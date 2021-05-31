Ville Hellberg | RENDITION FLIGHTS, ANYONE? INTER- AND CROSS-GOVERNMENTAL TORTURE PROGRAMS MANIFESTED UNDER THE NEW SURVEILLANCE AND COUNTER-TERRORISM LAWS WITHHOLD LEGAL PROTECTION, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS FROM CIVILIANS, THEIR TARGETS

Report by Ville Hellberg | Posted by Ramola D | 31.05.2021

Note: This is a major report from a European policy analyst exposing the horrors of counter-terrorism and mass surveillance torture programs being run worldwide since 9/11 by US, Five-Eyes, Fifteen-Eyes, EU member nations under agreement with US intelligence and security agencies, self-labeled as surveillance and counter-terrorism, self-permissive of bio-hacking and neuro-hacking, using invasive anti-personnel Electronic Warfare neuroweaponry, self-permissive of “No-Touch Torture” and remote-access physical and neurological abuse, shrouded in secrecy and propaganda, deeply invasive of human privacy, and unleashing Stasi, Nazi, Mengele-style programs of atrocity, torture, physical, and psychological abuse in concentric circles of control on millions of innocent civilians, wrongfully labeled “suspects” and “terrorists” for purposes of competitive development worldwide of supercomputing AI, cybernetics, robotics, neuroprosthetics, Brain Nets, Mind Hives, Cerebral Internets, and brain-degrading Neuroweaponry all at the cost of massive human suffering and human lives, revealing a complete breakdown of ethics and consideration for human rights among governments, militaries, security, and Intelligence agencies, seen through the eyes of European policy analysis and human rights convictions examining US Foreign Policy just as much as state of the art Surveillance Technology and Neurotechnology. While these programs of political persecution and hidden torture are the same ones American human rights campaigners and others worldwide have been discussing widely in articles and books (see Targeting is Real), this report is groundbreaking and unique in its close examination of the US “War on Terror” declared by George Bush in 2001, which has influenced US Foreign Policy and coerced European submission to a worldwide fixation on counter-terrorism and mass surveillance inducive of clampdowns and removals of civil rights and liberties, and destroyed the concepts, principles, and protections of democracy worldwide, including European concepts of human dignity and rights completely at odds with American imperialism. “Europeans do not wish to bring the War on Terror to European soil,” writes Ville Hellberg from Finland. What few people know–thanks to mainstream media propaganda and long-term occlusion of human rights reportage with deprecating, discrediting cover, intended to obfuscate, of “Targeted Individuals” who have been reporting extreme torture and abuse now for over three decades–is that American counter-terrorism and surveillance programs and laws have gone well beyond the revelations of Edward Snowden and permitted egregious torture, abuse, and removal of rights on American soil, as reported by this writer and others to President Trump in 2017 and 2019: Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance Once Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans What Ville Hellberg brings to this disclosure is keen insight into the structure of global security agreements, the excessive role played by US “War on Terror” foreign policy demands, the rise of new technologies permitting extreme invasion of human, bio and neuro privacy, the false legalizing of “sources and methods” of interrogation and investigation granted to Intelligence and Security agencies, and the crying need to address and end the silent suffering of thousands of innocent citizens, wrongfully targeted, blacklisted, ostracized, tortured, maimed, disfigured, continually abused, destroyed, and yes, also murdered–in a complete breakdown of recognition of human rights–worldwide. Many thanks to Ville Hellberg for this powerful and deeply thoughtful analysis and report, which is surely going to pave the path to positive change, going forward. –Ramola D

RENDITION FLIGHTS, ANYONE? INTER- AND CROSS-GOVERNMENTAL TORTURE PROGRAMS MANIFESTED UNDER THE NEW SURVEILLANCE AND COUNTER-TERRORISM LAWS WITHHOLD LEGAL PROTECTION, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS FROM CIVILIANS, THEIR TARGETS

Ville Hellberg | May 31, 2021

WE ARE WITNESSING GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE BY SUPERPOWERS WHERE INDIVIDUALS, POPULATIONS, AND INFRASTRUCTURE ARE TARGETED. DUE TO THE WAR CIRCUMSTANCE, GOVERNMENTS HAVE PERMITTED THEMSELVES TO DIVERT FROM LAWS AND DEMOCRATIC PRINCIPLES.

”Torture is a horrific topic and most minds will turn away from it because it can’t be comprehended that humans can be motivated, or computer programs can be run to do this to other sentient beings. Just when we believed we were becoming more civilized as a culture, the technology for torture has advanced more than a hundred fold in recent decades.” – Robert Duncan, ‘Neuropsychological and electronic “no-touch torture”. The spectrum of “interrogation” and torture techniques used by the US and its allies’. [7]

Electronic Warfare (EW) anti-personnel applications such as DEW (directed energy weapons) and AW (acoustic weapons), as well as their distant cousins neuropsychological electronic (neurotech) applications RNM (remote neural monitoring)/RMI (remote mental imaging) /EEG (electroencephalogram), and the product of these, V2K (microwave hearing), among other techniques, are being directed to civilians globally. With the exception of capital-intensive neurotech applications or other mass operations, the tech can be operated by private sector agencies and corporates, whilst the operations are in general run by military and law enforcement agencies from multifunctional radar and antenna platforms globally. Even though the applications are used in connection with psychological operations, they have the fatal capacity and produce pain, suffering and psychological trauma, even fatalities in their targets; civilians. Thus, the utilisation supports the definition of torture. Under governments’ execution, the operations are run by the military whose clientele the national security, law enforcement, intelligence societies are. Whether the implementation and targeting of this technology on civilians constitute a war crime should be evaluated. The technology ’consumes’ the human body, especially the neurological system, as directed to its targets for over inhumanly prolonged periods. Other scientists say the neurotech mass surveillance AI applications should be considered as a WMD. It is imperative indeed to acknowledge that the vast increase in numbers of targeted civilians indicates a widespread attack on human rights.

Due to its stealth nature, the technology has attracted military budgets globally. Other governments have developed sophisticated global operations and are well advanced in the utilisation of this technology. However, due to the low cost of operations most governments have utilised their own version of the technology. This also involves increased non-consented human testing and yet another armament. Human testing on dissidents, activists and whistleblowers, even their descendants, seems common. Whilst the effects of resonance spectrum frequencies on the human body and nervous system were discovered to their full potential by the midst of the 1970s [6], it still needed an agenda and strategy for implementation. The new millennium has brought us “the War on Terror” in which counter-terrorism and mass surveillance laws introduced legal instruments to allow the use of “mass surveillance neurotechnology” under which the resonance technologies are operated. The use of anti-terrorism as an agenda is an unconstitutional plan of the Western coalition that has significantly strengthened sovereign national power at the expense of human rights and democratic systems through surveillance laws.

The new dynamics of global geopolitics have also impacted the global power balance and foreign and security policies. We may have to accept that there are several superpowers capable of globally utilising this technology against the citizens of other countries. International laws should regulate the imperialistic execution of these technologies by regime and purpose e.g. automatized targeting, target selection, technology and intergovernmental co-operation should be regulated and watched carefully. There are some parallel operations and agendas that further increase the number of targeted people and populations. When the operations are global it is likely the resonances are directed through OTHRs (over-the-horizon-radar) and satellites which in turn facilitates the discovery of the source radar. For the sake of clarity, it is sensible to acknowledge that cellular phones have a key role in locating targets and delivering biometrics. The MSM is full of cover articles when one government is caught using the technology and blaming the others. Recently, we have seen evidence of purposely leaked material in MSM regarding global Electronic Warfare, in attacks where resonance technologies have been used, such as the attacks to White House officials [29] and Cuban embassy staff [30] by assumed DEW microwave technologies. These operations have been leaked not only to inform the public and other governments of the ongoing global Electronic Warfare but also to blame the other governments. It is reasonable however, to recognise that these attacks really are lightweight samples of the use of the WMDs. People should be suspicious in view of the recent bushfires also. In other words, it is the infrastructure, populations and individuals that are being targeted in this global war and not discussed in the MSM. We are indeed viewing the evidence of a global war.

The technology is poorly understood by lawmakers, practioners and politicians it is presented by military and law enforcement lobbyist and therefore, become approved and utilised globally. Human rights activists are in search of political co-operation whereas the political or administrative powers will not touch the topic. There is a significant number of similarities in details of this “play” to the events of WWII where the messengers of the Holocaust had not been taken seriously either.

Brain invasive neurotechnology applications (RNM/RMI/EEG) are claimed to have been used in mass surveillance operations. The applications are commonly called “cybernetics” although finding common global terminology for the EW applications seems problematic. We suggest the use of military terminology since the technology is based on military design. Each technology presented in this paper should be defined as Electronic Warfare anti-personnel applications, including the mass surveillance neurotechnology applications.

The mass surveillance operations target civilians and their neural systems. The operation is automated and run by supercomputers through multifunctional radar or antenna systems which means robotic elements are involved. In the investigations of the neural systems of the targeted civilians, the cortex is being stimulated by a spectrum of electromagnetic pulses for years in order to clone the entire neural system. The methodology is called synthetic telepathy since it may investigate and implant thoughts and mind patterns into the targeted brains. The term “mind control” implies the domination of the conscious nervous system. The process is not painless, hence the term “no-touch torture”. A group of brains can be linked together as “brain network” which in turn assists supercomputers to develop a competitive advantage in the field of AI. In “neuropsychological electronic torture” painful stimulants help to cause a reaction in the targets’ cortex that is measured and biometrics collected. Synthetic telepathy refers to reading and replacing one’s thoughts with “synthetic thoughts” or even by another mind replacement. The recent development where mobile devices, phones, can be used to collect and introduce these emissions i.e., ICT and 5G networks are in use. Scientists have developed systems to take nanotech to the brains which then receive the resonances. It has been presented that the mass delivery of this nanotech would occur through public vaccinations. The nanotech operates using the body energy (piezoenergetics) or by energy delivered resonances. Thus, the resonances deliver both the energy and the informantion in form of commands. The delivery of these resonances can be arranged from any platform, even by mobile device emissions. The mass surveillance utilises satellites and OTHRs. This allows continued mass observations of the feelings, senses, thoughts, and actions of the target. The fact is that individual’s free will and degree of autonomy are hugely affected.

As a result of the recent breakthrough of technological development different forms of applications are being utilized in many areas in the society, such as police, customs office, border control, prosecutor, judicial system, and intelligence community but also in the private sector. The technology remains unregulated and lacks sufficient measures of supervision, monitoring, and control due to the covert nature of the operations. In Europe, the situation is being recognized [23] by lawmakers to a certain extent. Whilst the EU has been speculated to push through a reform [8] on the laws of AI mass surveillance to ban the use of AI for mass surveillance (from the private sector alone) and some other uses this has not been ratified. There has been a good progress made to impose further regulation on automated weapons systems [31] and interrogation methodologies [32]. In addition, the consistency of surveillance laws is being evaluated in the EU by the ECHR [33]. It seems lawmakers do not understand the technology since they only have the military introduction to it. In the absence of ethical aspects, international laws, regulation, and compassion, solidarity the torture-like execution continues to be conducted, hence the phenomenon of targeted individuals.

