Copyright Notice | Articles & Videos | Ramola D

COPYRIGHT ON ARTICLES

Copyright on all articles, reports, op-eds by Ramola D posted at this site, The Everyday Concerned Citizen, or elsewhere online belongs to Ramola D.

Re-posting of all articles (as is) by Ramola D on other media websites and blogs, if re-posted in the public interest, if re-posted publicly, if assuredly not behind a paywall, is gladly permitted with full attribution and linkback to the original post page. Citation of all articles must indude a linkback to the original post page.

When reposting articles by Ramola D, NO changes may be made to content without permission.

Re-posting of articles by Ramola D is welcomed, in the public interest, and to keep the world informed on the vital matters being reported at The Everyday Concerned Citizen.

Copyright on all articles, reports, op-eds by other authors, named in the title and byline posted at this site, or/and otherwise clearly noted belongs to these authors, and NOT to Ramola D, please contact them directly for information on republication.

COPYRIGHT ON VIDEOS

Copyright on all videos by Ramola D and posted at Ramola D Reports channels at Youtube, Bitchute, Vimeo, Brighteon, Live528, BrandNewTube, Rumble, DisseminateTV, Screencastomatic, or posted anywhere on the Internet at interviewees’ channels or other channels, or posted here at The Everyday Concerned Citizen belongs to Ramola D.

Reposting or mirroring (downloading and re-uploading to your channel) Ramola D Reports videos by Ramola D is permitted, with NO changes made to content whatsoever, and only with full attribution and linkback to the original posting at the Ramola D Reports channel or The Everyday Concerned Citizen posting.

No transforming or distorting of any of the video interviews, talks, and newsbreaks of Ramola D is permitted. If anyone has posted or mirrored a video of Ramola D’s which has been transformed, distorted, or changed in any way, by themselves or by someone else, online or anywhere else, as has “Autumn Targeted Individual in NZ” at Youtube, they are advised to remove this video immediately.

“Autumn Targeted Individual in NZ ” is notified that the video mirrored today from Patrick Alavi’s channel — 6-19-2021–needs to be taken down immediately. Thanks.

Please note, any videos by Ramola D not posted at Ramola D Reports channels but at the personal Ramola D Youtube channel or at Real Talk True Media Youtube channel are not being made available for mirroring–please email Ramola D directly for information on these.