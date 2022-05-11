Microwave Weapons, Psychotronic Weapons, Human Control Weapons: From Nazi Times to Russia’s Cheka to the Present “Havana Syndrome”: A Century of Victims

Post of translated documents, thanks to Georg | Ramola D | May 11, 2022

Re-posting, with excerpt, the translated versions of a document from the Russian covering research into public-domain disclosure of the development of electromagnetic energy weapons and neurotechnologies, both long-term areas of Human Control weaponology of great interest both to the Nazis in Hitler’s time and the Cheka or secret police in Russia after World War II, with thanks to Georg, who heads a Victims Group in Germany, for the translations, which he sent to me by email this week.

(Yes there are Victims, today, of the unlawful, unethical, inhumane actions of Intelligence agencies and military and police divisions worldwide testing all manner of these weapons on anyone they please, particularly people of talent, high IQ, psychic sensibilities, personal power and influence, activists, journalists, and whistleblowers–as well as people of special spiritual and energetic power. Everyone being silently assaulted in fact is a victim–but there are some who are being assaulted 24/7, as the many testimonials and interviews published by this writer here testify.)

Please note: Microwave Weapons and other Energy Weapons are not new…they are a century old. The Americans and English and Europeans have been developing and using them for decades on people — while simultaneously building a monument of lies with Psychiatry and Propagandizing Media to hide their existence, labeling reporting victims as “Mentally Ill”–it’s not just the Russians who developed this technology, although the Russians certainly went all-out over decades to investigate human bio-effects and revealed their work a lot sooner than the Americans. It is time for the entire world now to confess openly to the existence, use, and horrific inhumane use of these stealth energy technologies on people–particularly the vulnerable in prisons and mental asylums: Thousands have died, millions have suffered–When will it end? Profoundly powerful, essentially secretive in nature, these weapons can be and have been used to control minds, emotions, actions, behavior, and health of whole groups, regions, areas of populations as well as attacked people discretely with precision-targeting. Co-opted psychiatrists know all about them. And so, obviously, do Police. When Police engage in “Psychiatric Hold” arrests of people who mention the term “microwave weapons”–as recently reported by this writer here: Ramola D: Press Release, April 30, 2022: Neighborhood Watch Harassment & April 14-19 Section 12 Involuntary Psych Hold on Defamatory False-Claim: Police Crime & Police Retaliation for Truth-Journalism, you can be sure they are working well in cahoots with the Psychiatry and Intelligence factions who are actively suppressing public knowledge of these weapons while using them in stealth on people. This was borne out by this writer’s unlawful Psych Hold experience and all experience over 8 years prior–on which much more will be published soon.

Psychotronic Nonlethal Weapons as the Havana Syndrome – Human Zombification

This is a contemporary report written originally in Russian which has been translated into English and German and is posted here for worldwide reference.

Here are the links:

In Russian, the original: https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Psihotronnoe-neletalnoe-oruzhie-kak-gavanskiy-sindrom-i-zombirovanie-cheloveka-ru-orig.pdf

In English: https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Psychotronic-Nonlethal-Weapons-as-the-Havana-Syndrome-Human-Zombification-en.pdf

In English, in text: https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Psychotronic-Nonlethal-Weapons-as-the-Havana-Syndrome.txt

In German: https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Psychotronische-nicht-todliche-Waffen-als-Havanna-Syndrom-und-Zombifizierung-de.pdf

EXCERPT, DESCRIBING EMF WEAPONS, NEURAL WEAPONS, ACOUSTIC WEAPONS, REMOTE ACCESS HUMAN CONTROL WEAPONS:

Georg points to Page 62 of this PDF, which lists the many technologies in use:

Page 62

… Electromagnetic non-lethal weapons have very good prospects. Electromagnetic pulse generators, which use the energy of an ordinary rather than a nuclear explosion. They can be used to burn computer circuits, electrical equipment, power plants, air defense radars. These generators can be made the warheads of bombs and precision missiles.

Electromagnetic non-lethal weapons also include sources of microwave – ultrahigh frequency radiation. When exposed to people they disrupt the central nervous system and the brain, cause a feeling of badly tolerated noise and whistling, affect human internal organs up to fatal outcome (60, p.368-369).

One of the most promising types of non-lethal weapons is considered to be acoustic weapons. It is known that infrasound with its low frequency when directed to people throws them into panic, deprives them of reason, causes heart and nervous system disorders. At the same time it perfectly penetrates through walls into the deepest shelters or bunkers, behind armor and bulwarks. The development of this type of weapon has been made in two directions. On the one hand, these are infrasound generators that act as “directional beams. On the other are infrasound “bombs” dropped on the enemy (60, p.367).

