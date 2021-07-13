Red Alert: Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments

Report & Speculation | Ramola D | July 13, 2021

Disturbing information about nano graphene oxide is now surfacing after the recent bombshell report by La Quinta Columna scientists and University of Almeria marking a high volume–98-99% of contents–of Nano Graphene Oxide and only a tiny fraction of the much-touted mRNA in the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines, with the Pfizer vaccine content covered earlier here , Astrazeneca content covered here.

Delving into the public-domain scientific literature published on nano graphene oxide or GO, the fact that GO has long been researched and developed for use as biosensor and electrochemical sensor, as well as in neuroscience applications to breach the Blood-Brain Barrier and convey biomolecules, magnetic nanoparticles, drugs, and mRNA to the brain for neuro imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, gene therapy and cancer therapy is readily available.

Couple that with information from a number of White House, NASA, Rand Corporation, and other strategy and futurism documents on the intended NBIC (Nano Bio Info Cogno) Convergence or Human-Machine Convergence which the transhumanists and WEF globalists have decided–without consultation, without public consent, without open discussion–is the direction all of humanity is going to be steered in, add in statements made by Elon Musk and Ray Kurzweil on their dreamed-of AI Singularity needing millions of brains tied-in, toss in a side of crackly Secrecy, and you have all the makings here for a Mega Crime Against Humanity.

It’s not just a few “mad scientists” and transhumanists though, its entire agencies, divisions of military and governments, entire University programs and research institutions, thousands of glossy-eyed graduate students and academics fired up about neuro imaging of whole brains and apolitically roped into biosurveillance without recognizing the larger ramifications of their involvement, who have been slowly but surely steering the ship toward Full Spectrum Borg: brain enslavement & 24/7 bio surveillance of human beings, Internet of Bodies, Internet of Bio Nano Things, Cerebral Internet, and given no choice about it.

Any wonder they have been obsessed with “a needle in every arm” and needing “all 7 billion vaccinated”? It’s not just about genome takeover with mRNA insertions and spike protein factory-making but full spectrum brain and bio control, transformation of health freedom into Public-Health-run, centralized digital “health” monitoring, management, and control–all via nano biosensors and 5G/6G, exactly as Dr. Carrie Madej has been describing. There also appear to be intentions to transform–or degrade–the energy and vibrational signature of humans at the molecular level via effecting changes in cellular and DNA resonance.

No matter apparently if thousands die and hundreds of thousands suffer horrific adverse reactions to their investigational drug delivery via experimental “vaccine”: the goal is humanity brain and body takeover for Assimilation-into-the-Borg (predictive programming courtesy Star Trek) and collateral damage to be ignored.

Not until and unless humans across the planet recognize the gravity of the situation and act decisively and collectively to halt these vaccines, as well as all efforts by governments to subjugate and enslave them through a myriad of means focused around the unproven and entirely fraudulent “pandemic” will these atrocities come to an end.

The possibility for intravenous injection of electrochemical and magnetic nanosensors intending continuous and real-time bio-monitoring and neuro-monitoring as well as neuromodulation definitely exists, this is proved in a basic perusal of the scientific literature on the subject.

1. High Graphene Oxide Content in the Pfizer Vaccine is Indicated by Optical and Electron Microscopy as well as now UV Fluoroscence Analysis.

The latest information from La Quinta Columna scientist Dr. Jose Sevillano suggests that UV Fluoroscence analysis conducted by Dr. Pablo Campo Madrid indicates the presence of Graphene Oxide.

