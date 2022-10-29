“Existential Threat Against Humanity” says Dr. Robert Duncan: Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experimentation Conference Bears Witness to Profound Mil/Intel/DOJ/Univ/Private Sector Crimes

Report | Ramola D | October 29, 2022

Dr. Robert Duncan, well-known military AI & Robotics computer scientist who has whistleblown publicly on Military/Intelligence miscreancy, opened the Second Annual Conference exposing the unlawful use of anti-personnel Directed Energy Weapons and Neurotechnologies on people worldwide by emphasizing the existential threat to humanity posed by these neuro-hacking technologies:

“I’ve been doing this a couple decades, blowing the whistle, exposing the technologies, trying to help people, the public, understand this existential threat against humanity, I mean it literally changes US, as Klaus Schwab says — my latest book, the one I’ve been working on is called “Emergent Minds, The Birth of a New Species–Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare Revealed, Volume 3″ and it covers the topologies of Brain to Computer Interfacing, to AI and to all of the addressing mechanisms–but it’s very unusual in the sense that it’s scientific but then has a translation into layman’s language: What does it mean to you as a human, and from the subjective viewpoint of a human, being a target of this technology.”

Dr. Len Ber: “The Government must acknowledge the civilian cases of Havana Syndrome domestically”

Dr. Len Ber, an endocrinologist originally from Russia but currently a US citizen whose report of alerting Dr. James Giordano — a Military-Intelligence spokesman who has publicly acknowledged the existence of powerful and invasive neuro-hacking technologies — of civilians being hit with the oddly-dubbed “Havana Syndrome” was published earlier in Report 280 | Dr. Len Ber Leads the Acknowledgment of DEW Hits on Civilians by Dr. Giordano, offered his own experience of being unlawfully targeted with neurotechnology.

“I have been a target of Directed Energy and Synthetic Telepathy and Voice to Skull and Remote Mind Control and interventions since 2019. And I’m also one of the few civilians diagnosed with Havana Syndrome--and that happened in 2020. The diagnosis was made by the same experts who diagnosed the Cuban diplomats who were Medevac’d from Cuba. I have the same diagnosis based on vestibular function abnormality that constitutes brain injury and later traumatic encephalopathy and once again directed energy — I’m currently on medical leave and having a hard time performing cognitive tasks. I can tell you that I just did a follow-up of my QED which is a brain-imaging, it’s an electrical neuro imaging method–it shows that for about six months since April of this year I’ve been under active attacks, the broken number of the broken connections in my brain is about 20 percent up–and that’s the main message I want to take to the mainstream, to the public, the physicians, politicians–that this is a Public Safety issue, this is my main goal, I’m talking about Havana Syndrome because I have the irrefutable evidence for it that this cannot be swept under the rug. I know this doesn’t even start covering the many things targeted individuals go through everyday but you have to start somewhere, and this is my path, this is what I am concentrating on — I am being laser focused on making the government acknowledge the civilian cases of Havana Syndrome domestically--which should open the doors to have a congressional hearing, ultimately it has to become a political issue.”

John Christiana: “We are exposing the crimes so they can be investigated”

Outstanding mountaineer and record-holder for climbing Mt. Everest as well as 7 summits, recent legal Director for Targeted Justice and continuing legal scholar, John Christiana stressed that this is all about “exposing the crimes, not bringing them to a halt necessarily–that will happen in time–but exposing them so they can be investigated.” Identifying cause of action, identifying bases for possible lawsuits such as intentional torts and negligence, keeping contemporaneous journals of DEW attacks are important, he says. He has also done a PET scan to establish brain normalcy, and “kept a journal for 5 years online logging the energy hits in real time.” Remote Neural Monitoring with remote shocking of eyelids and eyes is something he has recorded, noting that these attacks are often linked to social patterns as well. John recommends that people being targeted with such invisible weaponry keep a contemporaneous journal logging the attacks, which he says carries more weight legally than summarizing statements without dates and times.

One of the things John Christiana also called attention to was weaponized Neural Lace, which Elon Musk was recorded in an interview in 2016 as saying could be injected into veins and arteries and travel up to the brain.