Such defeating properties of the products could not but interest the relevant agencies. I. Tsarev writes: “Publications began to appear in the press about design bureaus where devices for remote influence on human psyche were created; with reference to a former employee of the KGB it was reported about special generators with which some apartments in large cities were irradiated for a long time” (52, p.91). This information was fully confirmed (26, p.72). Both in Russia and in the United States security agencies have been experimenting with new technologies for more than half a century. Louis Slizen, editor of the American “Microwave News” magazine, writes: “The human body is an electrochemical system and the devices affecting it have already been created. Naturally, in our high-tech country, the military could not but be interested in such devices. Work in this field has been going on for more than 30 years and is surrounded by a veil of secrecy. Laboratories of some universities and five military research centers are engaged in it. In particular, the U.S. Air Force Electrochemical Laboratory plans to spend more than $100 million on psi-weapons in the next five years.

Work on the creation of devices that allow to influence people not directly, but at a distance (and significant) was one of the first started by the military Institute for Radiobiological Research in Bethesda, Maryland (56, p.30). These experiments began as early as 1965, but scientists achieved visible results only by 1980, when special microwave radiation generators capable of sending commands to the human brain to control its behavior were created. And the control device is insignificant in size, i.e. it is easy to move it from one point to another. This miracle of military technology is called the pulse-wave myotron. If you send the radiation directly to a person from close range, you can completely suppress his will and paralyze him. The military see a great future for this device (56, p30-31). The Military of the U.S.S.R. tested the psychotronic weapons on human material on a large scale, as it was not common in the Soviet Union to be ceremonious with people. Only in the 1990s it became known that in the Soviet Union top-secret research was authorized under the national program for “studying, implementation and technical testing of bioenergetic means of destruction in the interests of national defense and security”. For this purpose, a number of research institutes opened branches that were controlled by the secret services. Astronomical sums were allocated for the existence of these branches, institutes and departments. It is difficult to estimate how many people were exposed to illegal and clandestine radiation even now since the tests of psychotronic weapons continue in Russia (56, p.46) (62, p.77).

There are known facts of works on creation of generators of high-frequency and low-frequency coding of brain, biolocation installations, on use of chemical and biological means in order to create controlled human material. Processing of test subjects begins with suppression of their ability to resist. This is the most important thing. Turn off control – and you have mastered the psyche of another person, that is, you can now do whatever you want with him. It is not easy to “turn off” the consciousness of several people at once. Therefore treatment begins with sending of a bundle of electromagnetic, sound, or torsion radiations (56, p.23). A person after such powerful treatment completely loses control over himself and, if he stays alive, becomes controllable.

According to the type of action, all methods of turning off the consciousness can be divided into electromagnetic (field) and sound, with torsion (micro-lepton) influence standing apart. All types of these radiations are extremely destructive to human health and can cause severe diseases.

Laser and X-rays are also used, which are even more destructive to humans. For experimenters this is a very convenient type of radiation, because there are no visible obstacles for them: it is possible to direct radiation through reinforced concrete walls! In addition, such radiation can be directed at the desired point. Laser irradiation is often used at the beginning of programming to achieve a quick result. Such radiation has been used to eliminate people because death by laser aiming looks natural.

The most advanced is considered to be torsion or microleptonic radiation, the same vortex currents that were discovered by the Germans at Anenerba. There is simply no protection against it. Torsional radiation cannot be shielded at all. If X-rays are stopped by a thick lead plate, then torsional field passes through the lead (56, p.24). Weak torsional influence can put a person to sleep, medium intensity violates logical connections and “erases” memory, and high intensity can destroy both brain and body. With the help of torsion generator it is possible to provoke some diseases, to decrease sharply or, on the contrary, to increase the activity, and it is also possible to influence the brain activity, causing some desires or introducing programs. Back in 1998 our specialists created a mobile generator, which could cover a large crowd from the distance of 300-500 meters for 15-20 minutes (56, p.24-25).

Noteworthy is the information of Georgy Konstantinovich Gurtovoy, candidate of physical and mathematical sciences, and Igor Vladimirovich Vinokurov, MSU graduate in physiology, about the practical application of applied products.

Among the existing methods of elimination (deliberate car crashes, imaginary suicides, poisonings, organization of injuries at work, psychological provocations, etc.) one has an obvious advantage – irradiation in apartments. This is a covert and almost unprovable method. Citizens are literally being driven out of their dwellings by technical means. Sources of radiation can be located in adjoining rooms of communal apartments, on the upper floors or in houses across the street. The adjoining rooms are allegedly occupied by the employees of the regional electric utility company or the building’s DEZ, while the upper floors are rented by the KGB-FSB services by agreement with the tenants, who in this case leave for long periods of time. It is impossible to penetrate into such apartments – people who have settled in them without registration open only to the police. Victims of such actions complain about poor health, somatic and neurological ailments-headaches, hypertension, insomnia or conversely sinking into an unnatural sleep. Painful sensations: stabbing-type cramps in the kidney, liver, heart area. After a night’s sleep, bleeding defects 1-2 mm in diameter, burn spots of different caliber, cuts and scratches are found on the skin. Cuts appear also during the day, sometimes their appearance can be noticed visually – on the face, shoulders, legs, sometimes they do not heal well, they are deep and bleeding.

