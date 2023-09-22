HIGH POWER MICROWAVE WEAPONS: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR THE FUTURE, 2020, Major Jack McGonegal, USAF | Re-post & Note | September 22, 2023

Re-post from Original & Note | Ramola D | September 22, 2023

High Power Microwave Weapons have been in development for over thirty years, prototyped and demonstrated, fielded and tested, thence recognized by the NDAA 2018 and in line to be conveyed more definitively to the operational environment by 2025–making this the time to convey definitively to all playing Government and Military figurehead the human rights violation Holocaust they have wreaked within the USA and without (along with other electromagnetic energy and acoustic neurotechnologies)–according to this study by a US Air Force Major from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, who presents these technologies as nebulous waves approaching a Future far from us, much in line with other military publications.

Neither nebulous nor futuristic, these microwave weapons, reported by many, come in two kinds, Continuous Wave and Pulse Wave:

While there is much veiling in language in this document as in most others discussing non-lethal weapons and counter-personnel non-lethals in particular, there is much critical information in here to inform the general reader on the advancement of military electromagnetic technology to steadily miniaturize and extend range for attacks on both personnel and electronics.

Moving to airborne platforms for use in avionic dashboards on planes, military and commercial, as well as in unmanned drones (UAVs) represents a significant movement far into “operational” territory, not quite acknowledged but indicated here as signaling of military progress.

What becomes evident also is that the very large and powerful systems which inform the development of the smaller, portable, handheld, air-portable devices of today come from joint research and development operations between the Air Force, Navy, Army and other agencies. Joint research of course has also been achieved by bringing in the Department of Justice, secretly at first, then–after 24 years, coincidentally, in 2018–surfaced, yet only covertly, through release of the DOD-DOJ Memorandum of Understanding used to bring military counter-personnel electronic-warfare technologies into local police stations, fusion houses, and neighborhoods, for tragically unlawful covert use on Americans, within their homes, their lives, their workplaces, their thoroughfares, their churches and temples–without public awareness, knowledge, or consent.

