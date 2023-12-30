Expanded “Crisis System” & Sudden Roadmaps to “Behavioral Health” Reform Cover the Cruelties of AP-DEW/ Neurotech Weapons-Tests, Artificial Intelligence Brain Experiments–& Promise Impending Widespread Targeting for All Human Brain Takedown: Expose & End These Crimes

Brief Note & Op-Ed | Ramola D | December 30, 2023

Expanded “Crisis System” & Sudden Roadmaps to Behavioral Health Reform Over Past 3 Years–in Massachusetts, Home to Moderna, DARPA, MIT, Harvard, Syn Bio and Life Bio, GE and Chase

What is Being Covered Here is Cruel, unusual, and Untenable Anti-Personnel-DEW/Neurotechnology Weapons-Testing, Neuro-AI, Human Brain-Machine-Interface Experimentation Over 33 Years at Least–on Millions of Targeted Individuals Here and Worldwide

What is Promised is Increased and WIdespread Targeting for All Human Brain Takedown Worldwide:

Complete Exposure & Complete Termination is the Only Way Forward

A new report to accompany the Massachusetts Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council report addressed briefly here has been released: Massachusetts 911 Call Study: Assessing the Potential to Divert Behavioral Health Calls to Alternative Responses dated June 30, 2023 and published online just recently at the Massachusetts Government’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council.

This study, conducted by the Department of Mental Health–supposedly on behalf of the Executive Offices of Health and Human Services and Public Safety and Security in their ongoing quest to engage in sweeping “Behavioral Health Reform”–and rather haphazard in sample size and sample itself (See Study Methodology, pages 17-19), has sought to examine the nature and outcomes of a certain number of 911 “behavioral health crisis” calls, with particular interest in rationalizing traumatic forced hospitalizations, exonerating police participants, and surfacing expanding programs (as if very new and Emerging–a word often used to typify AP-DEW use in local, civilian settings) involving the use of “clinicians” and “co-responders” to accompany police officers responding to “behavioral health crisis” calls: this practice of combined crisis-creation aiming to terrorize doubly on Law and Psychiatry fronts termed “alternative responses” and virtuously involving The Verbiage of Care professing to save innocent–or previously well-traumatized–victims aka imminent-patients in supposed throes of (generally) unimaginable “psychosis” from the brute terrorizing of armed thuggery (i.e., “Law Enforcement”).

Very similar in scope and focus to the Community Policing report, what’s essentially pointed to is an expansion of “crisis system” services over the past three years since the COVID-19 storyline began, and a sudden fixation on “behavioral health” as being behind most crisis calls and requiring the most attention, by Law Enforcement and Mental Health both.

“Behavioral health conditions” are later mentioned, here and there, as supposed chronic accoutrements to existence that some special folks are saddled with–no mention of course of activating 5G frequencies via bursts from cell towers, neuro grazing from nerve strike weapons on sides of heads, pulse shots from local microwave weaponry in vehicular and residential installations to activate humans–babies to toddlers to “troublemaker” mothers picked out by School Boards for sacrificial destruction, mass shooters revved to high gear with excess energy and bio hacking for rage and “out of control” frequencies. Activation across a range ensuring altercations, confrontations, exchanges of hostility in neighborhoods, families, workplaces.

Some excerpts from the report, below, offer some context to the Emergency and Crisis call system in Massachusetts, originally under Public Safety but seemingly now gravitating to Mental Health.

You Must Get TREATMENT; Everyone Must Get Treatment

The fixation on “Behavioral Health” in particular leads to a more sinister, repeated focus as this report gets underway, and that is on “behavioral health TREATMENT.”

A variety of euphemistically clad options inclusive of services offering “crisis intervention” “crisis assessment” “crisis stabilization” via “Mobile Crisis Intervention” “Community Behavioral Health Centers” “Jail Diversion Programs” “Restoration Centers” and “community-based responses” involving Mental Health and Public Health Departments funding Public Safety programs are reported.

Police and Mental Health Mavens Seeking to Become Each Other

Close examination of some of these programs and initiatives, the verbiage reporting them, and the grants that have brought them into being over time reveals a rather extraordinary interest in transforming police officers into “behavioral health” correctors, and mental health executors into police and corrections officers.

The Department of Mental Health, for instance, is busy funding programs to train police to engage in “crisis intervention” “co-responding” and “jail diversion,” implying, further along, that people recorded as being in the throes of supposed “behavioral health crises” are being diverted from jail when they are forced into ambulances and taken to hospitals for “medical check-ups” aka (also known as) forced psychiatric evaluations.

The graph below shows in fact that Jail Diversion Program grants are at an all-time high, and began to be offered by Mental Health in 2007, curiously, one year after Air Force Secretary Michael Wynne made his famous public remark “Test Non Lethal Weapons on Americans first” in 2006 and Anti-Personnel Directed Energy Weapons Testing began to be reported all over the USA (see my US and NATO Weapons-Testing thread)–stealth military electromagnetic and acoustic technologies, used on bodies and brains, causing great physical harm, and hidden from use by the very fusion center contractors–third party contractors, working on Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force contracts with State Police–now operating these weapons, distantly referred to as “technologies, under the aegis of “Public Safety.”

Public Health is Funding Public Safety to help Police hand Mental Health Clinicians Police Powers

Across Massachusetts, it appears that “behavioral health,” the new “Public Safety” obsession is being presented as a community concern, funded now by the Department of Public Health–the intent again being “clinical support” (forced ambulation, hospitalization) referred to as an “alternative” response but essentially involving police presence, first-responder, co-responder teams and implying the threat and use of force.

The numbers noted in the companion Community Policing report suggest high numbers of captures every single day into Emergency Departments while the language of reportage reveals Cover: “Boarding” in Emergency Departments being a euphemism for forced incarceration (stacking in corridors really, as per my own witnessed and experienced awareness, in April 2022 at Carney Hospital, Dorchester, Boston, and December 2022 at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth), and “awaiting inpatient behavioral health placement” not merely a euphemism but criminal misrepresentation of the facts, since captured people are being held against their will in forced incarceration in plain sight in hospitals, and all efforts are being made by Medical Staff (supported by hospital security guards–uniformed, armed mercenaries practicing brute force on psych-labeled captives)–who have also become unvarnished criminals, handed police powers by police and mistaking themselves for prison guards, white-coated slavemasters with whips, and corrections officers–to hold them interminably there, with no hope of actual healthcare or escape in sight.

The creation of a separate Center for supposed Restoration of youth and adults 18 and above “in a behavioral health crisis” involves “crisis care planning” and “treatment initiation”: In other words, no escape from forced medication. “Acute stabilization” through overnight or extended stays similarly implies forced drugging and loss of freedom.

Massachusetts 911 Call Study: Assessing the Potential to Divert Behavioral Health Calls to Alternative Responses

Now, since when did “Behavioral Health” become a primary issue with Public Safety?

The Massachusetts 911 Call Study reports that more than half of the 911 calls studied were “Section 12” calls: forced transports to hospitals on false claims.

Notably, several ventures are being proposed and set up: a separate Behavioral Health help line, a separate Suicide and Crisis line, the “jail diversion program” and the use of clinicians on police trips to answer 911 calls.

These new offerings are being marketed with flashy graphics and text–advertising copy and slogans in plain view (findable on Mass Gov websites if you keep digging past the cyberhacking to lose your Browsing History)–apparently desperate to entice all the lonely, bored, miserable in Massachusetts with seducing promises of Someone to Talk To, Someone to Respond, Someone to Offer Cake and Sleep-Inducing Wine–mainly, Someone to Slap a New Psych Label on you, Chemically Restrain (Haldol’ate) you, and Ensure Harma Drug Addiction and Forced Medication for Life:

Excerpt, Community Policing Report (National Best Practice Landscape, Page 13)