During sleep, when the body is in a fixed position, the person is unprotected. His body is exposed to profound effects on the body, mainly on the heart, blood vessels and the genitourinary system. A variety of physical traces (wounds, cuts, burns) and sensations (pricking, cooling, vibration, acoustic shocks) testify to the use of a wide range of radiation-UHF, laser, ultrasonic location, infrasound, acoustic waves of the shock type [26,p.49]. …

Course material in the Historic Development of Psychotronic Weapons

Georg also points to information online in Russian from 2011, offering a military course in the historic development of psychotronic weapons, with much useful information, that can be found here, and Google Translate or Deepl Translate should help translate from Russian:

https://otherreferats.allbest.ru/war/00107971_0.html

EXCERPT:

Psychotronic weapons

History of the development and improvement of psychotronic weapons; identification of the negative impact of electron-beam equipment on the body. The use of laser, beam, ultrasonic and infrasonic technologies in the repressive campaign of the Soviet authorities.

In the list of nomenclature of the equipment in service there is no position called psi-weapon as a weapon of psychotronic influence. In such lists, which are reflected in the state plan and in the industrial technical plan, there is something else: microwave generators, laser, ultrasonic, x-ray emitters, extremely high frequencies of millimeter and submillimeter wavelengths of radio and ultrasonic range, infrared, ultraviolet, isotope, gamma, etc. radiation receivers for all types of ranges, converters of ultrasonic and radio radiation into sound and visible, special means of transmitting image data over telephone, television and radio channels, means of docking receivers of transmitted signals and televisions or computer equipment, etc. control of the presence of radiation for all types of their power.

But these are not lists of nomenclature for the general consumer, these are special lists of the nomenclature of enterprises of the military-industrial complex, inaccessible not only to ordinary civilians, but also to organizations of the sanitary and epidemiological service and even local emergency departments.

The equipment specified in the certificate is included in the hardware systems created to study a person as a biological object in the conditions of his daily life.

These researches and developments in the vast majority of cases are carried out secretly with the use of various types and types of inventions that affect the human psyche and can lead it to a tragic ending.

The “List of Information Prohibited for Publication” of 1990 included, for example, data on diseases of military personnel arising from work on microwave radiation devices, as well as data “On technical means (generators, emitters) for influencing human behavioral functions (creation biorobots)” paragraph 13.8, [50, p. 78; 26, c.358], as well as scientific research and development work in the field of creation and use of microwave generators and accelerators for military purposes and the impact of their radiation on various military facilities and humans “[31, p. 40; 26, p. .358].

Psychotronics is the science of the mechanisms of information communications, regulation and control of the psyche, energy and human physiology.

Psychotronics is based on the assertion that the conception, development and psychophysiological formation of the human body are based on information processes – cosmic, planetary, general organismal, cellular, molecular, bioplasmic, biogravitational, quantum, vacuum (52, p. 19).

The majority of Russian scientists took part in the creation of effective methods of influencing a person at a distance: V.M. Bekhterev, B.B. Kazinsky, K.I. Platonov, A.V. Dubrovsky, V. Messing, A.P. Slobodyanik, M.Ya. Okunev, S.G. Fainberg, V.M. Svyatoshch, D.V. Kandyba, V.E. Rozhnov, A.V. Chumak, Yu.G. Gorny and others.

In 1921, a special department for remote influence on biological objects was created under the Cheka. The developments of this special department of the organization, which periodically changed its names from the Cheka to the FSB, formed the basis of NLPi methods, psychotropic and psychotronic technologies. These developments caused serious concern among a whole group of Russian scientists: Pavlov, Vernadsky, Chizhevsky, Kazhinsky and others. Candidate of Technical Sciences V. Slepukha confirms that the daughter of F. Dzerzhinsky-Margarita Teltse was at the origins of the development of “psy”-impact methods in our country and “docent” D. Looney. The main emphasis was placed on the use of psychotropic drugs based on natural and synthetic drugs. But even then it was noticed that the effect of mental deformation is significantly accelerated if the subject is in a high-frequency field (52, p. 93).

