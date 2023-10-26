Listings of Advice Pages | Ramola D | October 26, 2023
Advice to All Regarding Psychiatrists | October 26, 2023
Reporter’s Note 6: Personal Update, October 19, 2023 | Updated October 20, 2023
Notice to All Physicians, Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurses, Hospital Staff, EMS Personnel, Ambulance Staff and Owners, Licensed Social Workers, Mental Health Lawyers, Attorneys, Law Enforcement Officers | October 19, 2023
The ECC-FOIA Request Log | Updated October 18, 2023
Ending the False Psychiatric Profiling 2013-2023 of Ramola D, Investigative Science &; Technology Journalist; Writer, Not “Mentally Ill” | Updated October 19, 2023
Ramola D | A Few Notes From the Frontlines of the Incredibly Evil War on Humanity by Artificial Intelligence Developers Worldwide, CIA MK ULTRA Neurowarfare Takedowns, City and Neighbor Complicity in Extreme Whistleblower Retaliation on a Journalist | Updated October 15, 2023
Additional Information, With Letters | 2013-2023: False Psychiatric Profiling | Updated October 18, 2023
Ramola D, Letter to the Ombudsman: Human Rights Violations on US Air Force Contracts, October 2nd, 2023 | October 13, 2023
Reporter’s Note 5: Personal Update, October 12, 2023
Claiming Human Rights Protections on US Air Force Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research RF HPM Weapons-Testing Contracts | Updated 10-12-2023
Ramola D | Note on False Psychiatric Labels | Updated October 8, 2023
Additional Information, With Letters | 2013-2023: False Psychiatric Profiling | October 8, 2023
Reporter’s Note 4: Personal Update, October 7, 2023
HIGH POWER MICROWAVE WEAPONS: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR THE FUTURE, 2020, Major Jack McGonegal, USAF | Re-post & Note | September 28, 2023
Ramola D | Living Testimony in Form of Affidavit and Statement of Fact Re. April 12-19, 2022 Spych Op on American State National, Author, and Truth Journalist, Nov 9, 2022 | Updated September 25, 2023
Documents Obtained on FOIA Request/USAF General Dynamics Contract BAA-HPW-RHDR-2013-0002 | Updated September 17, 2023
Ramola D | Letters & Personal Reports | September 16, 2023
Directed Energy Futures 2060, US Air Force | Report & Op-Ed, September 1, 2023: Counter-Personnel DEWs Need Halting for Open Full-Spectrum Ethics Review
Department of Defense Directed Energy Weapons: Background and Issues for Congress, CRS, 8-22-2023 | Repost & Note, September 2, 2023
Reporter’s Note 3: Personal Update, September 2nd, 2023
Cyberhacking and Website Interference To Remove Text and Delay Publication | July 27, 2023
Cyberhacking and Censorship | July 27, 2023
Recent Cyber Hacking, Bio Hacking, Neuro Hacking: Energy Technologies Cause Harm to Body, Psyche, Self | July 27, 2023
In Response to Elise Xu, Newsguard | July 19, 2023
Regarding Barbara Hartwell, CIA Whistleblower | June 13, 2023 | July 17, 2023
Fourth of July, 2023 | Fourth of July, 2019: Implications of Targeting Individuals in US and World that Mainstream Media and Alt Media Ignore | July 4, 2023
Newsbreak 161 | July 2, 2023 | Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Wrongfully Held in Prison Shines a Light on 100s of Cases in the UK | Please Sign the Petition For His Immediate Release
Writing Back to Dr. Julia Spivack Post Addled Slander | June 29, 2023
Swans Against Slander | June 12, 2023
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist, Author, and Mother in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Updates | 4th of March 2023
Scatter Notes in Dystopia |
Bipolar I – Severe, Acute, Manic: A Blue-Black Production of the Bloodsucker Clan | August 27, 2022
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist and Author in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Part V: Paper Trails and Weapon Crumbs | August 6, 2022
With Giuseppe on the Perfect Triangle, Live, Oct 8, 2022:
With Jimuphy Masters, Planned Illusion, August 2022:
With Ethan Nash, Tott News: Manipulated Masses, July 4, 2022:
On Truth Ambassadors with Noel Wu, Dr. Robert Young, Ginny Miller, and Dr. Mark Sherwood, May 6, 2022:
Truth Ambassadors with Noel Wu, May 6, 2022
On the Richie Allen Show, Thurs May 5, 2022, on the saga of the unlawful 4/14-19 Psych Hold & Backdrop of EMF Tech Use on Civilians by LE/DOD/DOJ:
The Richie Allen Show Thursday May 5th 2022
On The New Vibrant You show with Ginny Miller| Published May 5, 2022 (Recorded May 4)
Ramola D shares her story of Psych Hold trauma to Self Empowered triumph! Ginny interviews Ramola after her ordeal.
