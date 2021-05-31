Pre-Schooler Admonishes Officials: “I Would Take Off That Mask If I Were You!”

TRANSCRIPT: “And I don’t think barely anybody likes masks in schools. The children are suffocating – you don’t know what it feels like!

And it’s nonsense! Like – seriously, why would you do that? Why in the world would you do that?

And God created us so that we can be free people! And we’re not being free here or at Public Schools ok so I would take your masks off if I were you! And I’m not wearing a mask now and never will, as much as I can!

And George Washington made America so we can be free citizens of the United States of America, and the Statue of Liberty is for liberty and freedom and We’re Not Free!

SO maybe you just don’t believe in George Washington or God or like the boss of you or someone is controlling you – STAND UP!” (too bad the clip is cut off here!)