The most significant achievements in the field of psychotronic technologies and human control were achieved in Nazi Germany. One of the most unusual official organizations of the Third Reich – Ahnenerbe – was founded in 1933. The Ahnenerbe was headed by SS Colonel Wolfram von Sievers. The Luminous Lodge Society, later called the Vril Society, became part of the Ahnenerbe. This society, based on the ideas of occult anthropology, studied, within the framework of the Ahnenerbe program, the possibility of creating a new race of “superhumans” – a special mutation of the Aryan race that emits “giant radiations of energy.” Additionally, members of the Japanese Green Dragon Society were involved. The Tibetan sect Agharti, relying on black forces, also became part of the Ahnenerbe. Back in 1926, a small colony of Indians and Tibetans was formed in Berlin and Munich. Later, when funds allowed, the Nazis began to send numerous expeditions to Tibet, following one after another almost continuously until 1943. The Vril Society and the Agharti sect formed the SS Black Order within the Ahnenerbe. The leading cadres of this order and the leaders of the Gestapo were required to take courses in meditation, the occult and magic. In January 1939, the Ahnenerbe, along with 50 institutions that it had, was included in the SS, and the leaders of the Ahnenerbe entered the personal headquarters of Himmler, who made the Ahnenerbe an official organization attached to his black order. Germany spent colossal funds on research conducted within the framework of the Ahnenerbe, much more than the United States spent on creating the first atomic bomb.

In the forties, Germany was the world’s leading scientific center for the study of the reserve capabilities of the psyche and human physiology. The only Institute of Psychology in the world was located in Germany, and it was in Berlin that the great psychiatrist-hypnologist Johann Schulz worked – the author of a new European concept of mental self-regulation, which absorbed all the best that was in the East and in the world, and by 1932 the discovery of Schultz was finally formalized into a fundamentally new form – auto-training, aimed at opening and using the reserves of the human body. In his system, Schultz included the discovery of the French researcher Coué about the unusual effect of repeatedly spoken words; the discovery of the American researcher Jacobson about the specific psychophysiological effects obtained with the help of maximum psychomuscular relaxin, and the main achievement of the East is the Indian, Tibetan and Chinese teachings about unusual physical and mental phenomena, which can be obtained with the help of specially altered states of consciousness. I. Schultz called his discovery “autogenic training” or “new system of autohypnosis”.

Simultaneously with the discovery of Schulz in Germany, occult-mystical research was carried out for a long time on the basis of Nietzsche’s brilliant idea of ​​the superman. And since Hitler himself was the greatest mystic of his time and an official member of several secret occult organizations, then, having come to power, in 1934 he immediately gives a secret order to create fifty (!) Research institutes in Germany to study theory and practice activation and use of hidden human capabilities (52, p.142-145).

In the forties, top-secret psychophysiological research work on an unprecedented scale was launched in Germany, involving all the best that was in India, Tibet, China, Europe, Africa, the USSR and America. Briefly formulated research goal is the creation of telepsychic weapons or, as we now say, “psychotronic weapons”. Of particular value are the secret German experiments that were performed on concentration camp prisoners. International conventions define such cruel and inhuman research on living people as a crime against humanity, therefore, never before the war and never after the war, scientists have the right to perform such experiments on living people. For these reasons, all German research materials are unique and priceless for science.

After the war, all Germany’s secret research went to the winners – rocket and engineering research went to the USA, and psychophysiological (psychotronic) research went to the USSR (52, pp. 142-145).

When conducting many years of covert research, products developed by modern science expand the methods of inducing such a high-frequency field in a limited space, while the generator itself can be located at a sufficient distance. Communications of networks of residential buildings can be used as a transmitting source of radiation from the generator: wiring of lighting, telephone and radio networks, water pipes, radio, TV (26, p. 75).

Questions of controlling individual mass consciousness were also studied in the USSR at the “Brain” Institute, created by the remarkable Russian academician Vladimir Mikhailovich Bekhterev. When working in this direction since the 30s, the staff of the institute was significantly increased, first to 150 people, and then more, the best Russian scientists. Here, for the first time, in addition to hypnotic influence, technical innovations began to be used: people were irradiated with radio signals and sound of different frequencies, imperceptibly affecting the human energy system.

See the whole document here:

https://otherreferats.allbest.ru/war/00107971_0.html

Stay tuned for further coverage and commentary. Many thanks to Georg for this find. Please share this information widely–wake up the world! Psychiatrists, lying mainstream media, and complicit police and ER doctors should not be permitted to destroy the lives of those being destroyed already with the use of these EMF technologies on their bodies and brains by dismissing their reports as the ravings of the “Mentally Ill”; many being unlawfully DEW’d/Neurotech’d have reported being aggressively detained by police–all on false reports, being held down, being unlawfully sedated and drugged with psychiatric meds–this needs to stop, once and for all. In the interests of Public Safety, Public Health, and National Security, stealth technologies should not be used on anyone, no technology engaging in harm should be kept secret.