Rosanne Schneider: “If we don’t win this battle, Mankind is pretty much over”

Rosanne Schneider, author of two books, spoke personally of her own experience of being brought up in a Catholic foster home and being subjected during her childhood to enough anomalous experiences inclusive of psychotronic technologies, induced trauma and induced dreams to make her suspect now that she had been a lifelong victim of MK Ultra, the CIA’s program of stealth psychological and physical experimentation on minds, behavior, life, and relationships which from all accounts never ended in 1974 with the Church Committee findings but went underground and is still in operation today, a subject Dr. Duncan addressed in 2020: “MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change.

Many colleagues, friends and reporting victims she has interviewed also hailing from the ’50s and early ’60s generation have reported lifelong MK Ultra targeting and persecution, she notes. What Cathy O’ Brien in her book Trance Formation writes about was a phenomenon applied to many, and for which the CIA can be held responsible.

She reports also experiencing “infiltration of my life by unwitting assets or people who don’t know they are mind-controlled, and extreme manipulation of my life to support CIA projects and operations,”

“In present I am hit with psychotronics which has led to slight left eye drop and used for compliance to Agenda 21 and political principles–Neuroweapons: I suspect brain mapping and the creation of pain and dysfunction on all parts of my body. Transhumanism technology which has resulted in suspected hive mind creation; feeling the emotions of others in real time –thought insertion, control of emotions and torture.”

Neuroweapons and transhumanism are related, she suggests, and MK Ultra victims are now being re-victimized for transhumanism experimentation. Rosanne discusses her own experience further at her blog, including this post: Transhumanism Research is Being Forced on Non-Consensual MK Ultra Victims.

“This is just unconscionable,” she says. “It can’t continue. If we don’t win this battle, then Mankind is pretty much over. If a person’s brain and body can be controlled remotely, then Game Over.”

Craig LaForest: “We have to look after the children of our future”

Craig Laforest, a retired Business Manager on cruise lines, who spoke to the group from Tahiti where he was on a 45-day cruise from Vancouver to Auckland, New Zealand, stated that he too had a testimonial to share regarding MK Ultra, implants in his brain and Voice to Skull as well as electromagnetic radiation burns. On his cruise, he reports, “Every day and every night, I am attacked, from satellites, with V2K and these burns on my body. I probably manage to have three hours of sleep at night. I try to rest in the afternoon, I can’t do that. But I am talking about it widely on board the ship, a lot of people are fascinated by this topic, but obviously some people don’t want to know about it, or have heard something about it, I just provide as much information as I can.”

An English-Australian used to travelling on ships since very young, he reports being attacked in Australia: “Now in Australia after leaving Los Angeles where I lived for 28 years I am going through enormous attacks of V2K and Electromagnetic radiation–I am surprised I’m still alive–but I speak about it openly because we have to look after the children of our future and their grandchildren because this is a disgusting technology, absolutely rampant around the world.”

Craig has previously discussed his experience as well as his thoughts on James Cameron, filmmaker’s connection with non-consensual brain research in an interview at Ramola D Reports, which can be found here: Report #149: Craig Laforest on Giving Back Despite V2k, James Cameron & Brain Research Connection

Now a Board Member of ICATOR in Belgium, he reports “We are overwhelmed by the number of people who are contacting us, reporting they are hearing voices.” Noting that this is not schizophrenia which typically is diagnosed in people when much younger, he also testifies that he himself is able to discern between the images and videos being transmitted remotely into his brain versus his own visual perceptions.

Further there is the issue of unethical physicians involved in implanting people non-consensually. “The stories are so similar it’s amazing. MK Ultra was a program that was supposed to be stopped — and it hasn’t stopped. And these unscrupulous ENT doctors are implanting people without their consent while they’re in surgery for a basic operation where general anesthetic is required–and they’re extremely difficult to find, even by MRIs, CAT-scans, or X-rays, because we have calcification in the brain, and Len would be a better person to ask about this.” Craig also makes reference to the mode of delivery of these implants today, which exist across the spectrum from micro to nano and can be injected intravenously or stealth-delivered on a DARPA COVID-test swab through the nostrils. “There’s so much information out there these days about how these implants are put into the brain, through the nose and also through the mouth.”

