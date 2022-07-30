News Report 10: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Reports Quasi Criminal Justice System Using DEWs/Neurotech on People

Video Report and Links | Ramola D | July 30, 2022

Posted, at my video channels, a news report to present a focus on two papers published by Geral Sosbee, FBI whistleblower, former special agent FBI, attorney, judge, and English professor who reports continued persecution via DEW/ELF abuse and community harassment, causing sleep deprivation and health damage, over 40 years after the FBI first targeted him for retaliatory persecution succeeding his forced resignation from this unhappily corrupt organization where he sought to set aright internal incidences of corruption.

(A news report, I will add, which was thwarted yesterday evening for five hours on my computer in the making, as the camera suddenly went Gray and repeated reboots didn’t help–a second USB-camera finally fixed it, but after repeated cleanups of the registries and so on after running a pc-clean tool twice. After which it was thwarted for seven hours or more in the producing and posting–further peer cyberhacking. Lots of “white van” and “hidden networks” on my network list. Sorry boys: the truth is the truth and what I am reporting here and what Geral Sosbee is reporting here is the truth. Crimes are being committed by the “police class” and exposing crimes needs to include theirs. In fact, police and FBI crimes are primarily the crimes by which people are being wrongfully isolated, targeted, and persecuted: it is time for everyone in every American neighborhood to learn that FBI/DHS/fusion center notices of people “under investigation” and a pressing police need to “monitor” and “supervise” these “dangerous” and “mentally unstable” people is full-on red flag indicator of FBI/DHS/fusion center crime connected to FBI/CIA/DOD “black operations” of even more unlawful, persecutory, and inhumane bio/neuro crime. Which latter is being accomplished by paid fusion center/intelligence & security community contractors installed like resident prison guards practicing weaponized DEW/Neurotech/”community policing” harassment (and worse) crime in our neighborhoods.)

The 2 papers covered here:

Evidence of a new, unheralded, illegal, quasi ‘Criminal Justice System’ (CJS) forged by fbi:

https://www.academia.edu/41830678/Evidence_of_a_new_unheralded_illegal_quasi_Criminal_Justice_System_CJS_forged_by_fbi_Second_Edition_February_2_2020

A New Perspective, Let My People Go:

https://www.academia.edu/41706412/A_New_Perspective_Let_My_People_Go

Geral Sosbee has been reporting crimes committed by the FBI/CIA since the time he left the FBI in the ’80s, both on his person and against others wrongfully targeted and persecuted.

Fraudulent Charges, Alleged Non Existent Crime, Secret Courts, Corrupt Judges

In the first paper, Geral reports that illegal criminality by FBI operatives online seeks to target anyone, using fraudulent alleged charges, and complicit judges, as well as a methodology of secretive appliance to a secret federal court to selectively and falsely brand chosen targets—who tend to be whistleblowers like himself, journalists like myself, activists, scholars, academics, artists, engineers, teachers, nurses, literally anyone of morality, ethics, dynamism the agencies wish to suppress and repress for purposes of continued fascist hegemony and the continuous manufacture of alleged crime for the filling of coffers and expansion of police budgets.

Online Surveillance and Online Harassment, Disappearance of Target While Target is Persecuted Beyond Comprehension

Interestingly, he speaks of how what is being used is a form of criminal law born out of abuses of civil law, a “new and largely unseen program by the fbi/cia, et. al., to use the internet in the sweeping execution of an unfamiliar form of criminal law born of extreme abuses of civil law”.

Indeed it has long been known that secretive methods of targeting and branding people wrongfully have been going on inside the USA, and what Geral is pointing to is an entire program of secretive conviction which doubly victimizes the target, making him or her the object of social and life persecution including assault with DEWS/Neurotech, while secretly condemning him or her on false, kept-secret charges, offering him or her no opportunity to address this totalitarian police and security crime being committed against him or her – as all those of us who have been wrongfully targeted by this rogue US government know only too well.

