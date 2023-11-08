Posting of Enquiries and Responses | Ramola D | November 8, 2023
Posted below are recent enquiries and responses regarding December 20, 2022 as sent to Quincy Police, Quincy District Court, and Brewster Ambulance. These PDFs are also posted separately at Additional Information, With Letters | 2013-2023: False Psychiatric Profiling and The ECC-FOIA Request Log.
Quincy Police Department:
CAD = Computer Aided Dispatch
Quincy District Court:
Brewster Ambulance:
Letter to Brewster Ambulance, re. Request for Medical Records, Email, sent 11-7-2023
Also sent to Brewster Ambulance:
Notice to All Physicians, Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurses, Hospital Staff, EMS Personnel, Ambulance Staff and Owners, Licensed Social Workers, Mental Health Lawyers, Attorneys, Law Enforcement Officers
Ramola D | Note on False Psychiatric Labels
My photograph, for photo verification purposes, from a podcast last year: