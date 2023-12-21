Bostonian Builds: Feudalism Seeking Extension; Human Control Systems–Using Technology & The Cover of Science–Aiming at Full Spectrum Censorship

Note & Op-Ed | Ramola D | December 21, 2023

Looking at the news lately in Massachusetts, trying to make sense of the incredible increase in “Behavioral Health” policing, and policing in itself, it appears a lot has been happening, especially over the past few years of the COVID “pandemic,” flying under cover of all that sanctioned repression, really. In just the last three weeks it seems the “new world order” which as we all know is still and only the old feudalist one dressed up in the Language of Inversion has suddenly been launched in Boston–in published forums that is, while what has been flying here under cover I have certainly experienced at close quarters (and should write a book about), and it’s been flying for quite some time.

A lot of information on funding, grants, economic development plans seems to have been shared lately.

Building emergency shelters–or rather, expanding same, building an urban infrastructure calling for multi-family stack-n’-pack housing close to Metro/Transit rail and bus services, bringing in numbers of immigrants and speedily authorizing work visas and driver’s licenses (while millions in Massachusetts, mainly young graduates, are quietly leaving the State), increasing funding for police, making a fuss about massive counter-terrorism grants from DHS (but no doubt aiming to acquire them just the same–for further secretive technology-abuse on the public), seemingly moving governing powers from City Councils to State Committees, pouring millions into “Behavioral Health”–in every arena: work, home, school, neighborhoods–and Mental Health, and Substance Addiction, and Public Health; continuing to expand the vast Science-and-Technology-minus-Ethics base octopusing out from Cambridge and DARPA/MIT: all of this seems to point to an expanding and attempted-normalizing of the censoring, monitoring, surveilling, repressing “police state” (a term which needs some intellectual dismantling) predicated on Stealth nano and neuro control, bodily control, neighborhood control (“community policing”), nanobio control of bodies and brains through vaccines and neuroweaponry and vast, networked C4ISR systems [Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)] involving drones, planes, satellites, celltowers, cell masts, magnetrons, emitters, transmitters, repeaters,spy planes, portable devices, EMF technologies, acoustic neurotechnologies, Neuro AI, AP-DEW (anti-personnel directed energy weaponry), large-scale DEW and HAARP (for “natural” disaster-creation)–all locked into place by the (same old) threats of Counter-Terrorism, CVE (Countering Violent Extremism), Terrorism Prevention, In-Your-Face Policing, NDAs and Don’t-Speak clauses in contracts in every field, and, that final, serious mirage, Masonic, PHarma-based, Prison-Building, needing to be dissolved by one and all: Psychiatry.

Some of the news lately is linked below.

Emergency Shelters Being Expanded in Boston and Massachusetts as Per FY2025 Budget Plans

The word “Emergency”–like the word “Crisis”–comes into view with this focus on Emergency Shelters, presented as being expanded and intended to be further funded and built over upcoming budgeted years, which does raise the question: Are disasters being planned? Are more migrants expected? Are more residents being moved out of their homes into shelters–the older, the suddenly made “vulnerable,” the suddenly divorced, dispossessed, the suddenly made-impoverished through undisclosed targeting programs seeking to whittle down the educated middle-class, the outspoken “lower-class,” all via the sudden rise of “Behavioral Health”-policing parading as Health? [Numerous older women, engineers, nurses, Navy officers, academics, as well as middle-aged to older men, schoolteachers, filmmakers, engineers, retired, still working, have been targeted for social harassment, life-takedown, and harassive police-interactions in several States, as reported to this writer over 10 years; False Psychiatric Labeling, a first step to life-takedown has been reported widely in Massachusetts, as nationwide–and is clearly being further aimed at, with what is being disclosed in the “Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council” report addressed briefly here earlier: Communism Claiming Crisis in Massachusetts: Criminally Harassive “Community Policing and Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Services” Reveal Over 250,000 Captures Per Year into Mental Health of Children, Youth, Adults from 2019 to 2022.]

Stories from the Boston Herald, WBUR Radio Boston covering this budgeting for expansion of emergency shelters and influx of migrants into Boston are linked below.

An excerpt from the December 18, 2023 Memorandum comprising a Emergency Housing Assistance report (posted below) sent out from the Executive Offices of Administration and Finance, and Housing and Livable Communities, curious names for it appears new organizations (new offices for Agenda 21?) with new intentions to the Boston (Massachusetts) House and Senate Committees on Ways and Means (of Doing What Precisely…?[Something to Investigate]) reveals that there exists a family shelter system with a capacity of 7,500 families, that this system has reached capacity, that this system needs extra funding because it anticipates expansion, that families in this shelter system are being housed for over a year at a time (which means it is not exactly an Emergency Shelter system), that this Administration’s intent (the “Healey-Driscoll Administration”) is to help transition these families out into stable work and stable housing. Which begs the question, Why are people then, and families, in Massachusetts being targeted for Behavioral Health takedowns and removals out of their homes and into shelters and asylums? (as per the Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council 2023 report–links above).

