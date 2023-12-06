Communism Claiming Crisis in Massachusetts: Criminally Harassive “Community Policing and Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Services” Reveal Over 250,000 Captures Per Year into Mental Health of Children, Youth, Adults from 2019 to 2022

Brief Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | Wednesday, December 6, 2023/Updated December 7, 2023
The very repressive Nazi-sounding “Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council” discovered recently to exist in Massachusetts–and found to be behind the creation of numerous Community Behavioral Health Centers (so far, apparently 26) all across Massachusetts has released a report on its rather incredible expanding of “crisis services” and “continuity of care systems” in the state, making a call for public comment on this report in meetings held yesterday in Springfield, Worcester, Roslindale, and to be held online on December 13.
For more on the Sections of supposed Law cited (in pre-emptive fear of prosecution perhaps) in the very title, please see my opening report on this subject: Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council in Massachusetts: A Focus on Crisis Intervention or Crisis Creation? (I will address this briefly as well further below.) (Law has given way to “government” anarchy; police have given way to crime; “Health” has given way to all-out repression: Mental Health and Behavioral Health have become portals to New World Slavery.)
COMMUNITY POLICING AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ADVISORY COUNCIL REQUEST FOR PUBLIC INPUT: (PDF’d below; see online at Mass.gov) (Note as well the promise to Placidate Quieten and Quell Liberty in that banner below, which sadly, as usual misappropriates imprisoned Native Americans, such as the heads of tribes whose name lingers in the State Name but is Lost otherwise–and whose memory and lives Should be revived and restored.)
The Report referenced above, a #MustRead for all Massachusetts residents, inhabitants, all domiciled here, and all Americans, all worldwide keen to see the long roll-out of the One-Eyed NWO accelerated since 2020 as COVID and Agenda 21 have come together in the murky seas of “Behavioral Health,” “Mental Health,” “Public Safety,” “Public Health,” and “Health and Human Services” via crisis-creation, expanded targeting, forcing of trauma on We the People in so-called “Crisis Intervention,” using armed mercenary police and ambulances to break up families and clog Emergency Departments in hospitals, end-goal a Label to pin to people’s brains, aka “dia-gnosis,” for permanent removal of human rights and psych-drugging to ensure same, can be found online here, PDF below.
REPORT OF THE COMMUNITY POLICING AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ADVISORY COUNCIL IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 117 OF CHAPTER 253 OF THE ACTS OF 2020 AND SECTION 25 OF CHAPTER 19:
A rather compendious report with massive amounts of highly unsettling data–and much distortion in re/presentation, to be further reported on by this writer, this compilation shows that Mental Health “interventions” –meaning by police and ambulance staff–both in “community” and involving Emergency Department interactions have been occurring at a very high rate all through 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and spilling over into 2023.
Criminal Abuse of Children, Youth, Families
The actual figures cited, and the elaborate constructs noted–large parts in Machiavellian management language presuming consent–point to extraordinary activities undertaken from 2019 and 2020 all across Massachusetts clearly to corrall children, youth, and adults from 0-21, 21 and above into situations of fabricated, projected, or instigated crisis, false “dia-gnosis” and clear life takedown.
In other words: something very strange, very sinister, very unsettling–and apparently racist, sexist, ageist, eugenicist, supremacist is going on in Massachusetts as over two hundred and fifty thousand people each year now, young and old, are being snatched up into the “behavioral health” system–for selective further control with psychiatric drugs, further “crisis interventions”, and forced supervision: essentially Life Waterboarding with Perks (anticipated continuous “encounters with police”).
The figures cited in this Report in fact (more below) and in other documents on the DMH website–as below, in the data set titled “ESP MCI Volume by Age and Location of Intervention“, while not the same, are both highly alarming.