Interview with Dr. Robert Young: What Happened to Investigative Journalist Ramola D and Research Scientist Dr. Robert O. Young?/Odysee | May 4, 2022 | Also at Rumble
On The Richie Allen Show, Wed Feb 23, 2022, on
Canada and Canberra, DEWS and #HavanaBanana, Germs and Vaccines (Wrong Forks in the Road for True-Science)–2nd Half of Show:
The Richie Allen Show Wed Feb 23, 2022 with Michael Rivero and Ramola D
On TradCatKnight show, Sunday Feb 20, 2022, similar subjects (2nd half, after Leo Zagami):
Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People
No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities
Washington’s Blog: The American Public Informs President Obama’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues About Ongoing Non-Consensual Human Experimentation in the USA Today
Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up
How Secret Policing With Deadly “Non-Lethal” EMF/Scalar/Sonic Neuroweaponry Has Been Installed Domestically Inside the US, & Globally
Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges
Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial
Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses
Exploring The FBI’s “Consensual Monitoring” and the CIA’s “Concealed Monitoring”: One-Party Consent to Electronic Recordings and Non-Consensual Two-Way Radio Implant Communications?
“No Morals, No Scruples”: Barbara Hartwell on CIA’s Mission of Psychological Warfare, Propaganda, Illegal Domestic Covert Operations, and Extreme High-Tech Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
In 2015, Covert Non-Consensual RFID/MEMS (Microchip) Implants Are a Reality Everyone Should Know About
Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?
The “Neutralizing” of US Dissent With Neuroweaponry: Open Letter to Journalists and Human Rights Advocates and Organizations in the USA and Worldwide
Newsbreak 161 | July 2, 2023 | Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Wrongfully Held in Prison Shines a Light on 100s of Cases in the UK | Please Sign the Petition For His Immediate Release
REPORTER’S NOTE 2: Personal Update, 4th June 2023
REPORTER’s NOTES-1: TECHNO-CREATIVE POSTS AT ECC
Newsbreak 159: Halting the Slide to Transhumanism & Digital Slavery with Lou Tulik & Kenzie Rhoades
Report 299 | Global Debt Jubilee Not CBDCs: Tracing Usury’s Agenda of Slavery Back to Babylon | At all channels | Posted Oct 29, 2022
Newsbreak 158: New Geoengineering Push to Block the Sun Must Be Halted: Urgent Call to Action | At all channels | Posted Oct 26, 2022
Report 298: Breaking! Anna von Reitz: American Govt Backs US Dollar with Gold, Bank Collapse Averted | At all channels | Posted Oct 19, 2022
Report 297 | Vaccinated and Suffering? Dr. Jean Fitzgerald Recommends Heavy Metal Detox & More| At all channels | Posted Oct 13, 2022
GLOBAL BRAIN ENSLAVEMENT, DNA BIORESONANCE, & EXOTIC MILITARY TECH: TARUN RAVI REPORTS | REPORT 296 | At Bitchute | At Brighteon | At Odysee | At Rumble | Posted Oct 4, 2022
CARNICOM DISCLOSURE UPDATE 2022 – PANEL 2 | BIOTECH TRANSFORMATION VS RESILIENCE IN DIVINE CREATION | At all channels | Posted Sep 28, 2022
Report 295 | Michelle Ford/California Assembly on Restoring Your Status as American on Land & Soil | At Bitchute | Brighteon | Odysee | Rumble| Posted Sep 25, 2022
REPORT 294 | CHRISTOPHER BERTOLINO REPORTS NON-CONSENSUAL BRAIN EXPERIMENTATION, EMF/NEUROTECH ABUSE | At Bitchute | Brighteon | Odysee | Rumble | Posted Sep 22, 2022
Report 293 | Dr. Felipe Reitz Reveals Clotting, Graphene, Immuno-Compromise in Vaccinated Blood/ At all channels/Sep 17, 2022
Report 292 | Anna von Reitz & Teri Kealoha Sahm | Update on American State Assemblies & the US Raj | At all channels | Sep 14, 2022
Newsbreak 157 | Historic Move: US Military, UN, NATO, NSF, WHO Ordered to Halt Geoengineering and Aerosol Crimes by the Connecticut Assembly | At all channels | Sep 10, 2022
Newsbreak 156 | James Roguski Calls All To Make a Video to Stop WHO Global Pandemic Treaty Fascism
Report 290 | Dissident’s Essay Author Reports LE, Judicial System Crime & Corruption Nationwide | September 1, 2022 | At all channels
News Report 10: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Reports Quasi Criminal Justice System Using DEWs/Neurotech on People
Newswatch Live, Focus on Nanobiosensors & NBIC Convergence, to be Livestreamed July 16, 2021.
Newswatch Live, Focus on Children, was livestreamed July 2, 2021.
Posted here & at all channels: Newswatch Live 3
Watch Lives at Live528/RamolaDReports or Odysee/RamolaDReports. Will stream here also at the Livestream Page.