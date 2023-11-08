Recent Enquiries and Responses Regarding December 20, 2022

Posting of Enquiries and Responses | Ramola D | November 8, 2023

Posted below are recent enquiries and responses regarding December 20, 2022 as sent to Quincy Police, Quincy District Court, and Brewster Ambulance. These PDFs are also posted separately at Additional Information, With Letters | 2013-2023: False Psychiatric Profiling and The ECC-FOIA Request Log.

Quincy Police Department:

FOIA-Request-to-Quincy-Police-for-Information-Regarding-December-20-2022_RedactedDownload
Copy of Email Sent to QPD Chief OCt 16 2023_RedactedDownload
Quincy Police Department FOIA Public Records Request Response-October 30 2023-Ramola DDownload
QPD CAD Incident Report Sent October 30 2023 by Email from Terence M McDonnellDownload

CAD = Computer Aided Dispatch

Email Response to Quincy Police Post FOIA Public Records response-Nov 6 2023-Ramola D_RedactedDownload

Quincy District Court:

Request for Courrt Records from Quincy District Court-10-27-2023-5Download

Brewster Ambulance:

Request for Medical Records from Brewster Ambulance-10-27-2023Download
Letter to Brewster Ambulance re. Request for medical records-by Email-11-7-2023-Ramola DDownload

Letter to Brewster Ambulance, re. Request for Medical Records, Email, sent 11-7-2023

Also sent to Brewster Ambulance:

Notice to All Physicians, Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurses, Hospital Staff, EMS Personnel, Ambulance Staff and Owners, Licensed Social Workers, Mental Health Lawyers, Attorneys, Law Enforcement Officers

Ramola D | Note on False Psychiatric Labels

My photograph, for photo verification purposes, from a podcast last year:

Ramola D, July 22, 2022