MASSACHUSETTS EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS
Massachusetts Emergency Departments, according to this Report, are seeing an influx of “routinely between 500 and 700 patients boarding in acute care hospitals each day awaiting inpatient behavioral health placement”–that’s per Day, meaning 15,000 to 21,000 people per Month, and 180,000 to 252,000 people per Year, held in “Acute Care Hospitals”–falsely labeled “Acute Inpatients” –as I have now experienced, Twice, in 2022–recorded as Emergency Department refugees prior to being transported–unlawfully as I was?–to another hospital or a Psych Ward, forced into “dia-gnosis” catchment space for the salaried pleasure of numerous Dia’s–Doctors, that is–who cannot be permitted by their Boards to wear their White Coats Forever it seems without more and more Captures of the Citizenry. What have Emergency Care doctors and Psychiatrists come to? (Absolute Crime.)
“Massachusetts’ emergency departments (EDs) are flooded with behavioral health patients. Since 2021, there are routinely between 500 and 700 patients boarding in acute care hospitals each day awaiting inpatient behavioral health placement.76 DMH and many of the hospitals with boarding patients maintain that many of these patients might have avoided an ED stay, had they been able to access earlier routine care, urgent care, or even crisis intervention in community settings.”
Let me point out–to all who might miss the rephrasing here for maximum exoneration from culpability–that “these patients” are clearly being targeted (by “DMH and many of the hospitals with (forced) boarding patients”) for forced-medication, and forced “treatment” via “earlier (forced) routine ‘care’, urgent ‘care,’ or even crisis intervention in community settings (forced kidnaps, trafficking, break-ins into private homes and unwarranted arrest, manhandling, abuse, forced drugging, removal of the denizens, usually the mothers and the children–all unlawful, all illegal).”
This is the plan created by bankers and middlemen, by auditors and accountants, by eugenicists and wreckers of the educated middle class, to consign millions, billions eventually into Mental and Behavioral “Health Care.”
Excerpt from the source referenced above:
ESP MCI Volume by Age and Location of Intervention
(Emergency Services Program Mobile Crisis Intervention)
The data set “ESP MCI Diagnosis Percent by Age” shows that the “Dia-gnosis” — listed by “Catchment” Area, a word advertising its intent — can be Dual in fact, and include both Mental Health and Substance Use — how is this not Framing?
Given that the entire report is filled with distortions in language, perspective, and fact, it is primary to note that absolutely none of the data in this report marking people “with” “behavioral health conditions” or “mental health conditions” can be seen to emanate from people voluntarily, willingly, requesting, requiring, or soliciting “crisis intervention services”; the actions encouraged of bullying police mercenaries and brutish ambulance staff who mistake themselves for slave-catchers and body-snatchers are not “crisis intervention” nor “service,” they are crisis-pretention, terrorizing and trauma forced on people (as this writer well knows)–often children and youth–miscast, falsely psychiatrically labeled, and used instead as warm bodies for the creation of extra revenue for criminally-acting police forces and misled, over-reaching “mental health” personnel.
Not to mention achieve overall fascist and private-sector-communist goals of social repression and Stasi terror--which unfortunately has been “rolled in” or quietly legitimized, permitted, and normalized by all the numerous Media Lackeys we see evident, addressing the Gestapo-rulers-in-stealth fondly as “The Deep State” and “Our Leaders” when they should have been routed and removed a long time ago (by simply referring to them as Criminals).
[Presenting this brief report today was attended by massive amounts of cyber-hacking, bio-hacking, and neuro-hacking (to induce instant sleep/frequency assault on brain from right next door), which means the information I wanted to post here remains hidden — Read the report though, it has much to be amazed by — I will be posting my print and video logs of the incredible attacks on me the past couple days as the usual bevy of weaponized vehicles including very heavy-duty trucks and nonstop armed-pickups driven by obviously Fusion Center Crowned contractors raced up and down as well as parked right outside my door to send in Radio Frequency High Powered Microwave Weapon pulses at heart, brain, and chest frequencies. Not to mention burn-your-spine and burn-your-skin ADS specials as well.]
Massachusetts Cost Data
Screenshot/Massachusetts Cost Data/Report of the Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council, Crisis Services in the Commonwealth/June 30, 2023
This report will be continued.