December 18, 2023 Memorandum comprising a Report on the Emergency Housing Assistance Program from the Executive Offices of Administration and Finance, and Housing and Livable Communities to the Boston (Massachusetts) House and Senate Committees on Ways and Means

Over 7,500 Families Enrolled in Mass Family Shelter System, About Half Migrants | Numbers Increasing Daily (as Community Policing and Behavioral Health Captures Step Up Probably)

Again, a story which needs further investigation, this cameo casts light on families housed in motels, hotels and other forms of shelter within a shelter network system which continues to accept new boarders from both foreign migrant/refugee and domestic vulnerable populations. Implications link this rise to the data on Section 12 arrests contained in the Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council’s Crisis System Report, reported briefly here.

Stories below from WGBH and GBH News follow this saga.

Using the “Law” to Transform Boston Suburbs, Towns into “MBTA Communities” with Forced Apartment Buildings: Increased “transit-Oriented Housing”

This is obviously a rather large story which needs further research and (true-media) coverage but one which points to a sudden Smart City changeover from city and suburb/small town ethos to “transit community” and really community-around-public-transit communistic takedown. In a letter addressed to “Dear Local MBTA Community officials,” the newly christened Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, no longer a Department but an EO, explains what MBTA Communities are: “MBTA Communities are now categorized as rapid transit, commuter rail, adjacent, or adjacent small town.” MBTA stands for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and comprises the Metro in these parts, the “T”, rather. What is being done is being clothed in the language of liberal acceptability, of warm socialism, but carries with it all the sinister implications, long-range, building, of Agenda 21.

MBTA Communities Act: GeneralLaws/PartI/TitleVII/Chapter40A/Section3A: But is this really the Law? How do these “Acts” which turn out to be Sections in a Chapter in a Title in a Part of a “General Law” become Law, really? Who permits this, and for what long-range reason?

Compliance, a watchword for Communist subjugation, enters the language of “government” insistence, as recorded in a treatise (below) on Multi-Family Zoning Requirements for “MBTA Communities”–each throw into our midst of specific phrasing a move into apparent colonizing of intellect and belief system:

Multi-Family Zoning Requirement for MBTA Communities

New Economic Development Plans Pursuing Biotech, Microtech, Nanotech, Neurotech, Vaccines, Syn Bio, Nano Bio, AI-Minus-Disclosure

New economic development plans drafted below seem to both want to maintain and extend the status quo in bio-tech, vaccines, medical device and micro electronics manufacturing, while hinting at new and innovative technology-use in “climate technology”, digital health, and others. [This is allusive mention or barely a mention of the stringent kinetic weaponry of Electronic Warfare and Directed Energy/Weather Modification Warfare being unlawfully tested and operated undercover on people in the State–as Nationwide, yet to be halted, by all branches of the US Military–pulse microwave weapons among them, new vibrational technology parading as Public Safety and Behavioral Health and so on–matters which continue to be reported here, and which of course don’t find overt mention in this Plan.] Meanwhile no mention is made of the Arts, Humanities, Cultural and True-Community activities and possibilities which could really make a difference in making Massachusetts a pleasant and “humane place to live.” Plausibly why new graduates and their families are leaving the state in droves, flying south to Florida and Texas, reported recently by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Massachusetts Economic Development Plan/Draft for 2023

Meanwhile, people are leaving Massachusetts for undisclosed reasons:

Excerpt, Economic Development Plan, 2023

Counter-Terrorism Grants in the Spotlight as the Use of EMF/AP-DEW Weaponry on People–Disguised as Public Safety Technologies–Remains Hidden

A story in the Boston Herald (Dec 15) relays a City Council delaying of a Homeland Security grant–titled a counter-terrorism grant–for $13 million: inexplicable, if we can believe it, but it brings up a couple things: one, this could all be for political posturing and Press coverage while two, “natural disasters” are brought forward in this City Council conversation as the next big thing on the horizon–indeed, a way of bringing in “climate technology” and “climate change” disasters-to-expect, the talk of the town on the ground in Quincy certainly, which, like other towns in this area was privy to some disaster-making recently with an unprecedented windstorm a couple days ago, on December 18: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/12/18/metro/massachusetts-storm-live-updates/.

“Breadon, who voted in favor of the other three public safety grants on Wednesday, opted to vote against the counter-terrorism grant, but said that she was not influenced by any remarks that were made on the Council floor. She had been planning to vote ‘no’ on the grant before the meeting, Breadon said, because she wanted more clarity on how the funds would be used to respond to natural disasters. Breadon said she generally supports the counter-terrorism piece, having voted for the grant during her prior years on the Council, but did not realize the funding would be used for natural disasters until Flaherty’s committee chair report.” —https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/12/15/boston-city-council-slammed-for-embarrassing-vote-to-block-13m-counter-terrorism-grant/

As of today, that grant remains in dispute, while indeed what exactly it may be used for remains hidden; this, while counter-terrorism for the past ten years has involved unconsented-to non-lethal-weapons-testing in the Northeast, the tech transfer of military weaponry to Justice, and the continuous expansion of unlawful bio-hacking surveillance technologies now being rolled out in stealth as “police technologies” and “crowd control technologies”, without one bit of attention being paid to human rights activism and awareness-raising on the absolute harms of such weaponry use on the human body: https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/12/21/13-3m-anti-terror-grant-frozen-by-boston-sparks-outrage

[This writer is being blasted with this very tech on her left upper arm (and elsewhere)–site of an unconsensually-implanted apparent “medical device” unlawfully sited there (while she was knocked unconscious) after her unlawful kidnapping and trafficking–renditioning, really–to South Shore Hospital last December, on December 20, 2022–as often reported over the past couple months in Reporter’s Notes, as she writes, this very moment: 6:39 pm, 12/21/2023]

Clearly, these technologies continue to be kept secret while the mention of them, as here, in this writer’s overview, continues to be overtly treated as controversial and confrontational–when in fact there is no law, no authority permitting the use of any of these harmful, pain-, disease-, degradation-, injury- and torture-producing electrical, radar, and acoustic violence-in-silence technologies and methodologies on the human populace. [Rolling them surreptitiously into “Behavioral Health” “Public Health” and “Public Safety” does not make them any the less unlawful, unauthorized, illegal, and unconsented-to, by We the People, We the Legal Counsel, or anyone else.]

Question and Convert Terrorism Prevention to True-Community-Building, Question DHS

Something to keep tabs on is Homeland Security‘s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships and its several plans for increased censorship and repression of communities, neighborhoods, schools, and Universities in the name of Counter-Terrorism, which should be further investigated by every human-rights, civil-rights, and freedom-of-speech organization in America: https://www.dhs.gov/CP3.

A dim shadowing of hope can be discerned however in the verbiage of grant-ese on a funding opportunity page, which might offer some–adequately connected–an opportunity to transform “counter-terrorism” into creativity, community, mentorship, a novel concept no doubt for those in the “Security” world intent on muscling their way into the Future, pressing their muddy boots into everyone’s necks: Arts, Humanities, and Community Development are listed as “category of funding activity” in this 2023 Grant opportunity for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention: https://www.grants.gov/search-results-detail/345347

Category of Funding Activity: Arts (see “Cultural Affairs” in CFDA)

Community Development

Education

Employment, Labor and Training

Food and Nutrition

Health

Humanities (see “Cultural Affairs” in CFDA)

Income Security and Social Services

Law, Justice and Legal Services

Science and Technology and other Research and Development

Expanded Police Funding, Extensive Police Presence in Massachusetts

A major police contract for $82 million between a Boston Police union and the City of Boston has been approved just this past week, raising wages and other compensations, offering educational opportunities to officers, and tightening suspension and termination protocols in case of police crime.

Information on the Boston Police website suggests–among a whole lot of community initiatives Boston Police are apparently running to uplift, educate, and support the communities they work in–that tremendous police efforts are underway to provide Mental Health services via Section 12s: a traumatizing arrest in the name of “Behavioral Health” and “Crisis Intervention” to force hospitalizations and psychiatric evaluations with intent to affix a “diagnosis” or False Psychiatric Label, as being required currently by expanding and overreaching Department of Mental Health and Health and Human Services plans, as noted also in the Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council report, discussed briefly here.