There were other calls that resulted in hospitalization though, and how did those happen, one wonders. Well, answers can be found scattered here and there, as appears to be the MO of the Mass DMH, keen to publish reports no-one can read, using sample studies no-one can believe: In this case, “Evidence-Based Practices” and “Criminal Legal System Diversions” offer a clue–the trusted and true ever-immediate resource of Family is often the bringer-in of Force, Trauma, Terror, Homelessness, Forced Medication, Forced Transport, and Forced “Boarding” in Freezing ERs under guise of “crisis interventions,” “brief interventions,” caving to bullying LEOs showing up at doorsteps with promises of “Processes,” and “record(ing) everything in sight and sound with cell phones” (while ensuring protection from Victim-Assault with travelling Bodyguards–buffing up Muscle and Height at the front door).

The Massachusetts Association of Mental Health lists a few “Evidence-Based Practices” found particularly delectable by the supposed Educated in Massachusetts and well-known in these parts:

The Criminal Justice Diversion Issue of MAMH’s May 2021 Issue Brief, filled with pious meanderings on police brutality needing to be avoided highlights Family and Bystanders (also piously profiled, apparently minus the famed Bystander Effect–but very much Plus the Street Theater/Directed Conversation/Intentional Yelling Effect) as prime entry points for those they wish to disown, evict, disinherit, dominate, disappear into the “Behavioral Health System” AKA Maximum Security Prison missing Human Rights but playing “Services.”

Untreated Severe Mental Illness: A Cover to Hide Shielding & High-Frequency Assault from EMF Surveillance and Police-Military Technology

A fascinating pamphlet filled with interesting tidbits from Police and Commission surveys and files, the CJ Diversion Issue notes that in a survey of Middlesex County police occupation “up to 75% of officer time may be spent on BH calls for service” — very few actually logged as such apparently (and Police Chiefs were surveyed for this extraordinary statistic) which means Police Chiefs and Police Loggers are carefully refraining from logging BH calls as BH calls–as well they should, given that embarassing volume–about which a further clue emerges from the “Untreated Serious Mental Illness” statistics, graphically marked, which essentially tell us (the very small figure of) 1 in 25 or 12 million Americans are targeted with AP-DEW–the Police Euphemism for “Untreated SMI” (Newsflash: Police are out there Using, Abusing, Permitting, Sanctioning, Outfitting AP-DEW on pretty much all 300 million Americans, but they must promote Covers of more restrained numbers being found to be increasingly Mentally Ill in America, now that Neuroweaponry, Urban Warfare, and Electromagnetic Warfare are here, and Nazi Family Members are needed to disappear the Always-Others, the so-called Rebels, the Defiant, the Iconoclasts and Artists, Musicians and Poets, the Writers and Journalists, the Actors and Filmmakers, the Activists and Questioners, the Above-Average-Intelligent or just the Brown/Black while Intelligent or even the Poor White and Disinherited); the entire “Police Process” of getting Treatment to the Untreated SMI crowd is being run via Section 12s and/or family collusion. [Reminder: Treatment is Taking-Out Human Brains.]

“Untreated Serious Mental Illness” in other words–a Lie and Cover both–can be taken to mean Targeting with Undisclosed AP-DEW/Neurotechnology by your friendly neighborhood Fusion Center on those selected for life-takedown.

This Criminal Justice Diversion issue, a historic revisionist and absurdist tome for the Ages, needs to be read line by line to be believed; completely devoid of actual police, fusion center, surveillance, AI brain experimentation context and electronic warfare now renamed electromagnetic warfare context, it reflects the Lying Reality in which we live– where government, police, and courts freely and unlawfully use deadly AP-DEW and Neurotechnology on the populace yet refuse to be open about it.

