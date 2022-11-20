Ramola D | Living Testimony in Form of Affidavit and Statement of Fact Re. April 12-19, 2022 Spych Op on American State National, Author, and Truth Journalist, Nov 9, 2022

Report | Ramola D | November 20, 2022
Posted, for the public record:
:Living-Testimony-in-the-Form-of-an-Affidavit-of-Truth-and-Statement-of-Fact:
in regard to
The April 12-19, 2022 Victimizing Ambush, Capture, Kidnap, Trafficking, and Persecution-in-Captivity Operation Run By Quincy Police Department, Brewster Ambulance Service, Steward Carney Hospital, Department of Mental Health, Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Instigating Lady at 153 Pine Street:
Exhibits | To Accompany Living Testimonial of April 12-19, 2022 Ambush, Kidnap, Capture, Persecution Operation on American State National and Truth Journalist
Article and broadcasts to follow.