You Must Say No and Never Let Massachusetts Police Into Your Homes | Fabricated “Crisis Interventions” Need to Be Halted
The most important thing people in Massachusetts need to know, regarding these so-called “crisis interventions” instigated by Others: usually Nasty Neighbors (engaging in Entrapment Operations or innocent/yet Activated by Technology or Slander), but sometimes Other, Misled/MK’d Parents/Spouses/Family Friends/Community Figures: on innocent members of your family or on people you know are living alone or on your children, is that 1) They are bogus and 2) Families Should and Can Stop their children, siblings, elders, parents being targeted for takedown in this manner by simply saying No and standing steadfast by the side of family always, in face of any attempted attack by Police or DCF (department of children and families) or lawyers or any other to remove a family member, even if they have called for Back-Up and an Ambulance or another police car appears–on a supposed Section 12 or any other paper permission–and absolutely ensure that their precious family member stays with them and is Never dragged out of the house by Massachusetts Police-–whose interest in causing Harm this writer has personally experienced Twice now (and more times, overall) and who absolutely have no right whatsoever to remove people or children from their homes.
Privacy laws keep you safe and private inside your own home always. Police who enter and drag people out are committing Criminal Trespass, as well as Burglary with Intent to Commit a Crime.[This section to be updated shortly with list of all laws broken by police in forcing, coercing, or lying to gain entry.] This is both on Land and Soil and in Sea Jurisdictions.
[Most local police have no clue the word Jurisdiction does not relate to their City and County but to Maritime/Admiralty/”Inland Waterways” versus Land and Soil Jurisdiction.]
On Land and Soil Jurisdiction, Maritime/Admiralty Police have no rights whatsoever when no crime has been committed by anyone against anyone whereby a Victim exists; this applies to everyone (also in Maritime/Admiralty where things “Legal” are) who is inside their homes, whether tenants or owners, they are safe in their own homes always and they are safe on the Land of their homes; by law, both the Constitution, and basic human rights law on the Land, Massachusetts Police (or Police in any part of the USA) Cannot Enter, they Cannot lay their hands on you or your children, they Cannot drag you or your children out at any time whatsoever, this is what Fee Schedules are all about, this is what “Kidnapping, Trafficking, and Trespass on Land with a Fine Attached” is all about, this is why Americans all over the USA are returning to the land with Anna von Reitz and the State Assemblies, to secure their birthright/naturalization privacy rights as Americans, to secure ownership or tenancy of their own lands, to secure Pre-Credit as priority creditors, to secure their homes free of mortgages, to secure the Fourth Amendment on their land and soil, on their houses, and on their Lawful Persons.
The Right Of the People to be Secure in Their Persons, Houses, Papers, and Effects Shall Not Be Violated
Local police in Massachusetts also do not actually keep the law in cases of “Section 12″s since they do not apparently know what the law is. Section 12’s, the language of this Section, and the actions permitted by this unlawful Section to numerous parties–essentially permitting grievous abuse, invasion of privacy, unauthorized subjugation of children, youth, adults, removal of human rights, and encouraging armed mercenaries (all police are paid employees of corporations and they are armed, while the people are not; this is also Gun Control Massachusetts, ironically pushing Paix on All while using Guns to do so) to engage in criminal trespass, criminal and unqualified “[Non] mental or behavioral health assessment,” criminal kidnapping, criminal manhandling, criminal trafficking (transport out of your home and across borders of roads and streets (“inland waterways”?) not to mention across jurisdictions if you are Private/on Land and Soil) against you, your children, your family, while using Lies, Arms, Force, and Intimidation to Falsely-Claim Crisis and Quell Dissent (ie., Non-Consent to their Entry and Presence)–are in actuality, by the verbiage of this Section, not permitted: not legal, and not lawful.
[Leafblowers very loud in the backyards currently as I write: 10:33 am, Dec 7, 2023–they seem to be moving from yard to yard. Microwave pulse weapons certainly in use.]
Section 12s are offensive, in short, to any society, any community, and they need to be studied further and addressed in depth. “Section 12: Emergency restraint and hospitalization of persons posing risk of serious harm by reason of mental illness“.