Introduction

Too little is spoken in public about white-collar law enforcement and intelligence community operations’ military tactics that produce pain, suffering, and psychological problems to civilians. Resonance technologies are at the core of the Western intelligence community and law enforcement operations today, executed by the military among others. Yet it is unclear which government agencies and how many countries are abusing neurotech methodologies. The military technologies have been introduced to politicians under anti-terrorism agenda by a Western intelligence coup as surveillance methodologies with a major detail left ignored, that the technology causes significant pain, suffering, physical and psychological trauma, even fatalities. The technologies are also being widely misused in operations lacking supervision in an unregulated industry in the absence of ethical aspects.

Such tactics as DEW (directed energy weaponry; laser, maser, high power microwave and radio frequencies as well as particle beams), AW (acoustic weaponry), RNM (remote neural monitoring), reverse EEG (electroencephalogram), and V2K (microwave hearing) to mention a few are somewhat creatively executed from multifunction radars and a series of antennas and directed to their living targets from a diversity of platforms with satellite assistance. Despite the fact that these are military tactics, and a crucial part of Electronic Warfare anti-personnel operations, they are being directed towards civilians to cause pain and suffering when misused and therefore, must be considered as torture. Should that not constitute a war crime? In addition to a law (Finland: Rikoslaki luku 11 pykälä 9a) that defines torture as a crime, most of these nations have signed on the UN Convention on Torture.

”Anyone can be put into these programs. Justice and rule of law does not exist at the highest levels of government. Treaties are worthless because the #1 agreement in the rules of war, a ban against torture, is not obeyed. This creates a more brutal and barbaric society lead by example.” [7] This is the explanation of the “War on Terror”. It seems the police, prosecutor, in particular, border control, customs, judicial system, intelligence community and military operations are all in favor of this type of implementation, the citizens themselves being bypassed. Probably, the entire clientele favours this technology which allows direct participation in the activation of the targeted suspects’ sensors. This is the end of privacy as we know it, the film ‘Minority Report’ in steroids.

Coercive Measures and the Use of “No-Touch Torture”

In Finland, military intelligence confirmed on 06.05.2021 [16] that some of their coercive measures are similar to the ones used in the local law enforcement. More interestingly, the article confirms that the district court (of Helsinki) regulates the use of coercive measures which in turn may be interpreted that the judicial system in Finland allows the use of military tactics that are sometimes referred to as “no-touch torture” (torture caused without visible connection to the targeted) to be used to target the Finnish citizens. In view of the fact that law treats any torture or intentionally caused pain as a crime (Rikoslaki Ch 11 §9a among the UN Convention against Torture) in Finland, the arrangement is somewhat disputable. Another trick to hold back the argument on war crime?

In Finland, the chiefs of military and law enforcement select the technologies used under coercive measures and self-supervise the utilisation of these. It is indeed wishful thinking that the lawmakers, law practitioners and politicians approving the use of the technologies would also understand them. Some targets have been targeted for decades even though the permitted period is supposed to be 6 months each time before renewal. The renewal process would not stand any closer evaluation. The law enforcement officers manufacture the evidence to present the suspect in a negative frame. There is no alternative explanation on why the same targets are under the execution for decades unless, they are the targets of military exercise. The former ptotocol is called target manufacturing. It surely seems the technologies have become a punitive instrument for the political and administrative cultures.

One acknowledged problem seems to be the new surveillance law that allows the use of resonance technologies together with counter-terrorism laws which in turn allows the removal of civil rights. Finnish Defence Forces (FDF) are investing in cyberwar in the future [17] and confirms that AI is involved in order to handle significant amounts of data. The terminology appear to cause problems with interpretation since the term “cyberwar” has been used in the media to cover resonance methodologies also. Bear in mind the ICT sector is a part of the mass surveillance structure and 5G infra based on resonance technologies. Since 10bn Euros is being invested in the new fighter jet fleet which in turn supports cybertechnologies by multifunctional radar systems it is clear the technology is in use. Kivinen, the Chief of Defence, states that in developing a cyber defence programme the Finnish Defence Forces co-operate with other members of the EU cyber defence projects [17]. It was brought to the knowledge of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in 2019 that what mistakenly is called cyber weaponry instead of anti-personnel EW technologies were being used to target civilians and even children. Rinne publicly aimed a reminder to the Chief of Defence who in turn publicly mentioned the technology related to an international war exercise [18]. As it has been brought to the discussion earlier the EU seems to have security policies that conflict with human rights and indeed, with the EU policies for human rights. Since the EU does not possess an organised military compartment or co-ordination for the common defence the EU member nations practice with who they will. Human rights are left under the observation of the military in this war exercise, a light operation if any.

Since the views of targets have not been heard in preparation of the surveillance and counter-terrorism laws in the EU, the understanding of the technology is based on military reviews. This is an excellent reason why targeted should be heard by lawmakers, law practitioners, and politicians instead of copying military methodologies from other societies supported by massive lobbying. If not legal risks, at least political and reputational risks will acknowledged by the Governments of the EU [17, 20, 26]. The use of these weapons should be regulated more aggressively and indeed, take into account that the same targeted civilians, shockingly, remain the targets of international war exercises for years, as long as their physiology can withstand for the attacks of the energy weapons.

The Intelligence Ombudsman in Finland supervises the legality of civil and military intelligence and the realisation of basic and human rights in intelligence activities (The Act on the Oversight of Intelligence Gathering entered into force in February 2019) states the website of the Intelligence Ombudsman. The Ombudsman has produced recently (05.05.2021) a second opinion on the operations of military intelligence and intelligent services in Finland according to which he approves the operations. The Intelligence Ombudsman is aware of the use of the technologies brought to discussion in this report in Finland. He has been presented with 26 accounts of personal reports of targeted civilians on Finnish soil. These technologies have been used on the targeted well before the surveillance law came into force. An independent external review is suggested on the surveillance laws in the EU as there is no consistency among them. Similarly, the coercive measures used and the principles on what basis they are being used on civilians in the EU [20, 23, 26] should be put under review.

The Rights of the Targeted

”Governments may mistake their citizens as enemies in the same way that an immune system may lose its ability to distinguish between the body’s own cells and pathogens. ” [21]

The above is a very polite articulation of the fact that human targets are required to develop military technologies. The targets are approved through a judicial system that operates law approved by politicians and lawmakers. By practice, we know that most of the targeted individuals are manufactured targets and presented in a frame that has very little to do with reality in order to allow the use of counter-terrorism and mass surveillance laws.

“If an intelligence law is not well-conceived and rational, it could easily become a formidable weapon of repression. An intelligence law should not only protect citizens against terrorism, but also against the State… There is a total absence of control in this law.” M Trevidic [23]

The EU security strategy has been impacted by the Western agenda for anti-terrorism and allows such resonance technologies to be utilised under the law enforcement and intelligence operations of its member countries against the earlier knowledge of the topic (art. 30 Resolution on the Environment, Security and Foreign Policy from January 28, 1999, Nr.A4-005/99) to civilians. No human rights, no rights of the accused nor legal protection is respected in the process to which civilians are exposed. Constitutional rights are removed by these counter-terrorism acts. The counter-terrorism laws and mass surveillance laws both are used against democracy and human rights. The suspects do not have rights nor legal protection against coercive measures. In fact, the suspects have been stripped of their rights during the implementation of this protocol. The accused supposedly have rights (ignored), the rights of the accused, however, only a very few ever are being accused. The unconditional nature of implementation indicates it is not about seeking the truth under district court approval but the aim is to degrade the individual. It takes time for civilian targets to recognise their life is over as they used to know it. Dramatically enough no instance informs targets of their amended status in society. Even members of families with small children are placed under the torture scheme in which situation everyone is affected physically and psychologically (an acknowledgement based on empirical observation).

“As Lord Hoffmann noted in a concurring opinion in A Secretary of State for the Home Department, ”The real threat . . . comes not from terrorism but from [practices] such as these.””[21] referring to the impact of counter-terroristic measures in the society.

The Torture

”Why torture? The CIA claims it works. The assumption is that it works to gain actionable intelligence. Torture is often used for revenge, punishment, interrogation, and behavior modification. In other terms torture is used to remove the continuity of thought to confuse the target to reveal information, erase brain patterns such as values and beliefs, or to break down the human spirit to make them submit and obey their handlers.” [7]

– Robert Duncan – “Neuropsychological and electronic “no-touch torture”. The spectrum of “interrogation” and torture techniques used by the US and its allies”

Neuropsychological and electronic “no-touch torture” [7, 9] is used as the spectrum of “interrogation” and torture techniques by the US and its allies says Robert Duncan, a former CIA analyst and engineer, who has been developing such methodologies as a CIA, DoD engineer. Robert has an opinion the neurotech mass surveillance technology is indeed a WMD.

”The intelligence agents can also use low level microwaves to cause mental and physical confusion that leads to illness. Beaming microwaves at victims makes them fatigued, damages their immune system, causes neurological damage that affects their thinking and ability to carry out tasks, induces premature aging, cancer, and cataracts. ” T Rifat. [22]

The mass surveillance neurotechnological weaponry causes a spectrum of effects depending on the computer program, the technology chosen, and the team running the execution. It may be sensible to make a note that we are indeed talking about piezoelectric mechanisms [25] (NB. Figure 15. Piezoelectric energy harvesting from the human body) within the human body (biochemical balance within the body e.g. various proteins electrically reacting towards each other). Antioxidants alleviate the potential risks of EMF exposures [24]. The following effects are reported among others [13]: Synthetic telepathy (reading and broadcasting of thoughts), microwave hearing, forced visions some synched with body motion, forced memory blanking, controlled dreams, forced waking visions, artificial tinnitus, wildly racing heart at rest, forced muscle quaking, the sensation of tapping, intense general pain or hot-needles-pushed-deep-into-flesh sensations, sensations of electrical shocks, burning sensations, intense pain in a larger area of body e.g. face or chest (technical capability to amend the spread of the beam as well as the spectrum), special attention to the genital area; itching, forced orgasms, intense pain, forced thoughts and feelings and sleep deprivation (sleep being constantly disturbed with the above).

In Finland, a survey of a population of nearly 100 victims of Electronic Warfare anti-personnel applications was taken in 2020-21. The research involved questionnaires and interviews and produced very consistent information on the symptoms and observations of the victims. Reported health damages and symptoms appeared to be far more serious than what was expected. There also seems to be an apparent division of symptoms and observations by different executions of DEW and neuropsychological resonances. The findings of this research will be published in another context; however, it can be noted here that the following psychological disorders or physical symptoms were reported among others: Memory lapse, PTSD, long-term stress, panic attack, state of fear, severe depression, suicidal thoughts, paranoia, schizophrenia, anxiety, lack of concentration, ADHD, sleep deprivation, desire for sex /food etc, cardiac arrhythmia, headache, hearing voices, sensation of disturbance in cognitive processes, orgasms, erections, sensation of pressure in brains, pain in eyes, chest pain, difficulty to breathe, stomack pain, digestive problems, temporary paralysis, pain in genitals, twitches, sudden increase in blood pressure, brain fog, neurological symptoms, strokes, tinnitus, sensations of burns, temporary feelings of blood clots and numbness anywhere in the body, cosmetic injuries such as burnt skin and physical and psychological exhaustion among other. The targets reported that their head, heart or genital area was attacked the most. In addition, some Electronic Warfare anti-animal attacks have been conducted to their pets and anti-material attacks were reported in which mobile devices or computers were either used remotely or entirely damaged their hard discs. In connection to preparing this documentation many methods were conducted to potentially prevent the submission of this material. Many targeted people have reportedly been targets of an attempted murder also. The dilemma here is that potential injury cannot be connected to the resonance technologies. Another argument being used by the supporters of the neuropsychological technologies is that whenever there is pain, no injury has necessarily taken place. The definition of torture is based on the concept of experiencing pain. Therefore, whether the pain is physically caused or ‘only’ the idea of pain being delivered to the brains, the pain is still being experienced.

The long-term effects are not well published expept for long-term sleep deprivation which is a major catalyst to changes in the human body causing, for instance, high blood sugar and other signs of exceptions leading to long-term diseases. The radiation may impose a threat on internal organs, especially the liver and heart. An exposure to radiation in the long-term is very likely to cause heart diseases such as cardiac muscle inflammation which in turn may cause the failure of the heart muscle. Exhaustion seems to be one of the common symptoms that also was shown in the results of the Finnish research.

If anyone was to argue that the aforementioned symptoms were based on civil applications, such as the 5G or electricity grid, they are not entirely wrong. The ICT (information communications technology) infrastructure is being utilised within these operations; together with electricity, radar, and satellite technologies they create a strong electromagnetic field that enables the surveillance and introduction of “brainwaves” and what not. It is however, the effect of the radar that amplifies within the strong electromagnetic field and causes the symptoms by signals delivered via satellites and ICT network. Due to the nature of the scientific research, the findings are kept secret and the health concerns remain unpublished to cover the economic model within the industry. The business model is a cash cow and supports also related industries and business models. The symptoms reported in the Finnish research are consistent, the experiences are similar and indicate a clear correlation of the presence of strong electromagnetic fields. Such an electromagnetic field requires radar or antenna series for targeting. Also the observations on the use of OTHR (over-the-horizon-radar) and satellite delivery correlate with the symptoms. The impacts of long-lasting combined microwave exposure on the human body may not have been adequately investigated and approved by the medical scientific society. It seems it is the currently targeted population which produces this critical empirical knowledge since the biometrics are available for reading at all times. The Military/ Intelligence/ Private sector execution seems more interested in the development of their projects, in the development of AI and in spying on civilian targets as well as the profits produced, than in the health and wellbeing of the targeted people. The cortex is being stimulated by overlapping applications and new “products” are constantly being developed. By now the audience should acknowledge that the radar technology eanbles 360-degree imaging of the target.

”Neurological research found the brain to have specific frequencies for each voluntary movement called preparatory sets. By firing at your chest with a microwave beam containing the ELF signals given off by the heart, this organ can be put into a chaotic state, the so-called heart attack.” – T. Rifat [22]

The aforementioned effects reconcile well with the methods of interrogation and behavior modification illustrated by R Duncan in his report on torture [7] where Duncan introduces 18 tactics of torture that can be implemented via physical or “no-touch torture”. ”Coercing and torturing people to suicide is very common. Both tactics in physical or no-touch torture involves plausible deniability.”[7]

The Target Selection

The problem is persistent since there is a vastly growing number of operations that aim to benefit neuro-invasive technologies. There are private AI developers in the sector and many of them are known for entirely another type of consumer products. As a result of long-running operations their resources have developed a pattern of excellence and now are looking to gain a technological advantage in neuroscience and supercomputing. Some corporations or countries may own satellites which in turn allow a significant access to the field of research. These companies consider their employees as a resource by clauses in their contract of employment that allow the use of “brain data” in form of any inventions made by the employees.

A significant amount of States are utilizing the technology and having a “brainrace” causing perhaps overlapping execution on international individuals since there are also a number of individual government agencies whose operations may be run from their independent facilities. This explains the vast increase in the headcount of targeted individuals. The law enforcement body involving the prosecution and judicial system is becoming dependent on the technology which is likely used during trials and pre-trial examinations already.



The resonance methodologies have their roots in military technologies. Recently, the security sector and law enforcement agencies have owned the technology and the defense industry has developed new applications [10]. Also, international white-collar organizations such as the NSA under the national Foreign Ministries’ military wing, the DSA, execute the operations [12]. The technology is operated by the military using multifunctional radar signal intelligence for law enforcement and intelligence community (DSA) white-collar agencies acting as their ”clientele”. NSA officers can globally flag any individual and set them up under the execution without hearing the person. The justice systems and law enforcement agencies are used actively to get hold of the citizen to manufacture them a target [11]. The targeted are not informed of their amended status as a suspect which in turn prevents the target to kick-start legal action. Supervising instances are claiming to use legal protection and reminder of remedies the society may offer. It is difficult to get a message across that no tricks are left, no authority takes responsibility. Taking the matter into the court which has just approved the use of the methodologies sounds illogical. Usually, terrorism, national threat, or serious crime are being used as the excuse to approve the use of the technologies under the coercive measures [17]. In doing so, it seems the EU acting as an ally also is unaware it backs the implementation of the anti-democratic measure that ignores citizens’ human rights, the international rights of the accused, and leaves the targets without legal protection and due process. No questions being asked from the individual themselves.

Since the manufacturing of the targets seems relatively careless and no oversight committee or set of regulations or auditable institution is monitoring how targets are being selected, the protocol may be used for an extension of personal and political, even economical interests. Picking and setting up random targets, no legal groundings necessary. Certainly, dissidents, activists, or whistleblowers are not there by accident. Random people, people who have been in the wrong place at the wrong time are selected to reach the critical mass, the amount of targets to allow for technological breakthrough. The execution does not seem to have a deadline. Anyone could become the future’s target; the extrajudicial implementation does not recognize social statuses, unless social scoring is involved. The targeted people will experience their life being demolished in all areas, holistically, and therefore, their profile is on the downhill. The execution of such a program requires inter-and cross-governmental implementation, hence the “international torture program”. The targeting is inhumane, unjust, unreasoned, and unaccountable [1].

It may well be that the private sector acts as the developer of the product and runs the experiment whereas the governments are backing the research and delivering the resources, the brains in the execution of neurological mass surveillance.

The Human Rights Issues

”Obviously, silencing dissidents, oppositions of political parties, and whistleblowers are included in the lists of applications. The most disturbing of the trends in torture is testing and improving it. No-touch torture is much more complex than physical torture. Testing design flaws and weaknesses of the signal intelligence is one reason why it is necessary to test on innocent targets.” [7]

The usage of resonance technologies is observed to be at times politically orientated, or not adequately justified, and is always questionable, strongly subjugating human rights or constitutional rights let alone moral aspects. This is because i) the technology produces a spectrum of pain in the target (and injuries of which some fatal), ii) sleep deprivation in long term preventing full participation in society, iii) the technology is being directed towards civilians (against the Geneva Convention), iv) the technology is being utilized without the permission or consent of the targeted person (against the Nuremberg Treaty), v) the operations lean on self-supervision and monitoring to the extent the human rights aspects are not being considered appropriately (no measures on corruption), vi) the technology is being directed to people inhumanly while asleep and vii) towards bystanders (especially children while also asleep disturbing their sleep and causing them pain), viii) the technology is being directed to homes of the targeted citizens (against constitutional rights for privacy, domestic peace, etc), ix) the period the technologies are being implemented to targets is matter-of-factly inhuman, reportedly from less than a decade up to 30 years (in which time most of the targets are forced outside of their societies and health, social structure, career, and families have all been destroyed), x) the technology may cause fatal injuries that are impossible to trace back to the usage of this technology and xi) torture, definition, of which the use of this methodology fulfills, hardly is an argumentative solution. Finally, xii) targets do not possess constitutional rights, nor legal protection from the practitioner or executor of this torture on them since it is with significant likelihood the local or other government. In addition, xiii) law enforcement and healthcare have been instructed to deny the matter. Local regulators, political power, legislators, and courts approving the use are not understanding and aware of these aspects due to the fact that the military traditionally has been the only institution with this knowledge. Yet this technology has lobbied its way into our societies. The substantial list of shortcomings above leads us to conclude the technologies have not been adequately investigated. The lawmakers, practioners, politicians have only listened to the military and law enforcement arguments as the marketer of these technologies [4].

Legal Issues

Under the anti-terrorism agenda, the constitution and human rights can be occluded, it seems, by the declaration of War on Terror which yet allows derogation of the civil rights on a temporary basis only [21]. When a civilian is targeted by goverment and presented as a terrorist they can be exposed, it seems, to methods of interrogation (e.g. coercive measures neurotech mass surveillance). This derogation should be however a temporary measure. How is it explained that some individuals have been targeted for a decade and more? Indeed, the neurotech mass surveillance is a “no-touch torture” protocol that causes long periods of serious pain, suffering, and even fatalities. By now we should agree that the execution is conducted as a counter-terrorism measure.

“The European Convention on Human Rights requires that a member state availing itself of the derogation clause inform the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe of the measures the state has taken and the reasons for them.” [21]

“Although the idea of temporality is not expressed in the derogation provisions of the ICCPR or the European Human Rights Convention, it has been understood to have been implied by the notion of emergency. According to the U.N. Human Rights Committee, article four of the ICCPR requires that “measures derogating from the provisions of the Covenant . . . be of an exceptional and temporary nature.“[21] and ““Derogations from human rights obligations are permitted in order to deal with emergencies. They are intended to be temporary.’” Thus, the suspension of ordinary processes must end when the emergency that required the suspension ceases to exist.“[21] The targeted under counter-terrorism law could argue that the temporary state has been maintained for purpose since no evidence of terrorism has been found for those accused. In a case where implementation has taken 10 years, the government should be prosecuted for inefficiency in dealing with the matter and thus, violating human rights. This is hardly a temporary measure in the aspect of human life.

