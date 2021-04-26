Brilliant Irish Doctors and Lawyers Speak Out, Revealing COVID Anomalies: Voices for Truth – The Experts You Can Trust

Video Post and Link | Ramola D | April 25, 2021
An absolute must-watch video from Irish Media Alliance and Sara Haboubi, a reassuring round-table of lawyers, doctors, scientists from Ireland–Prof. Dolores Cahill, Ivor Cummins, Eddie Hobbs, Tracey O’Mahony BL, Pat Morrissey MD and Anne McCluskey MD–discussing the current and ongoing situation with the lack of isolation of a virus, lies around COVID-19 by a decrepit and bought-out media, bills being passed aiming to impose vaccine passports, further lockdowns based on lies, and the need for all citizens in Ireland and worldwide to recognize the importance of inalienable rights, the fact that mask-wearing and isolation of self merely accrue from Guidance, not Law, and the need for everyone to get informed and start asking the right questions, taking the right steps to ensure freedom for themselves, family, and future generations, and stepping forward without masks, without the “vaccine” which is producing adverse events and deaths.
The time has come to openly reclaim your rights, to reject media deceptions, to research matters yourself, think for yourself, stand in your power and start speaking out. Tracy O’ Mahony recommends writing incessantly and without cease to your MPs.
Learning the truth and speaking from your authentic core is the key to world change–when everyone’s voices are needed. This New World Order planned by nebulous “elites” is absolutely not a done-deal and can be imploded with each of us coming into our own power and bringing our unique vision and perceptions to the table. Professor Dolores Cahill speaks on how each of the government tyrants imposing lockdowns and destroying economies and lives will be held accountable.
Please watch and share widely!