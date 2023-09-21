Declassified US Air Force Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research (DEBR) Contracts Reveal Weapon-Testing on Humans Using Counter-Personnel Radio Frequency High Powered Microwave (RF HPM) Weapons

Report & Note | Ramola D | September 21, 2023

Top Secret declassified though redacted documents from 2015 comprising parts of US Air Force contracts released by FOIA offices at Air Force Materiel Command at Wright Patterson Air Force Base to this writer on Freedom of Information requests made in 2014 confirm weapon-testing operations on humans of radio frequency high powered microwave weapons (RF HPM) in “Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research.”

Characterized as volunteers in an Active Denial System contract which also provides close instructions for volunteers enrolling in new research experiments, referred to more obliquely as “human use” in the BAA (broad agency announcement) Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research Basic Contract, humans used in these field and laboratory weapons-testing operations are posited to be protected by Federal Wide Assurance (FWA) documents involving Air Force Institutional Review Boards and filed with the Office of Human Research Protections, as well as numerous Defense and Federal regulations and laws governing human use in experimentation, listed in released contract documents and highlighted below.

General Dynamics Electronic Warfare aircraft F-111 Aardvark

The Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research (DEBR) Contract

The 2013 DEBR contract with General Dynamics Information Technology Corporation headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, notes in a Statement of Work that the US Air Force has researched the biological effects of RF/HPM radiation technologies for over 30 years–over 40 years now, for both military and commercial use. The Department of Homeland Security, the Joint Services, and commercial customers were expected to benefit from the research conducted under this contract.

Primary aims of the contract were to research and catalogue bioeffects in dosimetry investigations extending beyond this contract “as part of an extensive research program.” These were expected to inform national and international health and safety standards to be used by the Air Force Surgeon General for OSHA considerations as well as in further development of “DE technologies” intended to be rapidly developed and deployed–suggesting international operation of Directed Energy technologies in the future, to be tech-transferred to other fields in Health and Safety.

“Research results will be transitioned and transferred to national and international health and safety standards, which will be used by the Air Force Surgeon General for Occupational Health and Environmental Safety, as well as for data to support the rapid development and deployment of DE technologies.” –FA8650-13-D-6368

Section J, Attachment 1

12 April 13

Basic Contract SOW – Directed Energy Bio-Mechanisms

These aims would support the mission of the Radio Frequency Bioeffects Branch (711 HPW/RHDR–Human Performance Wing/Radio Frequency Radiation Bio Effects) to protect Air Force personnel from radiation hazards while also finetuning delivery mechanisms to “minimize negative operational impact.” High Powered Microwave weapons and Ultra Wide Band Directed Energy were expected to be used.

Studying Cellular and Genomic Human Health Degradation from Radio Frequency High Powered Microwave Weapon Use

Technical areas to be covered by this contract for the Air Force Research Laboratory included DEW effectiveness and safety, DE bio-mechanisms, RF Bioeffects Modeling and Simulation, and Human Effectiveness analysis and integration, all with intent to investigate and identify bio-effects of DE technologies on humans, to be either exploited or mitigated in DEW (weapon) use and in “transitioning DoD technologies.”

Health degradation, an intended objective of such DEW-discovery, was intended to be studied at the cellular, molecular, protein, and RNA/DNA genomic level. The bio-mechanisms of health degradation–biological responses to directed energy in a number of RF HPM radiation systems–were thus intended to be identified, for specific use in further development of directed energy weaponry.

“1.4.1 Directed Energy Bio-Mechanisms. Conduct proteomic, genomic, and metabolomic studies that identify critical biochemical or molecular changes following exposure to DE prior to or during mission operations that assists in the prediction of health degradation. Investigate basic mechanism(s) of interactions between biology and RF radiation (DC-THz). Uncover previously unknown bioeffects of RF exposure that may provide a defensive or offensive capability to the Air Force. Conduct and design laboratory and field research and testing of the bioeffects of RF and DEW systems hardware and software.” —FA8650-13-D-6368

Section J, Attachment 1

12 April 13

Basic Contract SOW – Directed Energy Bio-Mechanisms

Exposing Humans to Counter-Personnel Non-Lethal Weapons In Order to Characterize and Test Devices and Technologies

Effectiveness and safety–to lend to the formulation of “tactics, training and procedures” for safe use of DEWS as well as the development of “future DE weapons and other emerging technologies” were intended to be studied by examining bioeffects from exposure to RF/HPM radiation, which was also intended to yield statistical analyses and the creation of predictive modeling and simulation software.

Human bodies therefore were intended to be subjected to pulsed microwave radiation in systematic ways, to study a variety of bio-effects, to study “human effects” to “characterize devices and technologies,” to help in developing counter-measures to Directed Energy or DE harm, to assist in meeting legal and treaty requirements, and to help develop and test materials and prototypes for new DE devices.

An interest in addressing the “physical and cognitive health and safety concerns of DE systems” also suggests that both bodies and brains were intended to be subjected to directed energy bio-behavioral research operations–and were to be seen as part of “DE systems.” [Neuroweaponry is known also to be directed energy weaponry, as noted in various Biodefense conferences and addressed by military neuroscientists, some of which has been reported here earlier.]

“The development and execution of modeling and simulation of electrical current, DE weapons, and radar and communication effects shall aid in the understanding of effects on and within biological systems. 1.4.4 Human Effectiveness Analysis and Integration. Develop an understanding of the bioeffects associated with exposing humans to counter-personnel, non-lethal weapons is essential for legal, treaty, policy, and material development purposes. Without it, escalation of force options cannot be provided to war fighters. The objective of this effort· shall provide Human Effects data and information that is necessary to characterize devices and technologies intended for this purpose…. 1.4.5 Health and Safety. Shall provide substantial value to the Air Force and scientific community by evaluating bioeffects of DE exposure. Shall address the physical and cognitive health and safety concerns of DE systems. Data obtained from RF/HPM radiation bioeffects research shall be designed in this technical area to support national and international health and safety standards.” –FA8650-13-D-6368

Section J, Attachment 1

12 April 13

Basic Contract SOW – Directed Energy Bio-Mechanisms

Excerpts from contract documents (posted here earlier) provided by Wright Patterson Air Force Base in response to a query regarding a 2013 USAF contract with General Dynamics:

Animal Use in DEBR Projects

Animal use in this Directed Energy Bio Behavioral Research Project is also revealed. While specific animal care manuals and instructions are named, this means that the basic DEBR contract used both humans and animals simultaneously in its research studies using directed energy weapon technologies.

Excerpt, FA8650-13-D-6368, Section J, Statement of Work, Directed Energy Bio-Mechanisms

Thermal and Behavioral Effects of Exposure to Moving Small-Diameter 95-GHz Millimeter Wave Energy Spots

Active Denial Systems, the Air Force Research Laboratory tells us, have been developed over 15 years of research–in 2013, which makes that number over 25 now–supporting their “safety and effectiveness as a non-lethal weapon”. Further research in this area is continuing, as a Research Project document returned by Wright Patterson Air Force Base revealing experimental use of 95GHz Millimeter Wave energy spots intended to penetrate skin notes.

This project, with a Protocol Number FWR20120147H, and risk marked “Greater than minimal” by an Institutional Review Board nevertheless approved the call for volunteers, publishing instructions which read as alarming to say the least while minimizing the harm to humans and animals in carefully shielding language.

Documents posted here.