Currently, there are no specific laws protecting humans or animals, neither any medical support for them, during cybernetic torture. “The situation is created by the fact that scientists do not leave any information about the illegal mind reading technologies.” How should “we protect people that by utilitarian grounds, without informed consent, are used for brain studies with brain-computer-interfaces in Cyber Psychological Systems, illegal stealing of brain data” [13]?

In view of the above intellectual rights are important but the human rights violations probably the core of concern. It seems governments have agreed with a single-minded informal agreement that they have the right to remove legal protections from the citizens. They have interpreted that in certain circumstances (that have been artificially created by themselves) they have the right to degrade the human rights, constitutional rights and strip the citizens of legal protection. The torture and inhumane, unjust, unreasoned, and unaccountable targeting [1] may lead to significant compensation requests from the victims for the use of WMD mass surveillance protocols once they become organized. The UN should support this idea. The periods under execution seem to be unlimited which demonstrates the enslaving nature of the implementation.

There is simply no privacy at all when the privacy of thoughts, feelings, senses, and life overall is demolished. The targets’ households are trespassed physically and technologically, and subjected to domestic disturbance from outside by the resonances (some evidence on this will be published in connection with the field examination). No government is capable of replacing what has been taken away from these people. The terror in their life has been unspeakable. What about the immaterial rights such as the stolen brain data?

“Article 1 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU (2000) states that “Human dignity is inviolable. It must be respected and protected”.”

The Psychic Driving/System Programming

States have used the same tactics for centuries to put away activists and dissidents who do not buy into the explanations of the power elite and publicly challenge the administration. The targeted people are many times activists, whistleblowers, or dissidents in addition to random people. During the execution of the “no-touch torture program [7]”, targeted individuals are being treated as mentally ill by the government. The police and healthcare, who are the emergency services, the first point of contacts, have been programmed to handle these patients with a certain presumption. The programming, or inadequate education/ omission of the education, is a part of the design of the torture program [9]. States have a national manual of diseases where identical symptoms the targeted experience have been added indicating alleged neurosis / mental illnesses that correlate with medication designed to worsen the condition of the targeted and strengthening the impact of the resonance. Doctors do find themselves in a helpless position with neurotechnology victims since the illnesses could be induced into the patient [6]. Linking specific medicines with microbiological structured molecules a desired impact can be delivered on the purposed area of the brain. Also, nanotechnologies can be used to deliver nanotechnological engineering into the brains [28]. These are used in combination with EMF resonances to activate certain viruses, bacteria, even cells, synapses to deliver their function. Dr. J. Giordano also specifies neurotoxins that can be used to gain a certain effect. This technology can force the human brain to think certain thoughts, feel certain emotions, and can theoretically override motor control functions. This knowledge must have been obtained by investigating human bio-effects and experiences.

”By specialising on the pulse frequency you could induce psychiatric ilnesses to the point where a psychatrist could not tell if it is a genuine psychiatric illness or an induced psychiatric illness.” – Barry Trower – Microwave Warfare.

”The body is an electromagnetic chemical reaction. Yes, chemicals like drugs can help the body and be used as countermeasures to electromagnetically induced problems. Drugs can be used to affect the body’s electrical-chemical processes.” – R. Duncan, How to Tame a Demon – A Short Practical Guide to Organized Imtimidation Stalking, Electronic Torture, and Mind Control

Many States maintain laws under which the patients can be forced to receive medication and mental help when deemed necessary (by labels of neurosis, imminent threat of violence, self-harm, etc). Due to the inter-and cross-governmental nature of the implementation, the treatment is being coordinated from a co-ordinative structure above the staff treating the patient. The entire process can be evaluated by the supervisory co-ordinative team and depending on the content that the patient discloses as well as his/her behavior the team makes the decision on the most practical plan for him/her. Medication can be used to assist neurotechnological implementation[17]. In some societies, implantable devices are injected into the targeted civilians to assist the chemical balance or observation of the biometrics. These military developed devices are not painless either whilst nowadays merely replaced by nanotechnological materials that may be only inconveniencing to digestion.

The biological and socio-psychological aspects of the targeted’s lives are heavily influenced. Many are pushed outside of their societies and the social networks that are crucial for well-being. A target that intends to disclose the program may experience imminent measures of discrediting or a form of punitive measures that strips social status from the target. Informal reporting and social scoring by the administration is impacted immediately which also derogates the rights of the targeted. They become outlawed. The accused have rights, the rights of the accused but the suspects do not have any. The term “suspect” refers to the removal of civil rights and being made a target. They are profiled internationally and presented as a terrorist, serious criminal, or national threat. The torture that has many faces and sides may go on for decades, in which time the target has lost his social status, fellows, health, financial sustainability, earning model, and credibility.

When the target intends to approach separate parts of the administration to deliver information on potential consipiracy and illegal government activity it is imperative the target has a well argumented, well-written and comprehensible statement to deliver intended content since their profile will be attacked severely by those in the administration who lobby on behalf of the implementation of mass surveillance. Measures will also be taken to prevent any electronic submissions or hard copies delivery to authorities. The informal nature of the execution and coercive measures ensure that the targeted cannot defend themselves against implementation that does not officially exist.

Indeed, an annulment is a common practice. It has become visible and reported that some implementations of systematic programming of discrimination are directed towards the same bloodline or family over the generations. Genetic information hardly provides us a decent explanation for this type of execution.

There are governments with a significant number of totalitarian attributes that have disguised themselves as a democracy. It goes without saying the social sector of administration supports the governmental agenda and is in a position to set up any individual with a variety of methods. Similarly, the judicial system that not only regulates the use of coercive measures but also operates a governmental agenda as the steering mechanism in relation to these individuals. A target cannot possibly receive objective and equal treatment in court. The judicial system reflects the will of the Government.

The method by which the CIA and intelligence community control masses and MSM is to publish fiction that involves similar elements that are involved in the news they want to deny or shut down. They create stories and mix them with the original report (in this case my analysis) and because the topic is complicated the masses are unable to separate the two, only a marginal audience understands what is going on.

There are countless tactics to discredit individual revelations made in media. A common tactic is to descredit the author/content of a revelation that is harmful to government. Another trick is to confuse the original message to an imaginary content that has similar elements. Perhaps involving aliens or conspiracy models that ridicule or make fun of the actual revelation.

Controlling the public is a game of capturing the opinion of masses by using MSM (main stream media). Governments are participating in the information war (between governments) and propaganda (inside the nation) either by direct or indirect ownership of the media. “Regulation, legislation, physical attacks, and threats against journalists or media owners are effective methods used to capture the media. But funding is arguably the most effective method of all. By financing media and journalists willing to toe the government line and by not funding independent, critical media, authorities manage to suppress large parts of the media sector.” [10, 36]”

The Technology

Resonance methodologies are at the core of Electronic Warfare (EW) operations. DEW, AW, RNM/RMI/EEG, and V2K are tactics being used on targets under anti-personnel execution. DEW and AW are purposed to cause physical injuries whereas the neurotechnological applications used under AI mass surveillance programs such as NRM/RMI/EEG cause psychological effects and pain. RNM Remote Neural Monitoring is used along with the EEG for cloning the neurostructures of the target. A heterodyne is a signal frequency that is generated by combining or mixing two other frequencies using a signal processing technique called heterodyning. Heterodyning is utilised to shift one frequency range into another, new frequency range, and is also involved in the processes of modulation and demodulation. Heterodyning and technology based on TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) can be used for the synthetic telepathy. Neurotechnological implementation can be fatal in multiple ways it can drive the targeted to suicidal thoughts but it also has physical health effects that may weaken the body and immune system of the targeted in the long term fatally. V2K can also be produced in a multiple ways but one of the most sophisticated ones is as an AI computer software, developed to learn, which can communicate with the target in real-time and read their memory, thoughts and is able to manipulate targets psychologically and emotionally [13]. The V2K can be used for behavior modification when the technology is based on a psychiatric medical technology called Neurofeedback – EEG Biofeedback. The software acts as an alternative roadmap for the brain (an AI software accesses brain waves emitted by the brain ie ELF waves) by harvesting brainwaves when the brain reacts negatively and the cloning this type of brain wave (ELF waves). V2K technology can be used to clone or mime different medical pathologies, including psychiatric ones. This is why many targets are diagnosed with Schizophrenia or other mental illness. When the use of mobile device emissions is introduced to affect a targeted brain we are in uncontrolable territory.

The operational implementation does not differ. The resonances are delivered from multifunctional radars (active electronically scanned array [AESA]) or antennas on any platform, also by using satellite targeting. Similar radar antennas are used in fighter jets. Networks similar to GWEN (Ground Wave Emergency Network) can be used to create EMPs. In DEW implementation the effect is based on transmitted high amplified energy pulses that cause pain or injuries, even fatalities. Physical obstacles may be overcome by maser technology. In the neurotechnological implementation, the impact is based on heterodyne which combines by intermodulation (two alternating signals, eg radio signals) to produce two or more signals having frequencies corresponding to the sum and the difference of the original frequencies that cause pain or the wanted effect in the target. Depending on the purpose there are custom-designed handheld platforms to be used inside buildings also. An electromagnetic field is created around the target to read the target’s biometrics and run them in a computer simulation in real-time that aims to clone and link the targeted brains. The computer program executes a chosen torture method for interrogation and behavior modification and to the targeted, the execution naturally appears entirely ruthless and cruel. This means the entire process is being automated [7, 9]. Also entire thought patterns, feelings, and images can be induced to the target [6]. The concern in view of the future is whether the transmitting technology will be integrated with our handheld ICT technology and its infrastructure. The handheld mobile devices may already emit resonances below 100Hz that are closely linked to our biology.

DEW (directed energy weapons) can be broadly defined as systems that produce “a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy or atomic or subatomic particles” which is used as a direct means to incapacitate, injure or kill people, or to incapacitate, degrade, damage or destroy objects [3]. Execution by microwaves, lasers, masers and particles.

AW (acoustic weapons) Acoustic weapons aim to use the propagation of sound – a variation in pressure that travels through a fluid medium (such as air) to affect a target. Most of the acoustic weapons that have been speculated upon are based on either ultrasound (above 20 kilohertz, kHz),

low frequencies (below 100 hertz, Hz) or infrasound (below 20 Hz) deployed at high levels. The human range of hearing is commonly given as between 20 Hz and 20 kHz. In reality, the upper hearing-threshold frequency decreases significantly with age, whereas sounds with lower frequencies can be heard and otherwise perceived if the level is high enough[2].

