Businesses Have No Business Demanding Anyone Wear Masks: Courtesy Notice to Businesses, Massachusetts

Report & Notice | Ramola D | 2/23/2021

COURTESY NOTICE TO BUSINESSES, MASSACHUSETTS:

I have now been to four places of “public accommodation” in Quincy, Massachusetts where I live where someone at the counter yelled out, “Ma’am where’s your mask? You got to wear a mask!”

CVS on Beale Street, Quincy

At CVS (a pharmacy and general store) on Beale Street, the young Anglo-American woman behind the counter who yelled this out was persistent and obnoxious, saying “You need a mask” when I stated “No thank you, I don’t need a mask.” From “Ma’am you need a mask” once to “Do you need a mask?” twice is a step in misappropriation of authority, misinterpretation of current reality in the USA and worldwide, and misapplication of “concern for others due to Public Health.” This woman did not stop however with 2 call-outs at high volume across a room full of people as I stood in line to pay. She persisted, yelling even louder, apparently trying to rally volume in her cause: “Ma’am do you need a mask?” Once more, I politely responded, “No thank you I do not need a mask–I don’t wear those,” obliged to raise my voice since it appeared she had not heard me the first time. Why was this young woman yelling? Because attempting to intimidate, and using a tone of authority, repeating herself, and demanding compliance is what she has been told to do, clearly, in order to intimidate customers into wearing a mask. Yes, everyone else in line was wearing a mask, looking cowed and hopeless, and everyone else behind the counter as well: none of this means that anyone entering this store is required to wear a mask, nor that there is a need to safeguard anyone else’s health–the lie of “Public Health”–by wearing a mask.

UPS on Willard Street, Quincy

At UPS on Willard Street, where I had gone to pick up an online order for color copies, already paid for online, and which I had confirmed was ready by calling in before driving there, the young African-American woman behind the counter accosted me as I entered the lobby, shouting, “Ma’am you need a mask!” To which I responded, “No I don’t need a mask actually.” Repeat shout: “Ma’am you need to wear a mask to be here!” To which I said,”No I don’t wear masks, ” and “Look, I just came to pick up an order, I’ll be out in a minute.” At this the young Indian-American tending another person in line ahead of me turned around and said,”I’ll get your order but you do have to wear a mask.” “I’m exempt,” I said, which is the truth, since I cannot breathe with a mask on. The woman at the counter then shouted, “Ma’am do you see EVERYONE is wearing a mask here?” Exasperated I said, “Look, there IS no deadly virus, there IS no pandemic, but there IS a massive Psy Op going on, and if everyone else here wants to go along with this massive Psy Op I am not to blame! Plus, I’m exempt!” The woman rolled her eyes and shrugged. The Indian-American–whom I recognized (despite his bandito black mask) to be the owner of this UPS franchise–said, “If you don’t want to wear a mask you have to go outside.” It was pretty cold outside, with snow and ice on the ground. I said, “Look I just came to pick up an order which I was told on the phone was ready — it’s not going to take two minutes to hand it to me.” To which the misled and misappropriating-of-authority store-owner then said,”I won’t serve you in here without a mask. You can go outside, I’ll bring it to you.” I was truly puzzled. I said, “You want me to go outside and stand outside and wait for you to hand me my order which I have fully paid for already?” Seriously, I was being treated like a pariah, and I had every intention of standing my ground. People were rustling and looking at me “askance.” I was getting ready to launch into a lecture on Slavery when the man suddenly broke away, went to the counter and picked up a package and brought it over to me, “Here you go.” “Absolutely outrageous,” I said, and it was.

The next day I called this store owner since the color copies ordered online had been cyberhacked apparently and weren’t the right color but I also reminded him there are laws against discrimination in Massachusetts and in the Republic of the USA such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and safeguards for people with disabilities under the American Disabilities Act. He apologized and said he should not have said he would not serve me without a mask on. And that is correct. That store, and that woman behind the counter was literally trying to enforce slavery–compliance to no-authority posing as authority is acquiescence to slavery. “Public Health” is a deception; despite Fauci, despite Governor Charlie Baker, despite any President standing in front of a podium and talking about mask-wearing as a must, it is a complete fallacy that “protecting someone else’s health” can be achieved by you wearing a mask (in itself useless since it does not inhibit the passage of so-called, putative, never-proven-to-exist “viruses” and microbes), both legally speaking and medically speaking.

USPS Postal Office on Beale Street, Quincy

At the USPS postal office on Beale Street, where, outrageously, the postal clerks enforce their own self-created Enslavement Rule of “Only 3 people in the lobby,” supposedly on pretext of “Public Health,” people are now forced to stand in line outside in the bitter cold and wind, shaking and shivering and exposing themselves to all manner of respiratory disease, two postal clerks offered me a mask. I said, “No thanks I’m exempt” and they looked surprised. Since they had been engaging me in cordial conversation prior I said casually, “Well you know there really IS no deadly virus and no deadly pandemic, and nobody really needs to wear a mask,” one of them said “There’s a sign on the door, you have to wear a mask in here–but you say you’re exempt.” The other smiled and agreed that I knew my rights and told me about the film “Suffragette” after she’d said, “You know people fight in here about masks” and I responded “I’m not here to fight with anyone, I do know my rights though.” They weren’t going to demand I do anything, true, and they did not, but why do they have a sign on the door demanding everyone wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart and only 3 in the lobby?

