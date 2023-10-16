Ending the False Psychiatric Profiling 2013-2023 of Ramola D, Investigative Science & Technology Journalist & Writer, Not “Mentally Ill”

Compilation of Relevant Posts, Press Releases, Articles, Notes, Affidavits, Letters | Ramola D | October 15, 2023

Given the unlawful, misled, and abusive actions, wittingly or unwittingly taken against this Writer and Journalist since 2013 by numerous parties seeking to disappear her voice, life, health, work, and human rights, this compilation of posts is being made to remind all “Authorities” of the Facts. It is not meant in any way to replace or substitute for the enormous amount of journalism this writer has done since 2013 to address the Crimes of unlawful electromagnetic and acoustic neuroweapon ab/use on people, both here in the United States of America and the entire world, which ab/use has been wrongfully disappeared by people in so-called “Law Enforcement” “Media” “Medicine” “Psychiatry” as non-existent, while the weaponry involved has been kept undisclosed. Unlawful, unconsented-to, abusive Electromagnetic, Acoustic, Neurotechnology, Nanotechnology, Aerosol, Directed Energy Weapons-testing, training, operations, and Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Brain experimentation as well as Social Engineering, Eugenics, Pharmaceutical and Genetic Experimentation operations have been carried out on hundreds of thousands and millions of Americans and people worldwide. Only Lies, Deceit, Stealth, Secrecy, Collusion, Conspiracy, and Abuse of Powers over years and decades have made this possible.

This writer condemns these unconsented-to Electromagnetic, Acoustic, Neurotechnology, Nanotechnology, Aerosol, Directed Energy Weapons-testing/training/operations, and Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Brain experimentations as well as Social Engineering, Eugenics, Pharmaceutical and Genetic Experimentation operations as unlawful, criminal, abusive, and violative of all human rights and calls for a Halt to all such operations on people here in the USA and worldwide.

This page is in process, as this writer–a journalist working in this space to expose these crimes since 2014 and now Ending the unlawful Silencing of her voice, life, health, work, human rights–continues to correctly address the exposure of the forced kidnapping, trafficking, pressganging out of jurisdiction, trauma, terror, physical abuse under guise of “Mental Illness”, and defamation and slander crimes against her since April 2022, comprising incredible military and police stealth-assaults, social harassment and provocation, attacks on family, forced drugging, forced social isolation, cyber attacks, misled “employee assistance programs,” abusive “Behavioral Health” insurance enacting terror on home and family, all of 2022, especially through November 2022, December 20-29, 2022, the whole of 2023 right up to this moment in October, 2023, and clearly needing to be Halted.

Ramola D | Note on False Psychiatric Labels

Additional Information, With Letters | 2013-2023: False Psychiatric Profiling

Ramola D | Living Testimony in Form of Affidavit and Statement of Fact Re. April 12-19, 2022 Spych Op on American State National, Author, and Truth Journalist, Nov 9, 2022

Ramola D: Press Release, April 30, 2022: Neighborhood Watch Harassment & April 14-19 Section 12 Involuntary Psych Hold on Defamatory False-Claim: Police Crime & Police Retaliation for Truth-Journalism

Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor

Celeste Solum: Locked up with Ramola D | Educating the World, Especially Psychiatry, on the Reality of EMF Tech & Microwave Weapons | But Connecting with Humans as Humans

Celeste Solum Interview, April 21, 2022: Locked up with Ramola D–Journalism, DEWs, No-Consent, Heart

Chris Haskell Interview, April 24, 2022: “Ramola D The Incredible Independent Journalist Released from the Pen!”

The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist and Author in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Part V: Paper Trails and Weapon Crumbs | August 6, 2022 | Earlier posts in the series:

Part I: A Few Facts

Part II: The Backdrop

Part III: Dark Realities in a Conquered-by-Communism USA

Part IV: Bricks and Mortar of the Matrix

The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist, Author, and Mother in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Updates | 4th of March 2023

Ramola D | Revoking All Monetary Claims Made Recently to Various Parties Involved in the Wrongful April 12-19 Psych Hold on Ramola D | Clarifying a Few Matters

Ramola D | A Few Notes From the Frontlines of the Incredibly Evil War on Humanity by Artificial Intelligence Developers Worldwide, CIA MK ULTRA Neurowarfare Takedowns, City and Neighbor Complicity in Extreme Whistleblower Retaliation on a Journalist

Anna von Reitz: “They are telling a big, fat, self-interested lie, in other words, and trying to deprive you of the rights and Guarantees you are owed as an American.”

Ramola D | Letters & Personal Reports

Ramola D/Public Exhibit: Investigative Journalism is Not “Untreated Mental Illness”