Techno “Crises”

Reading between the lines, and calling on reports from the field–as reported often at my channels and site over the past 10 years–it appears that “Behavioral Health Crises” are being induced technologically, with activation of people loaded with nano-graphene from vaccines, non-consensual implants, nano and micro, and with chakra-hacking or biofield/energy field hacking, brain or neuro-hacking, bio or body-temperature-hacking using high-frequency EMF–RF HPM (radio frequency high powered microwave)–weapons tested non-consensually for at least the past three decades on people, now being operated on people, and with the use of family, community, neighbors engaging in street theatre/directed conversations to jointly harass, provoke, induce frustration, high emotion, altercations, confrontations, emotions that range from depression to anger. “Public Safety” contractors have access to this technology, as also local police.

“Emerging Technologies” need covering in greater depth, across all agencies, including Homeland Security, whose doings need close scrutiny, on a future note: https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2023/12/21/role-science-and-technology-preparing-future-change

“Treatment” involves Public Health action and Behavioral Health action; not merely drugs today but vibration technologies; high-frequency drug signatures administered through “Public Safety” implants and radio frequency generators, cell phones and cell towers to induce the same effects as psychiatric drugs: placidating, quieting, closing off awareness, burying intention, power in being, will; fibrillation using defibrillators, now being presented in Massachusetts as “police technology” as noted here on a Massachusetts government web site: Automated External Defibrillators Equipment Program, not confessed publicly as in use on people as Fibrillators, but which this writer certainly can attest has been used on her over this past year–completely non-consensually, and harmfully.

This is a subject needing separate coverage but it looks like currently that some use of other Electronic Weapons in Massachusetts, which includes Conducted Electrical Weapons such as Tasers, is now not merely acknowledged but being permitted for use by civilians with a firearms license–proving that police department and fusion center contractors have and are using these weapons. Yet not all electronic weapons–for deterrence, crowd-control, Public Safety, Public Health, Behavioral Health–are being acknowledged, openly and transparently; this is still an area for direct questioning of Boston and city police.

The covering up therefore of decades of cruelty in experimentation and operation of electrical and electromagnetic weaponry on people’s bodies, Artificial Intelligence neural-network-mapping of people’s brains seems to involve the same DEW/neurotechnology now being rolled into Public Safety, Public Health, Behavioral Health, Mental Health: a scenario which must be investigated, exposed, halted in its entirety.

Roadmaps to Behavioral Health Reform

Currently, communism in the state marches on as roadmaps to reform indicate centralizing of calls and processes, protocols and response.

Behavioral Health–not health clearly but political intent–is being woven into Health Insurance plans and Primary Care.

Excerpt, Roadmap Plan Summary, Feb 2021

Roadmap for Behavioral HEalth Reform: Community Behavioral Health centers–Program Overview | Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services | April 27, 2021

The creeping tide of communism as evinced in requirements set forth in the Community Behavioral Health Center manual wants to ensure that no-one can elude the strictures of One Health medicine, replete with the One-Mind fixations of Psychiatry and Law Enforcement.

Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform: Ensuring the right treatment when and where people need it | A Multi Year Plan: Summary | Executive Office of Health and Human Services | February 2021

https://www.mass.gov/doc/stakeholder-presentation-on-the-roadmap-for-behavioral-health-reform/download

National Guidelines For Behavioral Health Crisis Care: Best Practice Toolkit Executive Summary

Another document fixating on “Behavioral Health Crisis Care” can be found at SAMSHA.gov, and appears designed to “substance-abuser” you–and every “cop” as also every other drinker, occasional or otherwise, in town: https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/national-guidelines-for-behavioral-health-crisis-services-executive-summary-02242020.pdf]

Pertinent questions to ask:

What is being meant by “Behavioral Health”: the Criminalizing of Certain Kinds of Behavior? [Police, armed guards, maximum security locked Psych Wards are involved)

What is being meant by the term “Behavioral Health Crisis”–Social Interaction that fails? [Atrributed crisis, fabrications entire, induced actions via remote-access techno activation of graphene-loaded brains? Or normal people responding normally to Abnormal Harassment, Provocation, Exacerbated Family Attack–Family Altercations, Ancient Family Quarrels, Neighborhood Mania from Police-Planted Provocateurs?]

What is being meant by “Behavioral Health Crisis Care”–Forced Crisis-Creation Using AP-DEW Tech Followed by Forced Drugging?

