Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor

Dear friends, supporters, followers of my work, those who appreciate my writing, journalism, investigation, reportage, voice, and speaking and interviewing to surface the gross human rights violations of the entire military-security-law-enforcement faction in this country (USA) and overseas (using crowd control/spectrum technologies, neighborhood watch harassment, and character-assassination under cover of surveillance and counter-terrorism), which I’ve been engaged in since late 2013, this is just a brief note to share the news that I’m out and back home safe with family.

I was “discharged” yesterday afternoon around 3 pm after 6 days of captivity in a Psych Wing of Carney Hospital about which I will write and speak more about shortly.

I want to say first of all I met many wonderful people there and have found renewed hope in humanity there–two of the psych. doctors there were very open to what I had to say and facilitated my departure (rather than promoting an extended stay, which several Dark Opster factions (speaking openly and publicly) expressed an interest in).

I especially thank these two docs and I also thank everyone who called in to ask about me, send messages of love and support, and everyone who helped publicize this injustice–the kind I have reported on as happening to others for years, now engaging me. I think you all have assisted in notifying this hospital that I do not stand alone, an army of truth-media and engaged, caring humanity stands with me.

Some of the administrators and docs at the hospital informed me close to before I left that they were concerned about some of my followers calling and sounding like they were making threats and demands to release me, and expressed a fear of threats of violence. I apologized for this although I am not responsible for what others say and assured them neither I nor anyone who follows my work in support or appreciation is aligned toward violence and that I would put out a communication to ask all to refrain from even sounding that way. It’s a big subject, something that needs open discussion–I’ll aim to engage in that with other media, going forward.

Support from the outside and publicity is gravely necessary and important when you–as a journalist exposing police and military crimes are being retaliated against and blackholed in an incommunicado ER and rights-removing Psych Ward; I personally contacted truth-media and friends and requested publicity and calls for support. But obviously never threats to anyone, never intimations of violence: demanding someone’s release is one thing, but this experience has showed me it is necessary always when interfacing with institutions like hospitals, police departments, ERs, and speaking to doctors, police officers, it is wiser, and indeed essential to stay rational, calm, polite, well-spoken–even while standing your ground and refusing to consent and comply with their demands, as I did, the entire time I was there (Will give interviews to reveal all soon).

I want to thank especially Dr Christiane Northrup for putting out the word on Telegram; people from all over the country called after she did, and I connected with some on the phone who told me thousands of people had responded to her call. I want to thank also Rob Rubin of Transparent Media Truth and Dr. Robert Young who posted an informative call on their blogs and social media, Chris Haskell of HaskellFilmz who covered the story and made an ardent plea on a video for my release, Carol from Never Lose Truth who also covered the story and made a powerful call for public attention, and Ginny Miller of Vibrant Wellness whom I was due to interview the very day I was kidnapped from my home on April 14, 2022, who put out the word on social media and sent many contacts my way as well as was a constant support on the phone, Dr. Andy Kaufman who also was a constant support on the phone and sent many contacts my way while I was in ER on Friday April 15, Dr. Ed Spencer who also called in as soon as he heard the news and was a constant support on the phone from April 15 onward, on Saturday and Sunday and Monday and Tuesday and sought to speak with the doctors there. I also thank everyone who called, and especially Frank Allen of Targeted Massachusetts who visited but was unable to see me–touched and grateful for his making the effort despite us not being in contact recently. Being able to call, leave messages, speak, was invaluable. Your calls and visits I am sure made the difference. Love and gratitude to all.

Rob and Dr. Young’s post:

Where Is Ramola D? Why Is Ramola D Being Held in a Psych Ward Against Her Will?/Rob Rubin and Dr. Robert Young, April 19, 2022

Chris Haskell’s video coverage:

Carol’s Video coverage:

Can’t thank you enough, Rob, Robert, Christiane, Chris, Carol, Ginny, Ed, Andy, Kelly, Sara, Sheriff Mack (who also stood ready to assist)…pardon me if I’m forgetting anyone. Thanks to all whom I don’t know who reported, as well. I will write more and speak more about all shortly.

Open to interviews, please send an email to ramolad@everydayconcerned.net to schedule. Hope to break the story today, possibly on Celeste Solum’s show since I’m scheduled to interview with her today.

–Love, thanks, appreciation to all, Ramola