This is covered at Orwell City here: La Quinta Columna shares UV fluorescence test results that support the claim that the analyzed vaccination vials contain graphene oxide

“In program nº 77, La Quinta Columna shared the results of a UV fluorescence analysis performed on Pfizer’s vaccination vial. The graph was provided by Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra, who has been leading the analysis of the vial using different techniques (optical and electron microscopy, spectroscopy, among others). According to the results of the UV fluorescence analysis, the peak reached by the nanomaterial present in the vial corresponds perfectly to that of graphene oxide (340 nm).” Orwell City/https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/UV-fluorescence-test.html

Details on the electron and optical microscopy findings in the Pfizer vaccine were previously reported here:

Shocking News: Spanish Researchers Find 98-99% of Pfizer Vaccine Vial is Comprised of Toxic/Blood-Clotting Nano Graphene Oxide–Also Found in Flu-Vaccines & Now Seen to be True Cause of COVID-19

The translated University report, courtesy Tim Brown, at Scribd, is here:

2. Biosensing/Nanotechnology Biosensing has long been studied by the military and Air Force for stated purposes of health monitoring, real-time cognitive monitoring, performance enhancement, “Supersoldiering,” and targeted “read-write” access to brain functions.

It is possible that the study of nano bio-sensing and nano neural monitoring in Universities has largely been led by Defense grants under “dual-use” focus (military and civilian use), with obvious implications for the development of neuroweaponry, as openly discussed in recent times by various military neuroscientists such as Dr. James Giordano and Dr. Charles Morgan, some of their work reported here: Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today, but also under projected guise of aiding airmen and supporting soldiers: the implications for manipulating physiology, cognition, brain functions of every kind are obviously enormous:

“The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate (AFRL/RX) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is conducting ground-breaking research in how the molecular structures that make up some of nature’s most interesting materials interact with nonbiological materials to create effective, low-cost and easily manufactured sensing platforms…. The team is developing non-invasive platforms that include a comfortable, long-lasting patch made from biocompatible materials that can be printed with electronic sensors and worn on the body for several days at a time. Also being developed are sensors made of lightweight, inexpensive filter paper that optically detect miniscule changes in the body’s chemistry and a platform that uses graphene’s unique electronic capabilities to develop biosensing capabilities that are selective for “state-of-the-body” markers they detect.” Air Force Lab Furthers Biosensing Capabilities/Global Biodefense Staff/April 9, 2015



The AFRL (Air Force Research Laboratory) awarded a research grant in 2009 to the no-doubt deliberately named BIONIC (Bio-nano-enabled Inorganic/Organic Nanostructures and Improved Cognition) Center at Georgia Tech, with intended collaboration from Ohio State University, Emory University, and mega Defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

“The $10.5 million Center, known as the Bio-nano-enabled Inorganic/Organic Nanostructures and Improved Cognition (BIONIC) center, is being led by Vladimir Tsukruk and Kenneth Sandhage, professors in Georgia Tech’s School of Materials Science and Engineering. “Advanced materials is an area of importance for the Air Force since the landscape of materials science is rapidly changing and bio-nano-materials are classes of pervasive materials that exhibit unique capabilities and have the potential to address Air Force needs,” explained Rajesh Naik, a scientist in the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Materials and Manufacturing Directorate. “In addition, improved cognition tools are required for assessing the cognitive ability of the warfighter as we ask for more from our human operators in the most demanding environments.” The BIONIC center includes a group of core members from six departments within the Georgia Tech Colleges of Sciences and Engineering, a researcher at The Ohio State University, and scientists and engineers at AFRL. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company is also an industrial collaborator…. U.S. Air Force analysts must remain attentive to computers and controls for hours at a time, so we aim to find a molecular signature of cognition that is sensitive to changes in stress levels and correlate these molecules with functional brain maps using magnetic resonance imaging techniques,” said LaPlaca. “We want to learn about a warfighter’s physiological response to different situations and use this information to optimize training and work effectiveness.” Air Force Center of Excellence awarded in nanostructures and improved cognition /Atlanta, GA | Posted on December 1st, 2009/Nanotechnology Now

Among their aims was “designing, fabricating, characterizing and simulating the performance of inorganic/organic nanocomposites for tunable, adaptive materials” and “develop(ing) tools and assessment methods to optimize critical cognitive processes of the modern warfighter.”

The rather technical but vastly interesting report which came out of five years of research projects by those BIONIC scientists probing bio-sensing, cognition, “real-time cognitive monitoring” and “targeted intervention in brain activities” is posted online here and can be perused below.

Graphene is mentioned as well, in its utility as a nano electronics delivery platform for bio sensing and drug delivery.

3. Graphene Oxide Biosensors have been widely studied for use in Nano Bio Medicine as also in other fields of use.

There is a great deal of scientific literature–and a lot of excitement in these circles–on the use of Graphene and Graphene Oxide in electrochemical biosensing and nano electronics, by virtue of the properties of Graphene–a single, 2-dimensional layer of carbon atoms arranged in a honeycomb lattice which is just one-atom-thick, and derived from the naturally-occurring Graphite, isolated in its single-layer form in 2004, by two scientists who won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics, Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov, now both at the University of Manchester, for this accomplishment. Graphene’s “exceptional” properties spanning “quantum mechanical, electrical, chemical, mechanical, optical, magnetic” fields have made it meteorically important, it has particularly made a splash in the world of nanotechnology and neural technology.

An abstract for the paper “Biosensors based on graphene oxide and its biomedical applications” by Lee, Kim, Kim and Min, researchers in Seoul, Korea states:

“Graphene oxide (GO) is one of the most attributed materials for opening new possibilities in the development of next generation biosensors. Due to the coexistence of hydrophobic domain from pristine graphite structure and hydrophilic oxygen containing functional groups, GO exhibits good water dispersibility, biocompatibility, and high affinity for specific biomolecules as well as properties of graphene itself partly depending on preparation methods. These properties of GO provided a lot of opportunities for the development of novel biological sensing platforms, including biosensors based on fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), laser desorption/ionization mass spectrometry (LDI-MS), surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), and electrochemical detection.”

Graphene Oxide is used in conjunction with magnetic nanoparticles and biomolecules:

Graphene-Based Biosensors offers a good overview of graphene use in biosensors, DNA-sensors for the monitoring of glucose levels, DNA-sensing, and testing for bacteria and viruses.

Not surprisingly, the graphene market is accelerating in size and application. The EU recently invested 1Billion Euros to create a research project titled The Graphene Flagship:

“Six years ago, the European Union (EU) embarked on an ambitious project to create a kind of Silicon Valley for the “wonder material” of the last decade: graphene. The project—called the Graphene Flagship—would leverage €1 billion over 10 years to push graphene into commercial markets. The project would bring together academic and industrial research institutes to not only ensure graphene research would be commercialized, but to also make Europe an economic powerhouse for graphene-based technologies.” Europe Has Invested €1 Billion Into Graphene—But For What? /Dexter Johnson, IEEE Spectrum/3 June 2019

4. Graphene Oxide Biosensors have especially been studied and are in use for Neural Interfaces with Neurons, Drug and Gene/mRNA delivery past the Blood Brain Barrier, Neuro Imaging, Brain Mapping, Real-Time Cognitive Monitoring.

Brain and Central Nervous System

The use of nano graphene in studying the functioning of brains and the Central Nervous System (CNS) especially for transmission of drugs across the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) in vivo in real-time has been heralded as a breakthrough.

The review cited above focuses on specific aspects of nano graphene considered vital to future neuroscience applications, “(i) G as nano-carrier for drug and gene delivery; (ii) G interaction with the BBB; and (iii) G-based 2D and 3D composites for neural regeneration, stimulation and recording” which includes study of Graphene Oxide-PEG (Poly Ethylene Glycol) composites.

(PEG has been reported as an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and also studied as a cause for anaphylaxis in reaction to these vaccines:

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is a cause of anaphylaxis to the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID‐19 vaccine/

Clin Exp Allergy 2021 Jun;51(6):861-863. doi: 10.1111/cea.13874. Epub 2021 Apr 9.)

