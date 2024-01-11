Mil-Intel EW Watch

Watch Page | Ramola D | January 11, 2024

Posting here articles, links, news, information on Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Warfare Weaponry developed by Military and Intelligence agencies here in the USA and worldwide, pointing to the absolute fact of the development, testing, training, and “fielding” of these weapons on people, computers, electronics, installations, embassies et al.

Those following these subjects both inside and outside the Military and Intelligence and “Law Enforcement” world are perfectly aware these weapons exist and have been developed for a very long time, ever since radar was discovered probably back in 1905.

That these weapons have been increasingly finetuned over the decades, have been carefully developed in separate tracks, as Human Control weapons and larger-scale War Weaponry, both impacting human and animal life, but the first (“Non-Lethal Weapons”/Anti-Personnel-Directed Energy Weapons/Neuroweapons/Radio Telemetry/Cybernetics/Nanotech/Vaccines/Synthetic Biology/Aerosols/HAARP/ELF weaponry) using doctors, surgeons, neuroscientists to decipher and manipulate bio-effects at the intimate human body and brain level, and the second (High Energy Directed-Energy Weapons (with Aerosols/Chem Trails/HAARP/Ballistic Missile Technology/Bombers) ) using physicists, engineers, military calibrators to destroy buildings, homes, forests, cities, historic relics is information that the so-called Intelligence Community and Military Communities have sought to keep secret, classified, under Lying Cover, and withheld from the general populace.

Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers | October 22, 2018

Psychiatrists, Physicians, and Police have been employed, along with local governments–co-opted, paid off, bribed, subjugated, made complicit–to help deny the existence and usage of these weapons, especially AP-DEW: neuro-bioweapons, sharpshot and syringe-shot radio implants, vaccine weaponry et al on people.

As a consequence, those on whom these weapons are being the most used and abused, treated as “guinea pigs” “lab rats” and human sacrifice operations by the “protected” and still undercover scientists, military, police, government personnel freely bio-hacking, neuro-hacking, and energy-hacking millions of human bodies and brains without a care for Morality, Humanity, Ethics, Human Rights, Civil Rights, Common Sense, Decency, or Basic Awareness of the Law, are being disappeared, attacked, abused, force-medicated, and misrepresented as Delusional, Paranoid, Psychotic, and Schizophrenic: These actions have been Increasing, not Decreasing over Time. They are also being cemented now through actions to supposedly impose Behavioral Health, Mental Health, Public Safety, and Public Health on all, with a decided eugenicist, segregationary, racist, discriminatory, misogynistic focus as well: the Black, the Brown, the Other-ized, the Female are especially targeted.

Time to expose the weaponry and the weaponeers, and to stand up for Humanity, before all of us are disappeared: silently hit inside our homes, slowly or speedily, over months and years or overnight, handed cancers and bone pain, “shingles” (nano/syn bio/Morgellons attacks on skin) and “fibromyalgia”: Remote Neural Monitoring gone wild, dementia and Parkinson’s, heart disease and kidney failure and more.

This page, like several other pages at this site, drawing attention to the Military backbone to Stealth Weaponry now in–non-consensual, unconsented-to, unlawful, undisclosed, undiscussed–use by police, community weapon-wielders aka fusion center contractors for Public Safety and Behavioral Health, community monitors, FBI informants, “block captains,” Neighborhood Watchers, which could include your children’s friends’ fathers, mothers, teachers, Principals at swim meets, YMCAs, gyms, school events, as well as random strangers in stores and on the street, aims to collect information from Defense and Intelligence surfacing of the weaponry, for use by all to prove the existence of this weaponry, and to stop those using it on people and animals–destroying their own souls in the process.

Posted Jan 11, 2024:

The Weapons of Electronic Warfare and/or Spectrum Warfare, Information Warfare are being used in the world today, and Military people worldwide are fully aware of these weapons:

https://www.c4isrnet.com/search/electronic%20warfare/

The weapons of Electronic Warfare reveal clearly how they operate: with high-frequency antenna systems, microwave lasers, and intricate electromagnetic field platforms, as this article from 2021, Army must overcome these two primary electronic warfare challenges by Mark Pomerlau of C4ISRNet, relays:

Named the “Terrestrial Layer System (for the) Brigade Combat Team, the Army’s first integrated electronic warfare, signals intelligence and cyber platform“: https://www.c4isrnet.com/smr/technet-augusta/2021/08/18/army-must-overcome-these-two-primary-electronic-warfare-challenges/

There’s also this article from 2020, Army shares details on new electronic warfare units by Mark Pomerlau, whose rather terrifying image of a soldier wielding antenna systems for electromagnetic assault on some populace while having his or her head completely shielded from backhitting radar has been noted earlier:

Signals Intelligence Collection is now openly admitted by the CIA, with referenced procedures revealing that they are essentially appropriating the right to selectively target and attack people with Signals Intelligence Collection Weaponry–which surely IS neuro-bio-weaponry, wifi remote-access weaponry, inclusive of drones, sensor systems, RFIDs, satellites, handheld and GPS, et al:

https://www.cia.gov/about/organization/privacy-and-civil-liberties/

Note the waves–brainwaves, frequencies, being collected as Signals–in the header graphic; Are we talking about emails here? I think not.

CIA Executive Order 14086 Procedures

The CIA is obviously collecting Brainwave Intelligence–meaning Thoughts, Brainwaves, and using Brain Decoders to read and record words and thoughts, with read/record devices installed in sides of houses, in cars, in next-door neighbor attics, basements, main floors, all to assist in “Neuro Surveillance,” and Neural-Network Mapping for plausible Artificial Intelligence replacement of biological neural thinking processes (illegal, unlawful, unethical, and obviously Criminal), as well as use of ELFs (extremely low frequencies, of the range the brain operates in) and other means to neuro-degrade brains.

The use of drones, satellites, and other airborne vehicles to assist in such collection with Remote Neural Monitoring tracking or Medical Device tracking plausibly therefore also involves the complicity of the NSA.

The excerpt below from a “CIA EO 14086” reveals without being explicit that what is collected here through Signals Intelligence as “personal information” is Brain Intelligence: Thinking, Thoughts, Brainwaves or Thoughtwaves. Also Bio-intelligence plausibly: bio-signatures, frequencies read off biofields and chakras by neighbor CIA minions planted next door (as certainly in the case of this writer’s experience, including currently, as this page is being created, 1/11/2024, 4:04 pm to 5:22 pm/Reporter’s Note 12 upcoming).

Reporter’s Note 12: Left arm Abuse Reported to the CIA Privacy & Civil Liberties Office | January 11, 2024

