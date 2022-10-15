The Man Who Stole Social Networking from Leader Technologies for Facebook & Friends, James P. Chandler III, Is Dead | Seamy Understory Involving Highlands Forum, DARPA, Fauci Emerges Anew: End of Social Media Censorship Ahead?

Report | Ramola D | October 15, 2022

The entire seamy understory involving (crooked) scions of government, intelligence, law, information technology and the military swings unstoppably into view as the death of James P. Chandler, III, patent attorney for Leader Technologies and secretly-operating spy for IBM, DARPA, the Highlands Forum, the British Pilgrims Society, the US Patent Office and a trove of others is marked: Leader Technologies marks this Oct 10, 2022 moment with a biographical and historical reminder of the stealthy operations of Harvard-trained Law Professor Chandler in handing over key intellectual property to a group of marauding maestros in US Government, the military, and private-sector–long-lasting theft which has led to the extreme social media censorship and Internet-takeover affecting us all today:

Interestingly, perusing the century-long history of usurpation, colonialism, theft-as-practice, lies-by-rote MO practiced by the progenitors of the Council of Foreign Relations, the British Pilgrims Society, the Milner-Rhodes Round Table leading up to the present day of spies, soldiers, “world leaders” and their backseat drivers recorded in this rather incredible documenting of history at Americans for Innovation: Findings of Fact, Timeline, and Database, as well as glimpsing the internal workings of the Highland Forum–in particular a meeting including DARPA, NIH, and Anthony Fauci talking about Nanobots, Biowarfare, and the Flu Vaccine in one breath–as revealed in this Whistleblower Affidavit from 2020 makes clear the actual “Great Work” AKA stealth rise of the New World Order and Internet of Things, all built on outright treason and crony fascism.

Chandler: Key Player in Weaponizing Internet and Social Media

Behind Chandler was an already operative network of players, yet it seems he played a key role in bringing several groups together and, through the handing over of a key intellectual invention whose power was instantly seen and coveted by the military-intelligence-private-sector enterprise behind DARPA, IARPA et al, was instrumental in propelling forward the Weaponized Internet which faces us today: exacerbated censorship, propaganda to privilege the pharmaceutical and Military-Aggression industry, casual IP theft, and intended fascist bio-governance through the Internet of Things, Internet of Nano Bio Things, Global Brain Internet or Cerebral Internet, with the complete loss of human agency it all portends.

The Internet of Things: How Patent Theft & Intelligence-Private Partnerships Have Led to Global Bio Surveillance

How the concepts behind the Internet of Things were lifted from the large-scale social-networking-platform ideas from Leader Technologies–ideas and patent for which took 145,000 hours and over $10 million to achieve, Leader reports, not the few weeks of dashing discovery in a drunken state by Mark Zuckerberg, as the Facebook story goes–and then turned, by a group of military and intelligence mavens using patent-holder Richard Walker as frontman for Cover, into a global biosurveillance mechanism expressed through a number of related patents–which include chipping humans as “wetware” and delineate numerous tracking and remote control programs actually disclosing, incidentally, how millions are being unlawfully targeted, watchlisted, and tracked today–is told here, in these very revealing posts:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html (This is a bombshell article which should be widely read and shared.)

“Amazingly, the Deep State shadow government, in its evident hubris, has fully disclosed their diabolical technology scheme for “The Internet of Things” in writing. The patent actually says that their plan is to identify, tag, track and control literally everything on the planet. Their unquestioned plan is to embed micro-electronic control devices, either surgically or by injection, in every human being on the planet. To them, it’s all about “management of the world’s resources” including you. Walker Patent No. 6,965,816 Col. 118, Lns. 53-54.” ….The eventual patent focused on remote control of aircraft, but also subsumed control of vehicles, ships, equipment, commerce, education and people.” — https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html

This patent offers a remote-access mechanism for connectivity across numerous platforms, demonstrating how vehicles, people, and any tagged “thing” can be remotely accessed, all supposedly in the interests of Public Safety–to halt or prevent the hijacking of planes, but with buy-in and participatory use by a 360-degree-swath of players in EMS, Transportation, Construction, City Maintenance, Parcel Delivery, etc., essentially displaying the set-up and operation of the Internet of Things (of which the targeted, tagged individual or thing would be a part); and showing how the Deep State can crash any aircraft or blow up any car, probably:

PFN/TRAC SYSTEM FAA UPGRADES FOR ACCOUNTABLE REMOTE AND ROBOTICS CONTROL TO STOP THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AIRCRAFT AND TO IMPROVE EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY IN TRANSPORTATION/2005

“While this patent focuses on aircraft, it is written so broadly as to encompass all kinds of equipment and devices, including people, defined as “wet-ware.”