Not confined to “Substance Use” alone, this report, the National Guidelines Best Practice Toolkit Executive Summary (pdf below) spells out the complex network of constructs designed to legitimize “Behavioral Health Crisis Care” as a thing, while in actuality promoting the use of armed mercenary coercion, essentially kidnapping and trafficking of people–including children and youth–into the so-called “Behavioral Healthcare” system.

Reading, it becomes steadily clear that these “National Guidelines” like much else of the post-COVID verbiage proposed in document after document, report after report posted at various Mental Health, Behavioral Health, Psychiatry, Public Safety, Security sites linking Mental Health to Law Enforcement, are seeking primarily to repress societies, aiming to subordinate all humans to doctors and nurses and ambulance EMS staff–armed with syringes, drugs, and their misled Rockefellerian “medical” background, as well as aiming to subordinate all humans to armed police and armed security guards–armed with guns, IDF training, large egos and low knowledge of the actual Law. Human rights are being completely ignored, civil rights are being completely dismissed–and doctors, nurses, psychiatrists are being encouraged to become watchdogs, police assistants, and active criminals; police themselves have become unaware they are both committing crime and permitting crime, as well as conspiring with others to commit crime on a vast, unmeasured scale; hospital security guards–ex-police and military vets?–have become in-house, armed Hospital Mafia, encouraged to attack people with sudden grabs, throwdowns, knock-outs, physical and chemical “restraints” exactly as in days of yore in Mental Hygiene, MK ULTRA, KGB, Stasi, and Gestapo times when straitjacketing and confining people to mental wards was an everyday occurrence.

Other reports–including from the alarmingly titled “Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry”: Psychiatry needs exposure and ending–underline the intensive focus on Crisis Systems, not however revealing the crisis-creation aspect behind these systems.

Roadmap to the ideal Crisis System: Essential Elements, Measurable Standards and Best Practices for Behavioral Health Crisis Response | Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry | March 2021

The Crisis-Continuation post Crisis-Creation industry apparently has forgotten how to address the causes and reasons for such purported crisis (Easy enough: Open up all the DHS, FBI, NSA watchlists, terrorlists, extremist lists; open up the CIA, DIA, NSA victim files; rout out the fusion center contractors; remove the devices, shut down 5G, shut down the celltowers; end all the weapons-tests; end all the AI and Brain experiments; stop all “behavioral health crisis” captures; stop the Mania of Authority madness. ):

Excerpt, Roadmap to the Ideal Crisis System, Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry, March 2021

Procurement, Budgets, RFPS Signpost the Plans Ahead

Frightening confirmation of Massachusetts’ benighted Behavioral-Health plans for Fourth Reich Brain takedown of one and all can be found in Procurement and Budget documents from 2022 to 2024:

Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership | Procurement for Community Behavioral Health Center Programs | Request for Proposals | February 1, 2022

2024 Budget Breakdowns for Health, Mental Health, Transitional Assistance, Public Health tell the sad story of Mass intentions over yonder in Boston, whose real history perhaps it’s time the whole world began to plumb.[Is this really the site of Freedom Lost or Freedom Found?]

Some excerpts below:

Budgeted Juvenile Justice Programs: When Children Are Pulled Into Permanent Arrest & Jail Scenarios for Life, Now Permanent Treatment with Psychiatry

Language in the FY 2024 Massachusetts Budget clearly shows that “non violent drug offenders” arrested for “non-violent crimes” (such as drug dealing or just drug-imbibing?) will be forced into Criminal Justice “drug diversion programs” involving “substance use treatment services”–meaning “Treatment” under the aegis of Public Safety, Public Health, Behavioral Health and SAMHSA, administered “in lieu of prosecution through the traditional court process” and involving “inpatient, outpatient, step-down recovery services”:

This suggests immediate subjugation and brain takedown through Psychiatry with Other pharmaceuticals, life-suppression, potential-suppression, as well as plausibly the classified vibration technologies and pharma-frequency vibrations now being rolled unseen into Public Health and Public Safety, essentially physical restraints and brain restraints, unspoken, undisclosed, involving next-door weapon-wielders, now also quietly known as “police technologies,” streamed out from drones, satellites, celltowers, portable devices in walls, houses, vehicles–and reported by thousands of “Targeted Individuals” both here in Massachusetts and around the world.