Human Subject Research Protections

While there remains much to be investigated, analyzed, and reported regarding these US Air Force documents, and the entirety of the available documents is still and newly being awaited from the US Air Force and from Muckrock, where the FOIA requests for them were originally made–and this writer has resumed closer scrutiny of all declassified documents from the Forces revealing energy-weapon research using human subjects, especially post the Second Worldwide Conference on Non-Consensual DEW/Neurotechnology use on world populations, this document which now includes lists of regulations and rules governing Human Research Protections from the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army, and OSD (office of the secretary of defense) will be of interest to all in the USA and worldwide who believe–for good reason–they are being non-consensually remote-accessed with electronic warfare technologies i.e. Directed Energy weaponry or technologies in weapons-testing contracts still being kept classified and unrevealed by local governments and fusion centers involved in permitting and executing these research projects on them, i.e. on unlawfully targeted civilians and veterans on the ground.

This writer, as many may know, has experienced much unanticipated, unwarranted, and egregious whistleblower retaliation in recent times–including endless slander in smear campaigns and false psychiatric labeling–for her work in investigating and reporting such projects–but continues to examine and report the human rights and substantive, technical aspects as indeed she must.

Excerpt from Document posted above, DoD Regulations and Guidance, Human Subject Research Protections

It’s Directed Energy Weapon-Testing, Not “Mental Illness”

There is much to report on this subject, and I continue to examine international human rights law, DoD regulations as noted above, other aspects of these received documents, and other aspects of Directed Energy Weapons Testing Operations, which have been conducted in the US and worldwide since it appears 1997, and perhaps earlier.

This is a preliminary overview report to resurface this subject and these documents, because they are important: they prove that such weapons-testing operations have been (and are still being) carried out in the USA–under guise of surveillance and counter-terrorism it appears–and they attest to all that these remote-accessing electronic warfare Directed Energy Weapon technologies affecting bodies and brains are real.

Those experiencing harm today from such organized projects involving fusion center contractor action against them should share this report and all documents here with family members and friends, primary care physicians, therapists, psychologists, counselors, psychiatrists. Almost everyone reporting these crimes is falsely named mentally ill by their own neurally-influenced family members. Those in Government aware of these projects and operations yet participating in keeping them secret may want to focus instead on these human subject research protections and act to save lives and families, rather than Defense budgets: weapons-testing operations, clearly, on human beings need to be Stopped.

I hope to add to this page and post all received correspondence and documents on the several FOIA requests which inform this report, some of which was brought to my attention only recently. Confusion at Muckrock–where my FOIA requests, I was told recently, were put under embargo, while notifications of receipt of documents, let alone documents and correspondence, were never sent to me on time and other correspondence not retained online–is still being examined.

Directed Energy Weapons Testing Contracts All Over USA and World

At the time that I made and followed these FOIA requests, I also spoke to FOIA analysts on Air Force bases, one of whom shared with me that there were numerous weapons-testing contracts–upto 1300 she said–ongoing then, with non-lethal weapons or DEWs, all over the USA, as indeed has been reported in the military press, if only briefly, and noted in my US and NATO Weapons-Testing thread.

These Directed Energy Weapons Testing and Training operations, it appears, are being conducted worldwide. Under cover of these projects, other classified projects, in biomedical research, Artificial Intelligence research, Brain research and others are also being flown, it appears. Social harassment in neighborhoods–what used to be called “Organized Stalking and Electronic Harassment–OS/EH” by some or “Gangstalking” by others–also owes its existence, partially, this writer believes, along with Phoenix Operations and COINTELPRO and current-day “community policing” and “community participatory research” and “community care” to the cover of these DEW testing operations. Uncovering these weapon-testing projects using humans therefore should be a major subject for all journalists and human rights activists working in the basic fields of Surveillance and political journalism today.

In my view, this is National Security journalism, and all editors, publishers, reporters aware of and able to further interpret and report on these declassified military documents may want to do so. I will continue to report as best I can.

[To be posted shortly:

Initial FOIA requests:

Cover letters and correspondence:

All received documents: ]

Current postings of documents are partially linked here and at Muckrock:

Documents Obtained on FOIA Request/USAF General Dynamics Contract BAA-HPW-RHDR-2013-0002

Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up