Drug and Gene Delivery in Cancer Therapy

Nanographene oxide in particular has been used in drug-delivery and RNA/gene-delivery in cancer gene-therapy and chemotherapy. Further, graphene oxide properties are used in magnetic resonance and fluoroscence imaging:

“Smart nanocarriers that are responsive to external stimuli, such as heat, glutathione, light, pH or magnetic fields, are also necessary for the controlled release of genes or drugs at suitable sites15,16,17,18. Several types of nanocarriers, containing carbon nanotubes, liposomes, graphene oxide (GO), silicon nanomaterial and polymer micelles have been developed to co-deliver siRNA and chemotherapy drugs both in vitro and in vivo to enhance therapeutic action against cancer cells exhibiting MDR in recent years19,20,21,22. Among the nanocarriers, graphene oxide nanocarrier could be used for chemotherapy drug delivery, because of its good biocompatibility, high drug-loading capacity, and adsorption of aromatic drug molecules through π–π stacking and hydrophobic interaction, as well as the surface can be functionalized easily23,24,25,26.” Zeng, Y., Yang, Z., Li, H. et al. Multifunctional Nanographene Oxide for Targeted Gene-Mediated Thermochemotherapy of Drug-resistant Tumour. Sci Rep 7, 43506 (2017). https://doi.org/10.1038/srep43506

5. High biomedical use despite the fact that Graphene and Graphene Oxide toxicity is reported as significant

Studies published online report that graphene nanoparticles have been found to be toxic to multiple organs. Intravenous injection to convey graphene nanoparticles into the bloodstream has also been studied in mice. Several papers report that biocompatibility and toxicity of Graphene in biomedical applications has been insufficiently studied.

“GFNs (Graphene Family Nanoparticles) can induce acute and chronic injuries in tissues by penetrating through the blood-air barrier, blood-testis barrier, blood-brain barrier, and blood-placenta barrier etc. and accumulating in the lung, liver, and spleen etc. For example, some graphene nanomaterials aerosols can be inhaled and substantial deposition in the respiratory tract, and they can easily penetrate through the tracheobronchial airways and then transit down to the lower lung airways, resulting in the subsequent formation of granulomas, lung fibrosis and adverse health effects to exposed persons [2, 29].“… “Intravenous injection is also widely used to assess the toxicity of graphene nanomaterials, and graphene circulates through the body of mice in 30 min, accumulating at a working concentration in the liver and bladder [32, 50–52].“ Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms/Particle and Fibre Toxicolo gy, 2016

Comprehensive Application of Graphene: Emphasis on Biomedical Concerns |Syama S, Mohanan PV. Comprehensive Application of Graphene: Emphasis on Biomedical Concerns. Nanomicro Lett. 2019 Jan 12;11(1):6. doi: 10.1007/s40820-019-0237-5. PMID: 34137957; PMCID: PMC7770934.

6. Magnetogenetics, Nanobioelectronics, Human-Machine Interfaces Linked via 4G/5G/6G to Cloud Computing, Smart Phones, Internet of Things Show that Neurons Can be Accessed and Influenced Remotely.

A variety of technologies being used to access and influence targeted neurons reveal that brain behaviors and functions can be modified from a distance.

Magnetogenetics

Externally-applied magnetic fields have been shown to affect the behavior of neurons targeted with magnetized proteins using genetic engineering and ferritin–magnetic nanoparticles, as reported here in 2016. (Genetically engineered ‘Magneto’ protein remotely controls brain and behaviour/Guardian, 24 March 2016)

Magnetogenetics is further described here:

Nanobioelectronics and Human-Machine Interfaces

Human-Machine interfaces via “smart skin,” nanobioelectronics (using such tools as graphene oxide/carbon nanotubes biosensors and imprintable sensing sheets), along with “digital nervous systems” linking implantable/injectable nanobiosensors with Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs) and Cloud Computing/IoT have been long studied and are being developed and tested.

Armgarth A, Pantzare S, Arven P, Lassnig R, Jinno H, Gabrielsson EO, Kifle Y, Cherian D, Arbring Sjöström T, Berthou G, Dowling J, Someya T, Wikner JJ, Gustafsson G, Simon DT, Berggren M. A digital nervous system aiming toward personalized IoT healthcare. Sci Rep. 2021 Apr 8;11(1):7757.