Have businesses in Massachusetts forgotten they need to respect people’s innate God-given rights, secured even by such federal and state laws and statutes as those against discrimination, false imprisonment, restraint on one’s movement? All Americans are protected by these safeguards encoded into statutory law.

All Americans are also actually free and sovereign state nationals who do NOT have to follow the private statutes of a private government service corporation (State or Federal Govt) which relate only to its employees, to which they have not contracted with a wet-ink signature––(See Bond vs United States 529 US 334 (2000) [Appendix B]; See Clearfield Trust Co. vs. UNITED STATES 318 US 363 (1942) [Appendix A]). This is a larger conversation–the one on Sovereignty–and to be further discussed on these pages shortly, also see all the Truth about USA posts here including The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (10) AL Whitney/Anti-Corruption Society: Our ‘government’ is just another corporation!

My point is: even the State and Federal codes establish firmly that no-one can deny you service in a place of public accommodation—such as a store, a post-office, or a UPS lobby—or demand you stand 6 feet apart or demand only 3 in a lobby or demand you wear a gag across your mouth and nose, as Peggy Hall of The Healthy American, Pamela Popper of Make Americans Free Again, and other freedom-loving and law-exploring organizations have discussed in numerous videos and articles.

Stop N Shop on Newton Street, Quincy

At Stop n Shop, a supermarket on Newton Street, Quincy, I had the most unpleasant experience to date on this subject; my complaint letter to their Head Office has been left unanswered. One Wednesday night in January, the night before my husband’s birthday actually, I had gone in to make a few last-minute purchases to bake a cake and pick up some champagne. A young Anglo-American supervisor with a name-tag “CHUCK” blew into the checkout area ostensibly to check out my wine—since two (polite, courteous, African-American) teenagers were manning the counter—then demanded I wear a mask. When I explained I do not wear masks, he told me it was a very busy time in the store (It was not—Wed night is quiet) and I was in close proximity with several employees (with him there it was 3) and I had to wear a mask. I told him–perfectly cordially and calmly–I was a science journalist and researcher and spoke regularly to doctors and that there really was no deadly virus (FACT), and no real pandemic (FACT), that there was indeed a mass Psy Op being run on all. He interrupted me to snarl “Don’t tell me there’s no virus, I’ve been sick for 2 weeks with it,” I assured him, still completely conversationally and calmly: “There is no DEADLY virus (FACT)..” He then told me to “Stop bullshitting.” Obviously he had crossed the line of polite conversation. I asked him his name and asked to see his manager. He said he would void the transaction then and would get him. The older Anglo-American manager—whose name I did not get—came over and demanded I wear a mask. I said I did not wear masks. He said, “Right now there is a STATE MANDATE that everyone wear a mask.” I said, “Well, I am exempt from wearing a mask.” He said,” Well why didn’t you tell Chuck you have an exemption then?” I said “He really did not give me a chance.” He then said he would send someone else to ring me out—after waiting a few minutes, a young Anglo-American girl with the name-tag TRAN (and no, she did not look Vietnamese; Social Engineering Psy Ops are also going on) showed up and rang out the rest of my items in silence. She then flung the receipt at me, barely waited for me to move my cart, and said beneath her breath “Now Get Lost.” The older Anglo-American man bagging wished me a good night—clearly the only decent employee there, along with the 2 teenagers who had helped earlier—and I wished him the same.

Now this is absolutely atrocious behavior, including from the manager.

In my letter to Stop N Shop, I wrote: “Let me first of all educate Stop and Shop en masse: A STATE “MANDATE” IS NOT A LAW. Nobody needs to keep these mask mandates—they are guidelines, based on very faulty science. I can assure you I have done the research and MASKS ARE DANGEROUS, not merely unsafe and ineffective—they are DANGEROUS. Please see my recent interview with Dr. Rima Laibow where she explains why: Report 225/News Panel 14 at Youtube.com/RamolaDReports. Further, not all people shopping in Massachusetts are residents; all American state citizens live privately and are NOT bound by statutory codes of the State of Massachusetts Corporation, but ARE bound by natural law and common law to keep the peace. Stop and Shop CANNOT ASSUME that all shoppers are residents, and CANNOT DEMAND anybody wear a DANGEROUS mask!”

