforcement, Equipment Violations 2014 

https://www.fr.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/FCC-Enforcement Update.Equipment-Violations.20141.pdf 

FCC Enforcement Monitor ~ November 2020 

https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/fcc-enforcement-monitor-november 2020-98544/

Equipment Marketing Violations 

https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/guides/equipment-marketing violations  

Don’t let these equipment violation actions buoy your hopes. I am telling you; the FCC has truly lost the handle on these devices, they just simply do not have the  manpower to send agents into the field, every time someone complains.  

The FCC requires a “Stop Buzzer” point of contact when colleges, research  laboratories and healthcare facilities, operate under an FCC Experimental License  for RF technology, but gosh knows if it applies to targets.  

In 1998, there was a joint Congressional Hearing, with warning of ‘BACKYARD  TERRORISTS’ using handheld, portable, pulsed MW RF Directed Energy  Weapons (DEWs). “Hearings on High-Power MW (HPMW) Weapons”, 28 February  1998 https://cryptome.org/rfw-jec.htm&nbsp;

And there were articles on MW RF Backyard Methods: 

Ray gun feared as America’s biggest threat, by Michael Maloof https://www.wnd.com/2012/12/ray-gun-feared-as-americas-biggest-threat/ ‘How-to’ for EMP weapon stunningly accessible, by Michael Maloof https://www.wnd.com/2012/12/how-to-for-emp-weapon-stunningly accessible/  

This is a horrific, sadistic, atrocious crime. It is unbelievably awesome and  heinously exact, deadly, surreptitiously delivered technology.  

If the TTWS HPM RADAR device uses pulsed ultrawide band (UWB) also known as  ‘baseband’ or ‘carrier-free’ or ‘impulse’ radio beam; it is inherently difficult to  measure, extremely difficult to intercept, has great immunity to interference (or  jamming), but has high, laser-like precision characteristic. These beamed  frequencies are also known as Micropower Impulse RADAR (MIR). 

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories on some of the capabilities and the  stealthiness of MIR technology: 

https://ipo.llnl.gov/technologies/micropower_impulse_radar

The DOJ and NIJ, Sensor, Surveillance and Biometric Technologies Center of  Excellence has published multiple reports on TTWS MW RF technology: https://nij.gov/topics/technology/detection-surveillance/enhanced surveillance/pages/through-wall.aspx 

THROUGH-THE-WALL SENSORS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT – Market Survey (2012)

http://www.academia.edu/4517064/00_Wall_Sensor_Report_508  

On page 26 of the 2012 Market Survey Report, prepared by ManTech for the DOJ  and NIJ, is the most capable TTWS RADAR device that I am aware of, called  STORMS (Sense Through Obstructions Remote Monitoring System). It  has a 300 meter (about 1,000 feet) standoff range to pick up your speech (a  private conversation in your living room or while talking to your spouse in bed),  pick up breath rate and heart beat, through multiple walls, available as a  handheld model since Q2 of 2012. The STORMS operates between 3.3 and 3.8  GHz at low power levels. 

https://www.vawdengineering.com/FAQ.HTML

Through-The-Wall-Surveillance devices eliminate any assurance or possibility of retreating into the quiet comfort and ‘privacy and safety of your VERY own  home’.  

My FOIA request to the FCC for the complete list of all Doppler RADAR and/or  pulsed RADAR, of all stepped-frequency, continuous-wave (CW) RADAR, of all  ultra-wide band (UWB) RADAR and/or the combination of these intentional  radiators and radiolocators, produced a spreadsheet of only UWB devices. https://www.muckrock.com/foi/united-states-of-america-10/complete-list-of-all doppler-radar-andor-pulsed-radar-of-all-stepped-frequency-continuous-wave-cw radar-of-all-ultra-wide-band-uwb-radar-andor-the-combination-of-these-intentional radiators-and-radiolocators-29786/ 

The last item on the spreadsheet that the FCC sent in response to my FOIA  request for RADAR devices is the https://www.trxsystems.com/. This UWB  device will locate, map and track multiple people – providing 3D mapping and  personnel location inside buildings, underground and in other areas where GPS is  not available. GPS’ weak signal cannot penetrate buildings, Ground Penetrating  RADAR (GPR) can, which these pulsed MW RF directed energy devices are.  

