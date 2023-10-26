Advice | Ramola D | October 26, 2023

In light of all I have endured at the wrongful hands of Psychiatry in recent times, and all I have seen of the Lying, Fabricating, Inventing, Distorting, Narrative-creating, Outright breaking of the law by and around them–still being addressed–here is my basic advice to ALL regarding psychiatrists: Don’t go to them, don’t take your children to them, and don’t take your elders and elderly to them.

There are many experts out there addressing these subjects, and it is certainly one I will pursue in coverage as a journalist.

For further information on my own experience, please continue following the posts here as I continue to unravel and address the crimes of Psychiatry, Emergency Medicine, and “Law” Enforcement against me since 2013. Psychiatry Cannot be used as a Lock-and-Chain to keep Anyone down.

Neuroscience Being Used in Psychiatry When Militarized Neuroscience is Being Used Against People

For clarification on how exactly Psychiatry is currently strong-arming its way into Neuroscience and Medicine in general, it might be wise to follow what the “DSM Steering Committees” seeking to change the DSM [The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR)] are doing these days as they attempt to merge Neuroscience with Psychiatry, indict people for living their autonomous lives using their own intellects, souls, consciences, education, and consciousness to do so, and as they deliberately cover up the crimes of Militarized Neuroscience–that’s Neuroweaponry use, revealed by those military neuroscientists and Artificial Intelligence scientists who have been speaking out publicly lately over the last ten to thirty years: James Giordano, Charles Morgan, Robert Duncan, a few others–by simply refusing to recognize that these directed energy (DE) neuroweapons exist, that these DE neuroweapons have been tested and experimentally used on people, that these DE neuroweapons are still being used in vast unethical projects of abuse bringing down the entire “human race”, and that these DE neuroweapons are responsible for causing physical disease and neurodamage being miscast as “psychiatric disorders” and “syndromes” inclusive now of “neurocognitive disorders.” All while actually using the expedient, named-as-such “Dual-Use” aspect of these alarming, sinister, persecutory vibratory and pulse-wave electromagnetic technologies, acoustic neurotechnologies (in avid combination with acoustic spy technologies) in “therapeutic” use as in Trans Cranial Magnetic Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation et al.

Basic Questions Regarding Neurotherapy

Are these “Neurotherapeutic” technologies good or bad? These are questions for ALL to research and answer. Let’s not forget that ALL neuro therapies as also ALL neuro drugs–used in Psychiatry–do and will alter brains.

Are we comfortable with altering brains…?

On this subject, please note that all reports today–reports from thousands of people being unlawfully experimented on, from whistleblowers, from scientists–suggest that all of the pictured Brain Stimulation procedures below can be attained and are in fact being executed currently, in deleterious ways, using Brain Computer Interface implants, other kinds of implants, remote-access electromagnetic radiation neuroweaponry (being hastily rolled into parlance now as (neuro or energy) Technology) and nanobioelectronics. There are also military acoustic neurotechnologies, as mentioned here.

Image: Mayo Clinic

Current calls at the DSM for public comment on changes to specific advancing “diagnoses” in today’s Psychiatry in the areas of Memory and Learning with Age–made out to be a highly specialized field, thereby deterring most readers–call still for the everyday attention of all with parents, Medicaid, or retirement in sight:

Correction to the Criteria for Major or Mild Neurocognitive Disorder Due to Alzheimer’s Disease | https://www.psychiatry.org/psychiatrists/practice/dsm/proposed-changes

Notable here is that decline in memory, in learning abilities, is being cast as “neurocognitive disorder” requiring a “diagnosis” which then becomes as we know a Label people are stuck with and forced to spend their lives manueuvering around if their families and doctors believe it, which many do. Notable here also is the inclusion of alcohol use, “chronic” or heavy or moderate, as part of what typifies these so-called neurocognitive disorders. This is Cognitive Warfare on humanity.

This ‘Correction’ above is only one example. While people (psychiatrists alone are being invited to comment, it appears) can certainly go ahead and submit public comment, express their views otherwise, and seek “reform” inside Psychiatry, it appears really that what is needed is a good hard clear look at what exactly Psychiatry is, and what exactly it thinks it is doing to all of us, in order to Stop its use to harm, degrade, and destroy lives, halting those harms through other means–means other than Public Comment and Public Recognition of what Psychiatry is supposed to be. One of which, this writer suggests, is: Don’t ever take your child or children, parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, college roommates into Psychiatry. If they are in need of human connection and companionship, counseling for whatever problem in life they may be facing, be supportive, speak to them, have them speak and live with friends and family, listen with care to what they say, take care of them, introduce them to Art, Creative Writing, Music, Dance, Theatre, Podcasting, Journalling, Natural Science, Natural Healing, but in the Age of Neurocognitive Disorder Making, Electronic Warfare, and Information Warfare with Neurohacking and Biohacking with DEW (directed energy weapons) in plain view, don’t take them to Psychiatrists or “Behavioral Health” “Therapists.”

For some whistleblowing from neuroscientists, surgeons, Navy and DARPA and CIA on how Neuroweapons can instantly induce Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease et al, please see:

Public Disclosure By Military/Intelligence Whistleblowers on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Public Comment Has Not Been Heeded When the Common Rule Was Changed

Note that during the 2015-2018 Revision Process to changing the Common Rule, Public Comment from people non-consensually thrust into biomedical research (involving Directed Energy Neuroweapons) and actually being harmed by the LACK of existing “protections for human subjects,” questionable in themselves, as provided in extant US Code and CFR (code of federal regulations) via the Common Rule, was not heeded, while they were then Further buried alive inside the black-ops, classified world of persecutory, victimizing, and abusive EMF technology brain and nervous system experimentation and weapons-testing through criminal waivers of Informed Consent granted to Intelligence and Military and Justice and other Agency “researchers” akin to Nazi Doctors from Nazi times:

No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities\ 17/7/2016

