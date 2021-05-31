Pre-Schooler Admonishes Officials: “I Would Take Off That Mask If I Were You!”

Re-post of Video Clip Circulating on Facebook | Ramola D | May 31, 2021
Must-see video snippet of a little girl at a Council meeting (perhaps) powerfully admonishing officials to remove their masks and remember American freedoms — absolutely inspiring! Make this viral! (No idea where this is or who this is or when this is–this video is circulating on Facebook. She looks like she must be under five, maybe four!)
TRANSCRIPT: “And I don’t think barely anybody likes masks in schools. The children are suffocating – you don’t know what it feels like!
And it’s nonsense! Like – seriously, why would you do that? Why in the world would you do that?
And God created us so that we can be free people! And we’re not being free here or at Public Schools ok so I would take your masks off if I were you! And I’m not wearing a mask now and never will, as much as I can!
And George Washington made America so we can be free citizens of the United States of America, and the Statue of Liberty is for liberty and freedom and We’re Not Free!
SO maybe you just don’t believe in George Washington or God or like the boss of you or someone is controlling you – STAND UP!” (too bad the clip is cut off here!)
https://everydayconcerned.net/littlegirlonmasks-mp4/
Many thanks to Anton Carpena for posting this video!
Please leave a comment if you have a full reference for this video, I will add it.