An article describing ‘shockwaves’ and ‘cavitation’ and brain trauma:  https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-09-22-the-science-behind-a-party-trick may-lead-to-a-breakthrough-in-brain-research.html  

And an article on ‘pressure-waves’: “Clandestine eavesdropping using microwaves – gigahertz audio snooping system”: https://www.edn.com/design/audio-design/ 4015282/Eavesdropping-using-microwaves  

There is only one case that I am aware of where a home was searched using  radio waves, a TTWS radiolocator and intentional radiator, microwave RADAR gun  device, that has gone to court. In U.S. v. Denson, Neal Gorsuch, in the 10th  Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote the opinion that allowed the search of Mr. 

Denson’s home, to locate him before they busted the door down. Neal Gorsuch is  now Justice Gorsuch. 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2015/01/19/police-radar-see-through walls/22007615/ 

United States v. Denson 

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-10th-circuit/1688123.html

Searching a home with intrusive, pulsed microwave radiofrequencies, as far as I  know, has not been tested in our U.S. Supreme Court.  

As a side note, Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion in Kyllo v. U.S., that the  forward looking infrared camera (FLIR) that detected the escaping heat from the  building, shone at Mr. Kyllo’s home was invasive and constituted a search under  the Fourth Amendment and required a warrant, therefore the warrantless search  

violated Mr. Kyllo’s Constitutional Rights, and the evidence that it produced, of the overheated marijuana growing room, was not admissible as evidence. KYLLO V. UNITED STATES (99-8508) 533 U.S. 27 (2001) 

190 F.3d 1041, reversed and remanded. 

https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/99-8508.ZO.html

These eavesdropping devices have matured from the microwave RF devices that  were beamed at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for decades, from the 50’s to the  mid-70’s, which caused various illnesses and cancers to the embassy personnel. NYT -1976- SOVIET DIMS MW BEAM AT U.S. EMBASSY 

http://www.nytimes.com/1976/07/08/archives/soviet-dims-beam-at-us embassy-but-kissinger-aide-wants-the.html 

Soviet Halts Microwaves Aimed at U.S. Embassy 

http://www.nytimes.com/1979/05/30/archives/soviet-halts-microwaves aimed-at-us-embassy.html 

Recently, these eavesdropping, assault weapons have shown up more frequently  in the news and now have been reported to be used on undercover NSA and CIA  agents; used on diplomats and their children stationed in foreign countries; and  

used on United States Department of Commerce and Department of State  employees and their family members in multiple cities in China; used on United  States citizens in New Zealand, Australia, Uzbekistan and even pulsed or ‘hit’  (assaulted) a White House staffer while she was walking her dog in a D.C. suburb. She has reported being hit (assaulted) with pulsed MW RF before this, in August  2019 when she was on a trip to London with John Bolton. 

https://www.gq.com/story/cia-investigation-and-russian-microwave-attacks

I get a kick out of the term “hit” (assaulted), showing up in recent news reports,  as there are a ton of everyday, normal and ordinary, law abiding, United States  citizens that these pulsed MW RF directed energy weapon (DEW) assaults are  happening to, including me.

When I went to see Dr. Michael Hoffer in April 2019, in Miami, Florida, to be  examined similarly to and as the United States and Canadian diplomats and their  family members were; I was told that there was a steady stream of microwave RF injured people coming to see him, to be examined by him, from all over the  world, as we were all experiencing similar MW RF DEW assaults, for years. The  sin is, that no one has paid attention to our letters, reports and cries. I tried to  ask for help from my local law enforcement, to no avail, but they did recognize  that the assaults were done with a “high-power-radio-wave” weapon and that it is a heinous crime. 

