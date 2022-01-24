COINTELPRO Karen Stewart & Her Narrative of Cyberstalking

Report | Ramola D | Jan 24, 2022

Twenty days ago, on January 4, 2022, I came across a text on Facebook Messenger to me from the Quincy Police Department which had never showed up in my feed earlier. The text was dated April 14, 2021, and is posted below.

I reported this text immediately (Jan 4 and Jan 5) to a few people who are well aware of the long and targeting smear-and-lie campaign Karen Melton-Stewart has been running publicly on me–as also against many others, in particular CIA whistleblower Barbara Hartwell–and resolved to look further at the dates here in an attempt to find out what this was all about.

In revisiting my notes–which I have published, and which anyone can verify at Notes on Past & Present TI Activism to Expose Fusion Center Excesses, Evils, & Crimes–which are dated, for a reason, I see now that it appears Karen Stewart has taken the inordinate targeting-and-COINTELPRO step of daring to submit a complaint or report of “harassment” to Quincy Police between 10-14 April 2021, while she was busy re-posting old texts and email exchanges she had with Sherri Guarnieri, Tammi Fields, and Dr. Seth Farber–all attempting to cast me as her favorite confabulation, frequently spelled out in her posts–clearly with new attempt to defame, indeed, with aggravated, escalating attempt to defame.

I am glad I reported on these posts carefully and meticulously in my statement on Karen, posted here, with the date 10 April 2021 on my report: RAMOLA D | STATEMENT ON NSA WHISTLEBLOWER KAREN MELTON STEWART.

I notice from re-reading these posts at both above article-pages that Sherri Guarnieri had contacted me that week asking me if I had received a visit from QPD and saying it was not her doing, “the police report.”

I notice also from re-reading these posts that I had written to the now-sadly-passed Dr. Seth Farber at the time about Karen’s re-posting of his old emails and texts with her–made after she lied to him–and he responded that “Karen has sadly become unhinged” and that she wrote back a “cryptic and kooky” response when asked to remove his emails and texts from public postings. (See Notes on Past & Present TI Activism to Expose Fusion Center Excesses, Evils, & Crimes.) I remind all that I had once before, earlier, contacted Dr. Seth Farber after Karen first published lies about me and published his gossipy emails to her showing he believed her lies; he immediately published a retraction on Facebook, with a rather expansive commending note on my work and myself, please see the 2 article-pages linked here for those screenshots (Notes on TI activism… and my Statement on Karen…)

I notice also that I reported mega-death hits on me directly–which I have not forgotten–after exposing Karen Stewart’s newest defamation and slander on April 29 and April 30, 2021.

Public Defamation and Reports to Police Right at Publication of Major Disclosure Articles Exposing DOD, DOJ, DHS Crimes

I notice also that I published a rather major article exposing FBI/DHS/CIA/NSA/DOD crimes on the populace, as also NATO crimes on civilians on May 5, 2021: Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Clearly, as I was working on a major article to expose military and intelligence crimes in the USA and Europe, particularly to expose the FBI, who is primarily responsible for falsely-targeting and falsely-accusing people of crimes of terrorism, extremism, and anti-governmentism they have never committed nor are likely to commit, while in this way targeting all whistleblowers, activists, journalists, and people of integrity they wish to subjugate, marginalize, and disappear in order to continue their hegemonic and corrupt hold over societies, well-budgeted by US Inc. and well-protected by US DOD to whom they feed targets like lambs to the (not-lions) Tasmanian devils they are, Karen Stewart was busy pulling off yet another COINTELPRO operation online on me: re-posting scurrilous slander and libel, while calling QPD and informing them I was the one engaging in “harassment online.”

This has indeed been her Modus Operandi–I will never forget how badly I was hit, with EMF weapons, and with her sudden first flares of defamation and lies online the Christmas of 2019 when I was flying to Michigan and after–described in my Bentley reports and in Notes, Clarifications & Remarks on Karen Stewart’s Latest Attack-Missive Filled with Extraordinary and Misfed Ramblings Designed to Denigrate–when I was working on another very important article exposing DARPA crimes of targeted militarized weaponized attack on civilian populations, finally published on January 30, 2020: Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996

It appears, looking at these two specific occasions of mega-slander from Karen Stewart, she has rumbled into action just when I was working on and preparing to release very critical disclosure on Military, FBI/local law, Homeland Security, and Intelligence crimes.