Alex Crosbie: “Many People Collaborate” “NATO War on Civilians: Is That Not a War Crime?”

Alex Crosbie, a former construction professional from Dublin, Ireland, reports that he worked in the construction industry up till 2011, when he was “targeted with directed energy weapons and neuroweaponry.”

“And these are clearly advanced military-based weapons from my experience,” he reports. “Within a short period of being hit I had ascertained these were advanced military grade weapons systems that were being used on me. But as time progressed I realized that we as a family had been targeted for over ten years at that point–now 25 years, in sequenced phases–targeted us individually, yes, synchronistically–It’s a very complex area to get into in terms of technologies being used, weapons being used. It culminates recently in a — I have to put it into plain words–there’s no other way to put it — the torture to death of my father when we were living together in a room in a B&B in 2019 with directed energy weapons–and brutal psychological mantle of physical torture unto death and the induced suicide of my sister Jennifer Crosbie in 2017, about which my father was very concerned that she was at risk from his meetings with her and from the things she had said to him, her behavior, and many threats made against family members, in the plausibly deniable ways in which they tend to do–and that’s my involvement in these crimes.”

Targeting Crimes Are Being Committed in Communities–State Entities Fully Aware

Alex also pointed out that “there’s no secret about these crimes. These crimes are being committed in communities, in local areas–there’s collaboration, harassment, stalking occurring–in businesses, in communities, local areas–and we’ve been subject to it for over 20 years so many, many people know what’s happening and collaborate in it. Whether they know the full extent about the technologies being used, the weapons being used and the nature of these crimes being committed is another question. But certainly its widespread knowledge so it’s not some hidden secret group doing this in the public domain –state entities are fully aware of it, multiple state entities are fully aware and in particular cases have collaborated as well, in various forms of harassment–it’s all a very detailed story. So that’s the background to my own targeting.”

Alex Crosbie has further detailed his own and family’s experience of unlawful targeting and persecution in an interview at my channel: Report 252 | Alex Crosbie from Dublin Reports Covert Generational Targeting with Anti-Personnel DEWs, Neurotech, Induced Family Deaths

Mainstreaming, Limited Hangout, Cover Operations: US Havana Syndrome, NATO’s Cognitive Warfare, UN’s Cybertorture

Further, Alex Crosbie notes: “There’s been a kind of mainstreaming of targeting crimes–of the systems and technologies and weapons used in targeting crimes, in terms of Havana Syndrome, NATO’s Cognitive Warfare document, Cybertorture–the UN’s Cybertorture definition–and all of these as we know are Limited Hangout and Cover Operations: they don’t, they’re only the tip of the iceberg as far as the weapons and technologies that are being used–but I think they’re a good introduction maybe to make the general public aware of these weapons (because they do seem to have gone into the mainstream) and possibly as an introduction to all the previous whistleblowers, activists, writers, researchers, etc.”

Cognitive Warfare Aimed at Civilians is a War Crime

“In terms of Cognitive Warfare–this is a defiant/defined NATO form of warfare, and specifically designed to target individual civilians and civilian populations combining a range of different tactics — which includes propaganda, psychological operations, and also specifically, neuroweapons. So, that’s in effect a war crime — I mean, if NATO come out in a defiance-form-of-warfare that’s specifically aimed at targeting civilians and civilian populations, including neuroweapons, is that not a war crime being committed? And therefore targeted people are subjected to all these different psychological operations, propaganda, directed energy weapons, neuroweapons, there’s also war crimes committed against all these people, if it’s being defined as a form of warfare, and they specifically say they’re targeting civilians.”