12 27 2016 FOIA to Etna Borough, PA 

https://www.muckrock.com/foi/etna-27363/police-officer-winchels-february 17-2012-report-concerning-the-use-of-illegal-frequencies-and-getting-a spectrum-analyzer-to-measure-them-30936/  

I appreciate Marc Polymeropoulos’ recent interview, “How radio frequency  waves ended a CIA officer’s career”, as there are thousands of us, too  many to count, living on United States soil and those who have abandoned their  homes, their careers, jobs and families; who have tried to run to save their  health, escaping overseas, but are still being assaulted with target locking, target  tracking, pulsed, MW RF RADAR DEWs. 

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/how-radio-frequency-waves-ended-a cia-officers-career  

What kind of people are these people, who make up their minds, to pick a person  to destroy? to intentionally, select and isolate a person to sabotage their life, to  disrupt a family unit? to clandestinely pulse a person with microwave radio waves, a directed energy, from which there is no shielding and no escape?  

Attorney Mark Zaid represents some of the U.S diplomats, CIA special agents and he also represents Mike Beck, a former National Security Agency  counterintelligence officer, who suspected that he was exposed to microwave  attacks, while on an overseas assignment with a partner in 1996. Both men later  developed Parkinson ‘s disease. In his effort to get Beck disability compensation,  Attorney Zaid has gotten the NSA to release a letter in 2014, which reads in part: 

“The National Security Agency confirms that there is intelligence  information from 2012 associating the hostile country to which Mr.  Beck traveled in the late 1990’s with a high-powered microwave ….  weapon that may have the ability to weaken, intimidate or kill an  enemy over time …. without leaving evidence …. which is designed to  bathe a target’s living quarters, causing nervous system damage.” 

The original NSA court document: 

https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/202-nsastatement/ 665ff9158ffa09ed1e91/optimized/full.pdf#page=1  

The article from which the NSA document was taken: 

“Microwave Weapons Are Prime Suspect in Ills of U.S. Embassy Workers” https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/01/science/sonic-attack-cuba microwave.html 

In the first part of 2019, Nils Melzer, the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on  Torture has taken up the investigation of these heinous assaults as a form of  torture and has rightfully labeled the technology as CYBERTORTURE, because  if you are experiencing pulsed MW RF DEWs, you are truly being cyberstalked and watched on someone’s Atari, XBOX or Nintendo-type RADAR gun’s computer  screen. 

At the request of the State Department, the National Academies of Sciences,  Engineering and Medicine, investigated and produced a 64-page report on the  plausible cause of the diplomats’ mysterious, but extremely serious and  debilitating attacks, resulting in severe balance problems, neurological symptoms  and brain injuries, among other dysfunction.  

After pressure from Senator Jeanne Shaheen and other leading members of the  Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees, the United States  Department of State has finally released the Relman Report, as prepared by Dr.  David Relman, Stanford University: https://www.nap.edu/download/25889&nbsp;

My three radio interviews: 

http://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-july-2-2018/ and 

https://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-february-2-2020/ and my 3rd interview, where you will find more of my research, including some of the legal cases I have talked about: 

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/ive-been-targeted-with-microwaves-for years-the-helena-csorba-story/  

I have over 2,700 targeted people’s email, names and addresses (a very, very  small list compared to other data bases). I regularly send research to 600 of  them; all are being assaulted and terrorized with this horrific weapon. 

We are calling on our Senators and Congressmen to hold joint Hearings on this heinous crime that has become ubiquitous and pervasive in our society, in  this United States of America (as well as all over the world).

It is the responsibility of our United States Department of Justice (DOJ), our top  law enforcement agency, to safe-keep and assure that citizens are not tortured  and are not assaulted in this manner (or in any manner). Each states’  prosecutors, in all 94 federal judicial districts should start intake of  complaints of such assaults and order investigations and then schedule  Grand Jury hearings, to bring these criminals to justice and bring relief to  normal, law abiding citizens who have been enduring this heinous,  extrajudicial, surreptitiously meeted out assaults.  

No one should have to live like this! No one should have to endure this. No one!.  THIS MADNESS HAS TO STOP. 

