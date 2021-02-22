COVID’s a Hoax, the Vaccine’s a Bioweapon, the Masks will Kill You, Governments & Media are Lying: They Can’t Arrest Us All

Video Post & Note | Ramola D | Feb 22, 2021

Thanks to the creators, this is posted at Spacebusters on Bitchute– Youtube took this down in 20 minutes apparently.

Screenshot: “They can’t arrest us all”

Please share widely. There is a MASSIVE DECEPTION ongoing, and it is the Way of the SERPENT seeking the end of humanity and the rise of the cyborg’d slave while technocrats and ancient Roman despots running Fraud of various kinds on us all live large and enslave all. Stay tuned for further coverage and searing op-eds: currently, my laptops are severely hacked, my podcasts have been audio and video hacked and I am working on finding new platforms as I continue to write and post here. Truth journalism and candid conversation lives here forever.

There is only one way to end tyranny today, and that is to continually expose it, publicize it, use the power of language to tear it down, in your family, your neighborhood, your locale, your world–in addition to all spiritual and energy tools of prayer, meditation, calling on your own energy powers to change energy grids and world consciousness. Please listen to Sonya Roche-Duncan in Report 230 linked below: Yes the Schwab Resetters are working hard at tyranny but we are already in the Age of Aquarius, the heavens are on the side of humanity: you do need to take a stance and speak and write or engage energetically, though. Join all of us who are speaking out because guess what: they sure as heck cannot arrest us all. Even with Stasi harassment and Covert Millimeter Wave & Microwave and Neuro Tech being used in neighborhoods worldwide with drones, satellites, cell towers, antennas, portable devices, as the KraitResetters work overtime at Over and Covert Tyranny and Communism — which is daily being exposed at this site.

