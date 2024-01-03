Police, Public Safety, Public Health, Behavioral Health, Mental Health & Tech Watch

Watch Page | Ramola D | January 2, 2024

Links to articles, posts, ventures showing the relationship between Police nationwide and Mental Health, Behavioral Health, Public Safety–offering all readers the opportunity to stay abreast of unlawful ventures by Police parties nationwide to expand Mental Health and Behavioral Health captures as well as use Stealth Technologies–AP-DEW, Neurotechnology, Telemetry/Cybernetics: BCIs, BMIs, RFIDs, WBANs, nanotech,”Public Safety” implants–supposedly for Prevention and De-Escalation, but very obviously for Escalation, Provocation, Harassment, Abuse, and Suppression of We the People. Who is behind such assaults on the people? Multi-national private corporations, generally. Telecom, Pharma, Defense contractors in main. State Governments and Federal. Agencies: CIA, FBI, DHS, NSA. Military divisions, all responsible for “Non Lethal Weapons” development.

The technologies are deadly and need to be removed from use on people and animals, the ventures need close questioning and ending by all in America and worldwide.

Reminder: These are Stealth Technologies, they are EMF, Ultrasonic, Infrasound, Neuro, Nano, Micro, secretly implanted, secretly projected–no-one can see them, but people are daily being tortured, assaulted, killed because of them. [Vaccines add to it–delivery mechanism for Nano, but there are others: Aerosols, Spray Bottles, Installed weapon-wielders and their devices in neighborhoods.] These are crimes, not legitimate “Public Safety, Health, Security, Surveillance.”

There are other technologies, developed and approved in secret, far from the public eye–approved especially by a tech sector which approves tech without considering people’s interests in privacy, freedom, and future. Many unethical, inhumane, part of “bad science” not “good science.” These too are technologies for people to keep an eye on and speak and write openly about.

Police, FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS, Government front men/women can certainly change this situation. None of us needs or deserves to be assaulted, abused, defamed, misrepresented, captured, and killed in private by Stealth Technologies and the abusive protocols invented to further their use on humans and animals. Nor should we have to put up with such overt criminality.

Jan 2, 2024:

On-demand webinar: Connecting first responders: The future of public safety communications | Key findings from the Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications survey | November 8, 2023 | https://www.police1.com/on-demand-webinar-connecting-first-responders-the-future-of-public-safety-communications

“Some key findings from this year’s Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications survey include:

72% of first responders said a reliable and resilient network was most crucial for emergency preparedness and response.

Almost a quarter (23%) of first responders think 5G is a top priority, up from 18% last year.

Robot usage is expected to nearly triple. Only 13% of first responders use drones or robotics on a daily basis today, but almost half of respondents (43%) expect to use robots on a daily basis within five years.”

Top 2024 trends for emergency services you need to know about | 5G, new technology and tighter security among the changes to watch for | January 02, 2024 12:19 PM • Police1 BrandFocus Staff | https://www.police1.com/communications/top-2024-trends-for-emergency-services-you-need-to-know-about

“The move to 5G in 2024 is part of a larger trend among public safety agencies to adopt new technologies to resolve their communications problems. But it isn’t just 5G handsets and aggregate signals from various carriers that are on the table. First responders are also interested in trying different tech options such as drones and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets and rendering systems to do their jobs more effectively.

Adopting new technology in 2024 is likely to be on the priority list for many agencies as noted in a recent Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey.

“In the survey, only 5% of respondents said they were using augmented or virtual reality applications daily,” explained Mitchell. “Answers to the follow-up question indicated that almost one-quarter of respondents said they anticipate using AR/VR in the next five years. Similarly, only 13% use robotics or drones today, but 43% expect to use them in five years from now.”

Verizon Frontline has done its own share of experimentation when it comes to connectivity and had positive results. “With our robotic emergency dog, or RED as we like to refer to it, the first thing we did is put a Cradlepoint R2105 ruggedized 5G router on it because we knew we needed that connectivity,” said Mitchell. “I think that’s really important because we’re going to see a rise in those robotic use cases not only from a life-saving standpoint but for increased situational awareness.”

Medical Design and Outsourcing Implantables | https://www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com/medical-device-applications/implantables/ | Archives, December 29, 2023