We should not forget the ionosphere radar or over the horizon radar (“OTHR”) of which the most famous is the HAARP (The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) which is capable of producing a very high amount of energy in beams and wanted resonance to exact locations at any time. Other nations have revealed their concern with regard to this. HAARP is located in Gakona, Alaska, and was developed by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). Another OTHR is EISCAT in Longyearbyen, Norway which was originally designed by France, Germany, and the three Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden, and Finland). The Targets in Finland have seen evidence of weather modification as well as traces in the clouds as a marker of the use of OTHR and satellite co-ordination beaming. In view of the European Parliament Resolution on the Environment, Security and Foreign Policy from January 28, 1999, Nr.A4-005/99 art 30 states “Calls in particular for an international convention for a global ban on all research and development, whether military or civilian, which seeks to apply knowledge of the chemical, electrical, sound vibration or other functioning of the human brain to the development of weapons which might enable any form of manipulation of human beings, including a ban on any actual or possible deployment of such systems.” Is it a coincidence that the commonly operated facility has been set into a country that locates in Europe but is not a member of the EU?

When delivering resonances that imitate body functions a satellite becomes a very operative assistance and used seamlessly with the execution of OTHR. Especially for these radar systems, living human targets are a necessity to develop the operating systems, their accuracy, amount of energy directed, and before anything the psychological impact on the individual. A spontaneous EKG can potentially discover the operation whereas a planned scrutiny for healthcheck results in a pause in the execution of the beaming.

The entire multilayer strategy of implementation involves remote execution with satellites and OTHR, local operation by field operatives with a gangstalking element from ordinary local people hired from social media, as well as the utilisation of the ICT infrastructure via mobile devices and the mobile antenna infrastructure. The latter is controlled by software applications that are run within the network. A huge step forward in synthetic telepathy has been the introduction of nanotechnology which has greatly assisted the transportation of AI technology to human brains but also facilitated the access to brains from AI frameworks [34, 35].

The Agenda

“You’re either with us or against us in the fight against terror.”

– George W Bush on 6.11.2001

It is breathtaking how few politicians have understood the larger picture. The anti-terrorism movement by states is an agenda that allows the rights of citizens to be removed for the greater “good of the State” and therefore, a very unconstitutional movement. The strategy, however, was at first implemented by the Western coalition ’Five-Eyes’ to hijack the foreign and security policies of targeted nations, including the allies in the EU. The Western coalition finger-pointed allies saying there is a terroristic activity spotted within the population of the EU countries defining who is a terrorist and what is a terroristic act. Something the European leaders should quickly accomplish is figure out whether they have been treated as allies or subservients by Western Five Eyes coalition manufacturing targets and addressing to the EU member nations that they have citizens with terroristic tendencies (naturally artificial and false accusations) which in turn may be used to force the foreign and security policy of the EU member nations to remove reputational risk and potential risk of conflict. We quote a journalist from RT Neil Clark’s article [14]on 25 Feb, 2021: ”The ‘War on Terror’ was based on a fundamental deceit. It was a deep state/neocon con trick. Not only was it a war that could never be won, it was never meant to be won. It was meant to be permanent.” Indeed, the idea of the anti-terrorism agenda is the declaration of war on those who beg to differ by opinion. There should be only one interpretation of the world events and no exception to the “Western” one is tolerated. The bully-tempered narrow-mindedness quite often leads to a point where sensible analysis is not conducted. There is no need to disagree to juxtapose.

The agenda is an imperialistic tool to force governments to operate similar foreign policies and line up with the West. To make the EU a participant in the War on Terror and bring the conflict onto the European soil. Originally terrorism has been an inconvenience of those nations practicing imperialistic and clumsy foreign policies intervening in the internal politics of other nations. Now, the EU is taking moral responsibility for this against better understanding.

We do not need conflict in the EU and our younger generations should be psychologically free of this type of liability.

There are several pillars to this operation. Strategies are linked to the technological advantage of the Western technology. Signing up as a user a nation agrees with certain conditions and integrates the operations. This happens for the sake of maintenance alone. For instance, for fighter jet fleets, which carry multifunctional radars, their maintenance and updating require a common technological strategy. States which purchase fighter jet fleets will be committed to one strategy due to the maintenance and development of the system. It is a deep integration of defense strategies.

Terrorism, serious crime, a national threat is used as the rationale to justify the manufacturing of the targets to European allies. Must say the manufacturing of the consent has been a bit careless not to forget the implementation. The Western military-intelligence complex coup has won the intelligence communities over by their advanced technology. An average American taxpayer supports the military industry to the extent that equals the cost of free healthcare. By creating suspects in each nation the Western coalition has been enabled to a) force the State to take care of the terrorism and b) offer the Government technology to be used in connection with this which in turn means more dollars for the military complex. Manufacturing targets is a trillion-dollar plan since their resources can be linked to develop AI. “The more brains you have collected in your pool the better AI you will be able to develop”.

Terrorism is indeed a very gloomy and poisonous projection to deliver to our next generation which has already been psychologically affected by the speech of terrorism constantly present in the MSM. We may not be able to estimate the damage caused but we could do something to stop building horrible scenarios. It is indeed recommended that this bellicose agenda is abandoned since the rest of the world, especially our new generation, do not wish to live under such a narrow-minded scenario. A return to international democracy is recommended.

What will the Governments do next to defend their position? It is apparent that so far some of the terroristic attacks in Western societies have been provoked if not financially and operationally supported by Western intelligence itself. We would not expect to see this level of governmental radicalism anymore. The strategy of governments will be to temporarily rate higher the threat of terrorism so that any criticism would not question their undertakings. The Western governments will put the curriculum vitae of their funded researchers (eg Magnus Ranstorp) against those who have been forced to independently investigate the field. This is to the benefit of the researchers since they strengthen their position and ego in supporting the idea of War on Terror. They market the war on behalf of terrorism. It is better to have war to cover the agenda than admit the imperialistic effort to control global population. This is a fight between David and Goliath and the Goliath owns the MSM (mainstream media). Also. the MSM is turned selectively towards other areas of interest.

War on Terror? Not exactly. The methodologies used to harness innocent individuals for something so evil as WMD targeting them are a crime against humanity. We must re-think the role of Western surveillance within society not alone the supervision and monitoring aspects. The execution appears as Robert Duncan (CIA officer and engineer) illustrates[17]: ’It was a clever tactic used by the Germans in WWII to take people away slowly so no revolt occurred. As one CIA agent says, “The Nazis didn’t lose the war they just had to move.” It is not about the Jews now. It is something much more complex and evil’. One should hope the Covid-19 pandemic is not an agenda to enhance governmental control over individuals [14]. Oh no, it is not. There is a chance that it is indeed a part of the very same operation to deliver access to brains of the population.

A senior officer J. Karsikas responsible for digitalisation in the Finnish Defence Forces states that considering super powers it is unlikely they would commit themselves in any regulation and ratify any international agreements in the development of AI [27]. This is due to the fact that AI technologies may constitute the next strategic advantage.

Conclusion

What is the most disappointing aspect of the Electronic Warfare between superpowers, in which populations and individuals are constantly targeted by military technologies is that for these living targets who have become the instruments of global war, no government seems to have a social sector strategy? No civil defence strategy. Societies have created multimillion Euro plans to cover the infrastructure, but the civilian targets are left to die, not being overly dramatic. A meritocratic society is programmed to think there is something seriously wrong with these individuals which leads to isolation of the targeted individuals. That is as intimidating as is the implementation of WMDs. The lack of will to improve the lives and circumstances of the victims speaks thousands of words.

“Wanton killing of innocent civilians is terrorism, not a war against terrorism.” – Noam Chomsky

Electronic Warfare (EW) anti-personnel resonance-based applications that cause pain, suffering, even fatalities are being directed to civilians globally by means of energy- and psychological effects. The governments responsible for the implementation, under which the execution is operated, are utilizing at diversity of military platforms to conduct these operations based on the resonance spectrum. The “Torture Program” is based on the idea of using pain and suffering as a stimulant, an instrument of interrogation to cause a reaction in the targets. The operation is to intentionally cause pain and suffering in its targets for a prolonged period of time. Scientists are in opinion the technological implementation should be reviewed as a weapon of mass destruction. It is a technical legal aspect of international laws of human rights whether the operation should be viewed as a war crime. Execution of a technology that causes pain and suffering, even fatalities, in innocent civilians and bystanders, even children, is now left to supercomputers to run? We are seeing the evidencing of a phenomenon that reminds me in detail of the human experiments during the WWII conducted by Nazis. Even the public demonstrates similar ignorance and prejudice. It seems this psychological cycle repeats itself in human history when a part of the society comes to think of itself as “too invincible”. A result of meritocracy. It is imperative to acknowledge the vast increase in numbers of targeted civilians indicates a widespread attack on human rights.

The resonance spectrum-based technology that now abuses human targets had been developed to its full potential in the midst of the 1970s. The knowledge was kept tight in the military instead of considering civil applications. The War on Terror offered a suitable basis for an imperialistic global agenda and strategy of implementation. The mass surveillance neurotechnology is operated under the agenda of the Western coalition to force new order among states. Anti-terrorism as an agenda is an unconstitutional plan of the Western coalition not only to strengthen sovereign state power at the expense of human rights and democratic systems through surveillance and counter-terrorism laws but also to hijack the foreign and security policies of other nations. War naturally speeds military spending. And speaking of an entirely new niche of technologies the War on Terror is a blessing to the defense industries. The concept of war has been creatively introduced to legally eclipse human rights and democratic decision-making. The erosion of the Constitution is significant.

As for private citizens in terms of pain and suffering caused also their rights have been removed under the counter-terrorism and mass surveillance acts. Suspects do not have the rights of the accused since they will never be accused instead, they have been stripped of their civil rights complete families affected at once. Measures that were purposed as an exceptional and temporary tool to deal with emergencies are now used on an unlimited basis under surveillance laws. It is clear the aforementioned laws are abused to target innocent people. A significant majority of the targeted are not brought to courts of justice and officially accused due to the fact that they are not guilty. These people and their human rights are degraded once abandoned under technology-driven human experiments that remove entirely their privacy and domestic peace. The fact is that individuals’ free will and degree of autonomy are hugely affected. It is the question of a plan with multilayer agenda. It seems that the counter-terrorism and mass surveillance laws are used to manufacture candidates for the human experiment. The selection protocol is inhumane, unjust, unreasoned, and unaccountable. What a convenient tool for governments to root out and yet benefit from the physical existence of political opponents, whistleblowers, activists, or dissidents. At the same time, a significant element of opponents to the political power is being created.

The execution was based on the idea that the targeted would not organize themselves and see through the plan. Now the life cycle of this agenda is different. It is indeed imperative to increase public awareness on the ongoing torture to impact on the life cycle. No totalitarian method can tolerate public awareness as European history points out.