Narratives of Cyberstalking and Reports to Police of a Journalist on False-Charges Equals COINTELPRO

I must conclude, therefore, that Karen Stewart is part of a vaster COINTELPRO action against my journalism and activism to expose these most horrendous of military and police crimes against Americans and against people worldwide. This is not a new conclusion, I have examined this scenario closely in documented responses to her sudden, about-face public campaigns of defamation against me, held up by blatant lies, reported in summary here: RAMOLA D: STATEMENT ON MY JOURNALISM | Post Slander.

“Dr.” Katherine Horton of course is at heart of this COINTELPRO action–which Karen Stewart has been pulled into–direct defamation and direct deception (open lies to the public) succeeding the team-broadcast program we worked on together for 1.5 years, which was brought to an end succeeding Katherine’s very-apparent COINTELPRO agent-provocateur and saboteur actions on the show, and described further here:

REPORT & JOINT STATEMENT ON HOW TECHNO CRIME FIGHTERS FORUM ENDED | Correction of Dr. Katherine Horton’s False Narrative Changing Facts

Ramola D/The End of Techno Crime Fighters Forum: The Real Backstory

The Consequences of Infiltration

Ramola D | A Note on Techno Crime Fighters Forum

Beyond the fact that it is inexplicable to me how a “NSA whistleblower” whose story I covered, as a dedicated and diligent journalist, and with whom I worked, as a dedicated and diligent colleague in human rights activism, could possibly do any of what Karen has done, let alone calling up local police in my area of domicile and complain about “cyberstalking,” it is also inexplicable how someone who professes to help support others targeted and help expose these DOD/DOJ/DHS crimes could suddenly align herself with local police–also culpable–and target someone who has been reporting the targeted attacks on her since 2013, and who just so happens to be the primary journalist continuously exposing DEW/Neurotech targeting crimes (for 8 years!) committed by the very police/military mechanism she now aligns with.

The answer I think, really, is: she is part of that (FBI/NSA/CIA/DHS) COINTELPRO mechanism and always has been.

Quincy Police, Receiving Such Reports

As for Quincy Police, and the officer who sent me that text–which I might well have ignored in April, had I seen it–I would suggest they abandon their pose of disingenuousness and do their necessary due-diligence online themselves, instead of contacting a well-known journalist who is well-known for having been situated in this space of exposing police and military and intelligence crimes on her person and on others for 8 years now. (My last personal report here: False Narratives, Falsified Records, Easy Lies to Legitimize Crime to Invoke Public Harassment: Trademark of Unlawful FBI Targeting.)

As I have frequently stated in videos, in articles, and in interviews with other activists, it is not we who are breaking the law. There is a place for police and military, for security and intelligence–but that place does not involve wrongfully targeting and harassing and persecuting people with bio-hacking and neuro-hacking spectrum weaponry and neuroweaponry. In that, FBI, local police, the CIA, the DHS, NSA, and multiple DOD branches including Navy, Air Force, Army are committing grave crimes against humanity: these weapons, and the methodology of 24/7 persecution are violative of US Law and international law both, as well of course of all God’s laws and natural laws.

In fact, it is clear to me, in the last 8 years of examining FBI and CIA and DHS manuals and documents, and learning more about the NSA and DOD and what they’ve been doing for the past 70-80 years, not to mention experiencing COINTELPRO to the extent I have, I –and all the other human rights activists out there also exposing these crimes– would do a much better job running the DOJ, DOD, and DHS than the current figureheads permitting and executing such abject crime on the populace. (The CIA can declassify all its documents and slink away quietly into the night (or be exposed by a righteous military tribunal): nobody needs them.)

My request to Quincy Police therefore would be: Please, start setting your organization aright. Start cleaning up Quincy. Take these weapons and programs off the streets, and evict all “classified” divisions using them. Set an example for this country and the world. Read my articles, learn the truth, before you send me texts professing no-knowledge. If you need my help assisting the current Chief–or deposing him–to help clean up Quincy, just let me know. I’d be happy to help train your personnel in what “keeping the law” looks like–as opposed to lawbreaking, and law-violating–anytime.