[As I write this, footsteps in the drive next door sound, I lift a shield to the left side of my head and hear the pulses on it sound, directly from the attic window of the man living next door 24/7 and aiming weapons at me, a car honks across from me on Norfolk, the next block over, a drone climbs above and a sharp pull hits my shoulder where the non-consensual implant, one of them, from South Shore Hospital–on a completely unlawful kidnapping, trafficking, defamation and slander venture involving Quincy District Court, Quincy Police, Brewster Ambulance (that’s City of Quincy henchmen, last December 20, 2022)–has been non-consensually placed, a hard pull on a nerve on my right breast makes itself felt, and sudden police sirens sound, perhaps for intimidation, perhaps to warn me to be silent as I question silently why I should be getting so much 24/7 “Criminal Justice” attention, as if I were a common criminal, a fugitive–as I shield; as if the message is, they will not let me shield, I cannot be kept from their military searching with obvious electromagnetic weaponry, I cannot take shelter in my own home. [1:05 pm, 12-28-2023].

This is obviously the “Skin of Justice” engaging in massive human rights crime, and this is the kind of “Criminal Justice” system, Public Safety system, and Public Health system we have going in Massachusetts currently: which should be completely exposed, completely routed out, and completely ended.

And yes, I do not belong to Maritime Jurisdiction, I am on Land and Soil, very firmly, and yet am being treated this way, because these are Invisible Weapons; the System of Assault–which makes itself heard quite often–cannot be seen, and continues to seek Invisibility as it continues to pound me, a journalist, a writer, a mother, an older woman, and hundreds of thousands of others like me, older, women, educated, artistic, musical, poetic, scholarly, scientists, writerly, men too, and the young, children to youth, many without their knowing, including these young kids I imagine exist as I write: kids playing with drugs and then suddenly captured into this new terrifying system governed by Psychiatry, to be taken down for life. What is the solution?

Parents need to stand up for their children. Mentors in communities working with foster care children need to stand up for children. Children, youth, adolescents should not be grabbed by “Law Enforcement” and put into jail and criminal justice programs and detention centers; if crime is committed, they should be led outwards gently from crime and the law re-assessed to examine what the crime is; if it’s not crime, they should not be treated as criminals and left to languish for life behind bars. Mothers need to claim their own children as property under American Common Law and get them out of the foster care and court system. Youth need to spread the word. Every American needs to get on the Land and Soil–to avoid arrest and capture–as well as speak openly of what is happening here with the use of Stealth Technologies: the intentions here are feudalistic, enslaving, [loud LRAD hit on shielding to my left from right next door: 1:15 pm, December 28, 2023] social-suppression-intending, life-takedown, and eugenicist.]

These matters, evident in these documents and in this Budget verbiage indicate intended dictatorship and further tyranny–people from all sides here, both inside and outside this system need to become aware, stay aware, and say No to all criminality attempting foothold speaking the language of Safety, Security, Health, Justice. Crime is crime; human rights violations are human rights violations; the gargantuan repressions of Psychiatry, now leading Behavior into “Criminal Justice” through “Behavioral Health” need Halting, completely and absolutely.

People need to start calling a spade a spade and ask their superiors why they are being asked to commit crimes using Invisible Weaponry on others while pretending to work for Counter-Terrorism, Crime Prevention, Public Safety, Public Health, Behavioral Health, Criminal Justice, or Homeland Security.

Budgeted Community Corrections Centers: For Children, Adults?