The War on Terror has been successfully used as an extension of the imperialistic foreign policy of foreign nations to destabilize the peace in Europe and the seed of war has been implanted in the soil of the EU. We European citizens do not approve of the War or Terror on European soil. Citizens do find it difficult to believe that European leaders who were supposed to look after the civil rights and peace in Europe are taking a role in such an imperialistic agenda. We expect the EU to be built upon the idea of democracy that guarantees equal rights to everyone. It has been a result of ignorance, shortsightedness, and poor judgment that this sort of plan has gone past our due diligence processes impacting greatly on the future beliefs of young generations who are at the core of well being of any nation.

Making Torture legal is a very questionable agenda. We suggest an urgent review of surveillance laws as well as counter-terrorism laws. The laws have now been used as a punitive measure allowing unequal and inhumane treatment and abuse of civilians by the governments and an underpinning of sovereign state power. The laws have become a formidable weapon of repression. An intelligence law should not only protect citizens against terrorism but also against the State. The modern holocaust has revealed significant weaknesses in our societies. Lawmakers, law practitioners, and politicians, even human rights activists poorly understand the technologies being approved for use on citizens for a prolonged period of time. The role and the strategies of intelligence function in societies European wide should be revisited and some consistency introduced. Military and intelligence functions in eroded society are meant to represent a marginal mechanism, but not the role of the decision-maker. It seems there is a psychological cycle in the collective consciousness of humanity, the need to repeat the pattern of pain and suffering. Perhaps the revised agenda could take a sustainable look to raise the standards of performance we all need to evidence and take part in for the mental growth of the human society. We would choose “trust” among people instead of synthetic telepathy that indeed demonstrates the opposite.

The new generation is experiencing the world as a threatful place today. Continuous airtime on news of terrorism by MSM creates psychological expectations that will last decades. The citizen’s belief in the future is constantly heavily impacted. There are so many areas in society that require improvement that the civilization hardly has time to handle them if crises similar to the War on Terror are intentionally created. I think there might be confusion on where the civilization is going from here. It seems politicians are lost on their way. It is known that beliefs in the future is directly correlated with the well-being and prosperity of national economies. Should the beliefs be a little more positive than they are? One should think the War on Terror hardly is an agenda for a nation looking for well-being to follow. Europeans do not wish to bring the War on Terror to European soil. Therefore, the message for the politicians goes accordingly in terms of foreign and security policies.

The EU should develop its independent defense, especially in terms of technologies, to reduce its dependence on NATO and the Western military-intelligence complex. Therefore the military spending and exercises internally should be coordinated. The EU should seriously review its relation to Western allies, to determine whether the role of European allies is viewed as subservient. The abuse of intelligence operations and aggression in foreign politics that do not respect sovereign EU member nation decision-making as well as the dynamics of ongoing confrontation among powers have taken so many years.

It is apparent the EU has chosen a homeland security strategy that confronts its human rights agenda. Mass surveillance and counter-terrorism laws should be reviewed from the European perspective alone and not as an ally to someone with an imperialistic agenda. The security strategy and following surveillance laws are a result of a poor understanding of Electronic Warfare and its technologies. It would be to the benefit of European democracy to drop the ignorance and bring to the table the representatives of the targeted so that all aspects are indeed understood.

SOME SUGGESTED ELEMENTS FOR A PLAN TO MAKE PROGRESS:

What should be done to prevent the abuse of innocent victims:

1. Increasing awareness of the public of the cybernetic abuse and means of Electronic Warfare being tested on civilians is at the core of tackling the crime against humanity.



2. Breaking the ignorance. It is imperative that the viewpoint and experiences of the targeted must not be ignored or bypassed since understanding the perspective of victims allows for democratic decision making. The victims should be permitted to offer consultation and expertise, the perspective of the targeted to law- and decision-makers for the creation of appropriate EU legislation to protect civil citizens from covert cybernetic crimes and other Electronic Warfare applications.

3. Organisation of the resources. In order to defend the civil rights of the targeted and support the targeted, a global organization should be created which would set up a representation globally for human rights and could enhance “best practices for the establishment of clear ethical boundaries to strictly regulate the use of cyber systems enabling the manipulation and control of human beings” [13].

To be clear, a), no torture should be tolerated, and both torture and “no-touch torture” protocols should NOT be allowed as an interrogation tactic even though “neuro-surveillance” for purposes of safeguarding national security may be intended; b), Surveillance permission- granting process should be adequately and closely monitored. Mass surveillance of innocent citizens should not be allowed; c) The intel gathered in any possible surveillance method should not be misused and only used in the form it has been approved by court. We may need to allow surveillance but no method of neuro-surveillance or bio-surveillance should use targeted pain or pain at all as a catalyst. Also, the surveillance, of whatever kind, should be limited to a 6-month period with renewal permissions significantly tightened to say only 15% of the applications for renewals, firmly overseen, and with detailed, documented reports delineating reasons for applied renewals, which can be audited, overseen, and withdrawn at any time; d) Human rights auditors from outside Intelligence and Security agencies need to be involved in the continuous monitoring and auditing process, to prevent abuse and torture of targets, as we have now; e) No covered experimentation using pain and torture techniques as “sources and methods” of gathering information, as for instance, the US intelligence community [11], and other intelligence agencies and militaries are currently doing, under classified cover, to prevent scrutiny of their torture for neural network mapping and neuro behavior modification. What should be allowed instead are strict protocols, regulation, and monitoring of the intelligence community in place as well as surveillance laws that are consistent globally, and the intelligence community held responsible for potential misconduct.

Global consistence in surveillance laws, country-specific regulations, supervision, and monitoring as well as civil channels for reporting potential misconduct is a good start. What is the problem in the US as K Shipp and W Binney [10, 11] indicate, is that the intelligence community may not observe the law, i.e., there is a constitutional conflict since secrecy and classification are currently being used to classify and conceal extreme crime against humanity and actual torture and assassination of human beings.

The message to the governments is to support democracy and avoid planting foreign agendas against democracy to the European audiences. The concern relates to the younger generation which have been entirely forgotten with the anti-terrorism . There is no excuse for bullying civilians and taxpayers since it seems that the EU has increasingly plans for common taxation. No threat exists on this planet that justifies harming and torturing civilians. No collective rationale would speak for the torture without the consent and permission for the implementation. What has been done to civilians on the watch of governments is unforgivable. It is apparent that the administrations involved, have had a need to identify from a worst-case scenario, even though they could afford to see democracy and citizens as a positive reserve and potential, not as a threat.

The targeted individuals are put through a spectrum of social, medical, legal, financial and professional discrimination in their societies. Since the victims or their relatives do not receive the redress, reparation, and rehabilitation they are entitled to under international law (A/73/207) there are some important measures the UN could take to reduce that ’accountability gap’ and to improve the position of the targeted civilians. Perhaps one of the most important measures is to implement pressure on the local governments by holding them responsible to 1) investigate the reported torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the law enforcement. Currently, the police systematically ignores the reports of these crimes and in an unprofessional manner suggest mental health problems for those reporting their findings to the police. Also, healthcare should be put responsible to 2) guarantee access to healthcare to receive the redress, reparation, and rehabilitation of victims. 3) Compensations on the targeted civilians should be paid to ensure they are able to return to normal life. The first step, however, would be to request the governments to recognise the issue of targeted individuals. The governments should be requested to prepare a statement in view of this matter. These people should be made to once more become socially accepted and full members of the societies. There should be a program available for the rehabilitation of these individuals where consultation and support would be available for each of them. When a government fails to implement basic standards of living for these individuals, they should be submitted a candidate for the Universal Periodic Review protocol (UPR) for the following decade to follow up their progress. The UPR mechanism should be started by each government to reach a common view and statement on the recognition of the issue. The status of each government should be reported annually and compared to the quality of issues and the number of reports received from targeted individuals. Reputational risk should be made obvious to steer some of the governments. Where no progress had been visible the governments could be made legally responsible for the violation of civil rights in the Court of Human Rights globally and the targets should be entitled to compensations. Indeed, a creation of political, legal, financial, and reputational risks to balance the enthusiasm to participate in the aggressive military resonance programs would be advisable.

ATTACHMENT:

(1) TARGETING PEOPLE – ARTICLE36.ORG – Key issues in the regulation of autonomous weapons systems, Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) Geneva, November 2019

(2) ACOUSTIC WEAPONS – ARTICLE36.ORG – Discussion paper for the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) Geneva, November 2018

(3) DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS – ARTICLE36.ORG – Discussion paper for the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) Geneva, November 2017

(4) TARGETED USE OF DEW MILITARY TECHNOLOGY APPLICATIONS (THAT CAUSE FATAL OR SERIOUS INJURIES AS WELL AS SERIOUS PAIN AND SUFFERING FOR INHUMANLY EXTENSIVE PERIODS OF TIME) TO CIVILIANS IN FINLAND – OHCHR SUBMISSION 08.2020 – V. Hellberg

(5) INTERNATIONAL TORTURE PROGRAM MANIFESTED UNDER ANTI-TERRORISM LAWS WITHHOLDS LEGAL PROTECTION AND CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS FROM ITS

TARGETS? – TECHNOLOGY TESTED ON CIVILIANS 09.2020 – V. Hellberg

LINKS:

(6) Barry Trower – Microwave Warfare

(7) Robert Duncan – Neuropsychological and electronic “no-touch torture”. The spectrum of ‘interrogation” and torture techniques used by the US and its allies

(8) The Verge – The EU is considering a ban on AI for mass surveillance and social credit scores

https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/14/22383301/eu-ai-regulation-draft-leak-surveillance-social-credit

(9) Ramola D & Robert Duncan – Report #165: Robert Duncan on the Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, & the Need for Change

(10) Geoengineering – Kevin Shipp – New: CIA Agent Whistleblower Risks All To Expose The Shadow Government

(11) Chris Hedges – CIA’s intelligence coup with William Binney

(12) William Binney – Whistleblower: NSA Goal Is Total Population Control’

(13) Task Force EU Coalition

(14) Tony Blair’s anti-freedom project continues, but ‘War on Terror’ is replaced by ‘War on Covid’

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/516591-tony-blair-war-terror-covid/

(15) Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology by Dr Al Emondi

https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology

NEWS REPORTS

(16) Pääesikunnan tiedustelupäällikkö: Uusista tiedusteluvaltuuksista ollut konreettista hyötyä rauhanturvaajiin kohdistuvien uhkien torjunnassa

https://yle.fi/uutiset/3-11917909

(17) Sotilastiedustelun uudet toimivaltuudet vahvistavat Suomen kyberpuolustusta

https://yle.fi/uutiset/3-11062431

(18) Kommentti: Pääministeri antoi uudelle puolustusvoimain komentajalle ainutlaatuisen julkisen ripityksen – ”sotilasvallankaappaustako” Rinne pelkää?

https://www.is.fi/politiikka/art-2000006195198.html

BOOKS & PUBLICATIONS:

(19) R. Duncan, How to Tame a Demon – A Short Practical Guide to Intimized Gang Stalking, Electronic Torture, and Mind Control

(20) Finnish Military Intelligence Review 2021

https://puolustusvoimat.fi/documents/1948673/74055459/PV_sotilastiedustelu_raportti_www_ENG.pdf/2ffb6a29-cabd-b852-7ba0-83892580c632/PV_sotilastiedustelu_raportti_www_ENG.pdf?t=1620281555293

(21) “INFORMAL” SUSPENSION OF NORMAL PROCESSES: THE “WAR ON TERROR” AS AN AUTOIMMUNITY CRISIS by ADENO ADDIS, Boston University Law Review

(22) MIND CONTROL IN THE UK by Tim Rifat BSc BEd. The Truth Campaign Magazine Spring

(23) Commissioner for Human Rights (The Council of Europe): Human rights in Europe should not buckle under mass surveillance

https://www.coe.int/en/web/commissioner/-/human-rights-in-europe-should-not-buckle-under-mass-surveillance

(24) Effects of electromagnetic fields exposure on the antioxidant defense system: Elfide Gizem Kıvrak,* Kıymet Kübra Yurt, Arife Ahsen Kaplan, Işınsu Alkan, and Gamze Altun – The Journal of Microscopy & Ultrastructure

(25) A Review on Mechanisms for Piezoelectric-Based Energy Harvesters: Hassan Elahi, Marco Eugeni and Paolo Gaudenzi – Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Sapienza University of Rome

LETTERS TO THE GOVERNMENT

(26) V. Hellberg: To The Supreme Court of Finland – Salaisten Pakkokeinojen Säätely Suomessa

VIDEOS:

(27) HardTalk: Tekoäly ja Puolustusvoimat – miten suhtaudutaan?

(28) Dr. James Giordano: Battlescape Brain: Military and Intelligence Use of Neurocognitive Science

ADDITIONAL LINKS

(29) US investigating possible mysterious directed energy attack near White House – CNN Politics on the April 29, 2021

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/29/politics/us-investigating-mysterious-directed-energy-attack-white-house/index.html

(30) ‘Havana syndrome’ likely caused by directed microwaves – US report – BBC News on the 6th of December 2020

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55203844

(31) INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS: The ICRC’s concerns about autonomous weapon systems

https://www.icrc.org/en/document/icrc-position-autonomous-weapon-systems

(32) Association for the Prevention of Torture: New Principles on Effective Interviewing for Investigations and Information Gathering

https://www.apt.ch/en/news_on_prevention/new-principles-effective-interviewing-investigations-and-information-gathering

Försåtlig granskning ska sänka Ranstorps anseende

Ramola D (October 22, 2018): Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers

PRESS RELEASES:

(33) ECHR 164 (2021) – 25.05.2021: Insufficient safeguards in bulk signals-intelligence gathering risked arbitrariness and abuse

(34) CNN BUSINESS: Ray Kurzweil: Humans will be hybrids by 2030

https://money.cnn.com/2015/06/03/technology/ray-kurzweil-predictions/index.html

(35) An Implantable Wireless Network of Distributed Microscale Sensors for Neural Applications: Jihun Lee; Ethan Mok; Jiannan Huang; Lingxiao Cui; Ah-Hyoung Lee; Vincent Leung; Patrick Mercier; Steven Shellhammer; Lawrence Larson; Peter Asbeck; Ramesh Rao; Yoon-Kyu – 2019 9th International IEEE/EMBS Conference on Neural Engineering (NER)

(36) Control the money, control the media: How government uses funding to keep media in line – Marius Dragomir, Center for Media, Data and Society (CMDS), School of Public Policy, Central European University

CORRESPONDENCE TO THE EU COMMISSION

11.03.2021

The UN Convention against torture was signed by nations, many of them only partially, on 10.12.1984. Since that time the world has changed significantly in terms of torture. What the EU intends to do with common legislation on torture? A very timely matter.

What the EU Commission intends to do by the fact that the EU strategy for homeland security is in conflict with its policies for human rights?

The coercive measures of law enforcement of western countries are based on resonance methodologies such as electronic warfare anti-personnel technologies DEW, AW, RNM, EEG, V2K, etc. The usage of this technology at times politically orientated, or the usage is not adequately justified, and is questionable, strongly mitigating human rights or constitutional rights let alone moral aspects. This is because i) the technology produces a spectrum of pain in the target (and injuries of which some fatal), ii) sleep deprivation in long term preventing full participation to the society, iii) the technology is being directed towards civilians (Genova Convention), iv) the technology is being utilized without the permit or consent of the targeted person (Nurnberg Treaty), v) the operations lean on self-supervision and monitoring to the extent the human rights aspects are not being considered appropriately (no measures on corruption), vi) the technology is being directed to people inhumanly while asleep and vii) towards bystanders (especially children while also asleep disturbing their sleep and causing them pain), viii) the technology is being directed to homes of the targeted citizens (constitutional rights for privacy, domestic peace, etc), ix) the period the technologies are being implemented to targets is matter-of-factly inhuman, reportedly from decade up to 30 years (in which time most of the targets are forced outside of their societies and health, social structure, career, and families have been destroyed), x) the technology may cause fatal injuries that are impossible to trace back to the usage of this technology and xi) torture, which by definition the use of this methodology fulfills, hardly is an argumentable solution. Finally, xii) targets do not possess constitutional rights, nor legal protection from practitioner since it is with the significant likelihood the local or other government. In addition, xiii) law enforcement and healthcare have been instructed to deny the matter. Local regulators, political power, legislators, and courts approving the use are not aware of these aspects due to the fact that the military traditionally has been the only instance with this knowledge. The intelligence community has gained an imbalanced position with this tech and now abuses it in each member country. Also, justice system is becoming addicted to this tech. W Binney quite correctly points out concern about democracy, human rights, constitution, and legal protection of our citizens in the following: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xF_VYNtDgN8&t=441s

15.03.2021

What the EU intends to do in view of human rights in Europe?



Most of the member nations do not have legislation on torture, they rely on the UN convention from 1984. For instance, in the case of Finland, this convention is only partially recognized (article 21 paragraph 1 and 22 paragraph 1).





The security strategy strongly relies on technologies of which use conflicts with human rights and the EU policy for HR. These have a significant impact on 1) democracies, 2) corrosion on constitutional rights and 3) confidence in the future which in turn defines the development of wellbeing in any nation. The security strategy supports electronic warfare (EW) anti-personnel resonance methodologies. These are being proposed as a surveillance tech by the intelligence community and defense forces who do not reveal these technologies have the capacity to cause pain, suffering, and fatalities (Resolution on the Environment, Security and Foreign Policy from January 28, 1999, Nr.A4-005/99) and the capacity is in heavy use and not supervised, controlled properly. The national supervision and control mechanisms are not sufficient. The massive and growing audience of TI (targeted individuals) is a remarkable sign of this issue.



The technology is being supported by the western agenda for anti-terrorism and benefits the defense industry. Why would the EU cast this type of future for itself? There is an interesting phenomenon ongoing in western societies. The intelligence community has been allowed to step up and guide societies. A function that has been purposed to a marginal mechanism within the society now manufactures the consent.

The resonance technology provides the intelligence community and defense function a role during the time of peace that conflicts with the idea of democracy. These instances appear to paint pictures of horror to advance their agenda under national security, threats and crisis constantly to argue stronger participation within the society. A good example of this is the agenda of anti-terrorism that defines the form of society today. We lay an artificial threat to our younger generation. The confidence for the future of the new generation is being tested with the current threats created by geopolitical agendas and the birth rate has sunken significantly in many societies. Why would a society inflict upon itself such a curse?

Does the EU understand that by buying the idea of the threat of terrorism it accepts the idea of the ‘war on terror’ and casts it to Europe? We must remember that terrorism has been defined by the ’west’ and the recent issue may be seen as a result of heavy-handed foreign policy, poor diplomacy of nations from past decades that refer to themselves as the empire. By accepting the idea of the war on terrorism we accept the war is in Europe. As citizens of the EU we are looking for a less gloomy picture for the future and rather would identify from positive models of the future. The human mind operates from the level it identifies. We should do better than this.

21.04.2021

How does the EU intend to do to control surveillance activities in the EU?



There is a lack of consistency in surveillance laws among the EU nations. When a surveillance law of a member nation prevents e.g. use of RNM/RMI (remote neuromonitoring/remote mind imaging) towards its citizen the intelligence community turns to the nation where the use of the technologies is allowed. The intelligence community serves each other thus the rights of a citizen or legal protection does not hold anymore. The ruling is awaited that prevents where forbidden technology in one country is being used from another to target civilians. The EU would benefit from resonance-free zones. Social media: Reading an individual’s social media communication private of nature the intelligence community from Finland may turn to Swedish intelligence who is a member of ’nine eyes’ and has access to XkeyScore.

The US intelligence services have become desirable among the European intelligence community due to the technological advantage but also by US anti-constitutional approach their strategy to enhance the sovereign rights by the cost of civilians. A part of the imperialistic agenda is to create security concerns that overrule any rights of citizens and also underpin the position of intelligence communities in democracy. The US has won the European intelligence community on their side by integrating the individual intelligence services by technology that also defines the strategy for the user. In the anti-terrorism agenda, the US hijacks security and foreign policies by defining who is a terrorist and what is a terroristic act. Since a nation identifies from the frame it is given why provide the EU with a gloomy pic? Mass surveillance laws to consider seriously the aspect from resonance technologies, AI, robotics, neuroscience (https://lbry.tv/@RamolaDReports:8/Invasive-Neurotech-True-Neuroethics—Panel-2:e). Fighter jet fleets use EMP to target citizens without their permit or concent torturing civilians with multifunctional radars and manipulating their biometrics.

In Finland, the constitution was amended to provide intelligence service power and tools to operate. The community is asking for more eg allowing trespassing. An analysis was completed from the perspective of resonance technologies why this should not be allowed. Civilians are targeted by military tech to their homes, bystanders, even babies, and children intentionally produced pain, suffering, and even fatal injuries. The big picture indicates absolutely no reason other than the paranoia and profile rise effort by the intelligence service why such powerful tools should be allowed. No legal protection for targets to rely on, constitutional rights, or human rights not respected. The international rights of the accused are being orbited by presenting the target as a suspect. The targets are manufactured to test the ultimate control over an individual. Trust is gone. Testing periods are inhumane.

