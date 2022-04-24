Celeste Solum Interview, April 21, 2022: Locked up with Ramola D–Journalism, DEWs, No-Consent, Heart

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | April 24, 2022

Now at Bitchute (video link below), thanks to Celeste Solum and John Parsons, and soon to be available at my other video channels, with this note:

Powerful and informative first interview with Celeste Solum on my recent experience of illegal and unConstitutional Section 12 Invol. Psych Hold false-arrest, kidnapping, and 6-day captivity run by Quincy Police on basis of false-claim from a framing and slandering neighbor.

We cover journalistic disclosure of EMF Tech, Microwave Weapons, and other “Non-Lethal” tech being used as Crowd Control technologies and “technical surveillance” in neighborhoods in USA and worldwide, yet without public disclosure by Law Enforcement, although much is surfacing currently regarding this tech., such as evidenced from the Canberra protest rallies (covered at my site, everydayconcerned.net), disclosure from the Dutch Secretary of State citing EU documents (covered at my site, with links and quotes), DOJ-DOD agreements (covered at my site), and more.

We also speak of the actual experience of kidnapping and abuse at the Carney Hospital ER for 2 days, the experience of being removed without consent and against my will to a Psych ward I found was focused especially on substance-abuse and was filled with troubled and overdosed people, and a mix of thoughtful and disengaged staff and medical personnel many of whom operated as bullying prison guards, not “healthcare” personnel.

Psychiatry Versus Modern Physics and Technology: Military Electromagnetic Weapons are Unethically Being Used Today as Crowd Control Technologies and “Peace-Enforcement”

Why are Psychiatrists & Mental Health Pros in Particular So Ill-Informed?

We speak of the presence of receptive psychiatrists–two I was impressed by, and one especially for her intellectual awareness, particularly of surveillance matters today and military technologies which I have been researching and reporting on for 8 years: it is not “paranoid delusion, grandiose delusion” to speak of microwave weapons, DEWs, the Smart Grid of surveillance, mobile and stationary, frequency weapons, and neurotechnologies when declassified military documents, police/DOJ disclosure, military and Intelligence whistleblowers and neuroscientists exist, are speaking publicly, and have been reported (by this journalist and many other writers and journalists earlier).

5G Live Cellphone Surveillance, Active Denial Burning, & Neurotech Wake Up Call: Dutch State Secretary Reveals 5G Will Be Used for Crowd Control While EU Documents Show Crowd Control Tech Includes Neurotechnologies

Directed Energy Weapons Used at the Feb 12 Canberra Protest Make People Sick | Police Questioned in Parliament Refuse to Elaborate

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Ramola D/No Longer True: The NSA “Isn’t Getting Violent Internally in the US”: Millions Today in US Are Targeted with RF/Scalar/Sonic Weapons, Nano Weapons, Neuro Weapons, Chem/Bio Weapons

Public Debate Has Been Missing but Law Enforcement and Military Have Gone Full SWAT with Non Lethal Tech Which is Hugely Human-Rights-Violative & Needs Banning

Slide from a Dr. Giordano presentation on Neurotech Use in Criminal Justice (See links here)

Dr. Giordano explains invasive neurotechnologies which can modify brains, now being used surreptitiously yet acknowledgedly by DOJ/FBI/LE minus public consent, being hidden as “Crowd Control Technologies” as per several documents

During the conversation I made reference to the very bogus, shoddy, illegal, unlawful, and it turns out, highly irregular form signed by a QPD police officer signing as “Matthew Miller,” and filled with outright lies and blatant drivel written up by a man who identified himself to me then as “Tim O’ Brien and a mental health professional”, whom I neither interviewed with nor spoke to at the time of the house-invasion, privacy-assault, manhandling, and kidnapping–except to ask who he was–yet who claimed an interview, reportage, and jotted down a garbled “diagnosis” pulled straight out of his fuzzy head. This man, I notice from the QPD website, is labeled a “Jail Diversion Clinician” with a stated roster “to minimize individuals with mental illness from entering the criminal justice system,” yet who worked at my home–with lies, deceit, ambush-attacks, and clear malicious intent to manufacture a crisis and force a public abduction and kidnapping on a false claim. He also appears to be working overtime to drag people (and an educated, informed science-and-technology journalist) into the fraudulent police-and-retaliatory/punitive-psychiatry-with-complicit-judges criminal justice system his title claims he is saving people from. Had I been someone suffering a mental illness, his actions (and those of the QPD police officers) would have been severely traumatizing. As it stands, there is much more to be said publicly about this crisis-event manufactured by QPD, and I will address this legally and lawfully in a number of ways in articles, letters, podcasts, interviews, and other documenting means, going forward.