Just another aspect of note in this FY2024 Final Budget are the “community corrections centers” mentioned–something to further investigate, whether recent or established or new or impending, and their connections with the courts and “law enforcement”; Boston Police (on their website) appears to have a whole plethora of arts, humanities, mentorship and community offerings for youth: options, surely, better than “community corrections centers” although one must ask: Is it Police we should look to now, to offer our kids creativity, community, mentorship–in addition to Mental Health and “Behavioral Health” apparently?

Highly qualified, committed, passionate dedicated MFAs graduate every year from local and national schools (Universities) with degrees in Art, Creative Writing, Music, Dance, Filmmaking, Screenwriting, Playwriting–and suffer to find jobs to survive, often marginalized as Adjunct Faculty in prestigious Universities or Community Colleges, forced to teach limited curricula in misled Public Schools, or slave as technical writers and trainers among IT professionals in an intellectually starved milieu not capable of recognizing their art: These, not armed mercenaries, should be teaching and mentoring our youth, and Community Creativity Centers should be being budgeted for. Creativity however, is part of what is under attack today in America and worldwide–as it has been, apparently, for decades; this writer (an MFA and MBA, freelance and literary journalist) was running Creativity Workshops for children 7-12 (and sometimes younger) as well as art classes for kids in Quincy and Milton, Massachusetts when she was first selected by Boston FBI–via her daughter’s apparently racist, white-supremacist School Board in a Montessori school, Adams Montessori School–for life-takedown, AP-DEW-Testing (that’s Military Electromagnetic Weapons Testing on Human Bodies), and Neurotechnology and Artificial Intelligence Brain Experimentation, no consent requested or given, while efforts were made, using all manner of means including obvious Neurowarfare and Information Warfare on family and friends to affix False Psychiatric Labels (discussed more fully elsewhere) of Delusion, Paranoia, Grandiose Ideation, and other such on her so as to fully discredit, dismiss, and disappear her life and contributions to society.

MFAs therefore seem to be being targeted, rather than being celebrated, while writers like myself–from India, long American though, brown, accomplished, talented–are being disappeared, using Atrocity.

Children, youth, the disenfranchised–probably in high number brown like me, from other countries possibly, or “minority-American,” possibly also generationally blue-collar even if English or Irish or Italian here in the Boston area, are being captured into “Behavioral Health,” “Public Safety” and juvenile-detention corrections centers, jails, marked for life–targeted for life-takedown too, when perhaps what they really need is just this in their lives: Creativity, community, mentorship, and not from the Police.

These are the kinds of crimes Police, FBI, DHS have been persuaded to commit–and these are all crimes which need to be fully exposed and ended. Who should expose them? The very parties currently concealing them–and committing them.

Section 12: Emergency Restraint and Hospitalization of Persons Posing Risk of Serious Harm by Reason of Mental Illness: Who Decides?