In this way the wrongful-target is disappeared: human rights groups like Amnesty and civil liberty protection groups like ACLU and Defending Rights and Dissent ignore all reports of such targets of secretive-conviction while media publishes open lies in “copaganda” for the police/military faction, disappearing all human rights for the wrongful-target—and maintaining a completely duplicitous profile of what the police agencies and local governments are actually doing.

Black Operations Assisted in This Fashion By FBI and Police Agencies with Much Community Complicity

Agencies of government and all police agencies should not be permitted to wrongfully target Anyone, without evidence of crime – yet this is exactly what has been going on and continues to, with massive hubris attending such malicious and criminal behavior, and a steady pipeline being created by the frontline police agencies of people then fed into secretive weapons-testing, behavior-modification, AI, cybernetics, and other projects run by the “black ops” cadre of the same and associate agencies: FBI, CIA, DOD, DHS, NSA, NIH et al: Health and Human Services also part, just as much as US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Army, US Airforce, and CIA.

Proof of this methodology was recently provided to this writer on her recent involuntary sojourn at an apparently complicit medical institution, Carney Hospital in Dorchester, after the unlawful kidnap she was subjected to between April 14-18, 2022, described first in this interview, where complicit ER doctors were witnessed in action and in earshot, and to be further reported shortly.

In a previous article highlighted here, Geral Sosbee has described how Federal Magistrate Judges work, and how these judges, corrupted and complicit, carry out the directives of the FBI/CIA to target certain people, while the secretive FISA courts and judges are also brought into play when targets have international connections. All of this points to already-ongoing totalitarian mayhem, which some of us have been pointing to for a very long time.

The targeting and “online surveillance” keeps this program of false-charges and secret courts ongoing.

Geral writes:

“fbi criminal activities online help forge new, covert, fraudulent & murderous criminal courts headed by federal judges (no constitutional protections apply because the procedures are ostensibly civil in nature)! I refer to such quasi CJS as a thoroughly corrupt manipulation of law and authority because the secretive fbi program is as perverted and abusive in its conception as it is sinister and deadly in its execution. The quasi CJS must be exposed and dismantled; the participants who administer the quasi CJS must be held accountable for the suffering and deaths occasioned by their evil deeds.”

—https://www.academia.edu/41830678/Evidence_of_a_new_unheralded_illegal_quasi_Criminal_Justice_System_CJS_forged_by_fbi_Second_Edition_February_2_2020

In the second article, Geral Sosbee offers a powerful reconciliation proposal to end the carnage, re-educate society and remove persecution and criminal powers from the FBI and other agencies. Utopian in its vision and generous in its view, this series of suggestions points the way forward to a society where retaliation does not occur and integrity rules the day.

This paper reads, in part:

“Tear down all jails and prisons. Remove from power the most heinous offenders in society, those for example in the fbi,cia, police, dod because these groups of misanthropes and killers have ruined our society, threaten our nation’s security, and prevent in a sense the effective survival of the humanitarian spirit of our species. Disarm all police and stand down the military. Release all prisoners from confinement and launch a full, rich employment initiative for all who were confined and for all guards, wardens, jailers, defense attorneys, judges, probation/parole officers, and all others trapped by employment (such as psychiatrists) in this ungodly criminal justice system which has gone mad. Only rapists, homicidal psychopaths and torturers (such as we see in the fbi, cia, police) will need special and alternative management.“

–Excerpt, https://www.academia.edu/41706412/A_New_Perspective_Let_My_People_Go

Please read the whole of the 2 papers at the links above.

Watch News Report 10 here:

At Bitchute

At Brighteon (In process currently)

At Rumble

At Odysee

Note all of the disclosure from multiple agency whistleblowers, physicians, Congressmen, supporting Geral Sosbee’s disclosures, some posted here at the Disclosure on Targeting section and in multiple articles at this site, and video reports at my video channels, especially Odysee/Lbry which has the bulk of my video reports posted at Youtube before Youtube/Google/CIA/Alphabet decided to censor all truth being exposed at my pen and on my videos and crash my channel on 3-3-21.

Please share this report widely. Thanks!