EXCERPTS FROM COGNITIVE WARFARE 2020:

Cybertorture: Not Just Psychological Torture Though but Cyber/AI-Affiliated and Physical Torture with Neuroweaponry

Alex Crosbie also called attention to the definition of Cybertorture proffered by Nils Meltzer, Special Rapporteur to the UN for Torture, which emphasizes Psychological Torture–but this is a limited definition, he points out, when there are computer systems, Artificial Intelligence mechanisms and Neurotechnologies being used, as well as energy and frequency warfare systems, all of which act upon the brain and central nervous system and body and inflict actual physical torture.

Nils Meltzer’s address to the UN in 2020 was covered here: Magnus Olsson, EUCACH Director: UN Starts Investigation to Ban Cyber Torture

These are Atrocities, War Crimes, Really Serious Crimes: Attempted Murder, Murder by Use of Torture

There is a real danger of these crimes becoming even more widespread and being used widely to target everyone, not just dissidents and activists, Alex Crosbie notes (as appears to be the Cover Story today, from the ABCs, who like to pretend unarmed, peace-loving activists are more aggressive, sneaky, and terroristic than THEY (the ABCs) are and therefore need to be repressed 24/7 with DEWs and Neuroweaponry) but everyone, including the families involved in targeting others today, everyone could be targeted as these weapons systems, their acceptance, and their usage expand.

It is important to put these crimes into perspective, he notes, and as all witnessing to these crimes report. They are not acceptable civil operations to maintain the Peace (for “Peace Enforcement” as they are written up in various military documents).

In a profoundly important statement for the entire conference, and the entire world, Alex Crosbie states, unequivocally:

“These are atrocities–these are war crimes, torture, murder, attempted murder, they’re really serious crimes. From a legal point of view, for the people who participate in these crimes, in various ways, for whatever reasons, in terms of harassment and organized stalking, if you view the crimes in their overall capacity what is the intent and nature of the crime? And the intent and nature of the crime is to force to death the target by forced suicide or degradation of health, so therefore it’s attempted murder and murder by use of torture. So by principles of facilitation, conspiracy, accessories, if all these principles could be applied to the crime in its overall entirety, then many people could be held to account, proportionally to their involvement. I think existing laws could possibly also be used as well. If you assault somebody with a taser that’s physical assault. If you access them remotely or target them using the microwave system or energy-based system you are acting physically on their person–that’s physical assault and torture as well .”

Ramola D: Law Enforcement Involvement, Psychiatry/Medicine Complicity, Public Safety & Telemedicine in Dual-Use Technology for “Behavior Suppression”

During this conference I spoke openly about several aspects of the DEW/Neurotech targeting crimes I have studied, researched, and reported on, including recently.

Law Enforcement & FBI Fully Aware & Involved, Cannot Deny Existence & Reportage of Microwave Weapons and Neuroweapons Being Used on People

Ramola D

In relation to the involvement, complicity, and participation of Law Enforcement in these crimes–a subject I have covered at length here in reports as well as in numerous conversations with key whistleblowers especially Geral Sosbee, former Special Agent FBI, attorney, and judge with an intimate knowledge of the Criminal Justice system and the FBI–I pointed out that local Law really cannot assert lack of knowledge of these weapon systems, technologies, or crimes since they are fully involved.

Geral Sosbee has often stated that it is the FBI which is the overarching police body in the USA which is responsible for targeting people–how people are targeted, wrongfully and unlawfully, has been the subject of several articles here, including:

Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up

News Report 10: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Reports Quasi Criminal Justice System Using DEWs/Neurotech on People

Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial

News Report 9: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Describes The Issue: History of Secret Terror in the USA: Illegal Harassment, Persecution, Deceit that’s Currently Out of Control & Uses Neighbor-Mercenaries, Portable DEWs/Neurotech/Drones, More for In-House Torture

FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Pulls Back the Curtain on Criminal FBI-CIA-DHS-NSA Torture of American Whistleblowers, Select Journalists, and Thousands of Illegal FBI Targets of “Counter-Terrorism” and “Deterrence” with DEWS, Neurotech, Social Harassment: People of Integrity Must Rise

This is No Longer Classified Sensitive Stuff, This is Now Evidenced Law Enforcement Complicity: Public Domain Knowledge of DOJ Involvement

