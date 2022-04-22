Celeste Solum: Locked up with Ramola D | Educating the World, Especially Psychiatry, on the Reality of EMF Tech & Microwave Weapons | But Connecting with Humans as Humans

Video Post and Note | Ramola D | April 22, 2022

Many thanks to Celeste Solum for this livestream interview yesterday. As an informed journalist and former FEMA employee well aware of military technologies and government actions, as a thoughtful and spiritually-centered woman and mother, Celeste was the perfect journalist to speak with first about this experience. Thank you Celeste for this open and informative conversation.

People have told me they cannot quite access this interview on their phones or computers, I’ve conveyed that to Celeste, and hopefully will post this at my channels shortly as well, stay tuned.

My most recent interview prior to this with Celeste was on the US Army 2050 Cyborg Soldier document on Newsbreak 147, published April 10th, on which I’ll post more shortly.

More coverage to follow, please stay tuned.

Please share widely.

RELATED:

Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor

Thank you v. much to data analyst and broadcaster Albert Benavides for this one: Ramola D Is Home Safe Now! April 20, 2022/WelcometheEagle88