Legalities Regarding Masks, “Social Distancing,” “Vaccine Passports,” and Nasal Swabs

Excerpt, Courtesy Notice to Businesses, Massachusetts (PDF linked above)

Masks are being used as a symbol of compliance in the gigantic Psy Op being conducted worldwide; they neither protect anyone nor do they “stop the spread” of any disease as many doctors and virologists have publicly explained, including on interviews with me and on news panels at my video channels–these include Dr. Andy Kaufmann, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Rima Laibow, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. John Reizer, Dr. Zara Anne Bourgeois; the current massive deception of the Germ Theory Psy Op which has begun with the COVID Psy Op and is being run by Big Pharma using media and figureheads in government is not the model for health or “public health” followed by thinking doctors, biologists, virologists and all practitioners of health using natural, holistic, and traditional modes of healing.

There are other legal and lawful ramifications to this notion of demanding people wear masks, explored in this article:

No President, Governor, or Mayor Can Mandate Wearing Masks, Taking Tests, Taking Vaccines, or Self-Isolating: These Are Not Laws Anyone Need Follow, They Are Outright Deceptions

Both the FDA and CDC are aware and state on their websites (links in the article above) that the wearing of a mask is a voluntary enterprise, and that a mask is a MEDICAL DEVICE. Without a medical health risk assessment being performed, the FDA cannot demand anyone wear a medical device.

A Mask is a Medical Device which nobody need wear without an individual medical health risk assessment (FDA).

COVID Psy Op Needs to Stop Right Now: Children Are Dying From the Masks, Children Are Committing Suicide

As for mandatory vaccines, as Dr. Rima Laibow explains in Report 225, famed Harvard lawyer Alan Dershowitz is wrong, no-one can force you to take a vaccination: it is a MEDICAL INTERVENTION which requires your Informed Consent, as per all international treaties including the Nuremberg Code. The current mRNA Death-and-Disability-by-COVID-Vaccine scandal which we are seeing playing out worldwide is occurring because people are being lied to on mass media–a criminal action which should be prosecuted–and told the “vaccine is safe” when it is clearly not, and told the “vaccine has been tested and studied and found to be 90% safe” when it has not, and people are actually participating in human experimentation (with no safeguards, no manufacturer liability, no compensation for damages) and open clinical trials without being told they are doomed lab rats with no health future safeguarded by the vaccine-makers. The mRNA COVID vaccines are actually causing death and disability, as reported by VAERS, among other reporting organizations worldwide and must be halted, as Dr. Carrie Madej has called for.

Finally therefore Vaccine Passports: No government, no airline, no store, no place of public accommodation anywhere in the world can demand a Vaccine Passport or Proof of Vaccination in order for you to enter a building, board a plane, enter or make purchases in a store, buy a meal or drink, because a vaccine is a medical intervention and nobody needs to consent to a medical intervention–an intrusion on their bodily integrity and sovereignty–particularly one which seeks to upload a boatload of toxins and deadly gene-deforming proteins into your body while offering no liability, warranty, or guarantee of medical health post-vaccine. Not in the nebulous name of “Public Health” and not under threat of “Denial of Services.” I’d like to hear from any lawyer on the planet who can dispute this statement.

This has got to be the case also with Nasal Swab COVID tests: that too is a medical intervention and nobody needs to consent to a Six-inch long stick being thrust up their nostrils while they lie or sit prone and permit this massive intrusion into their intimate bodily space. No government–I understand the Indian government has issued a statement demanding a negative PCR test prior to landing in India now–has the right to demand Bodily Intrusion and Medical Interventions of anyone for anything, particularly not for the unproven and nebulous reason of “Public Health” and “Spread of Disease.” When No Virus has actually been isolated, when this Swab PCR test produces a high number of False-Positives, when no-one has proved in fact that what this PCR Swab test reveals is some kind of definitive evidence of a virulent, highly-infectious and highly-dangerous disease (keeping in mind COVID-19, a minor flu, has a 99.97% recovery rate for most people, while being demoted from HCID by Public Health, England last March and therefore is admittedly NOT a virulent dangerous disease), the Indian Government and any other government demanding negative PCR tests is actually just attempting bodily assault with No Medical Evidence and No Legal Authority: every single human on the planet needing to enter India should send the Indian Government a note demanding they halt and roll back this completely unlawful and illegal requirement for entry.

Video of woman taking the nasal swab went viral last April; it looks painful, intrusive, longlasting and hits the brain as she notes–why would anyone submit to this obviously invasive and painful bodily-intrusion?

Several lawyers and rights activists have woken up today and launched lawsuits against governments, as well as formulated and sent on Notices of Liability — these matters will continue to be covered here.

Totalitarianism can be stopped in its tracks if people wake up to the awareness of their innate rights and sovereignty.

Nobody needs to consent — and shouldn’t, when the stakes are so high.

Why are lawyers not speaking out en masse as doctors are? I encourage all lawyers examining this scenario to start speaking out, because people need to know the truth about these matters.

Meanwhile, to all who care about liberty, freedom, humanity: Please share this article widely, please write up Notices to Businesses for your own state and hand them out locally when you shop. Dropping the masks en masse needs to happen, and these Notices help establish your rights and freedoms in print, to all naysayers and petty dictators in shops. Please see Peggy Hall’s site for easy access to your state’s laws.