Further, and most tellingly, the 25-year secret agreement between the Pentagon and DOJ (US Department of Justice) on bringing Non Lethal Weapons to the streets of America–which testifies to the unconsented-to actions of the DOD and the DOJ against the people of the USA to jointly develop, test, and operate up till then classified electromagnetic technologies –microwave weapons, through-wall-surveillance-radar millimeter wave technologies, acoustic neurotechnologies, infra-red and millimeter-wave sensor technologies, and much else, a Memorandum which Dr. Nick Begich first reported in his books–surfaced into the public domain in 2018 when a DARPA-Justice MOU and Technology Programs Report were released on FOIA, and reported by me here in two reports (while major repressive DEW assaults and online smear operations (the latter by ex-NSA intelligence analyst Karen Stewart in particular–and her cronies) were conducted ruthlessly on me at the time of writing of each report to stop the disclosure):

Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: (1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994

Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996

Military and Intelligence Testing and Research Plus Repression Operations Which Decided It’s OK to Torture and Terminate People

Evidence for numerous weapons-testing and neuro-exploitation projects being run can be found online at numerous sources: this is DOD and NATO news which has been publicly reported.

US and NATO weapons-testing is described in this thread: US and NATO Weapons-Testing

The Polish Minister of Defense acknowledging the NATO attack on civilians with EMF weapons was reported here by Mojimir Babacek: Electronic Weapons, Radio Frequency Radiation, Remote Manipulation of the Human Nervous System/New World Order Weapon Ban. Open Letter to the European Commission/ Mojmir Babacek

“Targeted individuals” are Military and Intelligence victims, as Dr. Robert Duncan revealed in The Matrix Deciphered:

2015: “Targeted Individuals” are Non-Consensual Subjects in Criminal, Clandestine, Classified “Top Secret” MKULTRA-Extended Mind & Behavior Control/Torture Experimentation by Joint Military/Intel/Justice/Academic Institutions, as well as Targets of COINTELPRO and Electronic Warfare

Psychiatrists, Departments of Mental Health, ER Physicians, GPs, Nurses, Physician’s Assistants, Medical Technicians, Hospital Security, Fire & Ambulance EMS Staff All Assist in Concealing DOD-DOJ-CIA Targeting Crimes

Psychiatry plays a large part in Law Enforcement-run Mental Health Fraud, as my own recent experience of an unlawful Section 12 Psych Grab in Massachusetts has revealed, and as the experience of numerous professionals I have spoken with subjected to the same atrocity reveals. While this is a subject I am continuing to write about, both here and at my Substack: Plain Speaking in my Larger Crime series, while also finalizing an Affidavit and various Notices to apprise all involved of their liability, and about which I have reported much already from FOIA-request-responses regarding EMS-and-City complicity and Department of Mental Health complicity, this is a huge subject which everyone subjected to such unlawful forced-mental-health-evaluations by reason of reportage of the crime of being targeted with DEW/Neuroweaponry is contributing to expose.

As my own experience starkly reveals, and as many have reported to me, both here in the US and also in the UK, in Europe, in Australia, this crime is also being run in collusion with the Lawbreaking-Torture-Running-TS/SCI-crowd by complicit medical staff–Emergency Room doctors and nurses, EMS paramedics, physician’s assistants, medical technicians, as well as general practitioners; insurance companies and hospital administrators are just as much involved. My impending affidavit will reveal in full exactly how they work together–as well as establish definitively that these are not idle claims of conspiracy, they are rooted in long-running fact.

At this point, I can safely say that Ambulance Staff, Law Enforcement, Emergency Room physicians (and staff), and Psychiatrists have gotten used to running these Repression Operations on anyone claiming EMF/DEW/Microwave Weapon/Neuroweapon assault or daring to mention the holy word: RFID implants or microchips, and have in fact set up a multi-million dollar industry of Fraud benefiting themselves–while revictimizing Mil/Intel Victims into further biomedical and military-weaponry enslavement.

Yes, so-called Healthcare Professionals are helping to destroy, degrade, return-to-torture, and end the lives of Military-Intelligence victims (manufactured FBI/DHS targets)–and are actively withholding real healthcare for victims.

