Directed Energy Weapons Used at the Feb 12 Canberra Protest Make People Sick | Police Questioned in Parliament Refuse to Elaborate

Report | Ramola D | February 17, 2022

Directed Energy Weapons have been used at the Feb 12, 2022 Canberra protest as photographs, news reports, and grassroots reportage show.

Images from AussieCossack report, video link below:

2022 FEB 13 Aussie Cossack Police Parliament House deploy Sonic weapons against Women & Children

While LRADs are being seen as a visible acoustic weapon propped up in front of black-shirted police wearing ear plugs and battle gear and positioned in front of the Parliament buildings, it is clear from the reports of people present at the protest that many different effects have been suffered, suggesting the use of microwave weapons and aerosol chemical weapons as well.

The Feb 12 Canberra Protest brought together about a million Australians:

Long Range Acoustic Device Used Against Peaceful Protesters In Australia – Strange Health Issues/Red Ice TV/Bitchute

People have reported ringing in the ears, heart palpitations, feeling generally unwell, nausea, and headaches. One woman in tears points to burnt lips as an effect (Red Ice TV video above), saying many people suffered burns of different kinds, and a man reveals he woke up with intense headaches the day of the protest.

Such effects can be created by many means: ELFs–Extremely Low Frequencies pulsed remotely into one’s bedroom as this writer reported yesterday, as hundreds of thousands have reported worldwide for years, and been wrongfully dismissed by Government-protective media as “Mentally Ill” “Targeted Individuals”–and also by High Powered Microwave Weapons, which are known from NATO and European Parliament documents to be deployed on the populace.

The state of the art use of Microwave Weapons is such that pulsed microwaves can now be shot forth from portable “Manpads” and from emitters placed on antennas, as well as from handheld cellphone-style devices.

One person with a Trifield meter took readings of 15 to 20,000 milliwatts of power being pulsed into the crowd.

Australians are reporting lingering effects of fatigue, pain while some report a synchronized aerial chemical spraying has left people with radiation or chemical burns, some of them portrayed in this video:

MORE RADIATION BURN VICTIMS FROM MICROWAVE ENERGY WEAPON USED ON CANBERRA FREEDOM CONVOY | https://brandnewtube.com/watch/more-radiation-burn-victims-from-microwave-energy-weapon-used-on-canberra-freedom-convoy_S28vrCGl1M1tCvU.html

Police Inspector Crenshaw when questioned by a member of the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee performed a classic Waffle on camera, twisting his mouth in clear discomfort to mutter about “police methodology…public interest immunity claims” in refusing to elaborate on the LRAD weapon he was asked about. Someone should inform him the police do not have immunity for torturing or physically assaulting the populace — even with so-called “Non Lethal Weapons” which actually inflict tremendous bodily and physical harm on people, as these reports show.

Australian Police have been caught out using LRAD technology/frequency weapons/Bitchute

Public Interest and Public Safety are clearly not being followed when large-scale weapons of mass illness are used on the people–but that is the canopy under which police and governments have hidden their long-installed and ongoing stealth use of these weapons on people for decades, while military and Intelligence whistleblowers like Tim Rifat, Carl Clark, and Barrie Trower in the UK and Dr. Paul Batcho, Bryan Kofron, Geral Sosbee, Barbara Hartwell in the US have testified to their use on people. (Some links in Targeting is Real, some here.)

Microwave Weapons in Massachusetts (and the Whole of USA) Too

Notably, Massachusetts State Police, head of the local Commonwealth Fusion Center here in Quincy, Massachusetts, returned a response of refusal to answer “in interests of Public Safety” to this writer’s query on energy weapons used in Surveillance several years ago, in 2015, while continuing to participate in their use in Massachusetts on the civilian population, which she has consistently reported for eight years now, and apprised the Attorney-General and the world of in an explicit letter last year, to which the Massachusetts Attorney General responded she “could not help address.” In other words, anti-personnel DEWs, acoustic neuroweapons, and various other exotic weaponry are most certainly being used on civilians worldwide–in what this writer assesses to be Communist Military Subjugation operations for a Sub Rosa One-World Government–as numerous documents and whistleblowers reveal, but the local Law Enforcement will refuse to publicly address their use through FOIA request responses or press conferences. This is an indication of purposive police tyranny which seeks to be unanswerable to the people, a sign that the USA is a Banana Republic, not a democracy or Constitutionally-honoring Republic.

Organizations like ACLU have also proved their complicity with such planned negligence by their failure to take field reports–of the kind this writer has consistently taken, reported, and written about in articles and print interviews since 2014 and podcasts since 2017–and expose the deadly use of “crowd control technologies” AKA Spectrum Weapons and Acoustic Neuroweapons, among others, on Americans.

Media has proved its complicity through published verbal attacks on reporting victims of these Spectrum Weapon crimes.

Targeted Individuals are as Real as DEWs/Meme: Nick Myers

Directed Energy Weapon Terrorism/Omnisense

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Extrajudicial Targeting Technologies (Weapons Use/Tests/Abuse) — Biometric Surveillance, Non Lethal Weapons, Neuroweapons

Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: (1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994

Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996

DEW Use in Canberra Fully Exposes Worldwide Use of DEWS on People as “Crowd Control Technologies” and, Oxymoronically, “Peace Enforcement”

This public display of a large energy device and subsequent exposure of use on protesters marks a significant moment in the contained history of Non-Lethal Weapons which governments worldwide have developed over decades, are using definitively as “Peace Enforcement,” and which are anything but Non-Lethal, being supremely invasive and intrusive as bio-hacking and neuro-hacking weapons (not acceptable “police methodologies,” Mr. Crenshaw!) which deliberately destroy human skin, organs, cells, nerves, and DNA.

News reports from 2016 show Australian police buying up acoustic weapons from American weapons companies while not so long ago, the Dutch State Secretary revealed 5G would be used for Crowd Control and European documents reveal Neurotechnologies listed among Crowd Control Technologies:

5G Live Cellphone Surveillance, Active Denial Burning, & Neurotech Wake Up Call: Dutch State Secretary Reveals 5G Will Be Used for Crowd Control While EU Documents Show Crowd Control Tech Includes Neurotechnologies

The black-shirted police at the protest whom people report as being brutal in their attacks on Australians also are fodder for enquiry–are these NATO and UN police, as opposed to the blue-shirted Australian police? Is the thin skin of the One-World Government being stealthily run by the UN, NATO, WEF beginning to crack open and reveal the deadly danger all humanity is in, from a very powerfully armed and profoundly anti-human cabal whose weapon-use on people is not being fully disclosed–but which millions worldwide are already suffering the effects of?

This use in neuroweapon application has lately been covered up in the US as “Havana Syndrome” and was referred to last week by military neuroweapon maker Dr. James Giordano at a decoy Havana Syndrome conference as “confidential, classified” at one point and “part of the ongoing research, testing and development being done by governments” (paraphrased here) at another. This conference, as also Dr. Giordano’s other recent talks, have yielded vastly significant information for all regarding the definitive use of neuroweaponry (also energy weaponry) on the world populace; please stay tuned for further reportage.

Another Defense/CIA scientist, Dr. Robert Duncan has been more open about what the military and CIA are doing and reveals that profound human rights abuses are being executed on humanity, notwithstanding “Neuroethics” titles and fronts:

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

The canaries in the coal mine, the much-abused “Targeted Individuals” who are being literally tortured to death–in silence, in the middle of completely deceived neighborhoods–with various modalities of DEWS, neuroweapons and other exotic military technologies, as this writer has been industriously reporting for 8 years now, have been reporting this usage and warning the public, for decades now, at least 30 years.

Those reporting the criminal and stealth use of EMF weapons, DEWS of different kinds, acoustic weapons, and neuroweapons, have been targeted by Government-supporting Media for Life-Takedown as mislabeled “Paranoid Schizophrenics”–evidence of profound decay at the roots of Western Journalism

Please visit the posts here at Disclosure on Targeting for more information.

Please share this article widely, and please support my work, thank you. (Donation links on right-hand bar.)

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