25.04.2021

How are the EU law enforcement agencies regulated, monitored? How does the EU inland security strategy recognize the fact that resonance-based mass surveillance systems (RNM, EEG, RMI) are being targeted to civilians? How common is the knowledge that these cause pain, suffering, psychological trauma even fatal injuries in their targets, bystanders, civilians, even babies, and children? Is it known the execution is careless? How are the individuals chosen for these ’torture programs’? What principles are being met to prevent politically-minded targeting? How does the EU recognize the rights of suspects since there are no rights similar to the rights of the accused? How are the periods of targeting regulated? A large number of govt agencies, also from foreign communities, have access to these programs. Torturing is illegal by law in most EU nations and against human rights, constitutional rights. No legal protection for citizens exists against this crime against humanity. Operations are run by the national military agencies thus, can be defined as a war crime. How the EU intends to root out the problem of torture by state agencies and private sector partners foreign intelligence community? A good memory of the operation ’rendition flights’, that had no legal ground, of which distant cousin this operation is. What the EU intends to do to improve the approach of national law enforcement and healthcare systems to the targets of resonance technologies (government-directed mass surveillance protocol that cause pain and psychological trauma) that clearly degrade their rights? How is the legal protection of these citizens improved? Are these people still degraded and treated as mentally ill in front of police or healthcare? What an uncivilized, backward, and inhumane approach. How is the idea of democracy with this implementation?

Having made myself familiar with the SOCTA 2021 report among other reports it seems the Europol does not make a note of such a problem at all albeit the headcount of targeted civilians is piling up. Pretending such a problem does not exist? The global market reports as well as the manufacturers’ technological guides, scientific articles, etc confirm electronic warfare anti-personnel technology is based on military multifunctional radars and signal tech soon to be operated from ICT framework and indeed, operated by the military. An issue of a war crime? Are we really doing this? Pretending that there is no problem and allowing the extrajudicial purge similar to the holocaust ongo at the EU watch? Even though human rights, the constitutional rights are severely and violently attacked there is no word on the phenomenon of targeted civilians? Individuals, someones’ children, are targeted without consequence, perhaps overlapping. Targets do not have rights, no legal protection. Since the technology in question is operated as an extension of political decision-making as a punitive instrument. We will never know who is going to be the next target. No status will bring a shield in the future.

Is that due to fact that it is the law enforcement and intelligence community in the EU who are targeting civilians with military equipment electromagnetic pulses that cause pain, suffering, and fatal injuries as well as psychological trauma? We have a serious concern since the EU’s strategy for homeland security conflicts with the strategy for human rights.

04.05.2021

As Finnish citizens, we experience it difficult to reach information from officials in Finland on our rights and therefore we approach the Commission for this matter.



In 1995 Joseph Biden introduced a bill called the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995. It previewed the 2001 Patriot Act by 1) allowing secret evidence to be used in prosecutions, 2) expanding the Foreign Intelligence Act and wiretap laws, 3) creating a new federal crime of ’terrorism’ that could be invoked based on political beliefs, permitting the US military to the used in civilian law enforcement, and allowing permanent detection of non-US citizens without judicial review.

The Center for National Security Studies commented the bill would erode ’constitutional and statutory due process protections’ and would ’authorise the Justice Dept to pick and choose crimes to investigate and prosecute based on political beliefs and associations’.



We share the concerns addressed and would urge to review the rights of the accused and suspects of serious crime or terrorism in Finland. It seems the rights of the accused have been degraded and the legal protection of suspects has been eroded similar to their constitutional rights. Coercive measures such as neurotech applications (RNM/RMI) cause pain, suffering, likely fatalities are being misused and directed to homes of investigated for long periods of time.

Who overviews the methodologies of coercive measures? Who supervises the technology is being used correctly? How is the ethical aspect present when technology is being chosen? There is no adequate control.



To what extent it is permitted in the EU (Finland) to benefit materials in a prosecution that a) has been obtained by coercive measures b) that is classified (the accused has no chance to verify the material nor defend themselves against it)?

To what extent are neurotech applications being used in courts? To what extent the technology steers the decision-making of judges? It seems the accused has the role of the bystander in their trial.



The permission-granting process is not controlled properly. To what extent the evidence to open a secret investigation is being verified and examined by the district court of Helsinki? How political or personal interests of investigation are prevented? Coercive measures are used to manufacture state will. The state interest as an investigator is to make the suspect appear guilty or question their integrity, crecitability, and the suspect does not have the position to defend themselves in the process. To convict a terrorist suspect of a felony of any kind reduces the impact of miscalculation or political ambition by the state. There is evidence of implantable devices injected into the bodies of citizens without their permit producing agony and pain. The current correct practice of investigation is not so much to seek the truth that it is to degrade an individual.

04.05.2021

JUDICAL SYSTEM AND DEMOCRACY IN FINLAND

The rights of the accused are not self-evident today. In practice, the burden of proof is often shifted to the accused. The accused is granted a chance to make himself heard albeit this rule is being broadly violated. A significant moral dilemma exists also in the access of the accused to counsel. Whilst compensated in quality it is allowed at a good rate in the national courts. Whereas trial above the national judicial system, at the time when legal process often becomes the case of state integrity, no assistance is granted anymore. This remarkably reduces the number of processes reaching the ECtHR and limits the possibility of discovery of potential malpractice of the national judicial system.

White collars should follow ethical practices which highlight fairness and equality. The relation of the police and prosecutor seems to put the values to the test(pre-trial). Instead of justice, the national court appears to deliver the ’will of the State in relation to the accused’.

The counter-terrorism laws are used against democracy. Suspects do not have rights nor legal protection against coercive measures. The accused have rights, the rights of the accused. Very few are ever being accused.



Coercive measures are being abused with the assistance of the court and target suspects for an inhumanly long period of time with investigation methodologies that cause pain, suffering, and even fatalities to the targets or family members, even babies. During this time the suspect does not have proper legal protection, even constitutional rights are removed by the execution.

Neuropsychological and remote electronic ’no-touch torture’ applications used under coercive measures compromise heavily human rights and are thought of as WMD by its engineers. Since there is no adequate fair inspection in place suspects are abused during investigations likely for wrong reasons. Counter-measures are being used to manufacture trials directed against the suspect by State or individuals advised to do so. This tactic guarantees further investigation permitted. The accused should never be found guilty on the basis of evidence that has not been brought to light and examined by the accused. The evidence is not presented to the accused to ward coercive measures.

There have been several serious incidents that indicate deep structured corruption of critical infrastructure of Govt institutions under the monitoring of the Parliament. Inadequate supervision has become a significant problem. The role of the political power as the inspector raises many questions of which the least important is not ’whether Finland should have its Constitutional court?’. Although ’professional judges must have a higher university degree in law’ it does not prevent corruption especially since the judicial system is ’independent’. A mature member of society understands, by human nature this is impossible. The judicial system does not seem to convince the citizens anymore.





What mechanisms the EU has to evaluate the level of democracy in member nations? Democracies to be re-evaluated.

20.05.2021

How does the EU regulate, overview or monitor the preparation of counter-terrorism and surveillance laws by member states? How is the consistency of the laws being monitored between the nations? How do civil rights and legal protection survive in these circumstances?

By observation, globally ‘the war on terror’ seems to underpin the sovereign power at the expense of civil rights. We have a constant dilemma on how the ‘act of terror’ is being defined and how it has been communicated to the citizen. Similarly, we do have a problem by definition with what may trigger the need for surveillance over an individual. A matter of interpretation is not good enough? In practice, some crimes or anti-social behavior now turn into an ‘act of terror’ by definition or interpretation? Citizens may not even understand their commitment to an act of terror or being a part of a society of which status is turned to be suspected of terroristic activity by the administration. Grey lines everywhere. It seems politicians have created an extrajudicial tool to ensure sovereign access to ultimate power over the citizen. Why the ultimate control?

How are the surveillance technologies and methods overviewed? How are the periods of surveillance regulated by law and human rights? There has been a vast increase of reports coercive measures are indeed producing pain, suffering, and even fatal injuries. The suspects are receiving rough treatment over prolonged periods of time but never accused.

“Although the idea of temporality is not expressed in the derogation provisions of the ICCPR or the European Human Rights Convention, it has been understood to have been implied by the notion of emergency. According to the U.N. Human Rights Committee, article four of the ICCPR requires that “measures derogating from the provisions of the Covenant . . . be of an exceptional and temporary nature”” – “Informal” Suspencion of Normal Processes: The “WAR ON TERROR” as an Autoimmunity Crisis by A. ADDIS, Boston University Law Review.

How is this informality being monitored? How is it supervised no coercive measure or interrogation method consist of an element of torture, cause pain or suffering in the targeted? By observation, most of the suspects will never be accused. Is it possible that being a target of coercive measures is a worse option than imprisonment? How are the rights and legal protection of suspects ensured? We have still countries where even the rights of the accused materialize poorly.

Every question addressed here points to a system error. The ultimate cost is borne by the citizen. We have totalitarian states disguised as democracies. It is the culture of execution and power balance, the relationship between the citizen and the administration. We must measure these things to correct them.

26.05.2021

The supervision of the Finnish police relies on internal self-supervision. Recently, there have been a number of court cases questioning the integrity of the entire National Bureau of Investigation. How does the sole internal monitoring compare among the European peer group? By observation of the public reports, news, and personal experience there is a need for a European authority for investigation of police practices to improve and support the moral standards. An external unit, in particular.

The police would not investigate reports of electronic warfare attacks targeting citizens. This has been addressed to the National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen. No response has been received. Whether this is rather a matter of national security, the activity may continue uninterrupted and the targeted civilians suffer pain, psychological illnesses, even fatalities. On many occasions, the police have reportedly annulled and questioned the mental health of citizens who have requested an investigation on their constant concern. There are reports some individuals have been taken to mental institutions or mental evaluation by force while others proposed to visit their therapist or doctor suggesting an issue with mental health. Kolehmainen has been addressed. No response has been received. Police do not possess the capability to assess the mental health of an individual. What sort of guidance has been given to police in view of this vastly growing issue?How the citizen reporting DEW and resonance attacks should be minded according to police, whether the practice is indeed consistent with this?

The emergency services in Finland are operated by Emergency Response Centres managed by the Ministry of the Interior in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health ie the police and healthcare functions. We would like to understand what sort of guidance there is given to the police and healthcare in terms of individuals who suffer the symptoms of electromagnetic attacks?

The permission granting process for police’s coercive measures by the District Court of Helsinki, in particular, requires monitoring. Since the judges do not know the individuals whose surveillance is on the table the decisions are made on an application basis. How is this process monitored externally? How many times an extension on an existing permission can be granted? How is it controlled the coercive measures are not being used for business, political or personal interests? How is the resilience of individual police officers and the judges, in particular, is being monitored in terms of corruption?

The Finnish police maintain formal and informal databases of citizens, involving profiles of them. This information is not available to the citizen by data access request. Is informal reporting used in cross-governmental communication?



Reports exist the NBI maintains a form of co-operation with the equivalent of Russia. Is this co-operation is indeed approved and formal?

