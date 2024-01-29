Ramola D | Notes & Updates

Record of Notes & Updates | Ramola D | January 29, 2024

Seeking to maintain here a record of my public notes and posts to all regarding anything really in relation to my work and my name–which of course has been battered nonstop (much like parts of my body and brain) by complete and absolute #TopCrims working assiduously in numerous agencies playing “Intelligent” or “Investigating” or “National Security.”

[I have figured therefore it might be a good idea to address all that I need to address more publicly, so everyone gets the picture here as to what the Truth is, and what the incredible built-up Fabrication is, at all times.]

–Ramola D, January 29, 2024

Posted, January 29, 2024, at Telegram: NOTE regarding linking Targeted Justice in any way shape or form with my name–Meaning, don’t do it, please, they are Disinfo and Hidden Hand, and Yes, I Will write more about them:

Please Note: I now have 2 new channels at Telegram, as posted on the right-hand bar at this website (ECC). Will continue to post there as also at Ramola D Reports Chat attached to my original channel which I’m hoping Telegram will revive for me.