Remote Influence of Bodily Functions, Remote Drug Delivery

It’s not just neurons and brain behaviors but cells and physiological functions which can be influenced remotely, as this very peculiar 2016 research project involving “cognitive load,” radio-frequency EMFS, metal nanoparticles and nano DNA robots suggests: Thought-Controlled Nanoscale Robots in a Living Host

7. DARPA is running numerous research and development projects with multiple technologies involving Nanobiosensors to remotely access, activate, deactivate, monitor, control and manage Human Brains and the Central Nervous System.

Under cover of “health care for our warfighters,” DARPA’s ElectrX program essays full-spectrum human body takeover: “Potential new approaches include in vivo, real-time biosensors and novel neural interfaces using optical, acoustic, electromagnetic, or engineered biology strategies to achieve precise targeting with potentially single-axon resolution.”

DARPA Wants to Jolt the Nervous System with Electricity, Lasers, Sound Waves, and Magnets/Eliza Strickland, IEEE/6 Oct 2015 The defense agency announces funding for 7 projects under its new ElectRx program

Polina Anikeeva, one of the awardees under that DARPA ElectRx program is an Associate Professor in Materials Science and Electronics at MIT whose group “has created flexible multifunctional fibers capable of electrophysiological recordng, optical neuromodulation, and delivery of genes and drugs into the mammalian brain and spinal cord. In addition, her group has demonstrated that magnetic nanomaterials can wirelessly transduce magnetic fields into thermal and chemical stimuli to neurons in deep brain.”

The dizzying array of neurotechnologies now available, from wireless radiation to ultrasound to fMRI to optical imaging to magnetogenetics to remote-access, monitor, study, neuromodulate, neurostimulate, and otherwise neurotransform the human brain at the level of individual neurons, in a precision-targeted way using magnetic nanoparticles and neural dust, among other means, is indicated by this impressive summary penned by Dr. Anikeeva and Dr. Liqun Luo, a Neurobiology Professor from Stanford University for an edition of Current Opinion in Neurobiology in 2018: Editorial Opinion: NeuroTechnologies

Obviously this is now a major field of cross-disciplinary scientific inquiry with implications for both the improvement of human health within a consensual medical context and the remote-access and modification of human brains without consent within an Orwellian neuroweapons and neurocontrol, neuro-behavioral context, with potential for totalitarian military subjugation of individuals and groups: a field which urgently needs further study and reportage by all concerned citizens on the planet.

8. Universities and Private Foundations under military or non-military contracts and programs are also studying Neuromodulation and Neurocontrol of the Human Brain.

Also a subject requiring further investigational and journalistic scrutiny, this June 2018 report by Neely, Piech, Maharbiz, Carmena at Current Opinions in Neurobiology on Neural Dust and neural interface platforms–Recent advances in Neural Dust: Towards a Neural Interface Platform— reveals much regarding the interest in permanent access of human brains using ultrasound and neural dust–note the interest in “chronic neural interfaces” and the fact that at least one of the researchers here has ties to the Chan Zuckerberg Hub:

“The neural dust platform uses ultrasonic power and communication to enable a scalable, wireless, and batteryless system for interfacing with the nervous system. Ultrasound offers several advantages over alternative wireless approaches, including a safe method for powering and communicating with sub mm-sized devices implanted deep in tissue. Early studies demonstrated that neural dust motes could wirelessly transmit high-fidelity electrophysiological data in vivo, and that theoretically, this system could be miniaturized well below the mm-scale. Future developments are focused on further minimization of the platform, better encapsulation methods as a path towards truly chronic neural interfaces, improved delivery mechanisms, stimulation capabilities, and finally refinements to enable deployment of neural dust in the central nervous system.” Abstract, Recent advances in Neural Dust: Towards a Neural Interface Platform– https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0959438817302386

9. Human-Machine Symbiosis with Artificial Intelligence is Seen as Inevitable by Elon Musk, Ray Kurzweil, Other Transhumanists (who are working to make it happen, classified and non-classified).

