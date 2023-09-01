Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) Documents

Listings Page (in process) | Posted September 1, 2023 | Ramola D

Weapons-testing of DEWs, anti-personnel/counter-personnel, on humans, is surfaced in the military documents listed below:

Directed Energy Futures, 2060 | US Air Force | Link to document online | PDF also posted here

Also see: Directed Energy Futures 2060, US Air Force | Report & Op-Ed | Counter-Personnel DEWs Need Halting for Open Full-Spectrum Ethics Review