“The Boston Police Department (BPD) and Boston Medical Center’s (BMC) Boston Emergency Services Team (BEST) have been collaborating for more than 10 years to serve the community’s most vulnerable residents—particularly those who come to the attention of the police. Since 2011, Master’s-level BEST clinicians have been available to assist BPD officers on calls for service involving individuals exhibiting signs of mental distress, to provide mental health assessments on-site in the community or at the police station, and to deliver rapid access to community mental health, substance use, and psychiatry services. BEST clinicians have access to a broad continuum of mental health, substance abuse, and co-occurring treatment resources, many of which constitute evidence-based best practices. The goal of the co-response program is to provide community-based psychiatric crisis services to de-escalate and stabilize nonviolent people experiencing psychiatric emergencies. By utilizing a co-responder model, our clinicians are able to be on site at the first point of contact, and thus can assess for acute psychiatric symptoms and triage the person appropriately. The clinicians help to ensure that people with mental illnesses are able to avoid further criminal justice involvement while providing much-needed therapeutic interventions. After triaging an individual on the scene, the clinicians often help stabilize the situation and routinely pass cases along to the general BEST team for a follow-up/home visit. The clinicians and the assigned officers also frequently transport people experiencing a mental health crisis and drop them off directly to the BEST Urgent Care Center, thus avoiding emergency departments. Only those individuals displaying acute psychiatric symptoms such as suicidal ideation, homicidal ideation, acute psychosis or acute medical symptoms are transported to local emergency departments, either voluntarily or under the authority of a Section 12A (Application for an Authorization of Temporary Involuntary Hospitalization) issued by responding officers or a psychiatrist. Through a re-allocation of BPD overtime funds beginning in 2020, the BPD now has funding to support 15 BEST clinicians (14 full-time and 1 part-time), meaning that there is at least one clinician assigned to each of the 11 police districts. These funds are also used to provide clinical supervision and to support two clinicians dedicated to working directly with the BPD’s Street Outreach Unit (SOU). Our BEST clinicians are also heavily involved in providing BPD officers with mental health training, including co-facilitating trainings at the Academy for new recruits and co-teaching several sessions at the BPD’s new DMH-funded Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training and Technical Assistance Center (TTAC). This 40-hour training, which is being implemented primarily by the SOU in partnership with the Academy, incorporates the fundamental of CIT (recognizing signs and symptoms of mental illness, verbal and non-verbal de-escalation skills, etc.), but tailors the training to specific needs and resources encountered in Boston. Since May of 2022, over 100 BPD officers and about 20 representatives from external law enforcement and first responder agencies have attended the training, which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants.” —https://police.boston.gov/programs-partnerships/

Note, all this while people are being targeted and persecuted mercilessly with electromagnetic technology–in numerous military, non-consensual human subject biomedical experimentation, criminal justice contracts, classified, kept secret, denied, lied-about–denied in order to lock people down and remove human rights with the miscasting of Mental Illness.

Several web centers and compilations of information under Behavioral Health online at the Massachusetts government web sites point to the increased focus on criminalizing behavior being pursued by Health, Public Safety, and Security bodies, subjects of continuing interest here and to be studied and reported on further.

The numbers of police in the state by themselves are startling. The POST 2022 Annual Report (Peace Officer Standards and Training) estimates 22,000 police officers, and 438 law enforcement organizations. Probably always associated with Mental Health in some way, the police involvement and interaction now with this Department and its intentional spread seems to have escalated.

Expanded FY 2023 Budget Investments in Mental Health and Substance Use Services

Expanded budgeting for Mental Health and Substance Use services is reported in the FY 2023 Massachusetts State Budget and examined further in a brief from the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health (posted below).

Community Behavioral Health Centers, being set up all over the State and using the cover of extant organizations, come with stringent requirements, while the centralizing of “crisis intervention” and “continuity of care” is slowly being built–matters to be reported on further–addressed in the Roadmap to Behavioral Health Reform: Overview of the Community Behavioral Health Program (posted below).

The Roadmap can be found online here: https://www.mass.gov/doc/roadmap-for-behavioral-health-reform-overview-of-the-community-behavioral-health-program

Climate Change Concerns and Actions

News impacting Public Safety and agriculture in the state is related to natural disasters and flooding — which again brings up the spectre of manmade disaster using modern warfare technology, matters to be further investigated:

Mass. plans to remove more dams amid climate concerns | WBUR News/12/13/2023

https://www.wbur.org/news/2022/03/01/dams-river-massachusetts-demolish

https://www.npr.org/2019/08/15/750767475/washington-wheat-farmers-could-be-toast-if-dams-are-removed-to-help-hungry-orcas

Much in Massachusetts lately–with its tending toward control on all fronts, gradually built, cloaking actualities on the ground of very invasive tech-centric “community policing” and extending nano, neuro, directed-energy-warfare and vaccine industries, neighborhood Terror playing Victim, all for the encompassing embrace of “Behavioral Health” and communistic takedown: Full Spectrum Censorship, body and brain, life and career, family and friends–needs further scrutiny and analysis. Stay tuned for further coverage.