While the patent was issued on Nov. 15, 2005, it incorporates filings going all the way back to Dec. 2, 1996.”

“”PFN” means Protected Primary Focal Node. “TRAC” means Trusted Remote Activity Controller.”

PFNs–Primary Focal Nodes–seem to be operating like RFIDs in this construct, centers for trackability.

Particularly interesting diagram in the patent showing how PFNs can be incorporated into walls (of houses?) and vehicles

Targeting People for “Behavior Suppression” and “Remote Management” as well as Stealth “Healthcare”

Several Walker patents point to the ABC agency-military-private sector conglomerate watchlisting-for-tracking-monitoring-management enterprise. camouflaged today as Surveillance–which, as this writer often reports, has sunk into depravity unimaginable.

This patent, which requires separate reportage along with the one above, in fact points to the targeted implantation and tracking of humans, which at this point in time many thousands of people both in the USA and worldwide are reporting as ongoing–and as a profound crime against humanity, conducted in defiance of all human rights laws we have:

PERSONAL PFN SYSTEMS FOR ACCOUNTABLE TRACKING REMOTE MANAGEMENT AND AGGRESSIVE CONTROL SCENARIOS/Application for Patent, 2001

Is it possible that all “Targeted Individuals” are being monitored (and mauled)–essentially, bio-hacked by numerous corporate entities–under the auspices of these so-called “Public Safety” patents?

Chandler’s Role in Transferring Leader’s Networking Patent for Nefarious Internet of Things Build-Up

Walker, whose patents are referenced above, had connections to Highlands Forum, of which Chandler was also a part, reports Americans for Innovation and American Intelligence Media researchers.

“Fourth, the global data sharing platform described in the patent was not doable by the likes of IBM, Microsoft, Boeing, AT&T and Cisco. They were all behind the curve from an R&D perspective when the Internet emerged. For example, Bill Gates thought it was a fad. The telephone pager network that Walker described could not scale to the volumes required for such global communication.

James P. Chandler surely could not believe his luck, when, in early 2000, Michael McKibben of Leader Technologies was first introduced to him. Leader was looking for the best patent attorney in the country to protect its social networking innovations.

Chandler, on the other hand, needed a fix for the Deep State’s ailing digital takeover master plan. He agreed immediately to be Leader’s patent attorney. He then spent the next three years deceiving Leader until he was able to get his hands on the underlying engineering source code, which he immediately shuffled to the IBM Eclipse Foundation where DOJ’s Eric Holder and IBM’s David Kappos were waiting, along with Cisco, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Kleiner Perkins, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, AT&T and a host of other rogue C.I.A. providers.

Leader’s source code was essential to building The Internet of Things, quickly.”

–https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html

Classified Theft: Chandler, Highlands Forum, Continuous Theft of US Patents

It appears that Chandler had a close connection with the mysterious Defense-Private-Sector inner-circle group called the Highlands Group.

A retired Air Force captain with a background in engineering and computer systems has published a vastly interesting affidavit where he details his interactions with Highlands Forum members and their part in suppressing and stealing patents from American inventors. DARPA and the DOD’s Office of Net Assessment ran this group, he reports. Select private-sector parties were favored by their edicts, others lost out–or rather, were stolen from and outlawed.

Interestingly, it appears from this affidavit that the Highlands Group did not exactly practice “Public Safety” — rather, they worked nefariously to divert attention from certain hazards–nor did they keep to their own rules. Also interesting is that Law Professor Chandler was present at the after-disaster Space Shuttle Challenger meetings of Air Force Base staff with this group in 1986, meetings kept inordinately secret. That DARPA and Highlands wished to privilege a few select parties over others became visible at a meeting to discuss a certain Black project–a discussion dropped and overtaken by a tirade by Chandler alienating many Defense contractors, this veteran reports.

