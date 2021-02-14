News Panel 17: Women’s Power in Humanity Rising : You Have to Stand Up to Stop the Tyranny and Crime | Use the Power of the Spoken and Written Word

Ramola D | Report & Video Links| Feb 14, 2021

Powerful and informative panel discussion on the current situation facing humanity and the very real solutions and actions for change being taken at the local level by several of the members on this panel, individually and in conjunction with other concerned professionals coming together across continents and borders to create significant initiatives intended to dispel the encroachments of the WEF Luciferian Globalist Technocracy toward AI-Brain-Net-WiFi and digital-currency subjugation of humanity and forge immediate paths to powerful change for all evolving humanity on this plane/t.

As all of the women on this panel note each in their own powerful ways, humanity is truly at a crossroads today: On the one hand we have the globalist, Davos, Bilderberger, Club of Rome, European Royalty, Rothschild/Rockefeller, Luciferian, UN/WEF/WHO/CFR/Pilgrim Society criminally-wealthy technocrat billionaires buoyed by Big Pharma and Big Tech and Big Defense–running a Covid Psy op on all, and building a digital-enslavement society to be ruled by AI, Bionanosensors, Surveillance Capitalism, stealth predation and Non-Lethal Weapons, and on the other hand we have US: Divine, thinking, breathing humanity seriously concerned about what is going on and keen to keep humanity and the earth evolving organically into a harmonious and peace-centered society, a place where our children and grandchildren can live and grow and thrive in peace, harmony, caring, creativity, and community.

Part Two will be posted here as soon as possible–active thwarting currently in trying to post this video/finally posted, after probably 15 tries…:

Consensus from this Women’s Panel

The time has come for each of us to stand in our power and take powerful peaceful action—through the written and spoken word—to stop the tyranny and lead our communities into the true new Age of Aquarius written in the stars for our organic human evolution and away from the cyborg, BCI-AI, augmented-reality slave-world envisioned by Klaus Schwab and the WEF and Big Tech plus Big Pharma for all of us–and especially our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.

The Transhumanist Agenda is what all world governments under the United Nations are currently embracing and expressing, and its intention is nothing less than the End of Humanity as we know it, genocidal culling of the elders, and mind-controlled digital enslavement of the children, through nanotechnology, Virtual Reality, WiFi, AI, and neurotechnology: Cyborg’d Humans 2.0, continuous fake pandemics, and continuous mRNA nanobot vaccines is their plan under Agenda 2030 (within the next ten years!) (while people are already dying and convulsing and becoming paralyzed from these deadly vaccines).

It’s not just the re-opening of businesses we need to achieve, and the end of the Germ Theory Psy Op which has everyone triple-masking themselves to death and our children suffering in Zoom calls online or icy windows-open classrooms in the Psy-Op-running schools, but the pushing back of tyrannical subjugation from despotic government service corporations fraudulently posing as Public Health Caretakers of Humanity.

The task is great, but our powers as creators and manifestors are greater. Informing others, educating others, and urging others also to stand to push back Technocratic Despotism–with Notices of Liability and Affidavits of Truth and Fact–and reclaim our birthright: our God-given rights to a peaceful life on Plane/t Earth while building new and sacred trust through connection and community ventures pursuing true justice, true health, true education, true food independence and security, true public commons at the local grassroots level is the way forward.

Dr. Christiane Northrup, a veteran warrior for the rights of women over their bodies, emphasizes the great power we each have to push back the tyranny and discusses several initiatives she has been working on including the groundbreaking effort with Dr. Larry Palevsky and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Del Bigtree, Children’s Health Defense, and others to stop the Flu Shot Mandate in Massachusetts, a tremendous effort involving late-night compilations of reports, collections of affidavits, 14,000 supporters, and a lawsuit which finally accomplished the end to the flu shot mandate: a draconian push by Mass govt to vaccinate every child with the toxic flu shot as a compulsory requirement to attend public school in Massachusetts. She also speaks of social-gathering initiatives, mask-free and fear-free in Maine, with other liberation-minded ladies – energetic moves to move forward into a future that is positive and possible as opposed to house-arrest and self-censorship which our governments are trying desperately to impose on us today.

Dr. Christiane Northrup’s Websites: https://www.drnorthrup.com/, Millions Against Medical Mandates

Lena Pu, a powerhouse of clear-seeing and right-action, who has leapt into action on her own while also working with others, speaks of the powerful Notices of Liability she and her supporters have now sent to 200 people in organizations responsible for the deadly rollout of 5g and the continued use of wifi in our schools and neighborhoods.

