Printing Emails Purporting Efforts to Publicize or End Aspects of Unlawful Covert Targeting, Watchlisting, Torture

Email Reports | Ramola D | January 3, 2024
Printing, here on, emails I have responded to or which have been sent to me from various parties–some purporting to be others–including those from obvious Intelligence plants and operations, seeking to stop my efforts to expose the crimes I mention in the first letter here below, to a supposed Tracy A Wellons regarding a Tomo Shibata, my interactions with which latter name and persona, whose efforts I once supported, have been both publicized via podcast and reported in various reports here.