In recent interviews and talks, Elon Musk has spoken about the need to “solve the bandwidth problem”–by which he means the speed of communication with one’s “digital tertiary layer” (or smart phone or digital self online) by implanting a neural interface such as Neuralink, which would allow for “conceptual telepathy” or direct download of concepts and thoughts from one brain to another minus the slow and laborious “compression-decompression” of verbalizing & comprehension which language embodies (in his view). The fact that computers communicate information at trillions of bits per second while human brains operate at a dismally slow pace and human fingers type at 10 bits per second could be leveraged via neural interfaces to accelerate “human-machine symbiosis with AI” which many transhumanists immersed in technological visions for the future see as inevitable.

Elon Musk: Humans must merge with machines or become irrelevant in AI age/CNBC, 2/13/2017

Ray Kurzweil/The Futurist | Reinventing humanity: The future of human-machine intelligence/February 3, 2006

Human-Machine Symbiosis Our Inescapable Destiny/Hayati Zainal

While references to Neuralink made by Musk and others reference a “voluntary” implanting of the neural interface, Elon Musk has also worked on and spoken about Neuralace or a mesh of electronic fibres colonizing the brain as being introduced–possibly non-consensually–into the brain via injection.

Nanotechnology–specifically nano-devices or nanobots have long been envisioned by Ray Kurzweil, author of The Singularity is Near, as the means by which humans will eventually merge into machines and be linked to AI. Interestingly, it is the decade of the 2020s-2030 that Kurzweil predicted would see the acceleration of nanotechnology to the point of sophistication of Blood-brain-barrier breaching which indeed is what graphene oxide, carbon nanotubes and other nanoparticles are found to be capable of today.

In the clip below which pulls together a few of Musk’s statements from different interviews and talks, Musk talks about the need for “widespread” adoptance of neural interfaces in order for AI and human-machine symbiosis to occur. Many neuroscientists see BCI-AI as inevitable within the next ten years.

Given the inherent “stealth” profile of nanotechnology such as Graphene Oxide (so tiny it can be hidden in anything) and given the amount of work being done by military divisions on nanotechnology and neural interfaces, one must wonder whether voluntary human consent will be taken into consideration in the drive by transhumanist neuroscientists to merge humanity with computers and AI. Chem trails and vaccines could be two areas or delivery mechanisms for neural dust and nanotech where consent is being overridden.

Elon Musk’s original Neuralink presentation, where his interest in merging everyone via Brain Machine Interfaces with AI –“This is extremely important”–is palpable:

10. The work of Clifford Carnicom and others in analyzing aerosol-sourced Synthetic Biology filaments, nanoparticulates, novel cross-domain bacteria, and Morgellons points to long-term Transhumanism/Colonization by Smart Nano being visited on all Without Consent .

Tremendous work has been done by Clifford Carnicom in his meticulous study of soil, water, blood, airborne filament samples from around the world, recorded in his 350 research papers stored for further investigation at his site. Military operations lie behind the ubiquitous chem trails, it appears, and the undisclosed agendas of Transhumanism and Bio/Digital Convergence via breathed-in nanoparticulates might well be behind the constant spraying.

Image: Carnicom Institute

This article covers an overview of Clifford Carnicom’s findings, and carries links to the Carnicom disclosure Project video interviews from Transparent Truth Media, a must-watch for all interested in piecing this classified/no public disclosure puzzle together:

Worldwide Reveal of New, Destructive SynBio”Cross-Domain Bacteria” Linked to Chem Trails, Morgellons, Now in Everyone’s Bodies “Transforming the Human Species”: The Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project Overview

11. The US Government has advertised its interest and obsession with leading a Global Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Convergence which includes Human-Machine Symbiosis with AI, and is clearly led by crazed Transhumanists keen to end Humanity and usher in Homo Cyberneticus, Humans 2.0, Robotus Multitudinus and Borg Consume-all-of-Us.

One has to wonder who exactly permits such (juvenile) science-fiction “strategizing” in Government but it becomes clear soon enough that the Transhumanists and and Borg’ists have taken over.

The Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Convergence is not the fantasy of a thirteen-year-old brought up on Star Trek dreams of the Borg colonizing the multiverse–or perhaps it is!–but the considered lunacy of several transhumanist technocrats ensconced deep in government.

The following images are representative and taken from the stellar “Converging Technologies for Improving Human Performance/NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE SCIENCE NSF/DOC-sponsored report/Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science Foundation/June 2002” document, posted below, which makes for scintillant reading Under the Influence to quell panic (wine, beer, or cognac a must) and establishes rather definitively that the writers and strategists behind it –NASA, NIH, Navy, NSF, DARPA, Sandia, Universities of California, Virginia, Arkansas, to name a few–are profoundly anti-human, anti-organic, anti-natural, and anti-creation.

“While safeguarding privacy” is clearly rhetorical given that Privacy is precisely that which is intended to be obliterated here/Consider Privacy Dead, once BCI takes an individual brain over

Convergence Education: The Future of Brainwashing in K-12 Schools

Perusal of this absurdist document (above) (might lead to palpitations) quickly establishes there is an obsession with nanotechnology here, borne out by the slides in the 2017 presentation below by Mihail C. Roco of the National Science Foundation, who educates all on who exactly is involved (various departments of US Government) and what their intentions for “Convergence” globally (“You Vill be Assimilated”) are, with emphasis on how the education of children is aimed to change, with “Convergence Education”:

It’s like the arrival of Nano on the scene has heralded a Halleluia moment for the Transhumanists, from which they will never recover.

Admittedly Mad Scentists

Then there’s the “Mad Scientists” Futures vision from Futurist Dr. Ian Pearson of Futurizon, whose projections probably match closely with those of Klaus Schwab and Ray Kurzweil–This slideshow is (accurately) titled Mad Scientists:

Nanoelectronics and Brain Monitoring

At the base of it all, stands Nanotechnology, hand in hand with Biotech. This map of Nanoelectronics programs in Universities across America, for instance, published in “Science and technology convergence: with emphasis for nanotechnology-inspired convergence” by Mihail Roco, Senior Advisor for Nanotechnology at the National Science Foundation (NSF) and “a key architect of the National Nanotechnology Initiative, founding Chair of the U.S. National Science and Technology Council’s Subcommittee on Nano scale Science, Engineering and Technology (NSET)” reveals a pervasive interest in the semi-conductor, thin film transistor properties of nano materials such as graphene and graphene oxide–qualities which enhance their use as biosensor and neural interface for use in physiological and brain monitoring:

12. Speculation: Given all above, it is entirely possible that Graphene Oxide biosensors, concocted as nano-composites wth PEG lipid nanoparticles, mRNA, and magnetic nanoparticles, able to cross the BBB with gene-load and drug-load, have been included in the COVID vaccines with BCI-AI “Convergence” intent.

The truth will be known (more definitively) with further testing of vaccine contents and futher analyses from the La Quinta Columna and University of Almeria scientists, as well as corroboration by other scientists willing to test the vaccines and uncover their contents worldwide.

As it stands, all the ingredients are gathered here together for a most plausible Crime Report.

The NBIC initiative, coupled with “covered research” and incomplete vaccine trials suggest that it is entirely possible these COVID vaccines have been used, in stealth, as a delivery mechanism for nanobiosensors and neurobiosensors.

Given the massive blood clotting post-vaccine being reported, the high numbers of deaths, and the connections with graphene noted (graphene is toxic and causes thrombi or blood clots), it is past time to halt these vaccines.

And for all those who question the validity of the research published by La Quinta Columna and challenge the plausibility of Graphene Oxide being found in the vaccines, no doubt time–and further analyses by others–will reveal the truth; meanwhile, it is clear that Graphene Oxide is being used widely in nanobiosensors and neural interfaces, that it is toxic, and that it can be induced into the human body via injection and aerosol.

