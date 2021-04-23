In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself

Listing Resources | Ramola D | April 22, 2021
Collection of resources from various Truth-Media sites online, with sobering and clarifying information on the mRNA vaccines, virus, masks, mandates, lockdowns, adverse events, deaths, to address the issues of Informed Consent, bodily autonomy and integrity, health freedom, human rights–to be updated on an ongoing basis.
The mRNA vaccines are dangerous and causing rising numbers of deaths and adverse events but mainstream media is publishing lies, Governments are publishing lies, Big Tech is censoring truthtellers and doctors opposing the false-narratives–on COVID, on the gene-based (both mRNA and viral-vector) vaccines, which these doctors tell us are not really vaccines but “injections or shots” shooting dangerous and experimental synthetic substances into our veins, Media “Factcheckers” are public-relations outfits for Big Pharma pushing Disinfo and Lies they are daring to call “Facts,” and people who get their news and advice from network television and print newspapers are left with mountains of lies and uncertainty regarding the facts. Information resources are being posted here to help you make up your own mind.
Frontline Workers’ Testimonies, News Reports, VAERS Data | April 22, 2021
Collection of information, news reports, and testimonials on the vaccine trials, Adverse Reaction post-vaccine reports, being shared on social media.
Frontline Workers’ Testimonies, News Reports, VAERS Data–Updated April 22, 2021, PDF below
Updated file can be found on an ongoing basis at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uS4krGJX-7sa8fuRlH7mhod-Xa5ZBsXU/view
French drug assessment center demands removal of all four widely used COVID vaccines | News | Lifesitenews | April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A regional independent drug assessment center, the CTIAP (Centre territorial d’Information indépendante et d’Avis pharmaceutiques), which is linked to the Cholet public hospital in the west of France, recently published a report showing that the vaccines used against COVID were not only submitted to insufficient clinical testing, but that the quality of the active substances, their “excipients, some of which are new,” and the manufacturing processes are problematic. “These new excipients should be considered as new active substances,” the Cholet hospital team stated, in a study that according to them raises issues that have not been commented to date.
Visit LifeSiteNews for the full article and the translated-to-English report.
The CTIAP French report is here.
EXCERPT FROM THE LIFESITE NEWS TRANSLATION:
Here below is LifeSite’s full working translation of the CTIAP’s April 2 report:
Can we imagine launching a car manufacturing line and putting vehicles on the road, despite the uncertainties noted in the official documents published? These uncertainties are related to the quality of the parts making up the engine and the various other parts, including those related to safety, the manufacturing process, the reproducibility of the batches that are being marketed, etc.
In the field of medicines (including vaccines), the pharmaceutical act of “release” of the finished product (an authorized product intended for sale) constitutes the final stage of control that precedes the release of these products to the population. This key step of “release” is under the pharmaceutical responsibility of the manufacturers.
Following its previous analyses, the CTIAP of the Cholet Hospital Center has once again revealed to the public, and probably in an unprecedented and exclusive way, new vital information concerning the following four vaccines against COVID-19: the one from the BioNTech/Pfizer laboratory; the one from the Moderna laboratory; the one from the Astra Zeneca laboratory; the one from the Janssen laboratory.
PLEASE READ THE FULL REPORT AT THE LIFESITENEWS ARTICLE PAGE.
Speaking Truth to Non-Deserving Fraudsters in Georgia Council Chairs: A Mother Speaks for all the babies and children forced to wear masks in school all day