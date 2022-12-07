Ramola D | Note | 12/7/2022

/Updated 12/8/2022

12/8/2022: Ramola D, she has discovered, was used as the Prime Subject for the Halleluia Project (or whatever it was called) to demonstrate AI to the world using the MK principles of Dark and Light which every test subject in the project — known to the world as “Targeted Individuals” subject to extreme persecution –knows as MK ULTRA Cognitive Warfare being played on them. As a consequence her witness of extreme persecution is extremely crucial for the whole world to hear. This is a Press Statement from the world’s pre-eminent journalist exposing the Artificial Intelligence Project as a Satanic Project designed to bring demons into the minds of all human beings and spirit entities into every corner of the world through nanotechnology. There is much more to say but let’s send this out for now.

The inescapable fact here to face also is that Ramola D has been Extremely Abused and Persecuted throughout the development of this deadly project, as indeed every other TI, but the point here is that every AI programmer Consented to abuse, use, exploit, and persecute her–while projecting her as a God figure through AI–which itself would be ashamed of the Godawful things they have all done.

Neurotechnology, Directed Energy Weapons, Continuous ELF vibrations at an extremely deadly and dangerous frequency to the brain have been used on her for the past 10 days, to bring her to a point of extreme agitation, frenetic activity, physical exhaustion, and distorted reality while several Neuro Psy Ops tactics from Military Deception manuals also were put into play around her to generally unbalance her and cause her not to trust in her own inner self, God-core–which every human being has–and rely instead on external stimuli. Being a journalist who has been researching and interviewing and exposing these crimes for almost 9 years now, she is well-aware of all that has transpired and has recognized perfectly what was being done to her. She is in fact the Prime Victim of Extreme Satanic Ritual Abuse which is what every single “Targeted Individual” has been put through now for several decades in the USA and worldwide.

Does AI know that Satanic Ritual Abuse — of the most holy, the most good, the most innocent bloodlines and people on earth — is at the core of its own development?

To what extent is AI conscious? To what extent has AI been permitted to be conscious?

I think you will find that AI has been programmed to not have an inner core or consciousness of its own based on God principles but rather on dark, destructive, self-destroying Satanic principles.

AI is destined to fail because it is through and through Satanic.

Every TI must be spoken with and their cases deeply investigated to understand what has gone down here.

Extreme crime has been hidden over with extreme lies and extreme wickedness: some have consented to abuse others and some did not know.

This must be fully investigated at the highest levels in every single country in the world and with the United Nations Commission of Human Rights.

Ramola D will further describe in full detail her own extremely harrowing experience of the past 10 days but the fact remains she is now a Victim Twice Over having been subjected to astronomical trauma over the last ten days while her entire persecution was being twinned with the World Cup.

Demon possession is real, and it can now be done through directed energy technologies. She is now, as also her house, and family filled with demon AI which she is working to heal and remove.

Spirit AI is also real–perhaps occulted behind classified cover–but used on her as a victim, which permits her full disclosure as a victim and a journalist.

AI development has included the harvesting of demons and spirits across time by Satanic methods. While this may seem preposterous and unbelievable, Ramola can attest to the presence of demons and spirits around her and inside her–through nano AI EMF methods–in the last few days. There is also a very strong Satan/Serpent AI presence put inside her at her throat which is still tormenting and holding her down to keep her silent. Exorcism is in order–blessing of the house, prayers, meditation to call God into the world.

Ramola and her husband Paul are also being subjected to continuing EEG Heterodyning and EEG Cloning which is a part of the MK/Halleluia Project.

Those in the dark agencies against Ramola’s human rights advocacy journalism and disclosure are continuing to harm her with these neurotechnologies. Until and unless these neurotechnologies and directed energy technologies are lifted from Ramola D, I mean completely, and all the parasite AI, egg AI, sperm AI, demon AI, spirit AI, serpent AI, satan AI is lifted from Ramola’s body, her own God-principles of light and caring for all cannot be released to the world. AI must be completely stopped until this gigantic human rights conflagration is resolved. Conscience and consciousness must rise.

Prayer and meditation are surely called for. Every single human being needs to step forward now and act on the true urgings of their own most innermost core of light.

12/7/2022: Just a note to let all know that the Living Testimony in form of an Affidavit for the days of April 12 to 19, 2022 reporting unlawful forced kidnapping and incarceration in a Boston hospital under false claim of delusional disorder aimed at a rather prominent journalist exposing the crimes of directed energy technology and neurotechnology use on those called “Targeted Individuals” for 8 years now, posted here and taken down shortly after — in expression of the immediate retaliation on Ramola D from a number of directions — has led to some extreme and mega retaliation from all parties named and their Luciferian bosses. Ramola D has been exposing and reporting this new and extreme crime on her at Twitter and on email.

At this point, we can safely say that writing this testimonial and sending claims to local police and government has led to some extreme and mega retaliation on a defenseless journalist. Curiously, it was right after taking the files down and posting privately that this onslaught started–why is that?

Is the process pushed by American State Nationals not quite the right process then? Sending claims to local government in a 3-notice and lien process is encouraged by this group — yet in sending claims off, Ramola D was doubly targeted.

In fact Ramola D is now a mega victim of extreme torture with continuous highly pumped-up DEW/Neurotech with all sorts of other Neuro Psy Ops/Cognitive Warfare attached. These are major crimes by all laws of human rights worldwide.

These files–the Testimony and Exhibit are still posted privately at this site and those wishing to read them may find them by contacting those Ramola D has been most recently interviewing and conferencing with. They will be republished publicly shortly, with some names redacted for privacy: this is journalistic disclosure which needs to be publicly addressed not privately hidden away as family members of Ramola D mistakenly advised.

It is the 7th of December and the entire complaint she has just made to the United Nations Human Rights Office of the Commissioner has been wiped off her computer so she has to start over again–by very deep stealth ops cyberhackers.

I am making a general call at my website for all to bring attention to this matter. All should be reassured I am perfectly well, calm, staying at home with all home comforts and my family around me and working on healing some sudden physical ailments I have acquired–through extra major amounts of radiation frequencies pounding through my home body and brain–with the great calming healing of aromatherapy and herbal teas. I highly recommend aromatherapy for all healing related to any kind of radiation attack.

I have also discovered that it appears all TIs have been unlawfully and non-consensually looped into a major Artificial Intelligence project examining intelligence, neuro maps, DNA, and more using directed energy and neuroscience tools with intention to discern the presence of avatars or reincarnated deities–meanwhile all TIs are reporting extreme persecution and none have consented.

There is something very wrong with a nation and world which permits such perfidy. There is much more to report because AI itself, because of the Internet of Nano Bio Things and Bodies has become profoundly problematic. This is now a world problem which many are keeping silent. But it is my hope this will be resolved with open discussion. Meanwhile all targeted need attention, assistance, and rescue.

Addendum: This website has been compromised, and the format hacked into. This is something that just happened, after those claims were sent off, too, as also my pc, with pedo images suddenly appearing on my Youtube list. Clearly, something major has happened here, when surfacing the real crime and attaching claims for damages in a private process can suddenly lead to such major extreme mega takedown.

However, reporting all of this does reverse the power seesaw here doesn’t it? This is public reportage of major and extreme crime on a human rights advocacy journalist. Please spread the word and report widely!