2005 Encounter with Fauci, Nanobots, Flu Vaccines, and Biowarfare, Not to Mention Dark Secrets from DARPA

Also interesting is a meeting involving Fauci, then Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in 2005, where Fauci, unintroduced, engaged in fevered conversation with Highlanders mentioning nanobots as biological warfare devices which could be triggered (presumably) by wireless electromagnetic signals for precision targeting.

Also curious was Fauci’s mention of the flu vaccines.

Especially significant about this affidavit is that the author was moved off this classified SAIC Boeing project mentioned here under whose aegis he went to this meeting, as a consequence of sharing information with the Army personnel whose project he had thought it was. In the process he learned DARPA apparently had ulterior objectives for the project even the Army was not aware of.

DARPA in other words–facilitated by the Highlands Group–was engaged in driving unshared agendas–even in these classified circles where people held clearances, even on projects with the US Army, their supposed military partner, aligning with certain favored private partners–in this case Boeing–instead.

The current operations of unjustified and nonconsensual experimentation on the US Army as also all other divisions of the US Military by DARPA through its funded Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which it has forced on all soldiers indeed bear witness to an imperialistic autocracy being practiced on the military by high-level military researchers.

Lieutenant-Colonel Theresa Long has questioned the safety of the vaccines and published an affidavit on her witness of unprecedented disability in soldiers and airmen post vaccine, calling for an injunction, reported here earlier (please scroll down for her information): Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs

Related:

Nearly 3000 American Soldiers Refuse COVID-Vaccine After Proper Informed-Consent Briefing by US Military Doctor and DMED Whistleblower Dr. Pete Chambers

Chandler and the Bigger (British) Picture Vs. An Internet Future Minus Censorship

Chandler’s close affiliations with British Pilgrims Society members and especially British SERCO, which now runs the US Patent Office and apparently the US Navy, has led, Leader reports, to Leader’s social networking inventions still being copied by a plethora of tech, media, and banking companies–“Google, Facebook, Instagram, GAB, Truth Social, IBM, HP, Microsoft, AT&T, Washington Post, New York Times, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, Reuters Thomson, BBC, HSBC, Bank of England, JPMorgan, Rothschild & Sons, Vanguard, Blackrock, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, Blackstone, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Federal Reserve, ICE, Saleforce.com, and the rest of the Babylonian British Pilgrims Society’s fascist corporate network worldwide.”





Although Leader sued Facebook for patent theft (“willful patent infringement”), rigged courts and judges shrinkwrapped in mega conflict of interest meant a win for Facebook:

“Leader proved that Facebook infringes Leader’s patent on 11 of 11 claims and that there was no prior art. Facebook prevailed on an “on-sale bar” claim—a claim not asserted until Jun. 24, 2010, three weeks before trial.[004] Leader appealed the on-sale bar verdict to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on May 04, 2011,[005] then, when the appeals court failed to apply its own well-settled Pfaff and Group One legal tests, Leader petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 16, 2012, but was denied a hearing on Jan. 7, 2013.[006] Bookmark: #fidelity-contrafund-danoff-facebook

Both the Federal Circuit appeal and the U.S. Supreme Court petition were ruled in Facebook’s favor”–https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html

Would things be different today were these inventions–which have been skewed in use and applied to the construction of the New World Order–returned to Leader?

Things can change, Leader suggests, with a return to the precepts and values of the US Constitution:

“If we choose the timeless values of the U.S. Constitution, we must protect and restore Leader Technologies’ property rights. Then, we empower real, ethical innovators to rebuild our digital networks in a way that takes us to higher ground….

We cannot allow this thievery to continue….

These social networks can and will be reconfigured to provide the positive benefits without the abuses of security and privacy. However, they will not be run by the current crop of “public-private” criminals, who must be run out of town, this current President and his cabinet among them.”

The intermeshed network of British and European interests behind the running of the USA was discussed in this conversation last year with Michael McKibben, CEO of Leader Technologies and Douglas Gabriel of American Intelligence Media here:

Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British Empire & Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it

The detailed history and commentary presented in Findings of Fact, Timeline, and Database/People you trusted are hijacking the Internet offering deep insight into the past, present, and necessity to uproot all spy-state wickedness is not to be missed.