Psychiatrists and Mental Health personnel (and presumptuous but ignorant ER doctors and nurses) need to catch up with the state-of-the-art Science and Technology here as well as the completely unethical use of this DEW/Neurotech. by the military-police-security-intelligence faction which is causing grave harm and massive human rights violations to millions of people now, silently, in their own homes and neighborhoods.

We mention fraudulent FBI watchlisting which permits such atrocities to happen.

EMF Fields of the Heart: Our Powerful Human Defense Against Energy Warfare

We also cover ways of coping with adversity, knocking on heaven’s door and engaging in quiet practices like meditation and prayer in such situations: I share my own meditations and heart-chakra meditations to send frequency-of-love-vibrations into the universe, transforming practices which also helped soften my own stance of no-consent, no-jurisdiction and speak as one human to another with many of the nurses and doctors and staff there.

We also cover my refusal to comply with demands for clinical interaction such as labwork and urine/blood tests, my sustained stance of no-consent, my refusal to eat their non-vegan/other-jurisdiction food after Saturday after I spoke to their first visiting psychiatrist, and my confidence in maintaining jurisdiction as American state national on Law of Land/land and soil jurisdiction separate from Law of Sea/maritime law US INC jurisdiction, which I have been learning about and reporting in my Let Freedom Ring! broadcasts.

American State Nationals and Citizens: Land and Soil Jurisdiction, True USA, Living Beings, Sovereigns, Living in the Private

The issue of jurisdiction is a primary one, which I have covered at my site and channels to some extent and will cover further: it was instrumental in establishing to the unlawful Police-Hospital establishment that I was not and am not under their jurisdiction, and, unlike the lying, slandering woman who set up the manufactured-crisis-situation of invoking police intervention, and unlike the aggressive and armed police who arrested or detained me (they said it wasn’t an arrest as they pushed me into their ambulance) without due process, based on a false claim, I am living in peace on the land, keeping to the prime directive of Do No Harm of Common Law–and in fact, as a journalist, am helping to report crime which is being kept hidden, using military technologies, and helping therefore inform, protect, and ensure the safety of human communities here in the USA and worldwide.

Human rights advocates, ethicists, physicians need to step forward to publicly address issues of human bodily sanctity, safety, and autonomy associated with these bio-hacking and neuro-hacking weapons and technologies–but who will know people are being treated unethically and inhumanely if journalists don’t report on it or if journalists bury the testimonial and reportage of people in the field (as the New York Times and Washington Post and their multiple corporate-media friends are doing)?

I am researching this subject of “living in the private” further and will publish all links and PDFs I am reading which offer absolute proof that living in the private, claiming your status as a Living Being not a Legal Person answering to your “name,” standing on land and soil jurisdiction, denying consent, refusing to contract, and standing your ground is absolutely the way to protect your God-given rights and bodily autonomy, going forward, as the lunacy of global medical fascism ramps up around us.

I also made some missteps at the hospital–like falling for the “do the covid swab and you get released fastest” storyline (it was the newer antigen swab test, not the invasive nasal swab, and Carney ER was freezing me out (and starving me) for 2 days in major CIA-SERE-torture-rendition fashion to force that (Nothing like a Boston hospital for a free dose of starvation and torture, also called “Health Care”!)–and I will write and speak about this further shortly.

Support from Media and Outside World Always Critical In Case of Sudden Arrest, Psych Hold, Incarceration

Publicity, letting people know, and people calling in to support and ask for my release also helped. Ultimately it was the intelligence of a few of the smarter doctors in there, the awareness of jurisdiction issues, the observation of my composed demeanor, the risen awareness of my work as a journalist, and the fact that I stand in peace not war and don’t pose harm or threat to anyone, I think, which secured my release on Tuesday afternoon.

Many thanks to all who influenced this release, and to all who cared, wrote, spoke, called…no doubt I will write and speak more about all this, going forward–but I couldn’t have asked for a better interviewer than Celeste, a truly informed science and military journalist, for a first conversation on this subject, pre-scheduled, unintended. Special gratitude to Celeste.

RELATED:

Celeste Solum: Locked up with Ramola D | Educating the World, Especially Psychiatry, on the Reality of EMF Tech & Microwave Weapons | But Connecting with Humans as Humans

Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor

