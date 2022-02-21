Strasbourg Press Conference: Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President Asked to Resign by EU MEPs as a Threat to Democracy Instrumental in Gigantic COVID-19 Scientific Fraud & Propaganda Campaign after Evidence of Back-Room Deals–“Vaccine Business Plan”–with Pfizer, Moderna Surfaces

Report | Ramola D | February 21, 2022
In explosive news from a news conference held at Strasbourg last week, European MEPs or Members of the European Parliament have demanded that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission since 2019 and a Klaus Schwab Great Reset Cyborging-of-Humanity promoter, be asked to resign on conflict of interest after notice of emails with Pfizer heads she won’t reveal was published by a German journalist and her contracts with Pfizer and Moderna were exposed, heavily redacted, showing evidence of back-room deals with these powerful and unethical COVID vaccine corporations.
Outspoken members of Parliament hugely concerned about the loss of freedoms in numerous European countries along with violations of basic human rights point also to her husband’s involvement in biotechnology and state that her conflicts of interest here in promoting experimental Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in private contracts she is unwilling to reveal–while her subsequent mandating of dangerous experimental vaccines, outlawing powerful medical countermeasures and preventatives such as Ivermectin–affecting millions of lives of the European public, require that she step down immediately.
The Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines in Europe have been found to be unsafe by thousands of physicians and scientists, having now led to over 40,000 deaths as reported by Eudra Vigilance, and many more, yet unreported, according to many analysts examining the adverse event reports from international databases.
False and Misleading Narratives from Governments Push Mass Vaccination by Mandate while (Experimental, Poison-Filled) COVID Vaccines Are Statistically Seen to Cause Deaths: Holding The Line Journalists Address the Facts
40,000 Deaths from COVID Shots in European Database as Insurance Claims Skyrocket/Vaccine Impact News
The conference, which will be presented in transcript here in full, is outstanding and should be spread worldwide because it presents freedom-loving, humanitarian European leaders unafraid to openly tackle the issues of corruption and venality in private deals with hugely powerful pharmaceutical corporations which have been previously exposed for strong-arming governments around the world with astonishing no-liability and pledge-of-territory clauses.
The MEPs who spoke at the conference, from Lithuania, Croatia, France, Romania, and Germany were:
MEP Stasys JAKELIŪNAS (Greens, LT), MEP Ivan Vilibor SINČIĆ (NI, HR), MEP Virginie JORON (ID, FR), MEP Cristian TERHES (ECR, RO), and MEP Cristine ANDERSON (ID, DE)
VIDEO OF THE CONFERENCE:
In his opening statement, the MEP from Lithuania, Stacys Jakelunas spelled out the many reasons why Ursula von der Leyen should be removed, saying up-front she was clearly “part of a gigantic COVID-19 scientific fraud and propaganda campaign that cost and continues to cause massive violations of human rights freedom and is a threat to the democracy in Europe. Because of her actions and major conflicts of interest she should resign from her position as the president of the commission.”
This is a developing article and will be further updated shortly. Please check back in by later this evening for further updates.