Lena Pu’s Website: https://lenasfabulousfrequencies.com/

Simone Marshall, an empowered warrior for freedom and for humanity, speaks of the major initiatives in common law she and several others in the UK have been working on bringing together, including Michelle Young, such as setting up community assemblies at the local level and creating an organization to train Lawful Observers who can do the job that Police have failed to do: protect people, and also watch and support people in their communities in order to prevent the kind of crime and police crime that has now become rampant. The two websites she recommends for further understanding and use of these new humanist community initiatives are: communityassemblies.org and lawfulobservers.org.

New UK Community Initiatives: Lawful Observers, Community Assemblies

Simone also explains the ancient system of trusts which currently protects the billionaires and discusses how we too can partake of this concept in a way which benefits us. Simone’s website where she lists other resources including Food Security Resources by way of Co-Ops is: event202.org. Her Youtube channel is Freedom Files.

Simone Marshall’s websites: Event202.org – The Peace You’re Missing. BrandNewTube channel

Ellen Brown, an insightful observer of financial affairs, banking, and stock trades, speaks of the need and possibility to step away from the exploitative banking paradigm of central banks and federal reserve which privilege their royalty & “elite” (Pirate) owners while impoverishing the rest of us, and create instead a Public Banking scenario which benefits everyone who partakes of it. She also speaks of the need to keep the economy going by ensuring that people can partake in selling and buying–something being stopped currently by the shutdowns (which only benefit the big businesses) and marks the recent scandal with Gamestop and Robinhood where young traders were stopped from trading freely on the stock market by sudden clampdowns.

Ellen Brown’s website: https://ellenbrown.com/

Sandi Adams, a diligent analyst of the intentions of the Globalist Agenda 21/2030 crowd both historically and currently, describes the importance of restarting the economy by reopening the small businesses. She notes also that UK schools are currently abusing schoolchildren by keeping windows open during school under pretext of needing to ventilate from the supposed COVID virus, in the process freezing the children and exposing them to the actual possibility of getting sick, and speaks of the need to push back now and take back our communities from the wrongful measures being imposed on all. (Clearly, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock need Notices of Liability from Parents of these schoolchildren.)

Sandi Adams’ website: Sandi Adams – Understanding Agenda 21 and how to combat it

Seven of Soulutionaries Media Network issues a passionate call for people to awaken and recognize this is our last stand for freedom: if people are being told they will lose their jobs and insurance for not taking the (deadly mRNA, gene-modifying, sterilizing) vaccine, then this is the time to drop their jobs and employer, connect with others, and build ways of moving forward toward Food Security, Food independence, community ventures in schooling and new ways of community building and rebuilding in all areas including healthcare, nutrition, education, and safety. Seven also updates all on the efforts of the tribunal she has been working on and explains that injunctions can be placed through the criminal courts using statutory law and the codes in place within the extant system under maritime jurisdiction. The website for information on the tribunals and their accomplishments is peaceinspace.org.

Tribunal website: PeaceinSpace.org, International Criminal Code (blogs.com)

Seven’s Video Channel: Brighteon

Michelle Young, co-host of these panels and reporter of personal bankruptcy fraud in a high-profile case which stole billions in assets and property from her discusses aspects of the vaccine which many have questioned, such as the possibility that the vaccine would actually spread disease; Dr. Northrup responds that that is not the fear here; what is more powerful is the power of the human immune system which does not need vaccines to provoke immunity.

Much more was discussed and highlighted on this panel, which was epic and empowering. Please watch and share widely—there are many solutions here which would call for all of us to get involved, and offer each of us and our talents a place at the table.

Underlying all, let us not forget, several of these panelists remind us, that what we are battling are demonic Satan-worshippers who are abusing and harvesting innocent children, for their energy purposes as well as attacking people worldwide with energy weapons and other means; while we did not focus excessively on this subject, as Seven says, now is the time to bring this system down.

Let’s Pull It Down

Standing in your own power, posting an affidavit of truth, and issuing notices of Liability to key personnel in all offending and trespassing organizations and government service corporations while building new solutions for community out of your home, garden, basement, attic, neighborhood, local community may be the way forward.

Simone also mentions The Great Reopening in March, please visit her websites for more on that and stay tuned for further coverage on that here.

Please watch and share this historic news panel widely!

Happy Valentine’s Day!