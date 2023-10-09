Additional Information, With Letters | 2013-2023: False Psychiatric Profiling

Compilation of Letters, Note | Ramola D | October 8, 2023

Collecting here relevant letters and additional information sent, posted by this writer over the past year, 2022 and 2023–and in process–to address the false claims, narratives, and labels described in Ramola D | Note on False Psychiatric Labels, developed by physicians, psychiatrists, medical and EMS staff in process of serving false psychiatric labels on this writer in guise of “diagnoses” to effect false psychiatric profiling as mentally ill–which is hereby being exposed as fraudulent and invalid.

Information in here does pertain to my personal life–and in particular to the question of breaking up of family, which I have come to understand only slowly and with much sadness is something externally, undemocratically applied to everyone being wrongfully targeted for the military, intelligence, private-sector weapons testing, biomedical, bio-behavioral, Artificial Intelligence experimentation projects beyond watchlisting, social targeting, social harassment, and discriminatory selection for life takedown, horrific and hardly believable but factual actions experienced by hundreds of thousands all over the USA and world today–surfaced today by many exceptional investigative journalists, scientists, whistleblowers, and addressed in many of my articles and interviews including Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up. I have therefore been rethinking my own experiences the past couple years in particular, and while I still think sharing these letters with my audience will be helpful to all seeking to comprehend wider questions of life, liberty, freedom within the surveillance state we have come to experience since 9/11 especially (and earlier, for many), I too am in the stream of Time and hope to return to my own privacy in all matters personal and family; these letters are being shared for a period of time, and inform the historic arc of my experience and response the last few years, they are being posted here for journalistic and media purposes, to further inform the “Behavioral Health” and “Mental Health” actions taken against me in Littleton/Lawrence, Quincy, Boston, Weymouth, Massachusetts from December 2013, through December 2021, April 14-19, 2022, December 20-29, 2022.

These letters were sent mostly Registered Mail, with an autograph (not visible in these PDFs, since they weren’t scanned prior to send); return receipts and cards to be posted here soon. I hope to post letters as I re-read them, and will surface further information as it unfolds.

2013:

2021:

2022:

Letters Sent post April 14-19, 2022:

Letter to United, July 1 2022

Letter to Steward Carney Hospital, July 12, 2022

Letter to Optum and Carney Hospital, August 18, 2022

Letter to Brewster Ambulance Service, July 12, 2022

2023:

