Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Report | Ramola D | 5/05/2021

Several documents, unclassified or declassified, publicly available, or released in recent times on FOIA request from different departments and agencies of the US Government and US Department of Defense, reports, letters, Congressional disclosure and lawsuits provide public disclosure and open proof today of unethical Anti-Personnel Directed Energy Weapons and Neurotechnology use on Americans by military, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement operations, often in contract with Universities, Defense contractors, and Security services. NATO and other international agency documents provide similar public disclosure of similar nonlethal weapons testing and operations programs in the UK, Commonwealth and NATO countries, Five Eyes countries, and worldwide.

Undisclosed in the mainstream Press and never consented to, the unregulated and covert use of “non-lethal weapons,” nano/microtechnologies, and neurotechnologies on people has come to be understood from thousands of victim testimonials as devastatingly inhumane and immoral.

In the absence of public scrutiny, discussion, debate, and knowledge, a variety of highly intrusive, invasive, and unethical bio-hacking and neuro-hacking weapons along with RF micro and nano implants have apparently been secretly approved for use on people by misled and unethical Legal Counsel in Intelligence agencies, Military divisions, and Security agencies–as well as Justice and Health.

In addition, the inhumane actions taken by appointed Government officials (also lawyers, doctors, academics), such as the President’s Bioethical Commission of 2011 chaired by Amy Gutmann and the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections (SACHRP} of 2016, under Jerry Menikoff of the Office of Human Research Protections, DHHS to dismiss hundreds of victim testimonials in the first case and to both dismiss victim testimonials, ignore public comment, and permit Justice, Defense, and Intelligence departments to be made exempt from the protections (requiring Informed Consent) of the Common Rule–which they brazenly revised, to permit human predation by FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS, DOD, DOJ, Navy, Army, Air Force, NSF, NIH, NRO, others–have served to sanction the immoral continuation, expansion, and maintenance of covert torture and terrorism operations, experimentation, and research using covert technologies under classified and other cover on Americans.

In the United States, the twin Departments of Justice and Defense stand at the head of much of this mayhem, along with the questionable Dept of Health and Human Services (DHHS), but the CIA, with its Church Committee exposures of MK ULTRA and other pernicious programs is also immensely involved in making this happen, as historic documents and whistleblowing prove.

Military Intelligence, military medical research, weapons research (DARPA) is also responsible: DIA, and Intelligence divisions in US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force have followed Soviet research in EMF and neuroweaponry and developed programs of their own, all “compartmentalized and classified”, no doubt, but much information on these programs can now be found in the public-domain. Military Electronic Warfare weaponry and Bio Communications technologies have been tested and demonstrated on citizens for several decades now, and is currently being operated on people in different programs.

In totalitarian 2021, the danger now to the whole world is the entrenchment of use of these nefarious EMF/Neuro/Nano weapons, their concealment in language as in fact, and their funded deployment in such innocuously-presented scenarios as “crowd control” and “maintenance of the peace.”

COVERT TECHNOLOGIES: The kinds of covert technologies known to be in use on people is being covered here: Extrajudicial Targeting Technologies (Weapons Use/Tests/Abuse) — Biometric Surveillance, Non Lethal Weapons, Neuroweapons

NEUROTECHNOLOGIES: Public disclosure of the existence of Neuroweapons as well as the use of neurotechnologies in Criminal Justice and military research programs is being covered here: Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

MILITARY/INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES AND DIVISIONS: Detailed discussion of agencies and military divisions found to be involved will be covered in a separate article shortly.

COVERT TARGETING & HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION PROGRAMS: Covert yet known, programs of use range from:

* Targeted electronic surveillance;

* Deceptive FBI/DOJ “Managed Aggression” under fraudulent Countering Violent Extremism labeling;

* Covert non-lethal & exotic remote-access weapons testing;

* Beta-testing of controlling, No-Public-Consent Internet of Bodies, Internet of Nano Things, Human Body Communications advanced and emerging correctional (Criminal Justice) and medical (nano/neuro/micro/TeleHealth) technologies ;

* Beta-testing and operations of pervasive Surveillance Tracking ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance) & Distributed Common Ground System operations;

* Orwellian MK ULTRA-extended behavioral modification operations;

* Beyond-Orwellian Military/CIA Neuro-Experimentation to Create Manchurian Candidates, aggression in peaceful individuals, personality-change, bio-robotizing through Brain Takeover (EEG Cloning/Heterodyning) or Post-Hypnotic Intra-cerebral Suggestion;

* Transhumanist Military/CIA/Academic Neuro/Cybernetics/Neuroprosthetics/AI experimentation in Mind Hiving, Cyborging, Brain Netting, Supersoldiering, Augmenting Brains, et al;

* Pharaonic Control Experimentation in Synthetic Influence Operations using Voice to Skull, Synthetic Telepathy, Inner Voice Hijacking, Cerebral Cortex Takeover, Electronic Dream Manipulation;

* Pharaonic No-Carrot-All-Stick Negative-AI-control-system, torture-system remote-access bodily assault and battery experimentation and operation via remote electroshocks, remote vibrations, EEG-hits, HPM pulses;

* Diverse exotic remote-access weapons testing and operations including HAARP precision windstorm/ELF vibrations, quantum entanglement & occlusion weapons, scalar weapons, bone conductance weapons, cybernetics, and interdimensional weapons;

* Unethical pharmaceutical-industry, psychiatric, and medical-care-industry driven military/academic experimentation in disease and symptom creation via bone conductance weapons, genetic weapons, microwave and milliwave weapons to create new patients, create new syndromes/disorders, and promote new pharmaceutical drug solutions;

* Hubristic “Crowd-Control”;

* Oxymoronic “Peace Enforcement”;

* and Minority-Report-style Thought-Crime &”Crime Prevention” operations, all fully violating human rights, God-given rights and freedoms, and all Constitutional, Civil Rights Act, and international human rights protections.

EVIDENCE OF DIRECTED-ENERGY WEAPONS TESTING PROGRAMS, US AND WORLDWIDE: News articles, contract publications and reports in the public domain point to unethical weapons testing on citizens, non-consensual and covert. This corroborates the testimonial of hundreds and thousands of reporting victims worldwide, and has been confirmed in conversations with whistleblowers and officials in US military FOIA offices and at Air Force bases.

Evidence of Contracts Pointing to US and NATO Weapons Testing on Citizens https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1114347466667769856.html

Please note, the documents listed below do not just provide evidence of the existence and development of these incredibly intrusive Bio-Hacking and Neuro-Hacking weapons, several of these documents provide evidence of the USE of these weapons on people by published agreement, by over-reaching and criminal Law Enforcement, Military, Intelligence, and private-sector bodies worldwide, in identical modalities of attack, in tandem with neighborhood Stasi operations, as described in the two Memoranda sent to President Trump in 2017 and 2019 by this writer, along with hundreds of other concerned citizens in the USA and worldwide:

Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance

Once Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans

Further, several whistleblowers with insider knowledge of the development and use of these “non-lethal” directed-energy and neuro/bioweapons on people have stepped forward to publish their knowledge of such use in clear, unequivocal terms.

“Non-Lethal Weapons” refers to EMF Spectrum Weapons, Acoustic Weapons, Bioweapons, Neuroweapons, Counter-Personnel Directed-Energy Weapons, and Cybernetics: RFID Implants, BCI Implants, Nanobiosensors, WBANs.

NOTE: The US Department of Defense has recently sought to conceal all existence of these pernicious weapons being used on US Citizens by changing the overarching name “Non Lethal Weapons” to “Intermediate Force Capabilities.”

INCONTROVERTIBLE DOCUMENTARY PROOF OF STEALTH SPECTRUM-WEAPON USE, COVERT IMPLANTATION, AND NEURO-TECHNOLOGY WEAPON USE In Clear Acts Of State-Sponsored Domestic Terrorism On The Populace Destroys The Psychiatric Cover Operation Which Has Historically Been Disappearing Reporting Victims Of Dew/Neurotech Attacks As Schizoid, Paranoid, Delusional Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Physicians are notified this is incontrovertible proof that such invisible, neurotech, and cybernetic weapons exist, that such weapons are being tested and used on people–and have been, for decades: This is Organized, Structured, State-Run Terrorism. Reporting victims of such technologies — often dismissively mocked and ridiculed by mainstream media and paid shills in psychology & sociology as “Mentally Ill Targeted Individuals” when they are actually Reporting Victims of State Terrorism — are neither psychotic nor delusional , as media-propaganda and co-opted psychiatrists for Government executors of these programs have sought continuously and criminally to establish, for clear purposes of silencing and disappearing the victims in efforts that continue to this day, but reporting the facts of their experience, which can be mapped to the bioeffects of these weapons, within the context of these testing programs, now disclosed. Radiological scanning and toxicological analyses can help establish the presence of micro and nano sensors and implants. Physicians, psychologists, and psychiatrists are committing major crimes against humanity by disbelieving reporting victims of these modern War Crimes with stealth weaponry, failing to have them properly scanned and tested, failing to locate and remove their implants–used for Torture by Radio Frequency access, failing to provide them proper medical and healthcare–often on command by covert agency officials flashing badges, and dismissing them out of hand as “paranoid” and “delusional.” Authoritarian psychiatric fraud has been addressed in this article below, probing the use of deception by the NSA, FBI, CIA, and other agencies in concealing the facts of Non-Lethal Weapon/Neurotechnology use on Americans: Ramola D/No Longer True: The NSA “Isn’t Getting Violent Internally in the US”: Millions Today in US Are Targeted with RF/Scalar/Sonic Weapons, Nano Weapons, Neuro Weapons, Chem/Bio Weapons

DOCUMENTS: Articles Examining Govt Documents Plus PDFs of Relevant Declassified, Unclassified Govt Documents

Articles examining such documents are listed below; PDFs of documents are attached below the article listing. Whistleblower testimonial follows below the Document PDFs. This page will be continually updated to include all evidence.

Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon & Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: A Series

(1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994 | Ramola D | December 1, 2019

1. The Department of Defense/Department of Justice Memorandum of Understanding on Operations Other Than War and Law Enforcement, 1994

The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994 | DOJ | Provided on FOIA to Harun Krasna, 2018

(2) Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996 | Ramola D | Jan 30, 2020

2. The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report, DARPA & DOJ/JPSG OOTW-LE 1996

The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report, 1996, JPSG: OOTW/LE | DOD | Provided on FOIA to Harun Krasna, 2019

3. Department of Justice and Department of Defense Joint Technology Program: Second Anniversary Report, JPSG,1997

4. John St. Clair Akwei Vs the NSA, Lawsuit, 1992

5. Biological Effects of Directed Energy Report, US Air Force Research Lab, Veridian Engineering, 2002

6. Active Denial System and Pulsed Energy Projectiles Research Contract, Office of Naval Research & University of Florida, 2004

Non-Lethal Weapons Study: Sensory Consequences of Electromagnetic Pulses Emitted by Laser Induced Plasmas

7. Bioeffects of Selected Non Lethal Weapons, Addendum to the Non-lethal Technologies Worldwide Study (NEGIC-11 47-101-98)/US Army, 2006 Provided on FOIA to Donald Friedman, 2006

Bioeffects of Selected Nonlethal Weapons | US Army | Declassified, Provided on FOIA to Donald Friedman, 2006

8. Thermal and Behavioral Effects of Exposure to Moving Small-Diameter 95-GHz Millimeter Wave Energy Spots (Active Denial System) Report | Air Force Research Laboratory Contract with General Dynamics, 2014

Redacted, Provided on FOIA to Ramola D, 2015

9. Directed-Energy Bio Behavioral Research Statement of Work, 2013 | Air Force Research Laboratory Contract 2013-2020 with General Dynamics

12. Directed Energy: Medical Effects of Radio Frequency Exposure (Microwave & Millimeter Wave) – A Literature Review, Air Force Research Lab/Human Performance Wing, USAF Aerospace Medicine, January 2013

13. Radio Frequency Radiation Dosimetry and Its Relationship to the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields Preface, USAF and NATO, 1998 Workshop Proceedings, 2000

14. USAF Radio Frequency Radiation Dosimetry Handbook, Fourth Edition, 1986

15. Biological Effects of Millimeter Radiowaves, Article by N.P. Zalyubovskaya, Kharkov Scientific Research Institute of Microbiology, Vaccines, 1977, Declassified by CIA, 2010

16. Microwave Hearing Report/ Human auditory system response to electromagnetic energy, Allan Frey, Journal of Applied Physiology, 1962

17. Voice to Skull/Neuro-Electromagnetic Device & Silent Sound Device Defined in Online Military Thesaurus Removed in 2008 by US Army

US Army definition of V2K: Nonlethal weapon which includes (1) a neuro-electromagnetic device which uses microwave transmission of sound into the skull of persons or animals by way of pulse-modulated microwave radiation; and (2) a silent sound device which can transmit sound into the skull of person or animals. NOTE: The sound modulation may be voice or audio subliminal messages. One application of V2K is use as an electronic scarecrow to frighten birds in the vicinity of airports. Voice to Skull Devices Definition Removed in 2008 by US Army from Online Military Thesaurus: Why?

18. NSA Letter Re. Mr. Beck Confirming High Powered Microwave Weapons, 2014









19. Controlled Offensive Behavior-USSR, 1972, a Defense Intelligence Agency Declassified Study of Soviet Research in Biocommunications, Parapsychology, Declassified in 2003

20. Project Grill Flame, Defense Intelligence Agency, 1983, Declassified 2002

21. Non-Lethal Weapons Capabilities Within Detainee Operations, June 2005

22. Early Research on the Biological Effects of Microwave Radiation: 1940-1960, Article by Cook, Vander, Kane, University of Michigan, Annals of Science,1980

23. Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation (Radiowaves and Microwaves), Eurasian Communist Countries, Defense Intelligence Agency, 1976

24. The Electromagnetic Spectrum in Low-Intensity Conflict, Captain Paul Tyler/Low-Intensity Conflict and Modern Technology, Ed. Lt. Col. David Dean, USAF, Maxwell Air Force Base, June 1986

25. Reactions of the Central Nervous System to Peripheral Effects of Low-Intensity EHF Emission, Natalia Lebedeva, USSR Academy of Sciences, Declassified by CIA, 2000

26. Zorach R. Glaser Report | Bibliography of Reported Biological Phenomena (‘Effects’) and Clinical Manifestations Attributed to Microwave and Radio-Frequency Radiation, Naval Medical Research, Zorach Glaser, Patricia & Maire Brown, September 1976

27. Synthetic Telepathy and the Early Mind Wars, Richard Alan Miller, 2001

28. The New Mental Battlefield: “Beam me up, Spock!”, Lt. Col. John B Alexander, US Army, Military Review, 1980

28. Crowd Control Technologies, Working STOA Panel Document, Appraisal of Technologies for Political Control, Omega Foundation, June 2000, European Parliament

29. MK ULTRA Briefing Book, Summaries of the 149 Subprojects, January 1976

30. Church Committee Report, 1976 | Foreign and Military Intelligence Book I | Final Report of the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with respect to Intelligence Activities, US Senate, 1976

WHISTLEBLOWERS: Government, Military, Intelligence Insiders & Confidantes Reveal the Facts of Electromagnetic Weapon/Neurotechnology Use on People: US and worldwide

David Larsen Report: Criminal and Scientific Misconduct Involving Neural Prosthesis Research Funded by the NIH/NINDS/NPP and the Alfred E. Mann Foundation, David Larsen, 2002

Letter to State Legislature from Representative Jim Guest on Verichip and RFID Technology Misuse in Torture of Americans, October 2007

Letter from Representative Jim Guest, testifying to covert RFID implantation of Americans.

Letter from Lynn Surgalla for Court Use, Testifying to Criminal US and Worldwide Assault on Civilians with Multiple Remote-Access Neuroweapons, Former Vice-President, US Psychotronics Association, 2005

Senator John Glenn’s Address to the US Senate, January 1997, While Introducing the Human Research Subject Protection Act Bill, Whistleblows on Inhumane, Non-Consented Experimental Research without Informed Consent

The Matrix Deciphered, by Robert Duncan, Former DOD/CIA Scientist, Foremost whistleblower, Author of Project Soulcatcher, 2006

The CIA Doctors: Human Rights Violations by American Psychiatrists, Colin A Ross, MD

What Impact Will Psychotronic Weapons Have on Crisis Negotiation Teams by the year 2020? Matthew Basgall, Clovis Police Department, 2010, Command Futures Study Project

FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee and CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell address the depth and extent of retaliatory political persecution and surveillance abuse–including the unwarranted and inhumane use of electromagnetic weapons and neuroweapons on targets, supported by institutionalized deception from the FBI, CIA and other Intelligence and Security agencies in these historic interviews and articles:

Targeted for Terror: Ex-FBI Agent’s Gruesome Ordeal–by Barbara Hartwell, November 2006

Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses

Ramola D Reports/Report #56: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Massive Crime By FBI

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges

FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee’s Affidavit, 2007, Testifies to Retaliatory Political Persecution and Non-Consented FBI/CIA Human Experimentation Post Whistleblowing on Corruption, March 2007

Ramola D Reports/Report #72: Part 6–Barbara Hartwell, CIA Whistleblower: Corruption, Criminality, & Cover-Ups in the FBI & CIA

“No Morals, No Scruples”: Barbara Hartwell on CIA’s Mission of Psychological Warfare, Propaganda, Illegal Domestic Covert Operations, and Extreme High-Tech Retaliation Against Whistleblowers

Letter from CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell for Ramola D, in the Case of Fraudulent & Fabricated “Child-Neglect” & Mental-Health-Fraud Retaliatory Charges Post Report of Intense DEW attacks on Premises of Central Middle School, Quincy, Massachusetts by Corrupt Public School Officials Principal Richard DiCristafaro Jr., Vice-Principal Susan Shea Connor, and Former Chair, School Board & ex-General Dynamics (DEW Developer/Weapons Tester/Defense Contractor) Exec. Dave McCarthy

ANATOMY OF A CONSPIRACY: A Tactical Analysis & To Correct the Inhumane CJS by Geral Sosbee & Barbara Hartwell, Feb 25, 2021

MI5 & British Whistleblowers Attest to the Use of EMF/Neuroweapons in Use on Targets

Ex-CIA and MI5 Agent and Whistleblower Carl Clark Reveals Covert Electromagnetic Torture of Civilians by Intel Agencies in US/UK/Europe/Asia with Directed Energy “Non-Lethal” Neuroweapons

Tim Rifat: Deadly Microwave Weapons Being Used Covertly as Dissident/Mass Behavior Control Weapons in UK and US

Scientists, Govt Employees, Journalists, Confidantes of Military/Intelligence Officials Worldwide Whistleblow on Use of EMF/Neuroweapons on People

Dr. Rauni Kilde, Chief Medical Officer of Finland, Reveals Use of Microwave/Mind Control Frequencies on People/Miles Johnston, Bases Interview

Mojmir Babacek: Open Letter To The Czech President, Government And Deputies Of The Czech Parliament And Senate | Need for Legislation to Protect the Human Brain and Central Nervous System from Remote Manipulation with Energy Weapons

Polish Defense Minister Acknowledges EMF Weapon Use on People, 2016 | Electronic Weapons, Radio Frequency Radiation, Remote Manipulation of the Human Nervous System/New World Order Weapon Ban. Open Letter to the European Commission/ Mojmir Babacek

Dominican Govt Whistleblower from INFOTEP Reports use of Pulsed Microwaves, Lasers on Politicians, Journalists, Others to Induce Suicide: Abreu Report: “My Brain was Cooking,” Says Victim of Psychotronic Weapon

Dr. Andrei Puharich Speaks of Soviet Use of Microwave & ELF Frequencies on South Africa in the ’80s; Max, a South African Intelligence insider connects this with high murder rates in South Africa in ’70s, ’80s, ’90s: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-101-max-a-white-hat-insider-on:b

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

Robert Duncan, Regarding 6/10 NYT Article on Gang-Stalking & Targeted Individuals: “When Weapons Are “Field Tested” They Need To Be Very Secretive”

Military contractor whistleblower reveals massive microchip manufacture: William Pawelec: Billions of Microchips Made by Siemens in 1984, Trackable from Space

Dr. Robert Duncan: Hacking The Human Mind | The Art and Science of Neuroweapons | Ethical Considerations of Capable Weapons

Interview with Paul Baird/Surveillance Issues: “Bogus National Security Laws Have Enabled Big Brother to Monitor Everyone and Harass Many”

Investigative Researchers, Reporters, Human Rights Campaigners, Writers, Doctors, Attorneys Whistleblow on Widespread Inhumane Use of Electromagnetic Weapons, Neuroweapons on Americans, Europeans, British, People Worldwide

International Campaign To End Human Rights Violations Involving Classified New Weapons of Mass Destruction: Electromagnetic and Neurological Technologies, April 1999 with 2000 update, By Cheryl Welsh/Mindjustice.org

Please note: This is not a comprehensive listing of all sources, documentary, whistleblowers, journalistic-reportage, but it is substantial documented proof of anti-personnel DEWs and neuroweapon use on civilians and veterans in the US and worldwide for several decades now, and will be added to on an ongoing basis; there are many other documents and articles of note to add. A listing of books will be maintained separately. Dates of updates will be noted at top of article.

It is long past time for human rights organizations and all concerned peoples of the world to address and end these profound atrocities and crimes against humanity wherein US Govt and other govt officials and their contractors have been given carte blanche to sadistically traffick, torture, subjugate, and terrorize citizens; the exposure of these unpardonable war crimes and acts of terrorism against humanity will continue until they are stopped.