Public Safety “Remote and Robotic Control” of Things and People for Full Spectrum Control of Humans and Their Environment

FBI and Law Enforcement–who have opened the door for people to be unlawfully watchlisted and thrust into the macabre Testing and Torture programs of the DOD and CIA being run with impunity–as if Legal, Legalized, or Legitimate–have also paired with DHS and Homeland Security “Public Safety” mechanisms to link everyone and everything in noxious “Internet of Things” and Remote Access “Behavior Suppression” and “Monitoring” programs revealed recently in a series of Richard Walker patents disclosed by Leader Technologies and reported here by me on October 15, 2022:

The Man Who Stole Social Networking from Leader Technologies for Facebook & Friends, James P. Chandler III, Is Dead | Seamy Understory Involving Highlands Forum, DARPA, Fauci Emerges Anew: End of Social Media Censorship Ahead?

Some diagrams from those patents, published by Americans for Innovation:



















Neuroweapons and Electronic Weapons Have Been Hidden as Dual-Use Tech

“Dual-use” has become the revolving-door for military scientists engaged in building deadly weapons to destroy human bodies and brains to excuse, rationalize, condone, and permit their use on humans in non-war settings, in civilian life, to be sugar-coated as “beneficial” — to cure paralysis, or calm anxiety, or restore nerves, etc. This is how “non-lethal weapons” have, egregiously, entered the DOJ for use as “corrective” and “Behavior Modifying/Suppression” technologies.

In addition, DARPA, Obama’s Brain Project, the European Brain Initiative have surfaced neurotechnologies (inclusive of nanotech) which combine energy technologies with neural system attack technologies, calibrated to engage as corrective criminal-justice technologies at the right voltage and wattage and density: in this way, military scientists from DARPA and CIA are deceiving the public about brain weaponry they have been using to pulverize brains with, in never-stopped MK Ultra, neurological disruption, and electrical neurostimulation projects as being beneficial.

As a journalist speaking to victims, I can testify that Military-Intelligence victims are not reporting benefiting from these neurotechnologies and EMF technologies–but rather reporting being assaulted, degraded, concussed, electro-shocked, convulsed, buzzed, brain-wiped, brain-hit, burned, pulsed, vibrated, sleep-deprived, breath-deprived, face-hit, migrained, molested, made incontinent, mood-manipulated, bodily deformed, disfigured, organ and joint-hit, health-destroyed, tormented with voices, noises, tinnitus, images, tortured, stroked, heart-attacked, and actively harmed.

Targets are being forced to live with the severe handicaps of extreme 24/7 remote-access neurotorture and bodily torture, while also subjected to social ostracism and life takedown–a modern version of Vonnegut’s Harrison Bergeron: the best and the brightest assaulted with brain-degrading and energy-degrading and life-degrading technology to suppress them and to destroy their lives.

Harrison Bergeron/Kurt Vonnegut

These atrocities were reported to President Trump twice by this writer and hundreds of other whistleblowers in 2017 and 2019:

Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance

Once Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans

Moral Bio-Enhancement Technologies, Human Augmentation: Further Highway to Totalitarian Neuro Bio Enslavement

Mentioned during the conference also, by Alex Crosbie, is the newly-minted term of “Enhancement” which various operatives in the Behavior Modification MK Ultra Nazi Bandwagon of Future Crimes have latched on to as a supposedly positive identifier of tying people down with neurotechnology to repress and suppress their natural thinking, beliefs, and behavior and force them into acceptable-to-feudalistic-Pharaohs thinking and beliefs instead: Mind Control dressed up as Moral.

“Compulsory” enhancement technologies are being touted now by such feudalists as necessary to convert people to Climate-Change-Think and submission to carbon-credit ideologies–which among other things, want to block the sun, remove your private motor vehicle from you, and force you to obsess with your “carbon footprint.” All this in the name of making you “more altruistic”–aka keel over to Communist and oligarchic objectives to enslave you without a murmur. And indeed this is where neurotechnologies can go, if people do not protest.

Parker Crutchfield, a bioethicist, who famously suggested people be drugged covertly to promote lockdown compliance in 2020 and has now authored another stellar piece suggesting people be manipulated covertly in numerous ways to force belief in the Climate Change Narrative of psychopathic billionaires keen to enslave the world, has a Ph D in philosophy from Arizona State University, which has a history of developing mind control and neurostimulation projects for DARPA. There indeed is a group of academics propping up the technological directions being carved by mad scientists without morality in the armed forces and Intelligence factions–which people worldwide need to be aware of in order to prevent.

These Unlawful Targeting, Watchlisting, and Military-Intelligence-Private-Sector Crimes MUST Be Stopped

Much more of import was discussed, spoken of, and aired throughout and in closing statements in the 2022 Conference to Expose DEW/Neurotechnology persecution of the populace worldwide, and as Robert Duncan noted, “Whether we can stop this in our lifetime or not, we are doing the right thing in exposing the crimes.” Dr. Len Ber suggested that people go to their neurologists and get scientific evidence of changes in vestibular function if they feel they have been hit with energy weapons.

Protest, speaking out, exposing the crimes is important–because we do not want governments to roll out remote-access energy-weapon hits and neuroweapon-manipulation on everyone as public policy. Thousands are being persecuted in every country, while equal thousands are falling ill without knowing they are being remote-accessed and remote-assaulted.

As we are learning, many programs have been launched through Criminal Justice, Countering Violent Extremism, Neighborhood Watch, Community Policing, Community Health, Public Health, Public Safety, and Military Operations Other Than War portals, permitting various parties to assault the citizenry–both publicly and covertly–with energy weaponry and neuroweaponry as well as extreme-character-assassination to permit massive public harassment under benevolent guise–this is unacceptable.

Under cover of legitimacy, civilians are being unlawfully targeted and attacked to death–while being brutally used for brain and social control experiments–and falsely being named mentally ill, troublemakers, pedophiles, prostitutes, pornographers in public venues by COINTELPRO Criminals to permit and sanction their social ostracizing and public harassment and excuse the rabid 24/7 military-intelligence activities with vehicular/ satellite/ drone/ helicopter/ human operative/ neighborhood stalking & tracking around them.

We closed the conference with a call for all agencies to halt the targeting crimes.

As Alex Crosbie noted, “It is time for whistleblowers from inside the agencies and military to come forward.”

The second Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experimentation conference has been posted at Brighteon, Bitchute, Rumble, and Odysee, and can be downloaded/uploaded to anyone’s channel worldwide, for maximum exposure. Video-makers and activists are also encouraged to excerpt and post video clips from the conference to highlight the disclosure. As many in alt and indy media are well aware, mainstream media–operating as an arm of the Government–has been running MockOp Mockery pieces–in abject cruelty–to disappear the testimonials of reporting victims, to prop up criminals in Military-Intelligence-Private-Sector running these crimes, and to pretend none of this is happening, a scenario addressed here several years ago: United States of PsyOps: Call Them Paranoid. Call Them Delusional.

Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experimentation: Conference 2

Watch at Brighteon: Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experiments: Conference 2

Watch at Bitchute: Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experiments: Conference 2

Watch at Odysee: Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experiments: Conference 2

Further Information and Disclosure on These Crimes in the 2021 Conference Video

Note that this conference follows the 2021 Online Press Conference (also posted at all Ramola D Reports video platforms), where speakers presented more detailed introductions of the unlawful targeting and DEW/neuroweapon-attack operations being conducted, and to which I have added key statements and information from other whistleblowers, writers, journalists, and activists, such as Cheryl Welsh, Paul Baird, Dr. Rauni Kilde, and others. That conference was reported here:

Online Press Conference | Oct 15, 2021 | Exposing Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & AI-Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, Military, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Sheriffs, Local Govts, Universities, Research Institutions, Local Communities, Utility Cos., & Private-Party Criminals

Both conference videos therefore are powerfully informative and educative and can be used in school, college, ethics, and human rights law settings to inform and alert people and call the world to action to halt these crimes. Please share both widely.

