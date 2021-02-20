Seven Issues a Rousing Wake-Up Call to the World: The mRNA Vaccines are Killing People, Do Not Take Them, Do Not Administer Them!

Report | Ramola D | Feb 20, 2021

In a powerful and rousing wake-up call to the world, and especially to health workers administering the mRNA vaccines now known to cause thousands of deadly “adverse events” including paralysis, convulsions, Bell’s Palsy, stroke, and death, Seven of Soulutionaries Media Network issues a plea to all concerned people worldwide to do all in their power to inform others, to walk out of unethical jobs, to stop holding up the agenda to depopulate, and to stop administering the vaccine.

Seven issues a powerful wake-up call/Watch at Brighteon

Seven, a musician, producer, concept-creator and innovator who reports being targeted in retaliation in various ways including with death threats, harassment and the sudden deaths of various family-members after she sued various powerful media groups in the UK for intellectual property theft (memoir, TV-show concepts, music) and won millions–yet received none of her winnings in court is a powerful voice today for Truth and Justice. She currently serves on a Tribunal exposing and addressing various environmental and humanitarian issues and publishes videos offering incisive news analysis and commentary at her Brighteon channel based on her long research into and material encounters with the hidden power structure in the world, which has a financial center in the City of London and has very dark Luciferian and Satanic roots and intentions.

Especially powerful in Seven’s insights and public speaking is her clear-eyed look at the unabashedly evil nature of this power structure–the system as we have it, the Matrix, the global-governance, the mesh of government and private corporations feeding on the energies of people and communities, as well as the tremendous mainstream media mechanism holding it up and lying to the world on a daily basis–and her fearlessness and candor in calling it out, and in reminding people that what we are dealing with here is evil incarnate: do not support the evil, she exhorts, expose it and defund it, do not feed it, do not work for it. If people only understood how evil this system is, how intent on the subjugation and genociding of humanity–a return to the eighteenth century and earlier, she says, where slavery is the norm–we could collectively end this charade overnight.

“It’s a genocide program and it’s based on eugenics,” she emphasizes, pointing to the centuries-long Rockefeller Eugenics efforts run through the pharmaceutical industry and now being promoted, funded, and run by Bill Gates and employing vaccines as kill agents. “The bioweapon is not the virus but the vaccine.”

Vaccines as bioweapons were also discussed by Dr. John Reizer in Newsbreak 107: Newsbreak 107 | Feb 12, 2021 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths with Dr. John Reizer

Just as 250 million farmers in India got on the road last November to head to New Delhi and rallied to stop Narendra Modi’s Farm Bills which hand over farming management and profits to a coterie of Indian billionaires, Seven says what is needed is a major strike run by people in every profession to halt the deadly vaccine rollout which is being pushed by mainstream media, pharma-industry scientists, and brainwashed (or bribed) celebrities. “No-one is talking about the deaths,” she notes.”Why is no-one talking about the deaths caused by this vaccine–in nursing homes, among health workers, among people who have taken it?”

She also points to the fact that several doctors (Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, among others) who understand how mRNA vaccines, with viral, toxin, and nanoparticle load from vaccines work have publicly stated that the people who take these vaccines will be dead within a few years, a subject everyone needs to further research (some links to articles and videos below).

Seven also highlights the crucial focus on solutions to the current totalitarian focus on mask and vaccine mandates at News Panel 17 and recommends the work of Lena Pu, Simone Marshall, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Michelle Young, and everyone else on the panel: News Panel 17: Women’s Power in Humanity Rising : You Have to Stand Up to Stop the Tyranny and Crime | Use the Power of the Spoken and Written Word

Included are video excerpts from a British military veteran calling to police to stop assaulting people and recognize this is the last great fight for humanity, and observers in the UK pointing to how vaccines as bioweapons are being used to genocide the people of Africa.

This is a powerful and urgently-needed video with the intensity of intent and passion that only Seven with her power of voice and compassion for humanity can deliver–please watch and share widely:

Watch at Brighteon:

URGENT MAKE VIRAL- BEST & MOST POWERFUL SOLUTIONS TO END THE COVID LOCKDOWN/VACCINE/5G CORRUPTION NIGHTMARE OVERNIGHT!! STRIKE NOW TO STOP THE ABUSE!!!