To capture the young, the questioning, the Brown-while-Alive let alone Brown-while-Intelligent, the mothers who Think, the fathers who are denied jobs and education, the indigenous, the genocided, the eugenicided, the ones who Speak when they should know better (mostly, being brown, black, Other in what appears to be a redneck and racist white supremacist state): essentially, the unlawfully Targeted in Boston and the whole of Massachusetts, there’s strictures and regulations, “processes” and protocols which perhaps our local police departments have mistaken for Law or imagine can be passed off as Law the more they engage in them; it is a mistake to call police “Law Enforcement” and it is also a mistake to imagine any of this is Law or could be Law among human/e societies. The “Section 12” (PDF below) which police quickly lay claim to, producing forms and filling them out, attributing “Paranoia, grandiose ideation, delusion, etc” where none exists, sailing by on their internally knighted “Mental Health Professional” status–whose underpinnings they are unwilling to share on Freedom of Information enquiries–needs to be openly questioned: is it Law? And how did it become Law? And who keeps to the strictures of this Section? Section-12Download To start with, that opening subsection (a) requiring a licensed physician, nurse, psychologist, social worker to first examine the putative-BH-patient with their consent and thence pronounce them in need of 3-day hospitalization by way of risk of imminent harm to self or others doesn’t occur; no examination is made, no consent is given, no physician rides in police cruisers to capture the Brilliant, but apparently this subsection (a) permits these very licensed parties or a police officer to then arbitrarily go ahead and restrain and capture their quarry nevertheless, impliedly on basis of their varied licenses–complete hubris here; in actuality only police and EMS run these captures, and they don’t wait for examinations, nor permission, nor evaluation of risk, nor assessment of harm, they freely lie on forms, as do ambulance EMS, as this writer has experienced and reported herself, twice now (the second set of unlawful Section 12 incidents from December 2022 being fully reported, reports upcoming). Then there’s subsection (b) which seems to imagine doctors and nurses in ERs at hospitals have ethics and brains and act on same; in actuality, doctors and nurses do not sign these application forms, nor do they provide instant Psych Evals, they freely engage in crime instead, as noted twice in this writer’s testimonials and many reports from the field, and work hard to move the captured populace into Psych Wards and Asylums, permitting “medical gassing”–as actually notated on the wall in the Carney Hospital Emergency Department–aka forced-medication instead, first stressing people out openly with long-term ER “boarding” to placidate and freeze, physically and chemically restraining people already thus made quiescent, knocking people out for no rhyme or reason, subjecting them to procedures unconsented-to and unrecorded. No “committee for public counsel services” is notified, nor is any attorney appointed or proffered, nor are requests for emergency hearings in district courts acknowledged or accepted. Contrary to subsection (c)’s fond admonitions to facilities to proffer “voluntary imprisonment” as a menu item none of this occurs, nor are “3-days” ever mentioned nor kept; ERs and hospitals–that’s Psych Wards or Asylum units–both seem to want to treasure their victims for life, and it becomes a daily Dancing with Wolves to try to escape everyday (as this writer well knows and will never fail to withhold, in current or future writings). Subsection (d), another 3-day hope, is not kept to; people captured on these Section 12s, who may be young teenagers without a clue may be being held interminably because 3-days are not mentioned; children therefore are especially at risk from this so-called Law. No-one who has been captured, kidnapped, trafficked is going to stay in a maximum security prison on “voluntary status.” In my case, both in April 2022 and in December 2022, I was not discharged as required by this subsection, despite verbal requests and reminders. All above subsections are filled with loopholes and non sequiturs; they may have been written down as law but they are not lawful. As indeed is Subsection (e) which is frankly unlawful, nor are the protocols it prescribes kept to. An invitation to “any person” to seek to incarcerate or mental-illness-confine any other person on any grounds, by way of making such a determination themselves, is an invitation to crime, and indeed that is what results–as this writer has personally experienced and will shortly detail in full.

6:56 pm, 12-30-2023: A drone appears to be mulling about in the backyard. A helicopter just flew across, and a plane a few minutes earlier, around 6:46 pm, while I became aware I was being neuro-hacked for Narrative Disruption. I haven’t finished yet, but the writing of this piece has been attended by much vehicular and Precision Strike mayhem on left arm (nerve hits), left elbow (nerve hits), heart tags (non-consensually implanted at South Shore Hospital last December 20, 2022 by obvious Mafiosi criminals running a non-consensual forced EKG on me–Military Medicine specialists? CIA EMT? US Navy Weapon Wielders?), blasts of heat from my laptop and on my face–source appearing to be frantic HIgh Powered Microwave pulses at extra high intensity from houses opposite and beside, zoomers, cell towers and antenna systems. I’ve been obliged to extra-shield my arm as I write: my next stop is the parties named above, and a few more besides–to most of us, this is Obvious Crime, but the continued shielding of these electromagnetic technologies from open public knowledge has permitted the very build-up of this Obvious Cover of “Behavioral Health” tyranny I am continuing to uncover.

7:44 pm: There have been a few more helicopters and drones crossing the backyard since the above including one a couple minutes ago. The section on creativity workshops is my close for today–but clearly I need to do a lot more basic journalistic investigation to understand racism in Boston, which has only recently come to my attention–as also history and freedom in Boston, which doesn’t seem to exist.

